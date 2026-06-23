GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Loon's avatar
Loon
1h

Neither confronted the fear , only enhanced it to be entrapped by themselves as now .

No lessons learned from the past is a cause to wonder over.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
43m

I really thought I had driven a stake through the heart of this vapid drivel.

https://tomwelsh441836.substack.com/p/thucydides-tripe

But it seems the undead is hard to kill.

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