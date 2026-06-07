GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
5h

How unfortunate for them that "Ukraine" means "border".

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

Interesting, comment, "No historical community takes shape without establishing an inside and an outside, a near and a far, a “one’s own” and a “not one’s own.” I would like to see this addressed in terms of the one place that has no defined borders and is forever expanding into its neighboring lands. If his theory holds, then this is a place where it seems to be sorely tested.

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