GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
40m

😰 I just can't even begin to process this....how low can "people" sink?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
1hEdited

Who knew? Trip Advisor—a criminal collection of genocidal Zionist war criminals. Fuck them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture