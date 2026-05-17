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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
1h

Fascinating reading. The idea of the Antichrist being anything that disrupts the “incarnation” of the word reminds us once again of the power of the word, I.e., language, and its ability to do “slight of hand” in order to cover what is actually being said and done.

Let us note that no incarnating is going on here, nothing is made flesh, in fact flesh, itself, has become suspect and dispensable. Secondly, we might note that the term “word” refers to language or a unit of language, in the same way as a digit is to the language of numbers.

This shows that Thiel is wrenching the biblical concept out of its most basic context, that of human flesh and spirit, and, not just grafting that concept onto digits, servers and chips, but going so far as to replace the human aspects entirely.

He does this, apparently surreptitiously, because the language is not only familiar, but seemingly fits the new scenario he is presenting. Although, language is powerful, at times enlightening, it is also a tool for control, and may end up being a trap, wherein the ambiguity inherent in language becomes the place, instead of the details, where that devil resides.

The Pathocracy is not stupid, however it is not omniscient, nor omnipotent. At least not yet. Let’s get get a plan people, while we still can!

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
16m

Thank you, Ismaele! When Margherita Furlan writes something, people need pay attention! Apparently, U.S. hegemony hopes to become boundless - in charge of EVERYTHING.

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