What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 28th May 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Not enough is known about the internal debate within the Chinese leadership to determine whether Xi Jinping’s reference to the so-called “Thucydides trap” was made in earnest or ironically. Indeed, the context in which the Chinese President uttered those words leaves room for some doubt, so it may have been a dig at [US President Donald J.] Trump’s legendary ignorance, or a mockery of the Western habit of applying pompous historical-rhetorical labels to their theories of international relations. The argument that the US, as the dominant power, might feel threatened and driven to start a war against the emerging Chinese power, might seem realistic; but, speaking of traps, there are also narrative traps. Or rather, to be more precise, the traps of epic storytelling.

The narrative concerning the emerging Chinese power is framed within a broader narrative, which concerns the fateful “multipolar challenge” to American unipolarity. In the 2009 founding document of the BRICS group (at the time still BRIC, as South Africa only joined the following year), there is indeed an explicit reference to a multipolar world, with more equitable relations between states. The fact remains that the BRICS have never positioned themselves as a counterweight to US dominance. In 2014, India joined the QUAD, a US-led military partnership with an anti-Chinese agenda. Furthermore, two current BRICS members, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, are actually at war with one another. Given how erratic, capricious, aggressive and unreliable the US is, it is understandable that the regimes of various countries should seek some form of commercial and financial safety net; but there is a world of difference between that and telling us (or telling themselves?) about a multipolar challenge.

The opposite of multipolarism, namely the term “unipolar”, was coined in 1990 by the political scientist and psychiatrist Charles Krauthammer. Krauthammer himself warned that the golden age of unipolarism – that is, of the US as the sole global hegemon – would not last long. However, certain statements by Krauthammer give rise to the suspicion that this unipolar world was always a mistake, or an illusion.

Krauthammer presents German reunification as the main proof of US global dominance, claiming that the US imposed it on a Gorbachev who had been completely opposed to it just a few months earlier. Krauthammer’s reasoning assumes that the actors on the global stage are States. But this may not be the case; and that, in this specific instance, it was not the US but factors within the USSR that overcame [Mikhail] Gorbachev’s resistance.

In August 1989, the Soviet Union’s Ministry of Energy had been converted into Gazprom, that is, a company nominally still publicly owned (like Italy’s ENI and ENEL), but privately managed and, above all, operating for private profit. In Soviet history, there had never been a commercial and financial lobby so powerful and endowed with so many resources to buy influence and corrupt officials. That Gazprom is the prime suspect is demonstrated by the fact that its main customer from 1990 to 2022 was none other than Germany.

The media’s portrayal of global conflicts is the slapdash narrative of democracies besieged by mad dictators. More serious academics, however, draw on the classical conception of international relations, which is based on the idea of the inevitability of competition between States. States, however, are legal abstractions (or legal fictions), whilst corruption (or, to put it better, kleptocracy) takes the form of specific lobbies and criminal clans, which can buy the law and the judiciary, and tend to internationalise, given that capital is laundered more effectively using foreign fronts. Still on the subject of epic narratives, there is much talk of a challenge to the [US] Dollar’s dominance from the usual BRICS nations. However, according to reports from Washington Post investigations, it would appear that the internal chaos within the US is spilling over into international relations. The challenge to the Dollar does not come from outside; on the contrary, it seems that the Dollar’s dominance has challenged itself due to the explosion of the US practice of sanctions. The imposition of constant sanctions has now made all financial and commercial transactions globally precarious. In Washington, there is massive lobbying surrounding sanctions, complete with a revolving door, whereby public officials secure lucrative careers by moving into the private sector. Lobbyists profit from persuading parliamentarians and federal administrations to impose sanctions against enemy countries or undesirable individuals; but they also profit from having them eased, or from finding loopholes, once sanctions have been imposed.

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