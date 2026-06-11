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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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Thank you, Ismaele, big job to write these reports!

If Washington (tRump) and or the zionist entity were interested in a diplomatic solution, besides the points Iran requires, they MUST stop lying. Iran DOES NOT lie, but Washington lies all the time. Therefore there can be no trust, or respect or equality or dialogue. Or peace.

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