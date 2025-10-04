GeoPolitiQ

Brent Raycroft
8h

Hard to tell if this is Swiftian satire or sadistic pessimism or what. One thing, though. traumas of grief at the murder of loved ones, atrocity, deprivation, amputation etc do not necessarily create subordination and passivity. Sometimes the opposite. Also, there was no respite, except in the west, post ww2.

cfall
7hEdited

The very accurate text may celebrate the eternal essence of war, but what strikes me most is the cruelty of this frankness. I am, of course, filled with humanitarian sentiments and hope, and as such, no, the good general does not deserve my respect.

