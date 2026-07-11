Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 4th June 2026.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

Despite the fact that the recent war between the US and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other, is taking place in the Middle East – a region which holds 48% of the world’s proven oil reserves and accounts for 31% of global oil consumption – there are still those who find it difficult to link oil to the causes of the conflict. This is also the case with Italy’s leading financial newspaper, which states: “…the causes of this war are not economic: as far as we can tell, the economy has been an important consequence of it, not the motive”.

In reality, the outbreak of war has always been linked to economic causes and, in particular, to access to and control over raw materials. This was also true in ancient times. For example, in 43 AD, the Roman Empire invaded and conquered Britain, primarily because it was a source of industrial metals such as tin – essential for the production of bronze – and lead – necessary for plumbing and construction – as well as precious metals such as gold and silver, and wheat.

Oil and the two world wars

The link between the economy and war has become even stronger since the capitalist mode of production became established several centuries ago. In particular, since the development of large-scale machine-based industry, control over raw materials has become one of the major triggers of war. Undoubtedly, energy resources are of decisive importance amongst raw materials, because without energy, no machine of any kind can be set in motion. Within the energy resources, despite all efforts to move away from fossil fuels, oil remains the most important. In 2023, globally, energy was supplied as follows: 191.6 million terajoules (TJ) of energy was supplied globally from oil, 161.8 million from coal, 144 million from natural gas, 56 million from biofuels and waste, 29.9 million from nuclear power, 20.7 million from solar, wind and other natural sources, and 15.3 million from hydroelectric power.

Oil began to play an important role during the nineteenth century for lighting, but became essential between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. This occurred both due to the emergence of the automotive industry, with its vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, and due to the transition of ships from coal-powered propulsion to oil-powered propulsion. It was the naval fleets, in particular, that required oil. Indeed, Great Britain, which based its global economic hegemony in part on possessing the most powerful naval fleet, observed at the start of the 20th century that Germany was catching up with it not only as an industrial power but also as a naval power. Winston Churchill, who at the time was First Lord of the Admiralty, therefore pushed for the switch from coal to oil, in order to increase the speed of his warships and gain the upper hand over the German fleet. Churchill was also the first to recognise the link between State control of oil and military power. Since there were no significant oil fields in either Britain or its empire, and in order to avoid dependence on the US, he arranged for the State to acquire a stake in a private British company, the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, which controlled Iranian oil.

Close monitoring of oil sources thus became of strategic importance and was one of the factors that led to the outbreak of the First World War. In particular, one of the most significant reasons was Britain’s opposition to the Bagdadbahn, that is, the railway that Germany had agreed with the Turkish government to build between Istanbul and what is now Iraq – at the time part of the Ottoman Empire and, as today, extremely rich in oil. The railway was funded by the Turkish government through the granting to Germany of all oil fields located within a ten-kilometre radius of the railway line. In any case, the First World War, which broke out primarily due to the rivalry between Britain and France, on the one hand, and Germany on the other, over the partition of colonies and thus control of the raw materials they contained, confirmed the strategic importance of oil, which became increasingly essential in a war that, for the first time, saw the massive use of lorries, tanks and aeroplanes, all powered by energy derived from oil.

Oil can also be traced back to the origins of the Second World War. [Adolf] Hitler, as early as in Mein Kampf, his political manifesto dating from 1925 – long before the outbreak of the Second World War – had written that a war in the West, against France and Great Britain, was to be considered only to avoid being caught between two fires once Germany had attacked in the East. Eastern Europe, particularly Russia, was Hitler’s true objective. That was the lebensraum, the living space, necessary to provide Germany with the territorial depth and raw materials required for it to assume the role of a global industrial and political power. Among the reasons that led Hitler to attack the Soviet Union in June 1941, thereby drawing it into the conflict, was oil. Hitler’s objective, in fact, was the occupation of Baku and the other oil fields in the Soviet Caucasus, which were among the most important in the world. Moreover, Hitler’s economic advisers had warned him that without the oil from the Caucasus, Germany would be unable to continue the war. For this reason, in early 1942, a major offensive was launched on Russian territory, aimed at securing oil – that of the Caucasus and, in the hope of continuing the advance deep into Asia, also that of Iraq and Iran. When the German Sixth Army was encircled by the Soviets at Stalingrad, and its commander, von Paulus, urgently requested reinforcements, Hitler refused them, so as not to leave the columns heading for the Caucasus unprotected. Despite this, in January 1943 the Germans were forced to withdraw from the Caucasus and in February von Paulus surrendered to the Soviets.

Oil also played an important, indeed decisive, role in the Pacific theatre of the Second World War, particularly in fuelling Japan’s imperialist drive and in the outbreak of war between Japan and the US. As is well known, at dawn on 7th December 1941, Japanese aircraft launched a surprise attack on the US fleet anchored at the Pearl Harbour naval base, destroying some of the ships and aircraft. The attack, which came as a surprise and without a declaration of war, provoked such a wave of outrage that the US immediately entered the war, swiftly abandoning the neutral stance that had prevailed until then. The US was vastly superior to Japan in every respect, starting with industrial power and the availability of raw materials. Indeed, the war would end with Japan’s complete and utter defeat, having also been struck by two atomic bombs. Why, then, did Japan decide to attack the US, despite being fully aware of its clear inferiority?

Between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, Japan was the only non-white, non-European country (or one of European origin, such as the US) to have succeeded in achieving industrial development, whilst the rest of Asia was subjugated by the European imperialist powers or the US. Japan also entered the competition between empires, seeking to build its own in Asia, beginning with the invasion of China. Japan, however, was then, as it is today, completely devoid of raw materials and, above all, of the most important raw material, oil, 80% of which it imported from the US and 13% from the Dutch East Indies. Consequently, the threat of an oil embargo by the US terrified the Japanese elite, who, for the sake of their imperialist projects, wished to be independent and self-sufficient from other powers. In July 1941, Japan decided to attack Indochina, a bridgehead to the Dutch East Indies, which were rich in the oil it needed. In response, the US government, followed by the British and Dutch governments, imposed an oil embargo. Without oil imports, Japanese ships would have lost their mobility and their reserves would not have lasted more than two years. At this point, the Japanese attempted diplomatic channels, even offering the US a break with Nazi Germany. But the US ordered Japan to withdraw from Indochina and China, a decision that, for the Japanese, would have been tantamount to surrender. It was for this reason that the Japanese played a dangerous card: to attack and destroy the entire US fleet in one fell swoop, thereby avoiding a protracted conflict in which, in the long run, the US’s enormous economic and military machine would have prevailed. According to some, the US actually used the oil embargo to push its rival into war and settle the score once and for all. Furthermore, the US government is said to have known of the imminent Japanese attack and ensured that the aircraft carriers – the fleet’s most important vessels – were not present at Pearl Harbour. They therefore allowed the attack to take place in order to convince the American public to abandon neutrality. We can therefore say that oil was the main motivation behind Japan’s entry into the war.

Thus, oil lay at the root of both world wars and many other conflicts, particularly those that have taken place in the Middle East from the end of the Second World War to the present day. However, as we have seen, oil becomes a cause of war because we are immersed in a system of international economic and political relations, namely imperialism. Imperialism is based on the domination and exploitation of the majority of humanity by a handful of capitalistically advanced nations. It is within this framework that control of oil becomes fundamental for imperialism: on the one hand, to guarantee high profits for its own capital through low-cost energy; and, on the other hand, to prevent this vital resource from falling into the hands of competitors. Indeed, it is a characteristic of imperialism to seek to establish hegemony over resource-rich territories, not for its own supply needs, but to prevent competitors from appropriating them. This was immediately evident during the era of colonial imperialism, when the European powers directly governed peripheral territories. Today, however, at least half a century after the end of decolonisation, what is the relationship between oil and imperialism? And, more specifically, how does Middle Eastern oil fit into the recent war waged by the US and Israel against Iran?

Oil in the “Third World War in Pieces”

Even today, control over oil resources remains vital for imperialism, particularly for the hegemonic power, the US. Above all, because the US is in a phase of economic and political decline, in the face of China’s rise. China’s GDP [Gross Domestic Product], when calculated at purchasing power parity, has already surpassed that of the US, and in the technological sphere – a sector in which the US once held a commanding lead – China has now caught up. Added to this is China’s control over rare earths, which are indispensable for technologically advanced manufacturing, from chips to electric cars to the defence industry. Indeed, it was precisely because of the threat of a blockade on Chinese rare earth exports that [Donald] Trump was forced to scale back the tariffs he intended to impose on China, with the aim of reducing the US trade deficit with the Asian power. It is probably also to counterbalance Chinese dominance over rare earths that Trump decided to tighten the US grip on oil supplies, by subjugating Venezuela – through the abduction of Maduro – and attacking Iran. Indeed, Venezuela is the single country with the world’s largest oil reserves, and Iran is a key player in the Middle East, which, as mentioned, is home to almost half of the world’s oil reserves and 40% of its gas reserves. Above all, Iran and Venezuela are countries with close ties to China, which derives a significant proportion of its oil supplies from the Middle East and accounts for almost all of Iran’s crude oil exports. Regaining control over Venezuelan and Middle Eastern oil is, therefore, a step in what Pope Francis referred to as the “Third World War in pieces”, which is being fought between the US and China not directly but through proxies.

But control of the world’s oil is important to the US for another reason too, one that is even more decisive. This reason relates to the economic mechanisms governing the US and its imperialist nature. The capitalist mode of production is based on the ever-increasing accumulation of capital through the realisation of the greatest possible profit. In the long run, this mechanism produces a tendency towards the over-accumulation of capital, that is, a fall in the rate of profit. This tendency is all the greater the more advanced a country is in capitalist terms. The US is the most advanced country in the world and, indeed, exhibits the highest degree of over-accumulation of capital. To resolve this situation, capital has three options: to reduce wages at home; to relocate production to countries where wages are lower and the rate of profit is higher; and to shift capital from production to finance, generating profit directly from money, without going through production. For these reasons, the US has experienced severe deindustrialisation and an abnormal expansion of its financial markets. Consequently, the US consumes far more goods than it produces, thereby creating an ever-increasing trade deficit. Furthermore, in order to prop up its businesses and banks during successive crises, and to fund the enormous military expenditure required to maintain its role as a global superpower, the US has accumulated an ever-increasing public debt. Finally, to finance its trade and public debt and to fuel its financial markets, the US has attracted vast amounts of capital from all over the world. The Net International Investment Position (NIIP) is the indicator that measures the ratio of capital outflows to inflows in a given country. The US NIIP has been negative for decades, meaning that capital imported from abroad is increasingly greater than that exported. Consequently, the US, with the world’s largest trade, government and financial debts, has long been the world’s largest international debtor, sustaining its debt position solely by siphoning off capital, goods, labour and wealth from the rest of the world.

The US financing mechanism based on the Dollar and oil

The question, at this point, is: how does the US manage to get the rest of the world to pay its debts? The answer is that it succeeds because the US has the Dollar, the currency used as the global reserve. This means that central banks around the world must hold Dollars on their balance sheets in order to regulate the value of their own currencies. Consequently, they buy US government bonds (Treasuries), which, benefiting from high demand, keep interest rates lower than would otherwise be the case given the size of the US debt. The mechanism, therefore, is simple: the US prints Dollars with which it buys goods from foreign countries, including China, which accumulate huge trade surpluses. What happens to these surpluses? They are used to buy Treasuries. In this way, the US simultaneously finances both its trade deficit and its public debt. Furthermore, again because the Dollar is the world’s reserve currency, the US manages to attract capital into Dollar-denominated investments – not only in Treasuries, but also in shares and other financial products – thereby fuelling its stock market. Consequently, the US financial markets remain the largest in the world, and major US companies – today, in particular, the big tech firms such as Meta and Amazon – find investors to finance their massive investments, for example in AI research, thereby guaranteeing high profits. Thus, thanks to the Dollar, the US is able to sustain its negative net financial position.

Since the end of the Second World War, the Dollar has served as the world’s reserve currency, owing to the fact that, at the time, the US accounted for half of global GDP, was the world’s largest exporter of manufactured goods, held a large proportion of the world’s gold reserves, and was the world’s leading military power. For all these reasons, their currency was regarded as safe and stable and, consequently, served as an international benchmark. However, over time, the US economic situation deteriorated. From 1969 onwards, the US began to accumulate trade deficits, particularly with the economies of Western Europe and Japan – which had recovered from the ravages of the war – and which began to run ever-wider trade surpluses.

It should be noted at this point that the Dollar was pegged to gold at that time. Now, both because the US had increased its national debt due to the Vietnam War and because countries with a trade surplus with the US could demand to be paid in gold rather than Dollars, there was a fear that US gold reserves would dwindle. For this reason, President Nixon decided in 1971 to unpeg the Dollar from gold, transforming it into a fiat currency, based on trust.

There was, therefore, a need to prop up the Dollar in another way. This was found in 1974, when the US struck a deal with Saudi Arabia, which was followed by further agreements with countries in the Middle East and OPEC. Saudi Arabia (and, gradually, other countries) agreed to sell their oil exclusively in Dollars, and, in return, the US promised to provide military protection. The petrodollar was born. Consequently, the US could now finance its debt and its accumulation of capital through the Dollar, relying on its global monopoly on military power, achieved through by far the highest military expenditure in the world. In addition to the vicious circle described above, involving countries with large trade surpluses, another vicious circle emerged: the US, through its military strength, guaranteed the dominance of the Dollar, and through the Dollar it financed its military strength. In practice, the US became “the” global parasite. This parasitism has its origins in the economic mechanisms of capitalism, which, taken to their extreme limit, give rise to imperialism – that is, the domination of one country, or a handful of advanced countries, over the vast majority of humanity. The dominant sector of US capitalism is finance capital, that is, the integration of banks, financial institutions and large monopolistic multinational corporations. Financial capital feeds not only on the super-profits of multinationals derived from the exploitation of low-wage workers in the Global South, but also on the attraction of foreign capital that fuels US financial markets and the investment of capital by American multinationals abroad.

The game is falling apart: the trend towards de-dollarisation

Now, the problem is that this parasitic mechanism is entering a crisis for many reasons. The first is that the contradictions of US capitalism have become so pronounced that its debt has spiralled out of control. The debt to the rest of the world, arising from the exchange of goods and services, has almost doubled between 2016 and 2025, rising from 479 to 911.6 billion Dollars. Public debt at the start of 2026 reached the monstrous figure of 39,000 billion Dollars, equivalent to 125% [of its GDP], but is forecast to reach 140% by 2030 and 200% by 2050. The net external financial position was negative by 12,000 billion in 2020 and, having more than doubled, stood at 27,600 billion in 2025. The second reason is that an increasing number of countries in the Global South, backed by China and Russia, are rejecting their subordination to imperialism, particularly that of the United States. Linked to this is the process of de-dollarisation, that is, the slow but gradual abandonment of the Dollar as a reserve currency and a medium of international exchange. While until recently oil was sold entirely in Dollars, today around 20% is sold in Chinese Yuan, Russian Roubles and Indian Rupees. Furthermore, many countries in the Global South are joining China’s banking communications system, which is an alternative to SWIFT – a system controlled by Belgium but dominated by the Dollar. The third is that the Treasury bonds held in custody at the New York Fed on behalf of central banks worldwide have fallen from $2,933 billion at the end of March 2025 to $2,712 billion at the end of March 2026, representing a loss of $221 billion in just one year. The current level is the lowest since June 2012. It has been primarily China and Japan that have been divesting their Treasury reserves and shifting towards gold, the value of which has risen enormously over the past year. In particular, China’s holdings fell from a peak of $1,300 billion at the end of 2025 to $700 billion. According to the International Monetary Fund, central banks worldwide have reduced the Dollar share of their total reserves from 70% in 2004 to the current 56.7%.

De-dollarisation – that is, the shift away from the dollar as a medium of exchange and reserve currency – is a result of US economic decline and China’s rise, but it is also driven by the geopolitical and economic policy choices of [Joe] Biden and Trump. Indeed, the use of the Dollar and the SWIFT banking communications system as a tool to impose sanctions on countries resistant to US dominance has backfired, as many countries in the Global South have lost confidence in Dollar-denominated investments and are turning to other solutions. Trump’s tariff policy is also having a backfiring effect. Promoted to the US public as a means of bringing industrial production back home, but in reality conceived as yet another tool for exerting geopolitical pressure on allies and adversaries, the tariffs were intended to prompt foreign countries to purchase long-term Treasury bonds, even those with a 100-year maturity (the Methuselah bonds), as planned by Stephen Miran, Trump’s economic adviser and now a member of the Fed’s board. However, the tariff policy – as well as having been struck down by the US Supreme Court – has provoked a retaliatory flight from Treasuries by countries threatened by the tariffs, particularly China.

Consequently, the mechanism for financing debt through the Dollar has been severely weakened. The US is, therefore, caught in a contradiction that is widening ever further: while its debt burden is progressively worsening, the instrument that enables it to finance that debt – the Dollar – is growing ever weaker. This divergence has been developing for some time, but has widened particularly since Trump was elected President in 2025. This may explain why the attack on Iran has taken place at this very moment. Although we must not forget that Iran has been a bête noire of the US ever since, with the 1979 revolution, it broke free from its sphere of imperialist influence, and that talk of an attack on Iran has been circulating at least since the time of Bush Jr over twenty years ago. Essentially, the attack on Iran stems from the fact that the US is seeking to re-establish control over global oil supplies, and in particular those of the Middle East, in order to shore up the Dollar’s role as an international currency and thus continue to finance its own economy and its enormous debt. Furthermore, attacking Iran is a way of striking at China, the US’s main adversary, in line with the strategy initiated by [Barack] Obama and adopted by Trump. As we have said, Iran has very close ties with China, which absorbs all its oil exports and is making inroads throughout the Persian Gulf – an area on which the US depends almost entirely for its oil supply. Not to mention that many Gulf states are joining the Chinese interbank communications system – an alternative to SWIFT – which allows them to bypass the Dollar, whilst, at the same time, the Chinese renminbi is gaining ever-greater global significance.

To conclude our discussion, we can say that contemporary warfare certainly has one of its causes in oil. Indeed, at times oil is the main cause. But it must be understood that, in reality, oil is a cause of conflict only because it is embedded within a system of imperialist economic and political relations. Indeed, it is the parasitism inherent in imperialism – and its foundation on the domination of the majority of humanity by a few capitalistically advanced countries – that makes control of raw materials necessary, starting with what remains the most important to this day: oil. Consequently, if we are to tackle the problem of war properly, we must necessarily confront capitalism, of which imperialism represents the dominant form.

Share GeoPolitiQ