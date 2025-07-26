Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Franco Maloberti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 19th July 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Mohammad Saeed, six years old, refugee camp, Gaza..

During the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, attended by 50 ministers and heads of government, and the visit of the man in camouflage [i.e. Volodymyr Zelensky] to the American Pope [Leo XIV] in Castelgandolfo (the splendid residence of those who love the poor), two questions came to mind. The first: who pays? The second: why rebuild Ukraine and not Gaza?

The first question is still to be resolved, even if, according to our beloved Ursula [von der Leyen], muggins (i.e. the subjects) would contribute (and has already contributed) a little. Using the frozen assets of Russia, which is guilty of “aggression”, does not seem to be a good idea, not least because there are several aggressors around the world and, using the same concept, some, such as the US, would risk bankruptcy. After much deliberation, the EU has proposed transferring frozen Russian assets to an investment fund and using the proceeds to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. To this end, a group of scholars is analysing the legal aspects in order to arrive at a law authorising the confiscation of such assets (i.e. to legalise theft). However, this seems a little risky, given that Russia is patient, but if it gets angry, then there will be trouble for this flaccid and inconclusive Europe.

Let us not forget that, legally (for what the law is worth in this advanced West), the EU acts as the pro tempore manager of the frozen Russian assets and could be obliged to compensate for any loss in value when the assets are returned. Therefore, after financially supporting the leaky Kiev, European taxpayers (i.e., us again) would also have to cover the losses on the nominal value of Moscow's assets.

However, as [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni said (Ukraine Recovery Conference, Premier Meloni's speech at the Plenary Session)

Russia is stepping up its attacks on civilians, targeting infrastructure that is essential to the population because its plan has been the same since the beginning of the war: to try to break the Ukrainians with darkness, cold, hunger and fear. This plan, like others, has failed...

Just like in Gaza: to break the residents of Gaza with hunger, bombs, fear... and, in addition, complete devastation. But, at the moment, the Gaza operation has not failed...

because the international community has not taken a stand against this destruction, ensuring the urgent and necessary assistance to guarantee the continuity of essential services.

(the “not” in bold in Meloni's original speech is not there)

Then, according to Meloni

We saw a very moving video and the narrator said, “We believe that together we can stop the darkness and build a strong future”. That is exactly what we intend to do: stop the darkness, build a strong future. A future worthy of a proud and dignified nation such as Ukraine. A nation that, despite the bombs, despite the attacks on strategic infrastructure, despite the displaced persons, the victims, the children torn from their families, continues to have a vibrant, resilient economy.

This too, just like in Gaza (there are many videos that the Prime Minister can watch), with the addition of a tenfold increase in suffering and killings. Except that children are not torn from their families but are simply slaughtered. On the other hand, Gaza's economy is somewhat dead, given that there has never been any “tripe for cats” to grab, as seems to be happening in Ukraine [for an explanation of the Roman expression “there's no tripe for the cats”, please see the opening of this article].

In such a situation, President Meloni is

…happy to announce Italy's decisive contribution to the creation of a new European equity fund. The message we want to send to entrepreneurs today is simple. Do not be afraid to invest, build, and rebuild in Ukraine, because investing in Ukraine's reconstruction is not a gamble. Instead, it is an investment in a nation that has shown more resilience than any other, but it is also an investment in peace, in the economic growth of Europe as a whole, and in the security of our citizens.

It's not a gamble? But Blackrock (the one with two spans of hair on its stomach) has just pulled out. Perhaps Meloni missed the news published by The Kyiv Independent on 5th July [2025], which says

…BlackRock halted its search for institutional investors in January [2025], causing the planned funding that sought to secure $500 million from governments, development grants, and investment banks, and another $2 billion from private investors, to fall through.

The investment firm halted talks with institutional investors in January [2025] due to a lack of interest amid perceived uncertainty in Ukraine.

The fund was set to be unveiled by BlackRock at the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference on 10-11 July in Rome, Bloomberg reported.

A spokesperson for BlackRock said the investment firm completed advisory work for the recovery fund pro bono in 2024 and no longer has "any active mandate."

France is working on a proposal to replace the recovery fund led by BlackRock, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that it remains uncertain how effective the plan will be without Washington's backing.

Oh well. The companies involved (including Leonardo, Enel, TERNA, SNAM, and Ferrovie [(National) Railways]) are welcome to invest, given that we (i.e. the poor taxpayers)…

will be at your side, together with financial institutions, entities such as Sace, Simest, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which support the internationalisation of businesses, to put you in the best position to operate, not only in terms of the insurance necessary for those investing against the risks arising from the conflict, but also to explore new opportunities in strategic areas, from strategic agro-industry to advanced mechanics, the chemical industry and transport. Investing in Ukraine is an investment in ourselves because, whether we like it or not, what happens in Ukraine affects each and every one of us.

Translated: if you “mess up”, then we'll pay for it. But just think! Until ten years ago, people didn't even know where Ukraine was, then, with the carers, we learned a little bit about it. Now what happens there is more important than what happens here. Dunno!

We should still be proud of...

This widespread participation at such a high level sends an extremely important message to the world. It says that each of us is here to do our part for a common goal, which is to look beyond the unbearable injustice that has been inflicted on the Ukrainian people for more than three years and to imagine a rebuilt, free and prosperous Ukraine.

That's true! However, the speaker forgets other injustices, such as those inflicted on amputee children living in Gaza who are learning strategies to cope with life without their limbs, such as Mohammad Saeed, who has had both legs amputated and drags himself through the dust using a roller skate.

In any case, we have a mission… in Odessa…

It is no coincidence that Italy has chosen to take care of some of the symbols of the places that make up the mosaic of the Ukrainian nation's identity. That place is Odessa, and those symbols are the Cathedral of the Transfiguration, the Philharmonic and the Museum of Fine Arts. These are gems of a splendid cultural heritage that belongs to us as Europeans and that, as Europeans, we want to protect so that it can be handed down to those who come after us.

Apparently, the bombed Cathedral of the Transfiguration is a building that was rebuilt in 2005, while the Philharmonic and the Museum of Fine Arts were not even touched... Very good! The cost of this protection is therefore negligible. Therefore, if anything, the money available could also be used to restore the Trade Union House in Odessa.

***

As for the second question, I think it is reasonable. If we are making such a fuss about sending more of our money down a bottomless pit, we might as well consider investing in a population that is much worse off than the one “governed” by the guy in camouflage [i.e. Zelensky] who is friends with the Pope. It would suffice to compare the photos of destruction and count the civilians killed. The goal would then be the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza. But this is very unwelcome to the EU, which, in its document “Recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine”, is only concerned with the rich business potential of reconstruction in Ukraine.

Ursula's statement is moving

Ukraine can count on the EU's full support. We stand ready to take a leading role in the international reconstruction efforts to help rebuild a democratic and prosperous Ukraine. This means investments will go hand in hand with reforms that will support Ukraine in pursuing its European path.

Not to mention the statements made by the bigwigs, among whom Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, stand(ed) out, saying: “The destruction inflicted on Ukraine by Russia is unprecedented in Europe since the end of the last world war, as is the contempt for the international order meticulously built over decades. Today, the European Commission is charting a course to help a new Ukraine rise from the ashes of war, just as our Union rose from the rubble of 1945. Together with the Ukrainian authorities and in cooperation with our international partners, we will mobilise the funding Ukraine needs to withstand this calamity and ‘build back better’ its economic and social infrastructure”.

Eh, dear Mohammad, be patient! If your roller skate breaks, Gentiloni will surely buy you a new one, but it will be second-hand!

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment