GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1h

I love this breakdown of the stupid stories the west tells itself and its citizens, and I hope people give it some consideration. These stories are traps, and we need to be aware of them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture