The new Syrian leader Al Jolani.

Early March 2025 on the Syrian coast...

As much as the new self-proclaimed Syrian government wants to show itself in the eyes of the world with renewed clothes, a white shirt and a less bushy and long beard, we are faced with yet another farce, yet another deception. Where are the much-proclaimed promises of a united Syria, respectful of ethnic and religious minorities today? Where is that “new free Syria” that Western governments were so quick to applaud at the fall of Bashar Al Assad?

To date, what is evident, or at least in the eyes of those who are not satisfied with sterile and false proclamations nor passively guided by the “politically correct” information disseminated by many news channels, is that Syria is far from being a free country and above all far from being a democratic one.

Coming to the latest events:

Perhaps a minority that represents only 15-20% of a nation may not be considered major news for the big media. However, what is happening in Syria today can certainly be called, without hesitation, a massacre.

A massacre perpetrated by an army that is sovereign but has nothing sovereign about it. An army composed only in part of Syrian soldiers, a fragmented entity, made up of mercenaries, Turks (a significant anomaly given that we are in Syria), which apparently did not respect the directives of its own interim president, or so one might say with naïve sarcasm.

Violent clashes occurred between Thursday 6th March and Friday 7th March 2025, in the coastal areas bordering the Mediterranean Sea between Tartus and Latakia. The map of religious orientations in Syria shows a significant concentration of the Alawite community in this area.

The Alawites are not only a minority in Syria, but they are the minority that supported President Bashar al Assad and previously his father Hafez Al Assad.

The direct testimony of a gentleman from Tartus catapults one into a difficult, distressing situation, tracing months of sectarian injustice, violence and looting. A very different portrait from the cleaned-up image with which the new Syrian government has been presented. The following is an excerpt of immediate and anxious communication in the human exchange of news between acquaintances, translated from Arabic for the immediacy of the moment, with apologies for the sometimes lack of accuracy.

Tartus from 7 March 2025

“Yesterday (06/03/2025) things went very, very wrong, but thank God the situation is now stable”.

”There have been no armed clashes in Tartus, but factions that do not belong to the army or security forces have entered and acted individually, resulting in cases of murder, theft and kidnapping.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had repeatedly pointed out that the militiamen of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] had in recent months carried out acts of reprisal in the coastal areas of Latakia, Jableh and Tartus.

“Currently (07/03/2025) calm reigns in Tartus after the factions have left. From time to time sounds of gunfire can be heard but the situation at the moment is good”. 21:01 Italian time on 07/03/2025

But what exactly is meant by “non-governmental forces”? On some online media outlets, the main narrative seems to be to portray these violent incidents as only a clash between pro-Assad veterans and the current security forces

“non-governmental forces are armed extremist civilian elements loyal to the current ruling regime”. “are non-governmental forces loyal to the regime in Damascus. They are fanatical and extremist elements and are not responsible for their actions”.

Captagon?

“these forces support the army, police and security forces of the current government due to the lack of sufficient numbers to cover the entire geographical area of Syria”

“these non-governmental forces supporting the army and security are the ones committing murder, theft and kidnapping in a sectarian manner”

Perhaps this is the meaning Al Joulani attaches to the word “inclusion”. From a noun now used with impressive frequency in social non-fiction, here we find it as protagonist of a horror film, only instead of a film we are confronted with the reality of the facts.

“if the government maintains this mentality in dealing with minorities, it will be very difficult to achieve stability”.

The gentleman is an Alawaite. I ask him if he feels threatened by this situation

“I am not the only one who feels threatened, it is the whole community that feels threatened”

“when you hear the slogans saying: Tartus for the Sunnis and the Alawites will go out or Homs for the Sunnis and the Alawites will go out, the massacre will be based on identity. This is a very difficult issue”

06/03/2025: from the minarets of mosques in Idlib and Hama, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham militiamen called for Jihad against what they called “the Nusayris”, referring to the Alawaites

“this morning (07/03/2025) one of the mercenaries was walking around in the residential suburb where I live and when he saw my neighbour on the balcony he shot and killed him. This happened this morning at 7:00”.

“we were not able to approach him and get him out of the house until 16:00”.

“Syria is currently ruled by gangs without law or constitution”

“due to this situation, I am currently trying to find a way to travel to Lebanon with my family and settle there, as it is the closest country we can enter through illegal smuggling”.

ME: “do you feel safer crossing the border as an illegal immigrant than staying in Syria, where you would have the right to live freely in your own country?”

“honestly, no one in the world wants to live outside their country, but when the law of the jungle prevails and there is no stability, travelling legally or illegally to any country becomes the goal, for the sake of the future and the safety of my family and children”.

"when a person is in danger of being killed at any moment in his country, together with his family, then it is a disaster".

And the tragedy continues in the deafening silence of an institutional world that has lost its soul...

Umayyad Mosque in Damascus: a snapshot suspended between history and revolution, with the scars of war and the legacy of martyrs

Syria, as a symbol of struggle and resistance to the pressures of the liberalist West, but also of destruction, with the weight of tragedy and the courage of those who resisted. The Great Mosque of the Umayyads with its columns still standing is the perfect symbol of this, bearing with austerity the centuries-old weight of history.

The Great Mosque of the Umayyads.

Entering the Great Mosque of the Umayyads leaves one breathless. It is like crossing a space-time threshold, you find yourself immersed in an image that flows and yet at the same time remains motionless, a fragment of a past made immortal. To this day, it is still the beating heart of Damascus, inside its old city, surrounded by the Suq and its street vendors. The great Al Hamidiyeh Suq opens up, welcoming with its imposing vault where light filters through the ancient iron grilles, while crowds move among the stalls and shops. As we advance on foot, the articulated suq guides us naturally to the imposing entrance of the mosque.

Yet, within the majesty of its walls, in the folds of its history, the indelible marks of what these stones have had to endure and see emerge.

The blows imprinted by the last of countless wars over the centuries are still there, etched in stone, like scars that call attention and whisper not to forget.

I arrived in Damascus through the border with Lebanon, the Masnaa Border Crossing. It was an easy and fairly smooth border crossing, both on the Lebanese side and at the entrance to the Syrian side, where officials who were quite unprepared for the entry of foreign visitors merely put a stamp on a pre-filled sheet. Wishing to travel to Syria without the obligation of any organisation, following the seizure of power of the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham movement, which took place in December 2024, with the consequent fall of Bashar Al Assad's regime, and the opening of the borders, I decided to set out to discover the country by joining occasional fellow travellers. The borders [crossings] with Lebanon, of which there are three official ones, even during the rule of Bashar Al Assad were always open and functioning but passage was only allowed to foreigners who were accompanied by a local tour operator.

This is meant to be an account of my experience in Syria and my perception of the events, as a curious layman looking at a picture, only in this case it was me who took it.

I entered the Great Umayyad Mosque on a Friday, a day of celebration and prayer. The mosque was packed with worshippers, we the only foreigners. A strong, enveloping voice cut through the air: the chanting call to prayer, permeated the room, spreading with the warm, live voice of the muezzin, leaving me astonished and enraptured.

In the inner courtyard, a vast rectangular space, enveloped by porticoes and marble columns, whose walls are decorated with Byzantine mosaics, there was an almost festive air: families, young people, men, all intent on taking pictures of each other, immortalising a moment of apparent normality within a timeless symbol of their history.

There was a sense of widespread freedom in the air, as if a very heavy burden had magically dissolved, but as I walked inside the mosque I wondered several times how much this freedom was real, authentic, or how much it was the result of an idea of a “new normal” that had appeared in such an accelerated and sudden manner.

In the nuances of this newfound everyday life, the presence of what was once the “enemy” has become habitual, disarming. Soldiers - masked militiamen stroll among the faithful, taking photos of each other inside what they now consider a symbol of their political movement. Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham in fact considers the Great Umayyad Mosque a religious symbol linked to its historical importance in Sunni Islam. The mosque is one of the oldest and holiest in the Islamic world, with a history dating back to the first Umayyad caliphs, and being Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, a Sunni-based movement, it sees the mosque as a legacy of the Islamic greatness of its movement.

HTS militiamen inside the Umayyad mosque.

It was here, in fact, that on 8th December 2024,the current interim president of Syria, Abu Mohammad al-Joulani, appeared after the taking of Damascus, prostrating himself before the miḥrāb and declaring the end of the al-Assad family era.

Faced with this image, seeing the flags of the jihadist movement, of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham waving amidst the amused shouts of children has become part of everyday life, despite the fact that the movement was officially disbanded on 29th January 2025 and its militias integrated into the “new Syrian army”.

Faithful to the Umayyad Mosque: in parallel to the new Syrian flag, the transitional government also used another flag on which the “Shahadah” stands.

«Ašhadu an lā ilāha illā Allāh - wa ašhadu anna Muḥammadan Rasūl Allāh»

- I testify that there is no deity but God (Allāh) and I testify that Muhammad is His Messenger."

أشهد أن لا إله إلا الله وأشهد أن محمدا رسول الله‎

This symbol has often been used by Islamic fundamentalist organisations and is identical to the one currently used by the Taliban government

Yet the flags of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, born on 28th July 2016 under the name Jabhat Fath al-Sham, following the split with Al-Qa'ida and redefined as Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham on 26th January 2017, represent everyday life inside the Umayyad Mosque and wave among the faithful at prayer, among the serious faces of the militiamen, strictly in military garb, with long beards, and among those distributing leaflets urging the faithful to be good Muslims.

Faced with these images, the mind struggles to find order in the apparent chaos. One wonders how history can be turned upside down so quickly and how it is possible that HTS, born as the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, at the outbreak of war in 2011, under the name Jabhat al - Nusra, is today presented as a respectable political movement, even by the Syrians themselves.

I struggle to answer these questions. After all, I only try to tell what my eyes have seen. I do not have the answers, I can only observe and try to understand.

These questions that I cannot answer, however, bring to mind the countless lives that were lost between 2011 and 2018, mainly Syrians but not only, who fought Al Qa'ida, and its strategy of guerrilla warfare and subversion, (suicide bombings and control of territory), in an attempt to prevent the construction of an Islamic caliphate. The caliphate was desired by Al- Baghdadi himself in the same years in Iraq. Many of these people sacrificed their lives so that Syria would not become the battleground of that geopolitical game where foreign interests (USA, Turkey, Israel) directly or indirectly finance these movements in order to exacerbate political and ideological contrasts in the Middle East. Syria was not just a country at war, but a strategic junction: a bridge of territory between Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah. Striking Syria meant striking the “Axis of Resistance” against the actions of the Zionist regime and trying to redraw the balance in the Middle East.

Talking to several Syrians, a change in the perception of their past emerges, in which the “new HTS” is portrayed as the emerging political order, as those who… “will do better”.

I try to understand their words and try to frame them within a deep, long-standing, wearisome weariness. After more than a decade of war, the Syrian people are exhausted. Those who lived through those years on their own skin, those who saw their country crumble under bombardments, those who went through years of deprivation and uncertainty, today are only looking for a “normal” life. Even at the cost of perhaps accepting a new group in government, perhaps even new masters. For despite the friendly smiles of the military, the perception of deep uncertainty still reigns supreme. In the words “things will get better”, repeatedly heard, one senses the search for a renewed confidence that had been lost.

The military presence in the cities is constant; the militiamen of the new Syrian army patrol the streets of central Damascus and the streets of the suq, they control the passage between the most important Syrian cities with checkpoints, but in rare cases they demand to show their passports, maintaining a polite attitude. Clearly this is referring to us as foreigners, since in reality the controls by the military at the checkpoints were extended to all the people on the bus and Syrians were required to show identification.

After our departure from the city of Hama, also known to the chronicles for the episodes of June 1980, where the Muslim Brotherhood tried to assassinate the then President Hafez Al Assad, who responded with a bloody repression that saw the killing of thousands of people, the news of 15 Alawites executed in the city reached our ears. (Mariella Correggia, edition of the Manifesto of 02/02/2025) This last episode was then defined by Al -Sharaa or Al Joulani as “normal acts of revenge”. An affirmation, this one, that still distances the idea of a “pacification” between the different religious currents in Syria with the protection of minorities.

In the city of Tartus, a gentleman of the Alawite faith told us how minorities in the countryside are not protected, and that they are often subjected to discrimination and violence, but that this takes a back seat, in the face of the deep economic crisis that Syria has had to face in the last decade, as if it were a “small” price to pay for this coveted “freedom”.

Syria is an extremely religiously heterogeneous country. The majority of the population is of the Sunni faith, but for decades, since Hafez Al Assad's seizure of power in the 1970s, the ruling elite has been represented by a minority, about 15% of the country, of the Alawite faith. The Alawites constitute a branch of Shi'ism, albeit a far cry from Iranian Duodeciman Shi'ism. During the French mandate in Syria, starting in 1923, the Alawites were allowed to create their own autonomy in the territories of Tartus and Latakia, and it was only after the coup d'état of General Hafez Al Assad, also of the Alawite faith, that Syrian-based Shiism began to spread and take on leadership roles even within the state and military apparatus.

Added to all this is the unbearable weight of economic sanctions, which have suffocated the country and made daily survival very difficult. In 2019, the United States passed a law further sanctioning Syria, the Caesar Act, which came into force in 2020; this law targeted various industrial activities, especially those related to infrastructure, military maintenance and energy. These sanctions not only weakened a local economy that was already in severe crisis due to years of war, but further complicated the country's reconstruction efforts and sank an already compromised state economy.

A teacher from a public school, whom we met on a bus on our way from Damascus to Hama, told us that the average state salary after the war was 25 US Dollars a month. An absolutely derisory figure if you only think of the cost of petrol, which is currently around 1.2 US Dollar per litre in Syria, petrol obviously bought on the black market. As of today, there is little availability of cash, in the morning in front of ATMs you could see kilometre-long queues of people waiting to withdraw money. We had to carry US Dollars as currency and change a few Dollars day by day, as large sums were frowned upon at exchange offices.

The sanctions, presented to the world as a tool to weaken the regime, obviously ended up mainly affecting the civilian population, fuelling discontent and poverty.

And then there is corruption. A word that always returns in the stories of Syrians. A plague that has permeated every level of society, especially within the “old” army. This endemic corruption has helped to reinforce the idea, that a change was needed and perhaps even the acceptance of what was once considered the enemy.

So perhaps fatigue, the inability of former government officials, and rampant corruption have created the fertile ground for a new narrative, in which HTS is no longer seen as a dangerous jihadist group, but as a force capable of guaranteeing security, stability and, above all, a future.

The new generations of the revolution

Many of the military-militiamen are young: 20-year-old people who have not directly experienced the war on the ground. Their gestures echo old idioms, slogans they may not even know the meaning of: the youngsters themselves claim that the State of Israel is less of a threat than Hezbollah militias and Iranian influence. However, when asked to elaborate on this statement, the answers remain vague, limiting themselves to the notion that Israel has helped them as much as Turkey has.

The militants of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham are of the Sunni faith, more precisely Salafist, and the clash and conflict between the two hegemonic currents of Islam, Shia and Sunni, is still very strong, such that it influences not only the geopolitical perceptions of Middle Eastern states but also the very personal perceptions of individuals.

Many women wear the niqab, the veil that covers the entire body including the face, leaving only the eyes uncovered, both inside the mosque and in the neighbourhoods of Aleppo, Damascus and Homs. Many of them do not come from these cities but from the provinces west of Aleppo, from the Governorate of Idlib, where the main Syrian telephone line, MTN, has no signal and where the main currency is the Turkish lira.

One of the soldier-boys asks me to take some souvenir photos of him, seeing me with the camera. He is from Idlib province, like many of his comrades, who have moved to the cities of Damascus and Aleppo since December 2024, sent by the army to guard roads, mosques and other places of worship.

He tells me that he lost his father to an illness and that this condition inevitably led him to become the head of the family, being the eldest son, and that he joined the ranks of HTS two years ago.

The main reason was partly economic, he earns 100 US Dollars a month, but he is keen to emphasise to me that the reason also rests on an ideological basis: to build a new Syria.

I try to show my enthusiasm for the changes in his country and, perhaps naively, ask him if he was linked to Al -Nusra two years ago. The boy stiffens, almost offended. “HTS was never part of Al -Nusra”, he tells me firmly. “They are murderers. We are revolutionaries”. The soldier points out to me how the HTS movement was born to oppose the political hegemony of the Al Assad family, claiming that Syria is starting to experience its best days, that it is “finally free”.

Although my concept of “revolutionary” differs substantially, I hasten to apologise, saying that in Italy information may be filtered and that I may only know part of the reality. I cannot see his face, hidden under a balaclava, but only his eyes, but the fact that he continues the conversation makes me believe that he has accepted my apology.

This is the first time for him in Damascus, he has always lived in the countryside of Idilb. He was never able to continue his schooling, he had to interrupt his studies at the age of 12 because of the war, and I chuckle when I refer to those years as the “civil war”. I would have bitten my tongue for my stupid statement, being first aware that the Syrian war was anything but an exclusively internal conflict, but by then I had already made a very bad impression.

To send him the photos I had taken with my phone and camera, he wrote me his number. In the following days after sending them to him, I took the liberty of asking him a few questions.

I ask about the car bomb attack in the province of Manbij, in which 18 women and one man died, most of them agricultural workers. (Al Jazeera, 03/02/2025). He replies straight to the point: “They were terrorists, but we will soon deal with them”. Feigning naivety, I ask if they were Syrians. “They were Kurds”, he corrects me. “But the problem will be solved soon” without, of course, specifying how.

The conversation is not easy as the guy does not speak English and I have to get help from Google Translate. I am intrigued by the current situation with the Kurds, as I had intended to go to Deir Ez-Zor, but was advised against it by many Syrians. The guy tells me that the clashes with the SDF (Syrian Democratic Force, an alliance of Kurdish militias formed in 2015) are still open and that they will deal with it with the support of Turkey.

I smile ironically from behind the phone screen, how many actors are currently at play in Syria and how many dynamics are unknown to us.

My trip to Syria, or rather I should correct myself, to what the current rulers call the “new Syria” lasted a total of eight days, very intense, spent in public transport, bus shares, and among the people. Moreover, the buses that connect the main cities are very efficient and cheap, we are talking about negligible costs ranging from 4 to 10 Dollars for the longest routes. Of the places I visited, it was always the people who left me breathless, who gave me the knowledge each time, that the Middle East is made up of resilient people, who know how to get back up, who resist.

Aleppo Citadel, closed to the public, with the flags of the new Syria dominating its ancient walls.

Damascus and Aleppo are cities that make themselves loved, walking around their alleys and souks, even alone, filled my eyes and heart with an infinite love for this people and their beautiful land. In the mornings in Damascus, I would go to the Araami Garden square and sit on a plastic chair and drink coffee, bought from a street vendor, together with the cigarette sellers, together with those who smoked shisha, together with the children who played in the streets: I loved observing them and them observing me with a sweet and friendly smile.

We chose to leave Syria through a very difficult border, The Arid Border Crossing, a border destroyed by Israeli bombardment in November 2024 a few days after the signing of the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, which from the city of Tartus allows us to travel along the road to Tripoli in Lebanon, where we then stayed for five days between Beirut, Sidon and Tyre.

Arida Border Crossing. Border Crossing between Tartus and Tripoli.

Lebanon is now a country of a thousand contrasts: skyscrapers and luxury restaurants shade the waterfront, effectively reminding us that Beirut was once also called “the Switzerland of the Middle East”. And then there is Dahieh, a Shia-majority neighbourhood, under Hezbollah control, on the southern outskirts of the city.

Dahieh neighbourhood, Beirut. Hezbollah stronghold where the historic and undisputed leader of the party Hassan Nasrallah was killed by heavy Israeli raids on 27th September 2024.

Here, on 27th September [2024], the historic leader of the party, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed by the Israelis following heavy bombardment. It is in this neighbourhood that I like to remember Lebanon, amidst the flags of Palestine, the photos of martyrs, the markets teeming with people and the tenacity of those who pick up the rubble of their homes destroyed by the bombings of October 2024.

But that would be another story or photograph to tell.

I think it will still take a long time to understand how things have evolved and above all what the ending of this story might be. The concept of “normality” has been redefined and what was once considered a threat now rules.

As an incurable romantic, I like to think that the story, the real one, is trapped within the walls of the Umayyad Mosque, waiting to be told.

“When I see the children of the martyrs, I long to smell their perfume, and I get lost”.

(Qasem Suleimani)

