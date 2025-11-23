Before starting with the rounds of news from people, let me announce that earlier today (Sunday 23rd November 2025) we surpassed 1,000 subscribers! Thank you very much for making this possible! Please continue to restack and share my articles to widen the audience of GeoPolitiQ and fight the US/EU/NATO propaganda on western mainstream media (MSM)!

Let's get now into the core of this article today…

Ticking time-bomb in the Caribbean

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In my article on Tuesday, 18th November 2025, I reported on US President Donald J. Trump’s schizophrenic attitude and foreign policy towards Venezuela, as well as the announcement by the US State Department of its intention to designate the phantom Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Such designation becomes effective tomorrow (Monday 24th November 2025) and will allow the Outlaw US Empire to target infrastructure and assets allegedly linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accused, without any proof or evidence, of leading the drug cartel. In short, the time-bomb in the Caribbean will start ticking from tomorrow! However, as former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson pointed out here, a ground military invasion is unlikely, considering that only ~18,000 troops are currently deployed in the Caribbean for a country which is twice the size of Iraq, for whose invasion in 2003 the US coalition deployed ~10 times more troops! Instead, naval and aerial bombing are more likely.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Trump “authorized the CIA to pursue covert operations in Venezuela”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing a New York Times report (paywalled). Since “almost” nothing has reportedly happened this week (more on the “almost” later), probably due to ongoing preparations, it is very likely that such operations may start next week or in the following weeks.

At the same time, last Thursday, 20th November 2025, the Outlaw US Empire conducted a large naval and aerial drill across the Caribbean, stretching “over Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, and Colombia, extending into northern Venezuelan airspace”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing journalist Madelein Garcia, according to whom “the large-scale exercise featured command-and-control, intelligence, bombing, and combat aircraft launched from the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier”.

And this morning news came out about “airlines are canceling flights to and from Venezuela until further notice”, as per Al Mayadeen Short News, citing its own correspondent in Caracas - clearly, this means that they know something big is going to happen soon!

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - from TeleSur .

Nevertheless, Maduro shows no fear and last Monday, 17th November 2025, warned that a military attack on Venezuela would be the “political end” of Trump, adding that there is…

an effort by power sectors in the United States to destroy President Trump. They want Trump to commit the gravest mistake of his life and get involved militarily against Venezuela, which would be the political end of his leadership and his name. And they are egging him on and provoking him. This provocation isn’t only coming from his known adversaries and enemies. There are people around him who are already calculating for the post-Trump era and don’t care about causing him harm. There have now been 16 weeks of threats, psychological aggression and looming dangers, which has awakened a revitalized and deployed Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB ), an expanded and better-trained Bolivarian Militia, and a people who serenely assume their plans and support their military. The FANB’s military power is not designed to have bases abroad, to colonize the Caribbean islands or to invade any country. Our military power is designed to defend this land, defend the seas and, above all, protect our people’s right to develop in peace.

…as reported by TeleSur. I do not know if this plan to attack Venezuela has been indeed devised by Trump’s enemies and advisors to bring him down, as Maduro suggests - to be honest, I find it hard to believe, considering Trump’s “rhetoric”; so, in my opinion, Maduro is just playing smart and trying to convince Trump that he is being ill-advised and that it’d better for him not to attack Venezuela.

In another speech last Thursday, Maduro called on workers to remain alert to a sabotage plan orchestrated by the CIA against the country’s strategic facilities, as reported by TeleSur, which quoted him as saying:

Bolivarian Militia and combat units: the comprehensive defense plan requires everyone to defend their space. Defend the oil and gas installations from CIA attacks. In the face of the CIA’s plans, workers’ power! Everyone must remain vigilant over gas, oil, electricity and transportation infrastructure.

His call follows the explosion and the subsequent fire that occurred at the Petrocedeño state oil processing plant in the Jose Antonio Anzoátegui Industrial Zone on Wednesday 19th November 2025, as reported by Orinoco Tribune and on this post of the Telegram channel of PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.). Interestingly, neither Venezuelan officials have blamed the CIA for this, despite rumours of sabotage, nor US officials have claimed responsibility for it; so, it could have been just an incident, though the timing is suspicious…

Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez also said (all emphasis mine):

We will continue being an independent republic. We will never be a state of any other country! Our people will never obey the orders of a handful of traitors and a gang that promises to be the 51st state. When the people have not been in political power, they have been out in the streets fighting. They have never surrendered. We have never seen them give up their hope and their future. Today, now that we are political power, the people are determined and resolved not to give it up.

Venezuelan Defense Minister and FANB General-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino Lopez (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, yesterday Venezuelan Defense Minister and FANB General-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino Lopez reaffirmed “Venezuela’s strength and dignity in the face of escalating imperialist threats” and “reiterated that the civic-military-police union remains one of the greatest achievements of the Bolivarian process and the strategic foundation for defending peace and sovereignty”, as per Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, which quoted him as saying:

Enough of lies and slander, of imposing power and hegemony by force. For Venezuela, returning to slavery is impossible. Venezuela will not kneel. Our sovereignty is not negotiable, and our people will defend it with dignity.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov - from TeleSur .

Venezuean leaders show no fear because they know that they can count on Russia. In fact, just a few days ago Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that the two countries are “reinforcing coordination between their security agencies in response to the noticeable increase in the US military presence in the Caribbean”, as per TeleSur, adding that both countries are working “shoulder to shoulder” to confront the belligerent escalation by the Outlaw US Empire in Latin America, while dismissing the US accusations of drug trafficking against the Venezuelan leadership used as a pretext to justify the militarization of the Caribbean.

Before leaving Venezuela, it is also worth mentioning Simplicius the Thinker’s analysis of recent events in the Caribbean here, but take it with a huge grain of salt though, since he uses Western MSM as reference. Julian Macfarlane debunks a few fishy stories in his latest article. Here I will focus on another aspect: Simplicius seems to suggest that US military escalation in the region is a ruse, that Trump is just applying pressure with his military posture, economic sanctions, and psy-ops and that Trump and Maduro will make a last-minute deal. However, to be honest and as I wrote in my article last Tuesday, considering what happened this summer in the Middle East (i.e. the USraeli attempted decapitation strike against Hamas in Qatar on 9th September 2025 and the Israeli attack that started the 12-day war between USrael and Iran in June 2025, both while the other party was negotiating with the Outlaw US Empire in good faith), it is more likely that the diplomatic talks between the two countries are a ruse rather than the other way around! Also, the huge deployment of US navy in the Caribbean (including the redeployment of USS Gerald R. Ford from the Mediterranean Sea!) just for a show of force would be a huge waste of money: I am pretty sure that it will put in use… and not just for military exercises with Trinidad & Tobago and other tiny States in the region!

Moving briefly to Colombia, last Friday, 21st November 2025, its President Gustavo Petro accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of seeking his imprisonment, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

If he wants to put me in an orange jumpsuit, let him try, but this nation does not kneel. Do not threaten us, do not deceive us, because we know the moves. Two centuries of knowledge, of going from war to war in this country. Wars of all kinds, sometimes for nothing. [Rubio] must kneel because there is a jaguar about to wake up here.

He also claimed that several Colombian political figures such as Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder, Medellin Mayor Federico Gutiérrez, presidential hopeful Vicky Davila, and former Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, recently travelled to incite Rubio against himself. He concluded saying that his country is ready to support the fight against drug trafficking ad that he would not back down from his stance against genocide and assassinations in the Caribbean:

When the American community asks for our help in this area, it will receive it.

Lebanon’s “Independence” Day?

Moving to the Middle East, yesterday (Saturday 22nd November 2025) Lebanon celebrated its independence from the French Mandate in 1943 despite ongoing ceasefire violations by Israel (see this Al Manar article for more details). On this occasion, Hezbollah issued a statement calling for “national unity, solidarity and cooperation” among all Lebanese people, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar:

This year’s Independence Day comes while Lebanon is subjected to Israeli aggression and US sanctions targeting its land, people, and resources, and amidst a delicate and sensitive phase the region is going through. In their struggle to gain independence and liberate their land from the occupation, the Lebanese people offered countless martyrs and profound sacrifices. Through their unity, solidarity, cohesion, steadfastness, and resistance, they were able to transform national independence into a unifying occasion under whose banner all components and factions of the Lebanese people unite, so that Lebanon remains free, sovereign, and independent, rejecting subservience to any foreign power. [Maintaining independence] requires a spirit of resistance to occupation, aggression, tutelage, and domination; national awareness and a unified stance; and the preservation of the equations that secured independence. Maintaining independence also requires upholding the equations that forged independence, defeated the Zionist enemy on 25th May 2000, shattered its might in the July 2006 aggression, prevented it from achieving its objectives in the 2004 aggression, and thwarted the Takfiri terrorism project in 2017. [We call for] strengthening national unity, solidarity, and cooperation among all Lebanese, regardless of their affiliations, as these are the fundamental pillars for confronting Israeli aggression, preserving Lebanon’s independence, and safeguarding its dignity. [We urge the rejection of] any form of subordination and external dictates, as Lebanon’s independence can only be achieved by rejecting and confronting any external project. We demand upholding Lebanon’s strengths and not relinquishing them in order to preserve its national rights. [We call for] all possible, immediate efforts to compel the Israeli enemy to implement the ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701.

Lebanese Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar (centre) - from Al Manar .

It is also worth reporting the following statement by Lebanese Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar, who yesterday visited the cities of Sidon and Jezzine in South Lebanon, paying tribute to martyrs of the Israeli strike on the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain Al-Hilwe in Sidon earlier this week, as reported by Al Manar (all emphasis added):

The Independence is incomplete as long as the Israeli occupation endures. However, thanks to martyrs and sacrifices by the Lebanese Army, the Lebanese will achieve the desired independence. This aggression is a clear message from the enemy to sow discord and terror in the region, but internal unity will remain an impenetrable barrier that will thwart the enemy’s scheme.

Not sure why he thanked the Lebanese Army though, considering that it has done literally nothing to protect Lebanon from Israeli invasion and occupation, unlike Hezbollah which at least had fought hard in support of Palestinians in Gaza against the (Anglo-)Zionists until forced to accept a ceasefire at the end of November 2024!

Israeli violations continued this morning with a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district and another strike in the town of Odaisseh, both in southern Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, and then this afternoon with an airstrike on a residential building in al-Areed street in Haret Hreik, an area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting a “prominent” Hezbollah commander according to the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF), marking a major escalation (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Manar). The latest attack resulted in at least 5 deaths and 28 wounded, as per Al Mayadeen. In a eulogy published earlier this evening Hezbollah has revealed the name of the commander killed by the IDF: Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai, also known as Sayyed Abu Ali (sources: Al Mayadeen and post on RNN Mirror Telegram channel).

Ali Ammar, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc and of the Lebanese Parliament - from Al Manar .

Ali Ammar, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc and of the Lebanese Parliament, responded to the blatant Zionist aggression saying:

Israeli aggression has attacked entirety of Lebanon since Washington-sponsored ceasefire. Any attack on Lebanon is a violation of red lines. This aggression targets Lebanon’s dignity, sovereignty, and the security of its citizens. The Resistance is dealing with utmost wisdom and patience, and will confront this enemy at the appropriate time. We are in a full-fledged battle with the enemy, and we will set the time [for a response]. Unfortunately, the enemy is emboldened to commit its aggression by voices within Lebanon that have turned themselves into tools that support its aggression. Palestinian experience shows that settlements and talk of peace cannot emanate from enemy that blatantly declares its intent to expand.

Member of Hezbollah’s Political Council Mahmoud Qomati (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Mahmoud Qamati, Deputy Head of Hezbollah’s Political Council, added (sources: Al Mayadeen and post on RNN Mirror Telegram channel):

We are committed to full coordination with the Lebanese state and army. Today’s aggression on the southern suburbs [of Beirut] breaks a new red line and is a US green light for escalation. There is no choice but to adhere to the resistance, and continuing this violation cannot be accepted. We do not comment on what the enemy says about the response, and the leadership is studying the matter and will make the decision. The Resistance is the one that decides how to respond to this aggression. We are working to confirm the identity of the figure targeted by the “israeli” aggression. All possibilities are possible after today’s targeting, and the leadership will make the appropriate decision.

Judging by the words used by both figures, it looks like Hezbollah has run out of patience with Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and that it may finally retaliate, instead of waiting for the Lebanese government, which appealed to the international community, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article.

News and updates from Iran and Yemen

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

Following the adoption of the anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), which I covered here, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted the following statement on X, exposing European and American hypocrisy and reiterating that, with their move, the Outlaw US Empire and the E3 (France, Germany and UK) have “killed” the Cairo Agreement between Iran and the IAEA, as reported also by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim News Agency:

Yet, in an interview with The Economist (paywalled) reported by Tasnim, Araghchi stated that Iran is still open to “fair and balanced” deal, but warning that Iran now is…

even more prepared [to deter any Israeli attack] than [in] the previous war. The best way to prevent a war is to be prepared for it. And we are fully prepared. Zero enrichment is impossible. But zero [nuclear] weapons is possible. We don’t have a single good experience with negotiating with the United States. We are ready for negotiation, but not for dictation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

In the pressed today Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also commented on the anti-Iran IAEA resolution, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr News Agency, quoting him as saying (all emphasis mine):

Our representative in Vienna is active. We are members of the Agency, we present our positions publicly, and we convey them directly in discussions with Agency officials. As long as we remain members of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, we consider ourselves bound by its obligations. The problem began when the United States and Israel, by attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, obstructed the cooperation process between Iran and the Agency. Unfortunately, the opposing parties ignore the facts, and the Board of Governors should hold the United States, the Zionist regime, and their supporters accountable for their attacks on Iran, rather than speaking about Iran’s alleged non-cooperation. The matter is not about mediation or intermediaries at all. The issue goes back to the approach and policy of the United States—that is, the US not being serious about negotiations and, fundamentally, its approach to negotiations being based more on dictation than on conventional diplomatic give-and-take. As long as the United States insists on this approach, no meaningful negotiation can take place. Therefore, the issue of mediators and mediation is a secondary matter.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi - from Mehr News Agency .

Moving from the diplomatic sphere to the military one, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, was quoted by Mehr as saying that Iranian missile capabilities are advancing daily, crediting the late Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam:

Every single day we experience upward progress in this field, and we are certainly stronger today than we were yesterday, and we will be stronger tomorrow than we are today. [Brig. Gen. Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam] laid the groundwork for this power and built the platform from which Iran has ascended in this domain.

IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini - from Mehr News Agency .

Similarly, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), stated that, had the conflict with Israel in June (2025) lasted two more weeks…

nothing would have remained of the Israeli regime.

…which is believable considering the few photos and videos that appear online from Israeli, despite the tight military censorship. He also added that “Iran’s strategy was to rely solely on its own capabilities” in its approach to “impose defeat on the enemy” in order to neutralize the narrative of a “weak Iran”, as reported by Mehr (click on the link for additional revelations from Naeini’s speech at a specialized conference on scientific mobilization and educational initiatives at Farhangian University).

It is also worth mentioning what Iranian Security Minister Esmail Khatib said about the damage that Iran inflicted on “vital centers and key assets of the Israeli entity” during the 12-day war with Israel and on ongoing intelligence operations against the Zionist enemy, which have allowed to gather “documents related to its atomic energy program, along with other highly sensitive files” now safely transferred to Iran:

The impact of the strikes has been acknowledged by the occupation itself. The Israeli entity is suffering from security breaches and espionage activities benefiting Iran.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

By the way, a 22-year-old Israeli soldier from Be’er Sheva, Rafael Reuveni, has been “charged with maintaining contact with an Iranian intelligence operative through the Telegram messaging application” and carrying out “tasks for payment while serving in the military”, including disclosure of details about his military base, such as personnel estimates and emergency protocols, as per Tasnim, which also reported on the prosecution of 27-year-old Shimon Azarzar for transferring information on military and air force sites, including passing details on missile impact locations during the 12-day war.

On the other hand, in Yemen 17 people convicted of espionage and spying for the enemy (USrael and Saudi Arabia) were sentenced to death by firing squad, “with the execution to be carried out in a public place as a deterrent and to achieve general retribution”, whereas two others were sentenced to ten years in prison, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with this funny caricature from Saba, captioned “The Israeli violation of Syria”:

