Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Paolo Deganutti, originally in Italian and published first on Pluralia.com on Tuesday 3rd June 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 25th June 2025. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

On 8th May [2025], at the headquarters of the Port Authority of Trieste, in the presence of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, and the president of the port of Aktau on the Caspian Sea, the Middle Corridor-TITR was presented: a major trade route from China to Turkey and Europe.

The trade corridor, which crosses Central Asia, was created as part of the Belt and Road Initiative – China's Silk Road – and has now identified the International Free Port of Trieste as its European terminal, as had already been done by the Silk Road, blocked by American intervention, and also by the Cotton Road-IMEC project, which is still in limbo.

The Middle Corridor–TITR is already operational and will transport 5 million tonnes of goods this year, reaching 11 million in 2030, while the Cotton Road-IMEC remains only an abstract idea conceived in Washington with geopolitical intentions to counter China's Silk Road. It is still completely lacking in funding and executive projects, as well as being plagued by wars in Israel and now also India.

As for infrastructure funding for the Middle Corridor-TITR, even the EU has decided to step in with €10 billion, as announced at the inaugural summit of the EU-Central Asia Initiative, held on 3rd and 4th April [2025] in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The Middle Corridor-TITR crosses five countries – China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey – by ship/rail intermodal transport, arriving in Europe via the Port of Trieste, which already receives Kazakh oil, accounting for 30% of the crude oil pumped from Trieste to Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. By rail, the goods arrive at Turkish ports, where they join the Motorway of the Sea managed by DFDS and Grimaldi, which has been operating efficiently for decades, finally arriving at the Free Port of Trieste, which works 90% with Central Europe and 60% sorting goods forwarded on routes to Turkey.

But the Middle Corridor-TITR has an extra card to play: the connection with the Development Road, which links the port of Al-Faw on the Persian Gulf (where goods from the Indo-Pacific can arrive) with the Turkish ports served by the Motorway of the Sea to Trieste, crossing Iraq by rail.

The Development Road, already partially operational and financed with 17 billion [Euros?], is strongly desired by Turkey, which sees the hypothetical Cotton Road-IMEC as a smokescreen because it would be cut off from traffic flows diverted to Israel and Arabia, which are well regarded by the US for their hegemonic projects on what they now call the Indo-Mediterranean.

In fact, these trade corridors must also be considered for their considerable geopolitical value: from a purely commercial point of view, these new multimodal ship/rail arteries, which are considerably faster but also much more expensive than maritime transport alone, can only represent an estimated fraction of around 15% of maritime traffic because they are only convenient for very urgent goods. It is absurd to think that they could completely replace the Suez route, which has been partially blocked for some time by Houthi activity in the Red Sea linked to Israeli intervention in Gaza.

The Middle Corridor-TITR is an important factor in the development and cohesion of Central Asia, which, being mainly Turkish-speaking, favours Turkey's emergence as the Central Asian hub of a new multipolar order. It also counteracts the “decoupling” between Europe and the eastern part of Eurasia, China in particular, pursued by the United States.

Furthermore, with its connection to the Development Road, which has a terminal on the Persian Gulf, it also promotes the integration of India into this context. The same India that the Americans are courting intensely, hoping to detach it from Russia and China and integrate it with Israel and Saudi Arabia via the Cotton Road-IMEC. Unfortunately for the United States, this is a dysfunctional and commercially unsuccessful project destined to remain in the realm of political rhetoric.

It is economically absurd, but geopolitically understandable given Italy's dependence on the US, that the Meloni government is particularly taken with the American narrative on the Cotton Road-IMEC, making it an important theme of its foreign policy. Foreign Minister Tajani has announced a summit of Foreign Ministers from the countries involved, extended to the Trimarium countries, led by the Baltic states and Poland, to be held in Trieste next autumn, thus highlighting its geopolitical and military significance for strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

This stance by the Italian government carries the great risk of isolating the country from essential trade with eastern and central Eurasia and underestimating the importance of the Middle Corridor-TITR, focusing instead on the mirages of the Cotton Road-IMEC out of a pro-American ideological choice.

It would be better to develop relations with China and resume those with Russia, given that their ships are not attacked by the Houthis and can maintain and develop the fundamental route through Suez and the Red Sea, which continues to remain precarious for others.

