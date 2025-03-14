Today I am providing my English translation of 3 articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in all of them).

The first one was published on Wednesday 12th March 2025.

Trump disruptor-in-chief

US President Donald J. Trump.

Across Western Europe, anxious governments are scrambling to devise a credible strategy to “defend” Ukraine and increase defence spending to deter the expected Russian assault if Zelensky is forced by Trump to submit to Russia's dictated peace terms. This, despite the fact that there is no evidence of Russian intention to attack its European neighbours.

The deeper concern of “leaders” like Macron and Starmer, which is being muted, is not about the defence of Ukraine, but how to adapt to the end of 500 years of global domination by European colonisers. It is feared that a “multipolar” alliance centred on the US and Russia, and which could also include China, will mark the end of transatlantic dominance in strategic and economic affairs. For the British this is particularly difficult, as their ability to dominate financially depends on maintaining the “special relationship” with the United States. Newspapers such as the once pro-American Guardian, or more precisely the “warmongering pro-Biden” press, announce that “the US can no longer be considered an ally”; and in editorials, the question is asked: “How long must Ukraine and Europe respond to US betrayal?”

This angst is reflected in an article in the Daily Mail, which cites diplomatic sources in Washington as saying that Trump has “cooled” towards the UK because of King Charles's public welcome to Ukraine's interim president, Zelensky. The Mail reports that Trump's allies said “the King's photos with the Ukrainian leader made him feel ‘less special’ about the monarch's invitation for a state visit to Britain”.

The efforts of a humiliated Zelensky, encouraged by European supporters, to get back into Trump's good graces will be put to the test this week during meetings between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia. After the showdown in the Oval Office, Trump upped the ante on Zelensky, suspending arms and cash aid and intelligence sharing. A spokesman for the President said of Zelensky before the meeting that one cannot say “I want peace” and then claim the right to reject any compromise. Trump also provoked a reaction from the US press when he truthfully stated that NATO expansion had provoked Russia's special military operation and that Ukraine had rejected a peace agreement that its negotiators had worked out with the Russians in March 2022. The Washington Post cited these comments as examples of Trump's dishonesty!

As moves are made to get a peace “deal” in Ukraine, there are signs that the peace offensive could spread to Southwest Asia. With the future of Palestinian lives in Gaza still unresolved, Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff referred positively to the Egyptian reconstruction plan presented to Arab leaders in Cairo last week. Although an administration spokesman did not sound enthusiastic, Witkoff said the plan has “many compelling features”, calling it a “bona fide first step”. This puts the administration at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has called it unacceptable.

As for the threat of an Israeli attack on Iran, which would likely require US support, Trump said he had written a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei suggesting a new nuclear deal as an alternative to war. Although it is unclear whether he sent it, by publicly raising the issue he has introduced the possibility of a peaceful resolution to what Netanyahu has called an existential threat to Israel. This is likely to provoke a decidedly hostile response from US neo-conservatives, such as John Bolton and Lindsey Graham, who pursue the goal of regime change in Iran.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article that follows was published yesterday, Thursday 13th March 2025.

Sharing the French nuclear deterrent is unacceptable

Jacques Cheminade.

Ever since Donald Trump arrived in the White House, French President Macron has been pushing hard for the implementation of a “war economy” in France and Europe, implicitly putting himself forward as commander-in-chief of this enterprise. But in his televised speech on 5th [2025] March he went further, designating Russia as the enemy that threatens freedom and democracy. To this he added that he would consult his European allies on the possibility of extending the French nuclear deterrent to the EU to protect it from Moscow. His remarks prompted a recollection by an amused Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister of Napoleon's fate when his “grand armée” attempted to conquer the country.

There is also strong opposition in France to Macron's delusions of grandeur, including the idea of financing the war effort with private investors, hedge funds and the savings of the population. Regarding the extension of the nuclear umbrella, Colonel Hogard, Colonel Corvez and Admiral Gaucherand have launched an appeal (https://www.solidariteetprogres.fr/spip.php?article16863), signed by other retired officers and sovereigntist leaders, including Jacques Cheminade (photo), president of Solidarité et Progrès. They state that “nuclear weapons are no more powerful than any other weapon, they are the ultimate weapon to defend a nation whose very existence, outside of any conventional battlefield, must deter a potential enemy from attacking it, for fear of the terrible and unbearable reprisals this would entail for the attacker”.

The authors also quote General de Gaulle, who created the French force de frappe “not to strike, but to avoid being struck”. Few political leaders, the appeal continues, “have assimilated this concept over the years, least of all the current ones. Nuclear deterrence is, in essence, an expression of national will and cannot be shared. Its strength lies in the legitimacy of the President of the Republic, elected by the nation by universal suffrage, who is the only one who can ultimately decide whether to unleash nuclear fire… The selling off of our deterrent is unacceptable. We call for a firm and total opposition to President Macron's plan. The European Union is a conglomerate of different entities, not a nation. The nuclear deterrent cannot be shared”. They assert that “nuclear weapons are no more powerful than any other weapon, they are the ultimate weapon to defend a nation whose very existence, outside of any conventional battlefield, must deter any potential enemy from attacking it, for fear of the terrible and unbearable reprisals it would entail for the attacker”.

The third and final article follows was published earlier today, Friday 14th March 2025.

The UK-EU axis has not learnt the lesson of Suez

French President Emmanuel Macron.

As La Stampa correspondent Domenico Quirico (https://www.raiplay.it/video/2025/02/Non-tarmo-piu-Agora-e31c485c-3b94-4f9b-a43b-7cd3f413e04a.html) observed in a TV interview, the media accounts of the meetings organised by Macron and Starmer, without the US, “look like newsreels from 1956”, when Britain and France were preparing for the Suez fiasco.

Indeed, the agitation and bombastic statements, and even the propaganda used by Britain and France against Russia, which is used to justify the EU's “ReArm Europe” plan, look like a photocopy of the preparations for the invasion of Egypt. In private conversations, as well as in statements to colleagues and comments to US officials, British Prime Minister Anthony Eden compared Nasser to Hitler: “Nasser is not a man who can be trusted to keep an agreement any more than Hitler is”; “We all know this is how fascist governments behave and we all remember what happened last time. We must not repeat the mistake of appeasement” and “If they are allowed to get away with it, we will all end up in the 1930s”.

How it turned out is well known. The Anglo-French invasion of Egypt was crushed by the combined intervention of the United States and Russia. President Eisenhower moved the Sixth Fleet into the eastern Mediterranean and ordered an attack against the British Pound, while the Soviet Union threatened to use nuclear bombs on London and Paris. The invasion was called off.

As in 1956, British and EU leaders compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hitler and warned that negotiating with Russia would be like appeasement with Hitler in 1938. According to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, a victorious Putin could mobilise Ukrainian industry and people for further war, similar to Hitler's actions with Czechoslovakia, with a potential escalation of threats against NATO countries, including Poland. In a speech at the University of Aix-Marseille, France, [Italian] President [Sergio] Mattarella said that the “wars of conquest” pursued by Nazi Germany were similar to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He remarked that this was “the Third Reich's project in Europe”, drawing parallels with Russia's actions.

This propaganda line is cooked up in London think tanks and serves the perennial British geopolitical schemes for a conflict between continental Europe and Russia. Now that a strategic understanding between Washington and Moscow is emerging [or maybe not? More later], London launches a pathetic attempt to oppose this understanding. “The US is the enemy of the West”, wrote Financial Times chief economic editor Martin Wolf (https://www.ft.com/content/b46e2e24-ca71-4269-a7ca-3344e6215ae3), calling on “Europe” to “rise to the occasion”.

It was in this context that, on 4th March [2025], European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the defence investment package “ReArm Europe”. (https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/sv/statement_25_673)

The British-EU effort has the same chance of success as the Anglo-French effort of 1956. Just as that failed attempt marked the end of the British and French colonial empires, the superpower ambitions of the UK and the EU will end in a similar fiasco.

I really hope that the “the superpower ambitions of the UK and the EU will end in a similar fiasco”. However, I am not entirely sure if a “a strategic understanding between Washington and Moscow is emerging”. As I wrote in a note and in a comment to this article by Simplicius The Thinker, I have not been commenting on the Russo-Ukrainian war, because US President Donald J. Trump is completely unpredictable. Just look at what happened recently: the start of what could be a rapprochement between the Outlaw US Empire and Russia, then the kabuki theatre with Zelensky, Trump and J.D. Vance and now the ceasefire proposal to Russia, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected, first by going to Kursk wearing a camo uniform (for the first time ever! - see photo below) and then by words at the press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for which I recommend that you read this blog post by Larry C. Johnson, if you have not read it yet!

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

You just cannot trust a single word that comes from Trump’s mouth and his fellows'. That's why, before US Presidential elections, Putin said that he would prefer Kamala Harris as US President, as she and the Democrats are more predictable than this madman and his Republican followers. And that's why Putin may stop any further negotiations and keep the steamroller going in Ukraine until all Ukronazis and their accomplices are disposed of... in the dustbin of history!