Today I am providing my English translation of 4 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in all of them).

The first one was published on Wednesday 14th May 2025, i.e. two days before the real start of the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that have taken place today, Friday 16th May 2025.

Time for peace negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is too early to say with certainty that the Trump administration is on the right path to solving global hot spots. But the events of the last week indicate that the White House tenant has turned the page from the Bush-Obama-Biden policy of permanent war, dictated by the City of London/Wall Street military-industrial establishment, and is serious about keeping the US out of wars. A diplomatic shift has emerged regarding the war in Ukraine, the genocide in Gaza, relations with Iran and Yemen, and trade policy with China, much to the chagrin of the neo-conservatives who run the governments in the transatlantic region.

For example, Trump's reaction to President Putin's offer, made during a press conference after midnight on Sunday [11th May 2025], to renew peace talks with Ukraine was direct. Putin declared: “Russia is ready for talks without any preconditions”, proposing to “resume negotiations [in Istanbul] that were not broken off by us”, a reference to Boris Johnson's April 2022 message to Zelensky that the peace agreement concluded between Russia and Ukraine that month should not be accepted. Trump then declared that “Ukraine should accept this agreement, IMMEDIATELY”, putting pressure on Zelensky to back down from the demands of warmongers Starmer, Macron and Merz, who want to keep the conflict going.

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates is part of a turn against the renewed offensive launched by Netanyahu in Gaza with the declared intention of evicting the Palestinian population. The message conveyed by the President's decision to skip an Israel visit as part of the tour was received in Tel Aviv, and was amplified by the comments of Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee. Witkoff accused Israel of “prolonging the war” by ignoring the hostage situation. Direct talks with Hamas led to the release of the last American hostage held in Gaza on 12th May [2025]. Huckabee's statement that the US did not need Israel's permission to negotiate with the Houthis was received as a sharp rebuke to Zionist extremists who had speculated that Trump was in cahoots with the fanatics of Greater Israel and their intention to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians. Netanyahu said he was furious that Trump rejected his call for US support for an attack on Iran.

Similarly, trade talks between Treasury Secretary Bessent and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng led to an agreement to reduce mutual tariffs for three months from 145% to 30%. Bessent stated that the talks will continue, as “neither side wants an uncoupling”.

These developments will come up against heavy headwinds from those establishment forces that use colour revolutions, coups, and wars to preserve the unipolar order for the benefit of special interests. For these forces, the emergence of a new economic architecture based on a multipolar or multinodal system favoured by the member countries of the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Global South in general is an existential threat.

If Trump really intends to be a President for peace, he must realise that defeating the pro-war parties requires a programme of cooperation between sovereign nations, a winning alternative to the imperial plunder of the colonial system of the last five hundred years. The events of the coming weeks will show whether what appears to be a winning turn by the American president will succeed in ending the wars started and supported by his predecessors in the White House, which are now supported by the delusional leaders of NATO and the European Union.

To be honest, as I wrote in a reply to a comment to one of my previous articles, I remain skeptical of Trump’s chaotic foreign policy, as he has not achieved anything anywhere yet, after more than 100 days at the White House - not in Ukraine, not in Palestine, not in the broader Middle East, not with China - and he keeps changing his mind about everything.

The second article was published today, Friday 16th May 2025.

French Schiller Institute: Time is running out to save Gaza

The lead editorial in Haaretz of 8th May 2025 reflects a shift in thinking taking place in Israel. Entitled “We cannot look away from the images of the children killed in Gaza”, it reflects an emerging awareness of the horrific crimes committed by the Netanyahu regime, finally leading some to say “Enough”. One can feel the anguish in this editorial and in the chants of the growing crowds of Israelis taking to the streets, demanding not only an agreement to free the remaining hostages, but an end to the war, an end to the murderous actions driven by the psychosis of the regime's supremacists, and an end to the regime itself.

The editorial accuses public opinion and the media of deliberately denying the mass deaths of civilians, especially children. The Israelis, the editorial claims, “continue to justify a war that had long since become an uncontrolled drive for revenge”, based on “repression, denial, apathy, distance, normalisation and justification”. With over 52,000 Palestinians killed, including 18,000 children, it concludes with a call to action: “We must not look away. We must wake up and shout loudly: Stop the war”.

The French Schiller Institute also launched an urgent appeal on 7th May [2025], entitled “Saving Gaza means saving our humanity”. After recalling the horrors committed in the strip, the statement addresses the responsibilities of the West:

To avoid being complicit in this systematic enterprise of dehumanisation and death that is taking place before our eyes in Gaza, Western countries (historical colonisers of the Middle East) must act as quickly as possible to force the delivery of humanitarian aid [to Gaza] and prevent the irreparable from happening. They must also use every means of pressure on the Israeli government to stop its murderous run. If they fail to do so, they will be condemned to join the sad ranks of disgraced and failed civilisations. In this context, if French President Emmanuel Macron is consistent with his declared intention to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN conference to be held in New York in June [2025], it will be time for him to make history by opposing Netanyahu's murderous madness and demonstrating that, against all claims to the contrary, there is a community of interests between the various actors in the region, and in particular between Israelis and Palestinians, which boils down to the primary element of life: water. Peace will only be possible on the basis of the joint development of water and energy resources. Annex 3 of the Oslo agreement provided for this horizon. But it was disregarded because it left the Israeli state in sole control. Today, France must set an example to the G7 countries by immediately recognising a Palestinian state based on sustainable borders. Its existence is consubstantial to the implementation of the Oasis Plan proposed by the Schiller Institute. Western countries, guilty of constantly practising the geopolitics of divide et impera, must now mobilise to ensure the evacuation of Gaza by the Israeli army and the start of negotiations on the Palestinian right of return, the suspension of settlements in the West Bank and the release of all hostages and prisoners of war. This coherent approach is indispensable. It is the only way to meet the challenge of a mutual security and cooperation order to replace barbarism.

The third and final article was published on Monday 12th May 2025.

The lessons of the Spanish blackout

Prof. Franco Battaglia.

The blackout that paralysed Spain, Portugal and southern France on 28th April [2025] is the proverbial incident “waiting to happen”. And similarly, such an incident is “waiting to happen again”, this time perhaps involving the whole of Europe. The reason is simple and all the experts knew it: an electricity grid that relies heavily on intermittent energy sources, such as solar and wind technology, is inherently unstable. A passing cloud, a lull in the wind can occur at any time and at that instant other standby power generators must be ready to rebalance the grid within seconds. Such a reserve can only be made up of fossil energy sources, which are not affected by weather conditions.

The European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE) published the following statement on its website [link]: “Congratulations to Spain! The nation switched to 100 per cent renewable energy on 16 April 2025 and was hit by a massive blackout a few days later!”

Two months ago, the Spanish grid operator REE warned of an eventuality that could jeopardise the stability of the electricity system: an increase in solar generation combined with the closure of gas and nuclear plants, which occurred precisely two months ago, El País reported the day after the blackout.

What triggered the blackout - which could have spread to the whole of Europe, if the Spanish connection to the French grid had not been switched off precisely to avoid it - may have been accidental: a solar plant on fire or, as happened in Italy in 2003, a tree falling on the Swiss section of the European grid, but the consequences were not accidental. In fact, there was not enough stand-by capacity to rebalance the grid and in a matter of seconds 15 gigawatts of power were lost, equivalent to 60% of Spanish demand at the time.

Eventually, the grid was slowly restarted with the help of the French nuclear power plants. In the event of a collapse of the entire European grid, experts know that it would take at least a week to restart it, step by step, plant by plant, region by region. Imagine a week in Europe without electricity: no light, no telephone, no petrol, no money, supermarkets looted, airports closed, etc. etc. Nothing would work for a week.

The Spanish government was expected to provide an explanation, i.e. an official confirmation of what everyone already knows, but Madrid said it had not yet discovered the origin of the blackout. Prof. Franco Battaglia (photo), leader of the “Clintel” group of scientists who oppose climate hysteria [link], wrote in the [Italian] newspaper La Verità on 3rd May [2025]: “The very fact that they have yet to understand or have not yet understood should justify Spain's highest political authorities to sack the engineers in charge of controlling the stability of the grid. Not because it is unstable, but because they do not even know why. Since the highest political authorities in Spain are not sacking anyone, the most likely thing is that they have been informed of the exact cause of the disruption. They are not revealing it because they are still deciding what plausible ‘explanation’ to offer publicly. Whatever explanation they provide, one profound truth remains: a tombstone must be put on wind and photovoltaics”.

My own comment: as an engineer, I can say that renewables such as wind and photovoltaics can still be part of the grid, but they need to be balanced by more reliable energy sources, e.g. fossil, nuclear and hydroelectric, which have enough inertia to tolerate sudden changes in demand, as mentioned at the beginning of this third article and as explained in more detail by Irina Slav in the article in the link below: