Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Miguel Martinez, originally in Italian, first published on kelebeklerblog.com on Friday 22nd August 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 27th August 2025.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Every now and then, we get a breath of fresh air, thanks to a reflection that cuts through the thick fog of nonsense.

In this case, it is the text, as reported in English by some media outlets, of an interview with General Aharon Haliva, who was head of Israeli intelligence on that fateful day of 7th October 2023. An interview given to the Israeli television Channel 12.

The interview caused a scandal in the progressive media, but I immediately liked it because the author speaks as a technician on a technical issue, without finger-pointing or whining.

The general is a technician of war, one of the most important professions in human history, perhaps the most decisive, because it allows no appeal.

In the interview, General Haliva says, among other things:

“The fact that there are already 50,000 dead in Gaza is necessary, and it is a necessity for future generations”

“For every (victim) of 7 October, 50 Palestinians must die”

“There is no choice, they need a nakba from time to time to feel the consequences”.

We are shocked because we are used to hearing justificationist [sic] lies everywhere and all the time: “I was only defending myself, he looked at me the wrong way, I am the victim…”

Evidently, we are more inclined to listen to liars than to professionals.

Furthermore, General Haliva makes a revelation by recounting how Israel actively supported Hamas, even – interestingly – in the West Bank.

“If the entire Palestinian arena is destabilised and thrown into chaos, it will be impossible to negotiate and there will be no agreement [on the Palestinian state]”.

”Hamas is an organisation that you can freely fight against. It has no international justification, no legitimacy. You can fight it with the sword”.

General Haliva brings us back to the essence of war, which is not public relations with neutral observers affected by humanitarian sentiments.

The essence of war is to ensure the long-term supremacy of our group – however defined – over the other group, by any means and for as long as possible.

It is not Israel that thinks this way: it has always been this way, except for a brief interval of a few decades after the Second World War, when we deluded ourselves that there was a tree of plenty for everyone and that in order to survive, it was not necessary to knock others off the branches.

War – one of the main activities of the human species since time immemorial – has been arbitrarily identified with the figure of a moustachioed Austrian bricklayer who, we are told, waged it out of pure malice [i.e. Adolf Hitler].

A beautiful illusion, one that I too shared, but – precisely – an illusion.

With Gaza, we return to normality, whether we like it or not.

The fact that it is Israel that is bringing us back to normality is simply due to the fact that this country, for ethnic and symbolic reasons, represents the antithesis of the moustachioed bricklayer. Having been born without blemish, it can afford to do normal things: but this is only the beginning, because as the blanket gets tighter, the whole world will start doing normal things – it is too easy to blame Israel alone.

The lucid military spirit – free, as the general says, from any spirit of revenge, we are speaking in professional terms here – starts from the assumption of long-term victory.

You can win a battle as you win a game, then the championship starts again next season, with the risk of losing.

The true military man, on the other hand, must think about long-term victory: that is, destroying any potential for reaction by the enemy ethnic group for decades to come.

For this reason, targeting children becomes strategically essential.

We all know someone who, at the age of fifty, still remembers how his now deceased father did not buy him the toy car he wanted at the motorway service station, and has suffered a tiny trauma as a result.

Imagine a child who has lost an arm after seeing his parents and little sister burned alive at the age of six: this is a serious trauma, which has the advantage of almost certainly lasting a lifetime, i.e. several decades.

A trauma-investment, in short.

Seriously traumatising children ensures dominance over the survivors for their entire lives: in Gaza, there is a unique opportunity to subjugate an ethnic group for decades.

This is both because the traumatised literally learn the supremacy of the other ethnic group the hard way, and because they are no longer mentally capable of organising themselves rationally: the lame, the stupid, the crippled, the one-eyed and the mad – as they used to say in the old days – do not go far, despite the proverbs.

Violence has many levels, and it does not always work.

The first level is that of the social vaccine, i.e. small, harmless acts of aggression that actually only end up increasing the immunity of the system they are intended to attack. The Red Brigades, with their stings, have extraordinarily strengthened the repressive power of the state at all levels. They deserve a Monument to Public Order.

The second level is that of inconclusive fighting, low-intensity clashes that are never resolved.

The third level is that of the strong decisively asserting themselves over the weak. This is the real reason why armies exist in this world, and it is the only time when it makes sense to resort to violence.

On this point, General Halavi deserves respect for the clarity with which he expressed himself.

But just as war has always existed, there have always been madmen like the patron saint of philosophers, Saint Justin Martyr.

We too choose him as our patron, but we remember that he was beheaded under the emperor – also a philosopher – Marcus Aurelius.

However, he had time to write:

“And we, who were full of war, mutual slaughter and all kinds of wickedness, have changed our weapons of war throughout the earth: our swords into ploughshares and our spears into pruning hooks; and we cultivate piety, justice, philanthropy, faith and hope, which we have received from the Father himself through Him who was crucified; and we sit each under our own vine, that is, each has his own married wife. For you know that the prophetic word says, «And his wife shall be like a fruitful vine». Now it is evident that no one can terrorise or subdue us who have believed in Jesus throughout the world. For it is clear that even if we are beheaded, crucified, thrown to the beasts, chained, burned, and subjected to every other kind of torture, we do not renounce our confession; but the more these things happen, the more others and in ever-increasing numbers become faithful and worshippers of God through the name of Jesus”.

