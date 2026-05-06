GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
19m

Thanks for these important updates, Ismaele. The whole world must be getting fed up with the antics of the USA and Israel. They lost the war, and they need to face up to it, make reparations and get out of the region.

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Perseus's avatar
Perseus
1h

The UNSC meeting was closed. They know why. UN is acting like this monster in Brusseles. Maybe UN was promised some billions so it can continue its useless work like UNFIL ETC.

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