Iranian ballistic missiles launched toward US military bases in the region - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s continue from where we left last night (between Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th June 2026) in my previous update, i.e. from the moment when the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, and his War Secretary Pete Hegseth were announcing new strikes on Iran, while Iranian officials were warning against renewed aggression.

An Iranian military source was quoted by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis added):

Last night [between Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th June 2026], we proved to the Americans that any new adventurism and foolishness will be met with an immediate response, and Iran will not leave any aggression unanswered. The Iranian armed forces are fully prepared tonight as well, and if the Americans take any aggressive action, they will once again face heavy responses. The Americans' idea of ​​"controlled escalation" and taking the initiative is a foolish idea, and Iran will not hesitate to dictate new calculations to the Americans.

…echoed by another senior Iranian political-security source, who said to Al Maydaeen that a new US miscalculation “could have major global consequences […] warning that oil markets would ‘speak to the world in a louder voice’ in the event of escalation [and that] Iran is prepared to implement a ‘new version of war’”.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani - from IRNA .

In a speech at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) session yesterday (Wednesday 10th June 2026), Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, advised Trump to refrain from recurring threats against Iran. Here is the full text of the speech (source: IRNA):

We welcome the President of Colombia’s leadership in convening and presiding over this important high-level open debate. In the context of today’s discussion, I would like to highlight following points. First, to advance peace, stability, and security in the Middle East, the Security Council must address the root causes of conflict and instability. These include the continued occupation of Palestinian, Lebanese, and Syrian territories; repeated acts of aggression by the Israeli regime across the region and the prolonged military presence of the United States in the region, coupled with its malicious policies of hegemony that have fueled confrontation, insecurity, and mistrust for decades. Until occupation and aggression persist, Resistance against it will continue. No political or diplomatic process can legitimize or justify occupation or aggression, nor can any durable solution be achieved without addressing this fundamental reality. Accordingly, lasting peace, stability, and collective security in the region require an end to occupation, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, accountability for acts of aggression, and the consistent application of international law without selectivity or double standards. Only on this basis can the region move toward genuine peace, stability, and shared security. Second, recent developments in the region, particularly the unwarranted and unjustified war waged by the United States against Iran, have once again demonstrated that the continued foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf cannot bring lasting security to the region. Sustainable peace, stability, and security can only be achieved through dialogue, cooperation, and confidence-building among the countries of the region themselves, on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality, good-neighborliness, and full adherence to international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, free from external interference and coercion. Third, the United States and the Israeli regime have repeatedly violated the comprehensive ceasefire of 8th April [2026]. In the face of these continuing violations and armed attacks, Iran has exercised, and will continue to exercise, its inherent right of self-defense, as recognized under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, in response to any act of aggression. Iran remains fully determined to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security, and its people. The United States and the Israeli regime, as the aggressors, will bear full responsibility for all consequences arising from their unlawful actions and any ensuing escalation. Fourth, no sustainable deal can be reached through threats, intimidation, or the use of force. The President of the United States should refrain from his recurring threats against Iran, including his renewed threat of force made today. Iran has never negotiated under threats and pressure and will never submit to pressure or coercion. The United States has repeatedly pursued this failed policy and should have learned by now that threats and military intimidation are counterproductive. If Washington is genuinely interested in a diplomatic solution, it must abandon the language of threats and engage with Iran on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and full adherence to international law. I thank you.

However, Trump and Hegseth did not take heed of Iranian warnings and they launched new attacks on Iran. In the early hours of Thursday 11th June 2026, air defenses were activated in western Tehran and in Asaluyeh, while explosions and strikes were reported from the naval bases in Sirik and Bandar Kangan, Minab outskirts, Bandar Abbas, Kargan, and Qeshm and Hengam islands, as per Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12), RNN Mirror (1 and 2), Al Mayadeen and Mehr; at the same time, Iranian jets scrambled over Lorestan and strikes were carried out on the Kurds in Erbil with drones and missiles, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3).

Within one hour since the start of hostilities, MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror reported clashes in the Strait of Hormuz between the IRGC and US navies, with the former launching anti-ship missiles towards US warships in the Sea of Oman.

Meanwhile, the IRGC announced that…

After the enemy F-16 fighter jet violated the airspace of the Persian Gulf and the IRGC air defense system fired a missile at it, the aggressor fighter jet fled the scene.

…as reported by Tasnim, MES and RNN Mirror. This was followed by the announcement of the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and RNN Mirror):

In continuation of the criminal crimes of America, and in view of the start of attacks by its aggressor army on some southern regions in Hormozgan province, as of this moment, and due to the lack of security in the region, it is announced that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to the passage of all types of vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and any traffic will be targeted. The General Staff of the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters denies the United States' allegations regarding the ship's passage through the aforementioned strait. [See this tweet by the US Central Command (CENTCOM)]

…echoed by the IRGC Navy (source: Mehr):

Effective immediately, the Strait of Hormuz is completely closed. Any vessel traffic in the Strait will be dealt with decisively. We warn that no vessel should depart from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman. Any approach to the Strait of Hormuz will be regarded as cooperation with the enemy.

…and later reiterated by the recently established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) in the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen and Fars):

Israeli news media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth was quoted by MES (1 and 2) as saying that a US destroyer was allegedly hit by a hypersonic ballistic missile, however this report was never confirmed; on the other hand, RNN Mirror, MES (1 and 2), Tasnim and Mehr reported that the IRGC Navy had struck two commercial vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Tasnim .

After a 1-hour break, US attacks resumed on Iran, with strikes reported by MES (1, 2 and 3) on Dashti heights (Bushehr), Sirk, Karaj, Garmsar and Varamin, while Trump claimed to have talked directly with an Iranian official over the phone and asked him to stop, adding:

If they don’t make a deal, we’ll bomb the shit out of them again tomorrow.

…as quoted by MES (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen; however, an informed Iranian source cited by Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr rejected Trump’s claim stating:

Trump's claim that Iranian officials spoke to him directly and demanded a halt to the bombing is a sheer lie. No contact was made with Trump and Iran will respond militarily to the US aggressions.

Every American aggression will be met with a decisive military response and not accepting political blackmail. We have proven this in the past and we will prove it in the future. No matter the day; whether it is tomorrow or the days to come.

In the meantime, Iran started its retaliation with drone and missile attacks targeting US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, just when CENTCOM announced the completion of its strikes on Iran, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14). According to Israeli Channel 12 cited by MES, the Outlaw US Empire…

attacked targets in Iran last night with 49 Tomahawk missiles.

…suggesting that the Outlaw US Empire prefers using expensive Tomahawks and depleting their stock rather than risking its pilots and aircraft.

Here are some photos of launches of ballistic missiles at dawn from various locations in Iran, including Zanjan, Tabriz, Urmieh and Esfahan, courtesy of MES (1, 2):

From MES.

Here is some footage of impacts from the Muwaffaq Salti airbase in Jordan:

Iran’s Army, the IRGC and the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters issued the following statements regarding their strikes in response to US “ceasefire” violations, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1, 2 and 3), Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim, Mehr (1, 2 and 3), RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 - all emphasis mine):

The first phase of the IRGC Aerospace missile and drone offensive operations has been carried out. The dispersion of the launch points and the comprehensiveness of the target bank are among the most important operational innovations of the Revolutionary Guard in the first phase of tonight's operation.

Following the aggression of the terrorist US army against the south of the country, the 5th Fleet of this country in Bahrain was targeted by drone attacks by the Army. According to the Public Relations of the Army, following the violation of the ceasefire and the aggression of the terrorist US army against areas in the south of the country, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the 5th Fleet of this country in Bahrain with various types of explosive drones. In this wave of drone attacks by the Army, the communication antennas and radar facilities of the Patriot system of the 5th Fleet were targeted. The Army announced in this statement that, side-by-side with other armed forces, it is prepared to confront the enemy until the last breath and will not rest until the aggressor enemy is punished.

The brave fighters of the Aerospace Force and the heroes of the IRGC Navy, at dawn today, in punishing the aggressor and responding to the aggression of the child-killing US army against some service units, coastal outposts of the IRGC, the Law Enforcement Command, and the grounds of Bandar Abbas Airport, targeted and destroyed 18 important targets belonging to the evil US army at the Ali Al-Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber air bases, as well as the Sheikh Isa air bases, during two operational waves.

The cessation of American attacks on areas in southern Iran, according to the announcement by the president of that country, is due to the powerful and crushing response of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which another defeat was imposed on that country’s army. The response of the armed forces to the aggression and evil of America will continue.

O faithful and heroic people of Iran, who have demonstrated a new standard of insight and resistance through more than one hundred days of steadfastness in the field of epic creation. Following the glories achieved at dawn by the fighters of Islam in suppressing the aggressive American enemy, with reliance on God Almighty, your brave children in the IRGC Aerospace Force, in response to the missile attacks by the child-killing American army on a recreational site, a production complex, and the grounds of a barracks in the vicinity of Karaj and Nazarabad, and a local IRGC base in Pishva County, punished the aggressor this morning by targeting the deployment site of American F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets, as well as important facilities of the terrorist American army located at the Al-Azraq airbase and control center, with 12 ballistic missiles, destroying those facilities and a large number of fighter jets. The operations of the fighters of Islam will continue as long as the enemy's mischief continues.

It is worth mentioning that an Iranian source quoted by Fars and Al Mayadeen revealed that Iran had “executed a sophisticated intelligence and operational plan in the strikes launched against several US military bases in the region”, by tracking the flight path and positioning of two large US P-8 aircraft from their take-off: one arriving from from the Diego Garcia airbase in the central Indian Ocean and the other one flying from a US base in Western Europe to the southern Gulf, thus allowing a precision strike on both of them at the Shaikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Similarly, Iran monitored the positioning of at least three US F-35 fighter jets inside a hangar at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, which was then targeted by long-range solid-fuel ballistic missiles.

Moreover MES later revealed that an AR-327 long-range radar was hit in Bahrain:

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brig. Gen. Seyed Majid Mousavi (L) and Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi - from Tasnim.

Later in the morning, Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, stated (sources: Fars and Tasnim):

You make the sacred Strait of Hormuz unsafe?! We will make the region hell for you from all over Iran. This is the response to the Americans’ boldness in the region, God willing.

…whereas Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, was quoted by Al Mayadeen, Fars and Tasnim as saying:

This battle has shown that the Iranian people defend the country's sovereignty, independence, security, and national interests in the face of threat and aggression through unity, steadfastness, and dutifulness to the leadership of the leader of the Revolution. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with full readiness, vigilance, and intelligence dominance, will decisively respond to any threat against the security, independence, and territorial integrity of the country with effects-based, painful, and regret-inducing operations. The enemies, with their miscalculations and delusional assumptions, have failed to achieve their sinister and evil goals, and faced a strategic and humiliating defeat. The enthusiastic and majestic field presence of the people for over 100 nights has shown their important role in strengthening the country's deterrent power and has cemented it in the eyes of the world. We affirm that the Iranian armed forces, with their full readiness, vigilance, and intelligence oversight, will decisively respond to any threat targeting the country's security, independence, and territorial integrity through effective and painful operations that will make the enemy regret it.

Similarly, Iranian Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said (source: Fars - all emphasis added):

Do not heed the enemy's claims about the destruction of air defense systems and the decline of Iran's defensive capability. What matters are developments on the battlefield. The enemy used to raise slogans that Iran had suffered losses, but we inflicted much larger and more extensive losses on the Americans. We replenish our capabilities even in the midst of an imposed war, something we proved during the third imposed war, demonstrating that our power today is far greater than it was during the 12-day imposed war. The enemy's goal is to extract information from us. We have always said that we are prepared, and the enemy has experienced this preparedness on the battlefield. If our hands are empty, then what are these losses they are witnessing? Just last night, we powerfully targeted American bases. We have very many plans, and we will reveal our cards one by one when necessary.

…while Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and assistant to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, stated:

Tactical responses to the enemy are only a part of the possible revenge, and the harsh and final revenge based on “revolutionary patience” will be realized at its appropriate time. The blood of the martyrs has solidified Iran's status as a great power.

On the other hand, Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, said (all emphasis mine):

The shameful withdrawal of American forces from the Gulf, the targeting and destruction of their bases, and the closure of a strategic strait that was open before the war have recorded a heavy historical defeat for Washington. The crushing strikes and the strong fist of the armed forces and the great Iranian people have left the American president in a state of confusion and bewilderment. Trump displays contradictory behaviors that are far removed from the principles of negotiation, emotional behaviors that reflect the natural result of empty hands and a complete lack of planning.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei (L), Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (C) and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei (R), member of the Expediency Discernment Council and military advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader - from Fars and IRNA.

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei commented thusly on the latest US aggression (sources: Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The aggressive America last night committed aggression against points in our country, and the Iranian armed forces have quickly responded to the aggressors. Everyone must know that defending the homeland for Iranians is not merely guarding the soil, but preserving honor, identity, and the great civilizational heritage. The presence of the Iranian people for more than 100 nights in the squares is proof of the firm determination of our people and our armed forces to deliver a shocking and devastating response to any aggression by the enemy. The presence of the people in the arena at night and the operations of our fighters on the battlefield are the response to the verbal threats of the enemy. Four decades and more than seven years have passed since the dawn of a revolution that was formed by relying on the will of the people and continued by relying on national unity; a path that was tested in political, economic, and international ups and downs, but never stopped moving The people of Iran stand like solid, steadfast, and unwavering mountains, and have pledged and sworn to defend the essence of Islamic Iran. Our people are not afraid of the threats of (US President Donald) Trump and the likes of this wicked person, and they consider the true meaning of honor and a beacon of guidance to be sacrifice for the sake of religion and homeland. America and its corrupt president should know that the strategic equations and security arrangements in the West Asian region will never return to the way they were before, and Islamic Iran will drive the final nail into America’s coffin in the West Asian region, God willing.

…and he also tweeted the following statement on X:

The problem with America's leaders, and at their forefront their vile and despicable president, is that they still haven't grasped the concept of Iranian zeal and honor.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, wrote the following on X (see also IRNA - all emphasis mine):

America's new campaigns against targets on Iranian soil are yet another document of overt aggression against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as a widespread and utter nullification of the ceasefire. Describing these attacks as “self-defense”, as stated in the statement of the terrorist entity CENTCOM, has no legal effect. In international law, the aggressor does not evade the consequences of its actions by changing the title, and military aggression does not become legitimate through wordplay. The brave and valiant armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on the will of the great and ever-present Iranian nation, will stand firm against any aggression and, with a decisive, authoritative, and regret-inducing response, defend every inch of the country's soil. The full consequences of these illegal and dangerous actions will fall upon America and any party that participates in, facilitates, or assists them. "فَأَرادَ أَنْ يَسْتَفِزَّهُمْ مِنَ الْأَرْضِ فَأَغْرَقْناهُ وَ مَنْ مَعَهُ جَميعاً."

“So he intended to drive them out from the land, but We drowned him and all who were with him, all together”.

The Blessed Surah Al-Isra; Verse 103

…while Major General Mohsen Rezaei, member of the Expediency Discernment Council and military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, tweeted (see also IRNA):

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued the following statement slamming the US aggression on its soil (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the crimes of the terrorist regime of the United States in its massive attack on Iran last night and emphasizes that the responsibility for the very dangerous consequences resulting from this (warmongering) lies with the ruling body of the United States. The illegal and criminal attacks by the United States in recent hours are not only a gross violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law regarding respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, but have also rendered the 8th April 2026, ceasefire, practically meaningless. On the other hand, the continued use of the territory and facilities of some countries in the region by the terrorist army of the United States to prepare and carry out aggressive operations against Iran has placed those countries on the side of the aggressors. The Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly recalling the legal and moral commitment of all countries in the region to prevent the US terrorist army from using their territory, facilities and resources to commit the crime of aggression against Iran, emphasizes its determination to neutralize the origin and source of aggressive attacks against Iran, in line with exercising the inherent right of self-defense against the military aggression of the US and its accomplices. The Islamic Republic of Iran notes the joint responsibility of all member states of the United Nations to explicitly oppose the gross violation of the fundamental principles and purposes of the UN Charter by the US and the Zionist regime. Without a doubt, silence and inaction in the face of the lawlessness and bullying of the US and the Zionist regime will drive the world further towards chaos and insecurity. The Islamic Republic of Iran notes the legal duty of the United Nations Security Council and each of its members to fulfill its responsibility for international peace and security, and also emphasizes the legal and moral responsibility of the secretary general of this organization before human conscience and international public opinion to clearly state the existing facts. Issuing general and vague statements, in a situation where there is not the slightest doubt about the aggressive nature of the actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, is not considered a responsible action and will only encourage the aggressor parties to continue breaking the law and further violating the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi (L) and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from IRNA.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, the late Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Ebrahim Azizi, Head of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy, warned Trump against “uncalculated actions” on Kharg Island or any other part of Iranian territory, saying that otherwise…

he will receive a response that will go down in history.

…as quoted by IRNA, which also quoted the following tweet by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (see also Fars and Al Mayadeen):

Yet, once again, Trump seemed to ignore all warning and tweeted the umpteenth threat against Iran:

…followed by blabbering on Fox News (see also MES (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen):

It could be the greatest deal in history. They could wave the white flag of surrender. They could say ‘we surrender, we surrender, we’re finished, we’ve had it, the United States is the greatest power, praise be to Allah!

My preference has always been to take Kharg Island. Once you do it, it will take a bit longer, but it’s guaranteed—and we’d make a massive fortune. But I don’t know America has the stomach for it, to be honest with you. I think the American people would like to see us come home. But we would make a fortune if we take it. We can walk in there tomorrow. We could take soldiers. I don't want to have boots on the ground, but if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take over the whole place.

However, a few hours later, apparently Trump changed his mind about restarting military action against Iran, saying for the umpteenth time that a deal is near:

…only to be contradicted by Tasnim, quoted by MES as saying:

Trump has claimed 38 times recently that a deal is imminent, so until there is an official announcement by Iran, his claims should simply be viewed within the context of his previous lies.

…and Fars, cited by MES and Al Mayadeen:

No text for an initial Memorandum of Understanding with the US has been approved, according to an informed source close to the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating team.

Yet, Trump doubled down saying that…

The agreement will likely be signed in the weekend, somewhere in Europe, and J.D. Vance will be in attendance.

…as quoted by MES, which also reported this counter-argument by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (see also Al Mayadeen):

The matters raised about the agreement are only speculation, and nothing has been finalized. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is more insecure due to US actions. So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion about the agreement.

Once again, tonight explosions have been reported in Sirik and Bandar Abbas, as well as air defenses activated in Khorammabad, as per MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), which also reported on Iran launching “projectiles at vessels attempting to pass illegally through the Strait of Hormuz with US guidance”.

Considering that US strikes have been focussed on Iran’s islands and coastal areas, I suspect that Trump may really attempt a landing operation and put boots on the ground in Iran, even though there is a very high that it becomes a bloodbath!

It could be that Trump is trying to catch Iran by surprise in one way or another. However, Iran is not Venezuela and until now it has proven to be a tough nut to crack, fighting back with all its might!

In any case, we can safely say that now Trump has officially applied the Israeli model of the “ceasefire” in Gaza and Lebanon to Iran. The Islamic Republic does need to escalate if it does not want be trapped in the same situation forever!

Handala logo - from Al Mayadeen .

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting that the Handala hacker group claimed responsibility for infiltrating communications belonging to officials associated with Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, as per Al Mayadeen.

News and updates from Lebanon

Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ali Fayyad - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, Ali Fayyad, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, told Al Mayadeen that “no ceasefire framework for South Lebanon can sideline the Resistance”, adding (all emphasis mine):

There are limits to the United States' ability to reshape regional equations. Iran's direct involvement in defending the Resistance and Beirut's Southern Suburb was the embodiment of the unity of the battlefields. The United States no longer has any viable option other than reaching an agreement with Iran. No agreement can bypass the Resistance, which holds the final word regarding South Lebanon. President Joseph Aoun came to office under American pressure and has pursued political choices that have come at a high cost to Lebanon […] attempting to undermine the country's political balance and overturn the sensitive internal balance in Lebanon. The authorities' current approach risks pushing the country toward a moment of internal confrontation, and such a scenario must be avoided. We are not calling on the Lebanese state to align itself with the Resistance; rather, we urge it to make use of all available sources of national strength. Despite the immense sacrifices and heavy costs borne by its supporters, the Resistance's popular support has not grown weary. On the contrary, they have strengthened their resolve and determination. [Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem is] the political figure with the strongest popular support in Lebanon. The Resistance possesses significant capabilities, and the wider the battlefield becomes, the greater its ability to inflict losses on the Israeli enemy. The Resistance remains committed to confronting the Israeli enemy without hesitation and possesses the capability to continue doing so. We received assurances that Syria has no intention of taking action against the Resistance. [Turkey has affirmed] the Resistance's role and legitimacy in Lebanon.

Regarding, Syria, it must be said that Trump has invited the self-appointed President and former ISIS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, at the White House on 14th June 2026, as reported by MES. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump tries and convinces the Syrian President of unleashing hell on Lebanon, especially considering that he recently said:

I’d like to see a more surgical attack on Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical. And we can help them with that, or we can recommend Syria. Syria’s doing a very good job of cleaning up their act. They have a very good leader. They have a leader that’s really done a good job in a short period of time. And he would love to help.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun keeps insisting on direct negotiations with Israel, despite Hezbollah’s opposition (source: Al Mayadeen):

We will continue the path until reaching conclusions that serve our nation.

At the same time, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office issued a statement refuting the authenticity of a recent CNN report that featured an individual claiming to be a fighter and a member of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (source: Al Mayadeen):

The Media Relations office of Hezbollah categorically confirms that the aforementioned individual is not a Hezbollah member, neither directly nor indirectly. [Hezbollah] did not coordinate, facilitate, or arrange any such meeting.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues its military operations targeting Israeli positions, troops and vehicles in southern Lebanon, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, covering operations from today (Thursday 11th June 2026). Here is a video of FPV drone attack on an Israeli soldier in the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon from last week, but released today by Hezbollah:

On the other hand, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is not stopping its artillery and air strikes across southern Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted a Responsible Statecraft interview with an Israeli military reservist who admitted that Little Satan has a “lust for destruction” in Gaza and Lebanon:

The orders are very clear, to destroy. We got a map of all the homes that were considered terror infrastructure. ... Every home that was used by Hezbollah, it could be used as a hiding place, it could be used as a place where they put ammunition, it could be used as a gathering point, every home like that was destroyed. Every home almost has shotguns and rifles that may be hunting rifles. That’s in every home, literally. ... I probably was in 15, 20 homes I guess, I didn’t count exactly. I would say maybe three of them had actually the big arms, the PK [machine gun] and the kalash [the Kalashnikov assault rifle] and explosives. The rest, it was very clear they were Shia, because there were pictures of [former Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah, pictures of [former Supreme Leader of Iran Ruhollah] Khomeini, and then you saw the rifles and other weapons. ... If you find evidence — even a hunter's weapon — under international law, if it comes with a terrorist organization flag, that is a terrorist outpost. Check the law. We entered Aitaroun, all the streets of Aitaroun had Hezbollah flags. The town hall had a huge Hezbollah flag. So you could say, this entire town is used as infrastructure for terror. When we came to our post in Netzarim, he was already there. He was bragging about how he keeps doing more and more duty because he almost enjoys it. That’s his life now. And it’s very strange. Most of us, we don’t like doing duty. ... Once we were home for the weekend and we came back, and he bragged about killing people who tried to cross and it was very disgusting, okay? And we insisted that that guy doesn’t stay with our unit anymore. ... I heard from people who were there at the time that he wasn’t just making it up, that there was an incident. ... He said, ‘three people were trying to cross and I shot them.’ It was traumatizing for us to hear it. ... I know he was then taken somewhere else, I don’t know if he was charged. When we went into Gaza the first time and we saw entire areas wiped out ... I’m not going to lie, I think a lot of Israelis felt that sense of revenge, meaning, this is what happens after October 7. ... I can tell you there was a sense of satisfaction. Including myself by the way, and I hate to say it out loud. A lot of us went there, I went there, because they killed us and now we’re going to kill them. And I found out that we’re not only killing them – we’re killing them, we’re killing their wives, their children, their cats, their dogs. We’re destroying their houses and pissing on their graves. The people of Aitaroun, they‘re going to come home to a town that doesn’t exist anymore. ... Is this going to put an end to this cycle, or is this just starting a way, way worse cycle?

Satellite imagery of Bint Jbeil (Lebanon) before, during and after Israeli demolitions - from Al Mayadeen .

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Yemen

Smoke billowing from Tel Aviv after a missile strike on 6th April 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Yemen, its Foreign Minister warned that “continued US aggression against Iran could push the region toward a wider war, with serious consequences for regional and global stability”, adding that “the escalation poses a threat to international peace and security, stressing that ongoing military aggression will not achieve its stated objectives”, as “continued hostilities against Iran could disrupt international supply chains and global trade routes, particularly energy and oil markets, potentially destabilizing the global economy”, with far-reaching consequences beyond the region, as per Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

The killing continues in the name of peace! - from Cartoon Movement .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Share GeoPolitiQ