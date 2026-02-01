What follows is my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 11th December 2025.

(All formatting original).

Is a world order based on peaceful coexistence possible? The answer could be yes if we draw on ancient Chinese political philosophy by reading Zhao Tingyang, a philosopher of contemporary Chinese politics and author of “Under Heaven, an ancient system for a future world”, or if we consult scientific texts with philosophical implications such as the recent “The Mandate of Heaven: Astronomy in ancient China” by physicist and computer scientist Daniele Marini.

Tianxia (天下, tiānxià), meaning “Everything under heaven”, is a concept dating back 4,000 years, adopted as a philosophical category during the Warring States period (475-221 BC). It is a complex concept, discussed over the millennia and constantly evolving, with meanings that extend to geography (the limits of the governed territory), ethics, people’s aspirations, and even the vision of a world system. Just like the South African philosophy of Ubuntu (“Humanity”) or the Latin American Buen vivir (“Living in harmony”), Tianxia focuses on the vital interdependence and necessary well-being of the global community.

Documents dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600-1066 BC) show that Tianxia meant above all “ideal harmony between States”. During the Zhou dynasty (1066-256 BC), Tianxia took on a territorial meaning as it represented the countries ruled by the “Son of Heaven”, an area whose size and boundaries the ancient Chinese did not know for certain, even though they were sure they were at the centre of civilisation. Tianxia thus became a political system defined by three elements:

it had to guarantee advantages for all those who participated in it; it was based on mutual dependence and reciprocity between individuals and groups; it had to develop common interests, beliefs and projects to ensure universal sharing.

For the Tianxia system, political power derived from Tianming, the “Mandate of Heaven”, a mandate that was not eternal and was not based on military or economic power. During the ancient Shang dynasty (1600-1066 BC), this mandate was thought to come from the will of Heaven, or from the “God in Heaven” (Shangdi) linked to the spirits of tribal ancestors. From the Zhou dynasty onwards, this heavenly mandate focused on the “shared aspirations of the people” (Minxin), since, in order to have political legitimacy, the ruler had to gain the support of the people. The loss of Minxin has historically justified revolts and revolutions. The fall of dynasties due to peasant rebellions, natural disasters or military mutinies were all signs of the loss of the Mandate of Heaven, and thus of the loss of political legitimacy of the ruler who was no longer able to gain popular support.

It should be noted that the Tianxia system emerges from a history very different from Western models such as the polis, the Greek city-State, or the European nation-State, where there is a clear distinction between private life and the public sphere, between the individual and the State. In fact, Western civilisations are based on a structure in which the individual is the basic political subject and the nation-State is the largest sovereign political unit. Instead, according to Chinese political philosophy, the idea of Tianxia defines an inclusive form in which the family – and not the individual – constitutes the basic political entity. In the established Chinese conception, individualism is not allowed, but each individual relates to and has responsibilities towards a larger structured humanity, namely the family and the community.

The Confucian tradition and other ancient Chinese schools of thought between the 5th and 3rd centuries BC (Mozi, Mencius, Xunzi and Han Fei) deal with the cultural ideal of a territory unified by a single sovereign in which the individual is oriented towards learning and self-cultivation in the service of family and State. According to Confucius, the Tianxia system is voluntary and non-coercive, since – provided they follow the standards of the system – external States can participate if they deem it advantageous. He also suggested that, in order to attract those who live outside, the needs of those who are already part of it must be met.

Confucius and his disciples established Tianxia as the absolute guiding principle for achieving social harmony.

Qin Shi Huang, the first Qin emperor, established the Tianxia principle in a unifying manner in 221 BC. The subsequent Han dynasty (202 BC - 220 AD) developed the imperial model that became the prototype and progenitor of the modern Chinese nation-State, not intended as ethnically centred on the “Han people”, as the various ethnic groups welcomed also brought innovations to the system. This process continued for two thousand years and shaped the multi-ethnic society of today’s China. The Tianxia vision perceives China as the centre of the world: from 221 BC to 1911, the Celestial Empire functioned “like a vortex” capable of attracting, integrating and harmonising peoples and their cultures. The emperor, the Son of Heaven, was the guarantor of Harmony on earth.

But how does the concept of Tianxia help us understand modern China, which, unlike other empires such as the Ottoman and Habsburg empires, has been able to maintain territorial integrity and resist dissolution? And to what extent could it help address some of today’s global challenges?

Even during the decline of the Qing dynasty (1644-1911) with the European colonial invasions, many scholars sought new ideas to transform Chinese society. The Confucian reformer Kang Youwei (1858-1927), a key figure in the Hundred Days’ Reform (1898), wrote the “Book of Great Unity” (Dàtóng Shū), in which he distinguished the development of the world into three stages: an “uncivilised” stage, an intermediate stage, and the final stage of Great Unity. According to Kang Youwei, who rejected the Western Nation-State model, the highest goal was the abolition of States and inequalities and the creation of a common world.

Sun Yat-sen (1866-1925), the founding father of the modern Chinese nation, helped overthrow the last Qing imperial dynasty with the Xinhai Revolution (1911) and promoted the founding of the Republic of China under the banner of a “World Common to All” (Tiānxià wèigōng), i.e. a republican interpretation of the “heavenly principle” whereby, starting from Confucian principles, instead of erasing the imperial tradition, the transition to a modern state built on the tradition of the past was prepared.

With the awakening of national consciousness and the anti-imperialist and anti-feudal movement of 4th May 1919, Marxist ideas inspired the formation of the Communist Party. During the resistance against Japanese aggression, Mao Zedong had understood in advance that, in order to take root in China, Marxism-Leninism had to take on a Chinese character. In “The Tasks of the Chinese Communist Party in the Period of Resistance to Japan” (1938), he wrote: “Our national history goes back several thousand years and has its own characteristics and countless treasures. But in these things we are mere schoolchildren. Contemporary China has grown out of the China of the past; we are Marxists in our historical approach and must not amputate our history. We should summarise our history from Confucius to Sun Yat-sen and gather this precious heritage”. From Sun Yat-sen’s vision of “Five Races, One Republic” – Han, Manchu, Mongols, Hui, Tibetans – to Mao’s call for the unification of all ethnic groups, a clear connection can be seen with the long tradition of State-building based on unity and the rule of all under heaven. This tradition has been fully embraced by the Chinese Communists.

Mao Zedong also pointed out that all empires in history have gone through the cycle of acquiring and losing Tianxia and that, in order to break this historical cycle, the Party must act under the guidance of Marxism, whereby the process of self-criticism distinguishes the proletarian revolution from other revolutions by accepting the supervision of the people.

Xi Jinping, drawing on Marx’s theory and looking at Chinese history, said that the ruling party should constantly revolutionise itself, thus giving new meaning to Tianxia. In fact, at the end of 2020, with the announcement of the elimination of extreme poverty, Xi said that China had entered the xiaokang period, the “age of increasing peace”, a Confucian term now used to refer to a “moderately prosperous society” – one of the two centenary goals set by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. The vision outlined by the government for domestic policy is now that of “common prosperity” (gòngtóng fùyù), while it hopes for “a community with a shared future for mankind” (rénlèi mìngyùn gòngtóngtǐ). Both political visions have strong links to the Confucian – and communist – spirit of a more just world in great unity (Tiānxià dàtóng) in which wealth and potential are shared between the North and South of the world, between developed and underdeveloped countries, between rich and poor.

One last curiosity: “American Tianxia” (Měiguó tiānxià) is a term coined in 2013 by the Sino-Australian historian and sinologist Wang Gungwu, who specialises in the history of China, Southeast Asia and the Chinese diaspora, to refer to the contemporary global order centred on US unipolarism. The concept of Tianxia was further developed by the American sociologist (University of Sydney) Salvatore Babones to analyse the current Chinese system.

