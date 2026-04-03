GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3d

What we're up against is the distrust in government, which is understandable, since so many of our governments have been bought. Still, it's important to get people to realize that public ownership benefits them and privatization benefits the wealthy.

Reply
Share
Loon's avatar
Loon
3d

Private companies operating with public funds through government acquisition of taxes is a monster .

New philosophy for Government needed depending upon critical thinking on how to do with less.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture