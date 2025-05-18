What follows is my English translation of a short article by Agata Iacono, originally in Italian, published on L’Antidiplomatico last Sunday, 11th May 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Two grief and horror porn tours organised by Viator, a TripAdvisor company, and provided by Footesteps are going viral.

A trip to Tel Aviv to reach the theatre of 7th October [2023] and photograph the rubble of Gaza.

The first tour is entitled:

“7th October - Heritage and Heroism Tour to the Gaza Border”

A unique 1-day tour that will allow you to witness first-hand and remember the events and horrors of 7th October [2023] at the Gaza border and Gaza envelope. This is also a tour aimed at spreading hope in the Gaza Strip area as they struggle to rebuild their communities and economy. Come and see for yourself the main places where these events took place, hear the stories and meet locals, volunteers from around the world and soldiers During our tour, we will visit several places along the Gaza border and the Gaza Strip and tell the story of these hard days exactly where it occurred, and how it is still reflected in Israel today.

So reads the hallucinatory proposal on the TripAdvisor website.

And that's not all.

As an alternative, TripAdvisor offers another splatter experience for those who want to feel the thrill of the 7th October [2023] rave location, with the possibility of even buying small souvenirs passed off as Palestinian products.

For just over 140 €, in fact, a little trip from Tel Aviv entitled “Tour of the reality of the Gaza border from Tel Aviv” is offered.

The offer reads:

Get a deeper insight into the past and present realities of the region after 7th October [2023] by seeing the reality through your own eyes and involve local residents. During our tour, we visit the site of the Nova Music Festival and the “vehicle cemetery” damaged by the terrorist attack. We meet a local resident for a discussion on current life in the area. This tour helps promote mutual understanding through authentic narratives and constructive actions of hope and recovery, as well as support for local communities.

The local communities of course are the settlers, the ones who stole homes and land from the Palestinian people and who kill children.

I really have no words this time.

Jackals, vultures is too little to call those who allow themselves to turn the sight of burnt houses, of rubble, knowing that at that moment children are starving, being torn apart in camps by Zionist bombs, into a holiday package…

I knew that hordes of Israelis climb the hillsides to watch the bombs falling on Palestinians and celebrate. [See this video for instance]

But even that one can invite tourists from all over the world to approach the greatest tragedy of inhumanity as if it were a zoo exceeds my ability to comment.

I have run out of words.

No words coined to date can render what is happening.

Meanwhile, airlines (including ITA) cancel flights to Tel Aviv after the Yemeni attack on Ben Gurion airport.

Thrill-seeking tourists may also experience the thrill of being targeted, if they find a flight.

Since the news broke, there have been comments of disgusted condemnation under the TripAdvisor links in the reviews section.

TripAdvisor has not yet had time to delete them. [This was probably true when the original article was published last Sunday; at the time of writing this translation, no negative comment appear - TripAdvisor must have deleted and implemented a strict censorship of reviews].

Let's leave a review too, in our own words.

And let's boycott TripAdvisor.

These are the links:

https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g293984-d27973037-October_7_Heritage_and_Heroism_Tour_at_the_Gaza_Border-Tel_Aviv_Tel_Aviv_District.html

https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g293984-d32897360-Gaza_Border_Reality_Tour_from_Tel_Aviv-Tel_Aviv_Tel_Aviv_District.html

Please boycott TripAdvisor and restack and share this post to reach as many people as possible. Let’s force TripAdvisor to stop advertising such tours or make TripAdvisor bankrupt otherwise!

Leave a comment

Share GeoPolitiQ

Share