Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Andrea Ponticelli and Gabriele Granato, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 18th June 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The start of the tournaments in the US, Mexico and Canada was marred by labour disputes and strikes: inevitable conflicts for the biggest, most expensive and most unjust event in history

Thursday 11th June [2026] saw the kick-off of the 2026 Men’s Football World Cup. Once the opening ceremony was over, at 21:00 – in the spectacular setting of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City – the hosts, Mexico, took to the pitch and easily defeated (final score 2–0) South Africa, managed by the Belgian Hugo Broos. Whilst the match itself was rather disappointing despite the striking – almost video-game-like – footage provided by the international broadcast team, what happened outside the stadium deserved at least a mention. Precisely the kind of mention that the international media deliberately avoided. Indeed, while on the pitch (and in the stands) a supposed “festival of the peoples” was being celebrated, outside the stadium in Mexico City a section of those very same people – namely the Mexican public – were protesting against an increasingly elitist World Cup and an unprecedented water crisis. A crisis exacerbated by concessions granted to Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcasting group – which, coincidentally, is also the broadcaster of the World Cup – due to the massive property speculation that has accompanied the sporting event. We are talking about a well located less than 500 metres away from the one that serves the local community, with the obvious risk of depriving the community of its collective right to water and health. Outside the Azteca stadium, trade unions, collectives of relatives of the desaparecidos and students also gathered to demand justice and truth for the 43 students from the Ayotzinapa school, as well as for the more than 130,000 desaparecidos across the entire country. These protests were omitted from the coverage of the first day of the World Cup, thanks to meticulous censorship by the media establishment, whilst the political authorities authorised the police to use batons and suppress the protest.

On 12th June [2026], however, it was the turn of the national team from another of the three host nations – namely Canada, featuring Alphonso Davies and Juventus’ Jonathan David – to make their debut in Toronto. The Canadians’ opponents were the Bosnian side led by Edin Džeko, the team that had knocked Italy out of the World Cup. Just like the previous match, this one offered very little from a technical point of view, ending in a 1–1 draw that probably did not fully satisfy either side, but which we will remember for the chants in support of Palestine from the Bosnian fans and for the pro-Palestine demonstrations that took place in the city, where some supporters called on FIFA to exclude Israel from all competitions. At 4 AM (Italian time) on 13th June [2026], it was the turn of Pochettino’s United States side, who made their World Cup debut on home soil with a resounding 4–1 victory over a Paraguay side that, quite frankly, looked far too poor to be true. The venue for the US debut was the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where, until just a few days before the World Cup kicked off, the spectre of a strike that threatened to throw the tournament’s organisation into crisis was very much a reality. Around 2,000 stadium workers, represented by the Unite Here Local 11 trade union – which counts over 32,000 members working in the hospitality and catering sectors across Southern California and Arizona – had, in fact, voted by a 96% majority to authorise a strike. We are talking about chefs, cashiers, bar staff, dishwashers, and staff working in food concessions and suites. In other words, all those roles that invariably disappear from the glossy narrative of this major sporting event, but without whom the show simply would not go on. Negotiations with Legends Global, the company managing the stadium’s food and beverage service, had been at a standstill for weeks. The workers had denounced wage offers deemed unacceptable, with increases amounting to just 25 cents at a time. A trifling sum that takes on the proportions of a disgrace when set against the billions in revenue generated by the World Cup, the Super Bowl and the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics – events that have transformed (and will transform) SoFi Stadium into one of the most profitable sports venues in the United States. In the end, however, the threat of a strike forced Legends Global back to the negotiating table and the union secured a deal described as historic, which was subsequently ratified with 99% of members voting in favour. The agreement provides for significant pay rises: catering staff will see their pay rise from around $27 to $40 an hour, chefs will also reach $40 an hour, whilst all workers not entitled to tips will receive a $9 an hour increase. For workers who receive automatic tips, such as waiters and bar staff, there will be a 30% increase in tips. The agreement also introduces specific bonuses for major events, namely a 50% pay rise for all World Cup matches and double pay for the Super Bowl. Protections against the outsourcing of jobs have also been secured, along with a multi-million contribution from Legends to a fund for the construction of housing for workers in the hospitality sector. The agreement will remain in force until 30th April 2028, one month before the Los Angeles Olympics. The industrial action, however, was not solely about wages. The strike was also intended as a means of pressuring FIFA to prevent the presence of ICE – the controversial US federal agency responsible for border control and the enforcement of immigration laws – at venues during the tournament, and to recognise workers’ right to stop work should the presence of agents give rise to a reasonable fear for their own safety or that of supporters. And this is precisely one of the most significant aspects of the agreement reached. The contract does, in fact, grant workers the right to strike during the World Cup should they believe that federal agents pose a threat to staff or to the public present at the stadium. This is an unprecedented clause in the context of major US sporting events, arising from the concerns expressed by the workers themselves. “Even before we started talking about wages or World Cup-related bonuses, our members told us: we won’t let ICE terrorise us”, said the union’s co-chair Kurt Petersen.

Also on the table was the issue of the collection of personal data required for FIFA accreditation and the fear that such information might be shared with federal authorities. Petersen explained that FIFA had not agreed to formally guarantee that workers’ data would not be passed on to the Department of Homeland Security, merely assuring that, in future, no sensitive information not strictly necessary for accreditation purposes would be collected.

It is worth noting that this concern extends far beyond the gates of SoFi Stadium. In recent months, in fact, trade unions, associations and migrant rights organisations have launched campaigns such as “No ICE in the Cup”, born of the conviction that the world’s most important sporting event must not be allowed to become a testing ground for social control, fear and discrimination against migrant communities who, incidentally, form a vital part of the workforce employed in stadiums, hotels, catering and hospitality services linked to the World Cup. As one of the campaign posters states, they want the World Cup to be safe and joyful for everyone. A seemingly trivial, almost self-evident statement, yet one that takes on a deeply political significance in the context of Trump’s United States, which is experiencing a tightening of immigration policies and a climate of growing insecurity for millions of people with a migrant background.

This fear is far from unfounded when one considers the handling of border controls and visas, which has even affected the arrival of the various national teams’ delegations in the United States. In recent days, the Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry to the country despite holding a valid visa. FIFA immediately announced that he would therefore be unable to referee any matches at this year’s World Cup, thus dashing Artan’s dream of becoming the first Somali to officiate an official World Cup match; Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was detained and questioned for 7 hours upon his arrival in Chicago, while the delegation’s official photographer, Talal Salah, spent more than ten hours undergoing checks and was ultimately denied entry to the United States, without any official explanation. Things did not go much better for the delegations from Uzbekistan and Senegal – as if they were drug traffickers – with checks carried out right on the runway, complete with metal detectors and sniffer dogs. Not to mention the thousands of male and female supporters from Scotland, Senegal, Morocco, Congo and all those countries on the US blacklist who had their visas revoked or refused just hours before departure, despite having already spent thousands of euros on travel, accommodation and tickets to watch the matches.

Football fans from all over the world are experiencing first-hand the rampant commodification of football, which has transformed the world’s most beautiful and popular game into a “premium” product accessible – for the most part – only to those with considerable spending power. As a result, the US edition of the World Cup has already gone down in history as the most expensive ever for the general public. This coincides with the first edition in which FIFA has taken full control of ticket sales, which have seen a sharp rise in prices compared with the recent past. Suffice it to say that ticket prices are roughly double those of the last edition (Qatar 2022) and as much as four times higher than for USA ’94, even taking inflation into account. The cheapest ticket for a group stage match costs around $200, whilst the cheapest ticket for the final starts at $2,030. Another factor driving up ticket prices has been FIFA’s dynamic pricing system, which meant that for 95 of the 104 scheduled matches, prices rose during the sales period, with an average increase of 35%. FIFA itself has forecast revenue from ticket sales alone of around $3 billion, compared with the approximately $1 billion generated during the Qatar tournament.

It is therefore hardly surprising that there has been talk of sticker shock. In Miami, at the start of June, the average cost of the cheapest ticket available for a group stage match was close to $960. To watch the United States’ opening match, prices on the secondary market exceeded $900. Several media outlets have estimated that a fan wishing to follow Brazil throughout the group stage could end up spending around $3,800. An Argentina supporter (should the team reach the final) could spend over $30,000 on international flights, domestic transfers, accommodation and stadium tickets. Flights between host cities can easily range from $250 to $600 each way during peak periods. Hotels in the major cities involved – from Los Angeles to Miami, and from New York to Dallas – have seen substantial increases compared with normal seasonal rates, with many establishments charging over $300 or $400 a night. Added to these costs are local transport, meals and expenses associated with a transport system built around enormous distances and heavily reliant on private cars.

Rejections, strikes, costs and expenditure forecasts mean that the sporting event which, more than any other, extols the rhetoric of inclusion and popularity is, in fact, the one that best embodies the mechanisms of exploitation and oppression that govern a society increasingly dominated by the rules of contemporary capitalism.

The logic that now characterises the world of football, too, is revealed in all its brutality. FIFA, the major sponsors and the entertainment industry have transformed football into the commodity par excellence: carefully packaged, distributed on a global scale, capable of generating immense profits and attracting equally massive investment. A phenomenon that has turned the supporter into a customer. The stadium has become a commercial platform on a national and international scale, where even emotions and passions have been subsumed and organically integrated into the cycle of profit-making.

But as Marx reminds us, human labour lies hidden behind the production of every commodity. Behind the spectacle of a World Cup, there are hands that cook, clean, transport, welcome, set up, dismantle and supervise. There is a workforce without which the show would simply grind to a halt. The surplus value that fuels the record-breaking balance sheets of [Gianni] Infantino & Co. does not arise out of thin air (or from entrepreneurial skill), as the political establishment would have us believe, but stems from the difference between the wealth produced by millions of workers and the infinitely smaller share that returns to them in the form of wages. This is why the strike threats by the workers at SoFi Stadium represent – nothing more – than the emergence of the contradiction between capital and labour at the very heart of the planet’s biggest sporting event. After all, football continues to be an extraordinary mirror of the world. And the world that this World Cup reflects back to us is one dominated by a ruling class that seeks to generate unprecedented wealth by exploiting a sense of insecurity, labour exploitation and social exclusion. But it is also a world in which those who are exploited can still organise, go on strike, break the chain of exploitation and demand a different distribution of the wealth they help to create. If we manage, even for just a moment, to force those pulling the strings of this enormous circus to look into the eyes of the men and women who prop up its entire structure – be they workers, supporters or simply citizens of this world – then we can say we have achieved a first, important victory.

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