GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gian 🔻🍉's avatar
Gian 🔻🍉
1h

One correction to a great analysis: the “lady”’left in the picture is not kaya kallas but another incapable product of European politics, the president of the EU parliament Metsola

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ismaele and others
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
27m

Extremely valuable and acute observations! Thank you for making this available. For those interested in more along these lines, I suggest the writings of CJ Hopkins on Globocap, the corporate machine that converts everything into monetary values. Example: https://cjhopkins.substack.com/p/the-new-normal-left

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture