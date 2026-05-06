Lots to report today (Wednesday 6th May 2026), hence my delay!

Just a friendly reminder that this substack is entirely reader-supported. If you can, please consider a paid subscription or a tip/coffee; alternatively, please share/restack/cross-post my articles to help me reach a wider audience. Thanks for your attention on this matter, DJT Ismaele! :)

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s start this article with some news that I believe have gone under-reported, due to other major news items. First off: a senior Iranian political source quoted by Al Mayadeen said that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, “is deliberately seeking to push oil prices higher in order to trigger broader economic disruptions worldwide, even at the expense of the American people”, citing Trump’s own words (see C-SPAN):

[rising oil prices are] a small price to pay for getting rid of a nuclear weapon from people from who are mentally deranged [referring to Iranian leadership]

Secondly, the Outlaw US Empire, backed by Bahrain and other Gulf States, is reportedly escalating pressure on Iran by advancing a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to regulate the maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters and Al Mayadeen, citing Western diplomats. The UNSC draft resolution calls for a humanitarian corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and, although it does not mention the use of military force, it is framed under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, thus leaving the door open to it. At the same time, the US administration is still trying to build a new multinational maritime coalition, known as the Maritime Freedom Construct (MFC), to consolidate control over regional sea lanes; however, several States are reluctant to join without an explicit UN mandate, hence the UNSC resolution being drafted by US diplomats.

It is in this light that we should see Trump’s announcement on his Truth social the suspension of the US military operation “Project Freedom”, which even Israeli media described as an “operational failure” (see Al Mayadeen (1 and 2)), just after ~48 hours since its inception (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr News Agency):

However, there could be at least another two reasons behind it:

Trump’s circle may have already benefitted enough from this charade via insider trading and market speculation, hence there is no more need to put US sailors’ lives at risk near the Strait of Hormuz - by the way, US officials cited by NBC News, Al Mayadeen and Mehr claimed that 2 US commercial vessels with US military security personnel aboard were targeted by Iranian missiles, drones and armed small boats. Trump’s upcoming visit to China next week. Notice that he mentioned “the request of Pakistan and other Countries”. Could China be one of these? Probably! Maybe Chinese President Xi Jinping threatened to downgrade the Chinese delegation that will meet Trump during the latter’s visit, if the blockade is still ongoing, but please mind that Trump stated this remains “in full force and effect” and, in fact, the US Navy has not yet withdrawn from the Middle East, as far as I am aware. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed appreciation for Trump’s move in a tweet on X (see also Mehr):

Speaking of China, today, on occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, where they discussed “bilateral relations, regional security developments, the US-Iran talks, and a range of international and regional issues of mutual concern”, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and Mehr:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi - from Al Mayadeen .

Araghchi expressed support for establishing “a new post-war regional structure capable of coordinating development and security”, adding that Iran…

appreciates China’s firm stance on the right side of history and its tireless efforts to prevent the situation from deteriorating and escalating. Iran trusts China and expects it to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and ending conflict. [China is] a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran. [Iran] has always adhered to the one-China principle [and] supports China in safeguarding its core interests. Our strategic cooperation will continue stronger than before in the new circumstances. [Iran seeks] to strengthen communication and coordination with China in multilateral affairs. Iran, just as it demonstrated strength in defending itself and remains fully prepared to confront any aggression, is also serious and steadfast in the field of diplomacy. We will do our best to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations. We only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement.

…whereas Wang Yi highlighted Chinese efforts in promoting peace talks, adding:

The current regional situation is at a critical juncture of transition from war to peace. China believes that a complete cessation of hostilities is indispensable, re-igniting conflict is strongly rejected, and continuing talks is of vital importance. China's principled position is opposition to the use of force and the continuation of this illegal war, whose damaging consequences extend beyond Iran to all nations and peoples of the region and the world.

…while affirming Iran’s “legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy” and urging the “parties involved” to restore “normal and safe passage” through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that China may be feeling the economic effect of the selective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and pressuring Iran to refrain from further escalations, as speculated also by Middle East Spectator (MES).

At the end of their meeting, Araghchi posted the following tweet (originally in Chinese) on X (see also Mehr):

I held constructive talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both sides reaffirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity. The Iranian side appreciates the four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese side on upholding and promoting regional peace and stability. The Iranian side trusts the Chinese side and expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war, and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security.

While in Beijing, Araghchi also held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to Mehr, though not much has transpired.

Interestingly, at the same time, the Chinese Commerce Ministry invoked for the first time ever its 2021 anti-foreign sanctions law in response to US sanctions targeting Iranian oil imports, “instructing domestic refineries and financial institutions not to comply with US unilateral measures, in a significant assertion of economic sovereignty”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on Chinese rejection of US attempt to turn the upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump into a tool of pressure against Iran (see also US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent statement in my previous article).

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Axios (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr), citing 2 US officials and 2 additional sources, reported that the Outlaw US Empire and Iran were approaching an agreement on a one-page Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the war and establish a framework for more detailed nuclear talks, with “provisions under which Iran would commit to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, while the United States would agree to lift sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds”, in addition removal of restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz from both parties, as confirmed also by Reuters citing a Pakistani source. However, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, dismissed such reports with the following tweet on X (originally in Persian - see also Al Mayadeen):

Axios’ text is Americans’ wish list until it becomes reality,

Americans will not obtain through a failed war what they failed to gain in face-to-face negotiations,

Iran has its finger on the trigger and is ready; if they do not surrender and grant the necessary concessions, or if they or their devilish henchdog allies try to act mischievously, we will deliver a harsh and regret-inducing response.

On the other hand, the newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) issued instructions for passing through the Strait of Hormuz (source: MES):

1. Payment of tolls in Iran’s national currency, the Rial. 2. Issuance of guarantees within the Iranian banking system. 3. If a vessel belongs to a country that caused damages to Iran in the recent war, or contributed to causing damages, it must pay reparations before obtaining a passage permit. Countries that have sanctioned Iran or blocked Iran’s assets abroad are not allowed passage. 4. The correct name “Persian Gulf” must be written in all documents. 5. Non-compliance with the above will result in seizure of the vessel and a fine equivalent to 20% of the cargo value. 6. All vessels must pass through the designated maritime corridors as specified by Iran, and must comply with instructions of the Iranian Armed Forces. 7. Vessels belonging to the Zionist regime, originating in any of the ports of occupied Palestine (Haifa, Ashdod, Eilat), or heading to any of its ports, are banned from passage through the Strait.

…with the IRGC Navy's Command Center tweeting (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

…while Trump tweeted another threat against Iran once again on his Truth social (see also Al Mayadeen):

…remarks repeated later, as reported by MES (1, 2 and 3):

Iran’s enriched uranium will be going to the United States. If Iran agrees with us, it’s over, and if they don’t agree then we’re going to bomb. Iran has one week to sign an agreement.

However, an Iranian source told Tasnim, quoted by Al Mayadeen, as saying that the latest US draft proposal includes “unacceptable provisions”, though no official response has been issued yet.

At the same time, Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement accusing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of engaging in “subversive actions” that “contradict the principle of good neighborliness” and violate the UN Charter (see Al Mayadeen), following recent false flag attacks against UAE attributed to Iran (see my previous article), though the UAE representative at the UN insisted that…

We reserve the right to respond to Iran at a time and place of our choosing.

…as quoted by MES.

Senior spokesman for the Iranian military Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi (L) and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei (R), member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a commemoration ceremony for Martyr Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, the former Basij commander, senior spokesman for the Iranian military Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stated (source: Mehr):

The morale of the armed forces is very high and the forces are in a very good position, thank God. Our enemies face defeat every time they try to test our strength. Their last defeat was in the project to free the Strait of Hormuz, which, thanks to the blood of the martyrs and God's grace, failed completely. We intend to defeat the enemy badly if he wants to bully, and thank God this has already happened.

…echoing a tweet from last night from Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council (see also Mehr):

The President of the United States, the Secretary of war, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff share one trait: they sell their delusions as achievements. What awaits US forces won’t be Normandy or Sicily-it will look more like Tabas and Isfahan. Don’t indulge in illusions.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen today Mohsen Rezaei added (all emphasis mine - see also MES):

The Americans aimed to secure a victory and then withdraw, but they have reached a dead end and can no longer retreat. This strait has four sides, three under Iranian control and one under Oman, so it can be said that it passes through Iranian territorial space. In both the 12-day war and the recent aggression, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf were used against us. Our primary objective in the Strait of Hormuz is to establish security for Iran and the entire Persian Gulf region. They attempted a failed military coup in Iran, and we could have also halted all negotiations with the United States. We and Saudi Arabia and Turkey must continue advancing together toward an independent regional framework. Trump and Netanyahu want to redraw the borders of Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, and they want Israel to attack Egypt’s Sinai again. We are trying to remain within the framework of international rules and regulations, while the enemy operates outside of them.

America thinks that Iran is a retarded nation that would give up its rights under military threat or coercion. This is wishful thinking, the Iranian people will never accept such a thing, and the word “submission” is completely outside of our dictionary. It is the Americans that have a so-called President who is mentally unstable and morally corrupt.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was quoted by MES (1 and 2), Mehr and Al Mayadeen as saying:

The enemy is trying to dismantle internal cohesion through economic pressure and psychological warfare. These miscalculations will ultimately create difficulties for all parties, including the American people, who will face rising living costs. The honorable Iranian people, no matter how much economic pressure they face, will endure these hardships for the sake of our beliefs and our faith. We don’t consider the possibility of another military aggression to be low at all, and especially the possibility of terrorist attacks or internal division.

On the other hand, Pirhossein Koolivand, head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said at a presser that he is pursuing prosecution of USraeli war crimes in international forums, with 35 documents on violations of international humanitarian law recorded so far (source: Mehr):

One of our achievements in this regard was that we asked the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to accept the documents provided by the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran as official evidence. If you look at the interviews of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, you see that after the twentieth letter they explicitly do not recognize Israel as a country. Our martyred leader emphasized that even if nothing works, “you should do your legal work”. Now, we will have an online meeting next week with a number of international humanitarian law experts, who are in other countries, to explain the dimensions of these crimes to them so that they will [help us] demand [justice]. In other words, we are creating an international consensus.

It is also worth mentioning a Washington Post report (paywalled - see also Al Mayadeen and MES) reviewing satellite imagery indicating that Iranian retaliatory attacks on US military positions across West Asia caused extensive damage, surpassing what has been publicly acknowledged:

In all, The Post found 217 structures and 11 pieces of equipment that were damaged or destroyed at 15 US military sites in the region. Experts who reviewed the analysis said the damage at the sites suggested that the U.S. military had underestimated Iran’s targeting abilities, not adapted sufficiently to modern drone warfare and left some bases under-protected. “The Iranian attacks were precise. There are no random craters indicating misses”, said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a retired Marine Corps colonel, who reviewed the Iranian images at our request. The Post previously revealed how Russia provided Iran with intelligence to target U.S. forces. During the war, Iranian State-affiliated news agencies repeatedly shared their own satellite imagery of damage at US bases. The Post verified the authenticity of 109 of the those Iranian satellite images by comparing them with lower-resolution imagery from the European Union’s satellite system, Copernicus, as well as high-resolution images from Planet where available. No Iranian imagery was found to have been manipulated.

Before moving out from Iran, it is also worth reporting the downing of a American MQ-9A surveillance drone by Iranian air defences last night, as per MES (1 and 2):

From MES.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, today Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) reported on Hezbollah escalating its military operations against the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) along the Lebanese-Palestinian border with “a series of coordinated strikes that exposed growing vulnerabilities within the occupation army’s positions in southern Lebanon”, where Hezbollah “rebuilt its military capabilities and continues engaging in combat despite the ceasefire”, as per senior Israeli officers quoted by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, cited by Al Mayadeen:

It is the same Hezbollah, but the determination is not the same, nor the boldness. This time the enemy is trying to approach us, confront us directly, and cause us harm. We arrived here and found a military system operating at full capacity; observation points, assault cells, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles. The enemy has reorganized itself differently.

RNN Mirror has counted a total of 17 Hezbollah military operations today (click on the link for more details or see the aforementioned Al Mayadeen articles).

Apparently, Israeli security officials now fear that the use of fibre-optic-guided FPV explosive drones may soon spread to the West Bank and Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen citing Israeli newspaper Maariv and Israeli reserve Brigadier General Ran Kochav, according to whom the development represents “a serious problem”, while Rafi Saar, mayor of Kfar Saba, north of Tel Aviv, warned:

The truth must be stated clearl. An explosive drone equipped with fiber optics can reach every street, every balcony, every home. In the next war, it will not knock on doors; it will land on balconies.

Israel is also facing an issue with an increasing number of soldiers discharged due to mental health problem: 7,241 only during the first year of war, according to Al Mayadeen, citing Haaretz, which is struggling to get updated numbers, with a reserve officer in the Human Resources Directorate admitting that the military…

does not want the public to know the extent of soldiers’ psychological distress [and is therefore] trying to downplay the issue.

From Al Mayadeen and MES.

However, Little Satan still continues to bomb Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and MES. Tonight the Israeli air force even carried out an assassination strike in the Haret Hreik area, a mixed Shia and Maronite Christian municipality, in the Dahye suburbs, south of Beirut, for the first time in weeks, triggering the reaction of Iran, which sent an urgent message to Pakistani mediators, according to MES.

Worth of note is this tweet on X by Former US Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I will conclude this article with the following video of a Hezbollah military operation targeting a drone control system belonging to the Israeli enemy army in the town of Al-Bayyada in southern Lebanon with an attack drone (from RNN Mirror):

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ