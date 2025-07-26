GeoPolitiQ

charles leone
13h

The PM of Italy, Georgia Meloni, and the Pope do NOT have a shred of credibility as they are in bed with the world's leading moral failures including Trump, Von Der Leyden et.al. who intentionally ignore the ongoing holocaust in Palestine.

They are all complicit.

Diana van Eyk
8h

Excellent juxtaposition between Israel and Ukraine. It had to be done.

The west turns a blind eye to genocide and the excruciating death by starvation in Gaza fully supported by the west, and then Ukraine as proxy to fight the Russians who will, of course, win this war.

No one wants to hear Russia's terms so the west is unwilling to negotiate any kind of peace. So the BS has to roll in about repairing Ukraine which was sacrificed for the sake of western hegemony.

Ya, makes sense to me.

Thanks for sharing your translation of this article, Ismaele.

