We receive and disseminate this call for a march against rearmament and military plans from Friuli Venezia Giulia:

TRIESTE, THE CAPITAL OF MILITARISATION AND FVG [Friuli-Venezia Giulia] IN THE CLAWS OF THE USA AND NATO: ON 31 MAY, ALL IN A DEMONSTRATION TO REJECT REARMAMENT AND WAR PLANS!

LET'S SHOW THAT TRIESTE AND FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA WANT A PEACEFUL FUTURE!

In a fiery scenario of global confrontation and geopolitical earthquake, the announced €800 billion European rearmament plan, called ReArm Europe, and the concomitant increase in national military expenditure, predictably at the expense of social public expenditure, cannot but represent a sinister threat, a prelude to a new great conflict.

After all, the weapons on which billions are now being invested will have to be used?

In this context of a race for rearmament, militarisation and global conflict, there are also geostrategic plans to involve the city of Trieste in the IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, now commercially known as the “New Cotton Road” or “Gold Road”) and the Three Seas Initiative.

IMEC

IMEC is the American answer to China's Silk Road, a route to connect Europe and India via the Middle East, thus competing with China's famous trade plan.

This “Golden Route”, as IMEC has recently been called, is being touted by think tanks and governments (the Italian government has repeatedly declared its intention to join the corridor, so much so that it has just appointed former NATO ambassador Francesco Talò as special envoy for IMEC) as a trade corridor with great opportunities. However, besides not really presenting good economic prospects, it is not even feasible in the short term as it would have to pass through a very unstable area: occupied Palestine and the Middle East.

One of the most important centres of the entire corridor, which one would like to put in direct maritime connection precisely with Trieste, is none other than the Israeli port of Haifa (one of the ports where Israel receives its arms from abroad). From this it also follows that the effective realisation of IMEC would necessarily entail the establishment of a close and direct relationship of the Italian State and the city of Trieste with the Zionist State, i.e. the imperialist outpost in Western Asia responsible for a genocide that is still in progress.

The truth is that this plan hatched in Washington is not a mere commercial initiative, as it is presented to the public, but is a programme that conceals geo-strategic implications and military interests of the US, NATO and Israel. This truth was hinted at by Il Piccolo itself (Trieste's mainstream and official newspaper), which openly wrote in an article on 18th February 2025: “IMEC is in fact the commercial corollary of strategic military considerations”.

The map shows the Imec route from Trieste to Mumbai, via Israel. Image source: X profile of Francesco Talò, who has just been chosen as Italy's special envoy for Imec. Diplomatic advisor to Giorgia Meloni since 2022, Talò was the Italian ambassador to Nato in Brussels. He previously represented Italy in Israel, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South America and the United States, where he also worked as consul in New York and at the permanent representation at the UN.

Three Seas Initiative (3SI), alias Trimarium

Currently, the Three Seas Initiative is a forum of EU and NATO member states located along the north-south axis between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas. It pursues American interests, which support the formation of an anti-Russian bloc under their influence in the area.

The proposal to integrate Trieste into this network and to interconnect the three seas has been circulating for some time. In concrete terms, it would mean connecting the cities of Gdansk (on the Baltic Sea, in Poland), Constanța (on the Black Sea, in Romania) and Trieste with each other by means of new transport routes and infrastructure. Initially appearing in the American think-tanks “Atlantic Council” and “National Interest” - linked to NATO and the Pentagon - and then taken up by other publications, such as Limes, this idea reached the Italian government and was accepted.

The connection of the three seaside cities would result in the creation of a strategic triangle in the heart of Europe, a wedge inserted between Russia and Germany, useful to strengthen the eastern front of the Atlantic alliance in an anti-Russian function and to consolidate the American presence in the Balkans. The military aims of this plan (as well as that of IMEC) are clear and unambiguous, as can be seen from the numerous articles published by the aforementioned think tanks.

The strategic-military triangle Trieste-Danzig-Constanța.

Over the past year, there have been a succession of articles, stances and visits highlighting the Pentagon's and NATO's great interest in Trieste, a place coveted by virtue of its location and important port, which the NATO and Washington potentates now want to grab in order to exploit it as a logistical military platform and as a useful centre for the projection of their imperialist interests.

Testifying to the fact that by now the Italian government has accepted the plans drawn up by Washington, came [Italian Foreign Minister Antonio] Tajani's proposal in April [2025] to soon organise a summit in Trieste between the Foreign Ministers of the IMEC countries.

Just a few days after Tajani's proposal, the influential Atlantic Council senior fellow Kaush Arha, a former USAID official who also chaired a recent meeting with several port operators in Trieste to promote IMEC, even suggested to [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni, in an interview for the Huffington Post, that she invite Donald Trump to the Julian capital [i.e. Trieste]. The Huffington Post also reports that Trieste was one of the topics touched upon in the conversation between the American president and the Italian Prime Minister at their meeting on 17 April 2025.

The desired future for Trieste is therefore clear: to become a strategic military pivot.

TRIESTE WAR-LOGISTICAL HUB: A VIOLATION OF ITS LEGAL STATUS AS AN INTERNATIONAL, NEUTRAL AND DEMILITARISED FREE PORT

Trieste and its territory are under international law a neutral and demilitarised area under the direct jurisdiction of the United Nations. This special legal status, which has always been violated, was enshrined in Resolution 16 by the [United Nations] Security Council, and in the Peace Treaty with Italy signed in Paris in 1947. The breakthrough that is now being sought represents a quantum leap in the violation of this status, which is still in force under international law. The existence of this norm in the Peace Treaty is a tool that the citizens of Trieste can use, fighting to make it effective and enforce it, preventing the city from being turned into a centre for war logistics and thus counteracting imperialist interests for the benefit not only of the local population, but of all humanity.

FVG: A MILITARISED REGION, THEREFORE A RISKY TARGET

The plans described above will make Trieste a bastion of the United States and NATO, therefore a legitimate target of their adversaries in the event of war.

However, it is not only the territory of Trieste that is at risk, but the whole of Friuli Venezia Giulia, which is home to several contingents of armed forces (e.g. Rivolto - where the air base housing the Frecce Tricolori is located - or Casarsa della Delizia, where the Army's attack helicopters are based) as well as the extremely important US Air Force base at Aviano, where several dozen brand new B61-12 nuclear bombs are stationed.

At the level of sea ports, it is worth mentioning that the ports of Monfalcone and Trieste are systematically used for the transit of armaments in violation of the law. This is while the gulf shared with Slovenia and Croatia hosts the two military nuclear ports of Koper and Trieste, which, like the Aviano base, are required by law (as established by European directives and international conventions) to have Emergency Plans in the event of a radioactive explosion; plans of which the populations must be informed.

To all this we should add the presence in the region of giants involved in the production and sale of armaments, such as the case of Leonardo (an Italian company operating in the aerospace, cyber security and weapons sector, the second largest in the EU), which will produce new military drones in its plant in collaboration at Ronchi dei Legionari (in the province of Gorizia) with the Turkish company Baykar.

Not to be forgotten is also the role of the shipbuilding giant Fincantieri, which has its largest shipyard in Monfalcone - this one operating, however, in the business of civil cruise ships - kept highly competitive and productive “thanks” to the exploitation of thousands of workers of immigrant origin, hired through a gigantic network of tenders and subcontracts, underpaid and subjected to undignified working conditions. Fincantieri develops, in other Italian factories, a whole series of ships and warships, and has its headquarters in Trieste.

Therefore, it is important for the citizens of Friuli Venezia Giulia to unite and move unitedly to reject the ongoing rearmament by opposing the militarisation of the region, which is used as an arsenal, a nuclear weapons depot, and exposed to very serious attacks in the event of war.

OUR APPEAL: THE WHOLE OF FVG IN TRIESTE ON 31 MAY!

Given the seriousness and importance of the current historical phase, we believe it is of urgent and primary importance to organise a serious mobilisation to crush, before it is too late, this drift towards the great war.

A mobilisation that is not instrumentalised by realities colluding with the power system, but which is animated by a real will to oppose the wars of imperialism that can be glimpsed on the horizon.

A city like Trieste (whose peculiar legal status of neutrality and demilitarisation, enshrined in the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty, is being trampled underfoot), which the plans of the warmongers want to turn into their stronghold, is a sensitive and emblematic point of the current drift, and for this reason we believe that if Trieste has been condemned to be one of the capitals of militarisation, then we must elect it as the capital of a mobilisation for a future of peace, dialogue and collaboration between peoples.

It is for all these reasons that we invite the people of Trieste and of the entire Friuli Venezia Giulia region to come and take to the streets in Trieste on 31st May [2025], a date on which a regional parade will take place. This is intended to be a first step towards a possible future broader mobilisation, which we would like to organise to coincide with the IMEC summit (which should be held in Trieste) announced by Minister Tajani.

Without the illusion of being able to make a deep impact in the immediate future, it is nonetheless important to send out a signal and show that the population does not accept the future of war that imperialist states, European institutions and military organisations such as NATO are designing to protect a capitalism in crisis and a shaky unjust international order.

Our points, which are our compass for this new mobilisation, are:

Rejection of European and national rearmament. Stop sending arms and men to Ukraine. No to sending arms and support to Israel. No to the way of the EU and Von Der Leyen, of the imperialist states and the interests of big capital. Yes to a way of the peoples for a peaceful future!

Out of IMEC, Trimarium (3 Seas Initiative) and NATO from Trieste. Free, neutral and demilitarised port immediately! Full application of the Peace Treaty as far as the city of Trieste is concerned, which must be the capital of peace and meeting of peoples and not of war and the interests of the imperialist powers.

No to the transit of weapons through Monfalcone, against the presence of the USAF base at Aviano and the nuclear bombs stored there. No to a Friuli exploited as a large barracks/armoury.

An end to perennial emergencyism [sic - tendency to face every hurdle as an emergency], an instrument used to justify and impose cuts, restrictions, securitarianism [sic - tendency to have security as a top priority] and militarisation of society. Opposition to the new “security decree”, a further instrument of control and repression against dissent.

Solidarity with resistance and liberation movements from the neo-colonial and imperialist yoke, from the Sahel to West Asia. Side by side with Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen. Support for the establishment of a balanced multipolar system and an end to western interference in the countries of the so-called Third World. Return of Italian military personnel deployed abroad. For the freedom and free development of oppressed nations, the only solution capable of materially uplifting peoples kept in misery and removing them from the call of emigration.

We therefore launch our appeal, calling for maximum participation in the 31 May march.

Let us act now, before it is too late!

For organisations and movements wishing to join the march, please write to: fvgcontrolaguerra@protonmail.com

Promoters:

Fronte della Primavera Triestina, Coordination No Green Pass and Oltre Trieste, Insieme Liberi, Tavola per la Pace FVG, Multipopolare, Communist Party, SOCIT - Socialismo Italico, CARC Party

