Today I am providing my English translation of an article (actually a short fiction, based on reality) by Graciela Beatriz Obiña, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 19th May 2026. (All emphasis original).

On a coastline surrounded by cliffs, grey seas and invisible cables running along the ocean floor, stood two cities that were impossible to ignore.

One was Atlantia, ancient, wealthy and proud. Its ships had dominated the trade routes for centuries, its banks lent money to half the world, and its merchants claimed the ocean was the colour of its flag. From its towers were drawn up maps, sanctions, treaties, coins and laws that everyone had to obey, even if no one could remember when they had been agreed upon.

The other was Qinara, a young city, built on a harbour that no one had ever noticed before. In just a few decades it had grown like a summer wildfire: fast, bright and hard to stop. Its workshops never slept, its engineers invented new machines, its schools trained navigators, mathematicians and builders, and its markets began to attract peoples who for generations had traded only with Atlantia.

For years they coexisted without too many problems. Atlantia saw Qinara as a useful curiosity: a hard-working, ambitious city, necessary for manufacturing what Atlantia consumed. Qinara, for its part, admired Atlantia as one admires an ancient giant: with respect, with envy, and with the secret conviction that one day it might look upon it as an equal.

But giants do not fear the small. They fear those who cease to be small.

It all began when Qinara’s ships started to reach further afield. Its red sails appeared in markets that had always belonged to Atlantia. Its merchants offered lower prices, its engineers built faster vessels, its scholars invented compasses capable of reading storms even before they appeared, and its soldiers eagerly learnt what the Atlantians had forgotten in their comfort.

Then, in the Atlantic Council, the elders began to speak in hushed tones.

-They don’t want to trade - said one - They want to replace us.

-They are not yet a threat - replied another.

-We said the same when they began to manufacture our nets - interjected a third - Now they are building ships, harbours, coins and alliances.

No one seemed truly convinced by the calm.

Meanwhile, in Qinara, the young strategist Long Daros was speaking before a crowd gathered in the harbour.

-We were not born to bow down before ancient cities - he cried - The sea belongs to those who work, build and dare.

The people celebrated those words. Fishermen repeated the speech in the taverns. Soldiers scrawled it on the walls. Merchants used it to seal deals. Teachers taught it as a promise. And the more Qinara’s pride grew, the more fear it aroused in Atlantia.

The problem was never an attack.

There was never a first strike.

The problem was fear.

Atlantia began to reinforce its fortresses “as a precaution”. Qinara responded by building more ships “to defend itself”. Atlantia signed alliances with Niporia, Corelia and Australis “to protect the stability of the sea”. Qinara forged ties with Ruskar, Indara, Persidia and the Cobalt Kingdoms “to balance the power”. Atlantia banned the sale of certain silicon crystals to Qinari engineers “for security reasons”. Qinara created its own crystals “in the name of sovereignty”.

Every move seemed reasonable to those making it and threatening to those observing it.

One night, the elderly general of Atlantia called his son and showed him the illuminated harbour.

-Do you see those lights? he asked.

-Yes.

-This is what an empire fears most: discovering that someone else can shine just as brightly.

Months passed. The sea filled with spies, rumours and suspicions. Merchants stopped talking about prices and began talking about flags. Scholars stopped exchanging discoveries and began hiding them. Maps stopped showing routes and began showing threats.

In the squares of Atlantia, orators repeated:

-If Qinara grows, we shall fall.

In the squares of Qinara, others replied:

-If Atlantia surrounds us, we shall have to break the siege.

The smaller nations watched with unease. Bruselaria wavered between obeying Atlantia and selling out to Qinara. Indara traded with both whilst speaking of balance. Sudaria listened to promises of ports, loans and new roads. The Kingdoms of Lithium discovered that their mountains were of greater interest than their inhabitants.

Some aligned themselves with Atlantia for fear of losing their privileges. Others drew closer to Qinara in search of new opportunities. Others tried not to choose, but soon discovered that, when two giants eye each other with fear, even neutrality seems like treason.

All it took was a spark.

And the spark arrived on a small island called Formira, little more than a rock in the middle of the ocean. It had no great armies, but it lay near deep-sea routes, undersea cables and workshops where the tiny crystals that powered the world’s machines were cut.

A ship from Qinara docked there to fetch water and repair a sail. The Atlantean soldiers believed it was a disguised occupation. They fired an arrow. The Qinarians replied. Three men died.

Three men: too few to justify a war. Enough to start one.

The following morning, both cities spoke of honour, defence and necessity.

In Atlantia they said:

-We must stop them now, before it is too late.

In Qinara they said:

-They attack us because they fear our growth.

The prudent councillors were called cowards. The diplomats were accused of naivety. Merchants who called for calm were branded as traitors. Poets began to write hymns. Blacksmiths forged more swords. Children learnt new maps in which the rival city was depicted in dark colours.

And so began a war that neither side had truly desired, yet both had helped to bring about.

It lasted twelve years.

Trade routes lay deserted. The ports burned. The harvests rotted for lack of hands. Coins lost their value. The smaller towns, which at first had believed they would benefit from the conflict, ended up transformed into battlefields. Mothers stopped gazing at the horizon, waiting for the ships to return. The elders realised too late that there can be no victory when fear rules the living.

When it finally ended, there were no real victors.

Atlantia had lost its wealth, its prestige and the trust of those who once obeyed its laws.

Qinara had lost an entire generation, its historical innocence and the chance to grow without becoming what it claimed to be fighting against.

The sea remained there, indifferent, as if it had never belonged to anyone.

Decades later, a historian walked through the ruins of both cities accompanied by a child. They walked amongst collapsed columns, abandoned shipyards and broken statues. On a wall, one could still make out a nearly erased phrase:

“The enemy wants to destroy us.”

The child asked:

-Who won the war?

The old man looked at the empty quays, the roofless houses and the names of the dead carved into the stone.

-Fear - he replied - Fear always wins when the powerful believe that another’s growth is a threat rather than an opportunity.

The boy fell silent.

Then he looked towards the horizon.

In the distance, out at sea, the lights of a new city were beginning to come on.

The historian saw them too. And then he realised that history did not end with the ruins. It began anew every time an old power confused prudence with encirclement, every time a new power confused pride with destiny, and every time peoples forgot that the most dangerous wars do not arise from the desire to fight, but from the fear of ceasing to rule.

Finally, the child asked:

-And did they know they were falling into a trap?

The old man closed his eyes.

-Yes - he said - But each believed the trap belonged to the other.

Share GeoPolitiQ