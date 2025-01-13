Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both originally in Italian and from Movisol.org. (All emphasis mine in both articles).

The first one is a short article published on Thursday 9th January 2025.

The year of the unravelling of the unipolar world order

Francesca Albanese.

It seems that no one in the West foresees peace, prosperity and joy for the year 2025. And there is good reason for this, given the very real danger that one of the two most acute regional crises could turn into a global war, while economic difficulties are planned. But there is also a real possibility that the opposite will occur and that the vision of a new, more equitable world economic order will prevail, as our newsletter and the Schiller Institute have been advocating and outlining for decades and as is now being demanded by a growing number of countries in the global South. What is certain is that the current “unipolar world order” is unravelling.

In the first crisis point, Ukraine, it is universally acknowledged (though not necessarily admitted) that it is impossible for Kiev to achieve victory over Russia. Nonetheless, weapons and money continue to flow in and to be eagerly accepted by an increasingly distressed President Zelensky. While waiting for Donald Trump to take office, Western elites are exerting maximum pressure to prevent the new president from implementing his promise to end the war through negotiations. The situation therefore remains extremely dangerous.

In the second, South-West Asia, a Benjamin Netanyahu in the service of the Anglo-Americans is frantically pursuing his mission, with the ultimate goal of folding Iran. On the ground in Gaza, the genocide continues, despite desperate appeals by UN organisations and many others. The two UN Special Rapporteurs, Tlaleng Mofokeng and Francesca Albanese (photo), issued a joint statement on 3rd January [2025], warning that “for well over a year of genocide, Israel's blatant assault on the right to health in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories is reaching new depths of impunity”. They particularly express horror at the attack on Kamal Adwan hospital, the last of 22 hospitals destroyed in northern Gaza, and the kidnapping of its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has made it known that it intends to approve an $8 billion arms sale to Israel before leaving office. And judging by what Donald Trump and his chosen team have said so far about Gaza and the Middle East, one can expect no better.

However, on a more positive note, the BRICS officially welcomed nine new countries to the group on 1 January [2025], after they added four to the original group of five in 2024. The nine newcomers are Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, bringing the group's combined GDP to over 40 per cent of the world total. Although very heterogeneous politically, the group is oriented towards ensuring economic development and a peaceful order.

With this in mind, Pope Francis' declaration regarding the need for a debt cancellation on the occasion of the Jubilee of 2025 should be used, in line with this ancient tradition, to organise a significant cancellation of all illegitimate debts, which today hinder development and threaten to lead to a global collapse of the financial system. [On this topic see this article]

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article was published on Wednesday 8th January 2025.

“Doctors Against Genocide” mobilise to save Gaza's children

The American organisation “Doctors Against Genocide” (DAG) calls for an immediate halt to the genocide taking place in Gaza, in an urgent appeal that has been endorsed by the Schiller Institute and dozens of other organisations. “The deliberate bombing of hospitals, the killing of health workers and the systematic destruction of medical equipment must be stopped. No more children must suffer, starve, suffer amputations or lose their lives because of this ongoing genocide”, reads the DAG appeal (https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/).

The co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide, Dr Nidal Jboor (photo), also spoke at the weekly meeting of the International Coalition for Peace (IPC) on 3rd January [2025], noting that “the 21st century world, led by the United States and the ‘morality’ of the West, has abandoned the children of the world... Our leaders have exposed the complete moral bankruptcy of the West and the United States and their total illegitimacy to lead this world”. Their actions in Gaza, he added, taken in the name of us Americans, “are a betrayal of the United States itself”.

Dr Jboor described the terrible conditions in Gaza over the past 15 months, particularly following the deliberate attacks on hospitals and medical facilities, as well as on health workers, rescuers and, most heart-breaking of all, children. Only a week earlier, the Kamal Adwan hospital had been ransacked and razed to the ground and its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, had been arrested and was detained at an unknown location and reportedly tortured by Israeli forces. [I briefly touched upon this at beginning of this article, focussing more on the hypocrisy of Wester mainstream media]

Dr. Mimi Syed, a US-born and US-trained emergency room doctor, has just returned from Gaza where she treated severely injured children. She described the “harrowing reality” to IPC conference participants, with “scenes of chaos and despair”. During her mission, she did not encounter any combatants or see any military activity in the hospitals.

Another co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide, Dr Karameh Hawash-Kuemmerle, said that genocide upsets us not because we are fragile, but because it is an unnatural thing: “What is happening in Gaza is something beyond what we can imagine”, she said, urging us to honour doctors who fight for human life, not those who threaten to fire you if you talk about genocide.

In response to a question about possible recourse to international courts, Dr Hawash-Kuemmerle pointed out that the DAG defines genocide from a medical and public health perspective. Jurists can argue for years about what the correct definition of genocide is and where it can be applied, but doctors know what it means in terms of life and death and the long-term health crises it generates.

As of this week, the DAG has started a lobbying campaign in the US Congress and has launched an urgent appeal to all medical institutions, healthcare leaders and doctors' organisations, including the American Medical Association, to join the mobilisation to stop this senseless massacre and genocide.

As Helga Zepp-LaRouche pointed out at the IPC meeting, after the Second World War many Germans could say that they were not aware of the genocide that took place in Nazi Germany, but this is certainly not the case for the majority of the Western population today.