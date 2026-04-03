Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alberto Conti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 15th February 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

My first thought goes to Cinderella, who was unfairly treated compared to her stepsisters.

It is a children’s fairy tale which, like all great fairy tales, metaphorically conveys fundamental truths, where there are good and bad characters, just as in the reality of every age.

Moving from the narrow confines of the family, or at least of a small community, to the social sphere comprising millions or billions of individuals organised within a system, one cannot help but distinguish between large private companies and large public companies, which form the backbone of the real economic system, producing goods and services within these vast populations, which have grown enormously in size over the last few centuries alongside large industries, utilising increasingly modern and efficient means of production thanks to technological and scientific—and therefore organisational—advances.

There are many questions for children to consider here, one for each productive sector, bearing in mind a general fact: namely, that a private company can exist only for profit, on pain of bankruptcy, whilst a public company can exist and thrive even without making a profit, or even operate with a deficit, offset by public funds, currently generated by tax revenue, according to political will.

We wish to demonstrate how the large private company is destined to behave like Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, who discriminates against her customers in favour of the owners, favouring these few at the expense of the many customers.

By contrast, large public industry is destined to behave like the loving and selfless mother, who loves her natural children unconditionally and looks after their interests, even if exceptions cannot be ruled out; indeed, they can be created and maliciously spread by taking control of the management of such companies, corrupting it with the carrot of money and the stick of blackmail, in the logic of competitive profit.

First question: can a large private pharmaceutical company, with millions if not billions of customers, produce low-cost medicines that permanently cure every illness?

Of course not! If it did, it would lose the majority of its customers, who, once cured, would no longer buy its medicines, leading to its bankruptcy.

Second question: can a large private manufacturer of widely used durable goods produce them well, so that they last as long as possible, and sell them for little more than cost price?

Of course not! If it did so, its customers would very rarely need to repurchase the same item for personal use, or would buy it where it costs less even if it is worth less, and so the company would go bankrupt.

Third question: can a large private food company produce good, wholesome products at low prices, whilst respecting consumer health and the production environment?

Of course not! If it did, production costs would skyrocket, the company would no longer be competitive and would go bankrupt.

Fourth question: can a private company providing essential services, such as the supply of water, electricity, gas, fuel, waste disposal, telecommunications, etc., provide such services at cost price, and in certain cases of social need, even below cost?

Of course not! If it did, it would have no reason to exist, or indeed it would go bankrupt.

Fifth question: can a private education and training company produce, at low cost or even for free, well-educated and informed citizens with strong moral values and a sense of civic duty?

Of course not! If it did, not only would it not make enough profit to ensure its own survival, but it would help to educate an intelligent society that demands a good public school system accessible to all, dedicated to cultural and vocational training from childhood through to adulthood.

Sixth question: can a private information and entertainment company resist the temptation to engage in ideological propaganda and commercial advertising, using systematic lies?

Of course not! If it did, it would not be serving the interests of its owners and would in any case go bankrupt due to a lack of competitiveness.

Seventh question: can a private transport company provide this essential service at cost price, or even below cost, whilst remaining competitive with the equivalent public company?

Of course not! For the usual obvious reasons.

We could go on, for example with monetary and financial services – perhaps the most important of all – but also with many other commercial and non-commercial sectors, such as defence, etc.

But the moral of the story is already abundantly clear: privatising everything to an ever-greater extent is not a good idea for the population, whilst it is for an increasingly wealthy minority that effectively wields power in every sphere, including politics, to the point of establishing oligopolies destined to merge into a global monopoly run by the wealthiest, the so-called “universal masters”, who have replaced the ancient ruling nobility precisely thanks to the globalisation of trade and related production, which have grown enormously due to technological advances and the resulting population explosions, initially in the most advanced countries and then in the less developed ones, to the point of saturating the environmental sustainability of a planet like Earth.

It is therefore no coincidence that [the] Epstein [case represents] the corruption of the system’s ruling class, a class all the more evil for being the wealthiest and most elitist in its power to control society for malevolent ends—that is, a system governed by the enemies of the system, produced by the system itself in its unstoppable evolution. This is the modern fairy tale, traditionally featuring good and evil, though the latter have become inhuman monsters that cannot be eliminated. Or is it? This final question is legitimate, for nothing less than the very survival of humanity depends on the answer. Indeed, unless we start believing again in fairy tales with happy endings for children, there is no way out. However, this involves rewriting new modern fairy tales, which decisively break with a past overtaken by events, but not with a universal conscience that never dies entirely, as the Epstein-style supervillains would have it; they must all still be exposed and driven out like the famous naked king seen through the innocent eyes of a child, who sees through all hypocrisy.

It is no coincidence that innocent children are the hardest hit by the evil exacerbated to the highest levels in this monstrosity, which nonetheless stems from and shamefully represents the exasperation of seemingly unstoppable economic inequalities. It is above all in the name of all the children affected by this growing wickedness that a shift in conscience is needed, to overturn a dangerous trend for everyone, founded, as we have seen, on the competitiveness of profit, which, let us not deny it, even in our own small way is tempting to everyone, and precisely for this reason is difficult, though not impossible, to manage wisely. Starting with the reversal of the trend towards privatisation, which requires a strong awareness of the value of the common good, [a value] that does not correspond to the denial of one’s own good, but is rather its driving force, the result of a collaborative love.

This is certainly no easy path, marred by countless episodes of corruption in the public management of the economy; yet its Renaissance-style revival in no way excludes private enterprise, provided it remains small and medium-sized, in any case reasonable in scale, complementing a general economy that is finally virtuous, free from extreme monstrosities, but at most simple evils, business as usual, like harmless viruses, useful stimuli for a natural immune system, just as nature intended. And finally, we shall live in a system no longer at war with itself, and therefore one that decent people—who, despite everything, still constitute the absolute majority—can accept without hypocrisy.

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