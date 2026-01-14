Today I am providing my English translation of three articles, all originally in Italian and published last week.

The first one is an article published on Comidad.org on Thursday 8th January 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

TRUMP IS A MATTARELLA WHO DID NOT MAKE IT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R).

It took a few days for the vocabulary to adapt to what actually happened in Caracas. In the early hours, even unexpected voices from the opposition used the word “capture”; only later did they switch to more appropriate terms such as kidnapping or abduction. After all, we are in the age of Newspeak; it is no coincidence that coups d’état are now called “regime change”.

Now that it has been established that [Nicolas] Maduro and his wife [Cilia Flores] were the victims of kidnapping, we need to understand what will happen to the drug trafficking charges against them, given that their defence would be all too easy. In 1993, CBS reported that the CIA had shipped tonnes of cocaine from Venezuela to the US as part of an “anti-drug operation” (sic!). It was the CIA itself that convinced Venezuelan anti-drug unit personnel to participate in the trafficking. The case ended up being swept under the carpet; there was a flurry of accusations, resulting in some CIA executives being forced to resign to take up more lucrative positions in private companies, and Venezuelan police officers were also investigated in their own country. With these precedents, it is very unlikely that Maduro will face a public trial, so the Trump administration will have to come up with something. This is probably why Maduro’s wife is also being held hostage, so that her husband can be forced to follow the script.

If he were not being blackmailed on emotional grounds, Maduro could easily pull out of the oil dispute, remembering that as early as 1977, more than twenty years before Chávez, there were attempts to nationalise Venezuelan oil and align it with OPEC prices. The CIA tried at the time to discredit Venezuelan politicians who had dared to oppose US multinationals, claiming that in the 1960s it was the CIA itself that paid for their services. The CIA’s claim was plausible but irrelevant: it may be that Venezuelan politicians had first sold out and then changed their minds; or, more likely, that they had found someone who paid them better. The fact is that the US’s growing difficulty in managing Venezuelan oil had been evident since the 1970s, and was therefore not due to ideological causes such as Chávez’s neo-Bolivarianism. The Anglo-American obsession with “regime change” is a self-deception to circumvent objective problems such as the lack of capital to invest in the countries they would like to colonise. The most pro-US regime in Latin America is in Argentina, where the chainsaw-wielding [Javier] Milei, a CIA puppet crafted at the drawing board and launched through electoral and media manipulation, has been installed. Yet Argentina depends much more on Chinese investment than US investment for the extraction and refining of its raw materials, and this is the objective reason why the US Dollar is losing ground against the Yuan. Trump often repeats that he wants to take oil and rare earths; many people are influenced by this and then repeat it after him, forgetting that between saying and doing there is something called investment. Despite military aggression, manipulation and CIA infiltration, the US cannot overcome the fact that it no longer has an industrial apparatus capable of absorbing the supply of raw materials and transforming them first into products and then into capital to be reinvested. Trump’s pornographic business dreams face an insurmountable obstacle in the US’s excessive dependence on foreign capital.

The real novelty lies not in US banditry, but in the role of the self-styled Europe, which is Trump’s ideologue and instigator. The criminalisation of Chávez and Maduro is an original European product, with some significant peaks. In 2019, [Italian President Sergio] Mattarella reprimanded [Giuseppe] Conte’s government for remaining neutral in the attempted coup against Maduro. Mattarella’s speech was not merely an alignment with the position of the Trump administration at the time, but a veritable apology for coupism, in that case identified tout court with “democracy”, while Maduro’s government was considered “violence”. Trump is considered a narcissistic sociopath and is despised because he does what people like Mattarella theorise with such sagacity that they earn general admiration. For Mattarella it is always New Year’s Eve [when he gives a televised speech on all networks], a perennial opportunity for democratic pedagogy that invariably takes the form of inflammatory initiatives of social and racial revenge against the lower classes and peoples. Europeanism has nothing cooperative or constructive about it; it is a supremacist claim that does not accept mediation, to the point of being willing to humiliate itself before the US rather than compromise with inferior peoples. The European oligarchies have found a common political identity in their resentful nostalgia for 19th-century colonialism and, as [German chancellor Friedrich] Merz said, have found in discredited figures such as Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu the hitmen to do the “dirty work” of restoring white supremacy. But while Merz and [President of the European Commission Ursula] von der Leyen still indulge in Trump-style pornographic business fantasies, Mattarella’s message focuses on the punitive aspect, which makes it much darker and more disturbing.

Mattarella reserves for himself the role of spiritual master, while others are left to face the consequences. [Giorgia] Meloni’s government [in Italy] has gone so far as to define Trump’s attack on Venezuela as “legitimate”, since it would be lawful to defend oneself against “hybrid warfare”, which would include the drug trafficking attributed to Maduro.

This idea of defending against hybrid threats is a rhetorical device that can be used to justify any aggression; but, once again, it is not Meloni’s brainchild, but Mattarella’s, who explained it to us last November. Guilty of doing what Mattarella ordered and theorised, Meloni is reviled, while Mattarella is celebrated by the [mainstream] media for his “wisdom” and even seen as a bulwark against a government aligned with him.

The second article, by Domenico Moro, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 6th January 2026. (All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

MADURO’S KIDNAPPING: AN EPISODE OF THE THIRD WORLD WAR IN PIECES

The act of war by the US against Venezuela, which resulted in the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, is imperialist in nature and represents an episode of what Pope Francis called “the Third World War in pieces”. The kidnapping and simultaneous aerial bombardment, which caused dozens of deaths among Venezuelan civilians and military personnel, are illegal and, having violated Venezuela’s sovereignty, are contrary to international law and the UN Charter (Article 2).

Trump justified the military action by claiming that Maduro was the head of a drug cartel and a narco-terrorist. In this way, by invoking a US law passed after the attack on the Twin Towers, he was able to bypass the authorisation of the US Congress. The fact is, however, that the UN has declared that Venezuela neither produces nor trades drugs, that there are no drug cartels operating in the country, and that drug trafficking to the US uses the Pacific route and not the Caribbean route, where Venezuela is located.

Trump has been followed by [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni and her government, which has described the military action as “legitimate”, once again demonstrating their subservience to the US. Evidently, for Meloni, in this case there is no “aggressor and victim”, unlike in Ukraine.

The real causes of the aggression against Venezuela are different. First, there is the US desire to control Venezuelan oil, as Trump himself has stated, absurdly claiming that the Venezuelan government has “stolen” oil assets from the US, despite the fact that the raw material was nationalised in 1976. From this point of view, Venezuela is the most important country in the world because it has the largest proven oil reserves, 303 billion barrels, far exceeding even those of the second-ranked country, Saudi Arabia, with 267 billion barrels.

However, given that imperialism’s interest is not so much to exploit raw materials for itself, but to prevent its competitors from exploiting them, it was unacceptable to the US that control over this important resource could be exercised by China. In fact, in 2024, China was the second largest destination for Venezuelan exports, with $2.7 billion, second only to India with $3.2 billion, in addition to providing billions of US Dollars in loans to Venezuela.

The main reason for the attack was precisely to counter China and Russia, which had military agreements with Venezuela, as part of the chain of events that have long characterised the proxy war between the US (and Europeans) on the one hand, and Russia and China on the other. In this sense, it must be said that the Trump administration represents a quantum leap compared to other administrations. One of the cornerstones of the US National Security Strategy document (November 2025) [which I covered here] is the reconquest of dominance in the Western Hemisphere, i.e. the Americas.

The document states that Trump intends to reactivate the doctrine that President Monroe defined in 1823 to claim the American continent as a territory free from the influence of other powers, which at that time were European, namely France and Spain. Above all, it states: “We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This ‘Trump Corollary’ to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests.”.

In truth, the aggression against Venezuela did not begin today, and Trump’s attack is part of a process that dates back to 2014, when increasingly severe sanctions were introduced by the US and the EU, which effectively represented an economic war against the Caribbean country.

The sanctions severely affected the oil sector, hindering the export of crude oil and the import of machinery and spare parts for the extraction industry. The impact has been severe on the entire Venezuelan economy which, like other dependent economies in South America, is based on a “monoculture”, in this case oil, which accounted for 72% of total exports in 2024. An indicator of the strength of the sanctions is the fact that in 2015, Venezuela had a trade surplus of almost $4 billion thanks to oil exports, while in 2024 it recorded a debt of $600 million.

Another indicator is production, which in 2024 was 920,000 barrels of oil per day, and exports, which were just 660,000 barrels. These figures are extremely low, especially considering that Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world and compared to those recorded by Saudi Arabia, the second largest holder of reserves, which, also in 2024, produced almost 9 million barrels per day and exported over 6 million, i.e. ten times more. Even Libya, a country that has been politically unstable for years and divided into two warring factions, is doing better than Venezuela, with 1.14 million barrels per day of production and 1.08 million barrels per day of exports.

Therefore, the aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of Maduro represent a clear warning to Russia and especially to China, which have in fact expressed their strong condemnation of the US. They represent an act of imperialist war by the US, aimed at maintaining its sphere of influence in what it has long considered, according to the Monroe Doctrine, its own backyard [but also beyond, as we saw last week with the seizure of oil tanker Marinera, previously Bella 1, in international waters in the North Atlantic, far away from the US coast - see my article here], where it can act as it sees fit, even entering and kidnapping a president in his own home. How the US understood the Monroe Doctrine from the outset is demonstrated by the war of conquest against Mexico in 1846, following which the US annexed the current states of Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico.

The past two centuries have been marked by countless direct and indirect military interventions, such as the coup in Chile in 1973, during which President [Salvador] Allende was killed, and the support given in the 1980s to the Contras against the legitimate government of Nicaragua. Today, Trump is somewhat reminiscent of President Theodore Roosevelt, who at the end of the 19th century supported US colonial imperialism, which began with the seizure of some of Spain’s colonies, including the Philippines. Furthermore, the action against Venezuela sets a dangerous precedent for those countries on which Trump has already set his sights, starting with Greenland. After all, as Lenin wrote in 1916: “Imperialism is the era of finance capital and monopolies, which everywhere develop the tendency to domination, not to freedom”.

The domineering nature of imperialism, especially that of the United States (and Europe), is confirmed by Trump, who was elected on the basis of a programme that, among other things, promised not to wage wars abroad. Moreover, in the same strategy document, Trump declares that his main objective is to oppose the decline of the United States by restoring its global dominance.

The third and final article, by Francesco Sylos Labini, was published on Saturday 3rd January 2026 on Il Fatto Quotidiano (paywalled) and on his own blog.

(All emphasis mine).

Imperialisms: Russia, China and the US are three different cases

A widespread narrative tends to lump Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping together as leaders driven by a common imperialist impulse. As a result, the conflicts involving them are considered analogous, so that the three leaders are ultimately equally “imperialist”. This is a misleading simplification which, rather than clarifying matters, makes it more difficult to understand the real causes of the conflicts.

The war in Ukraine concerns the security architecture of Russia and, by extension, Europe. It is not an imperialist operation, but a response to a civil war in Donbass that began in 2014 and to NATO’s expansion eastwards. Moscow’s central demand was Ukraine’s neutrality. The Russian intervention was justified on the basis of the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) principle, according to which the international community can intervene if a State fails to protect its population from serious crimes. However, this principle requires the authorisation of the UN Security Council, which was not given: therefore, the intervention is illegal under international law. Moscow, however, has referred to the precedent of Kosovo: in that case too, in 1999, NATO intervened militarily against Serbia without UN authorisation, justifying its action on the grounds of alleged human rights violations.

For China, too, invoking imperialism is misplaced. The Taiwan issue falls within the framework of the “One China Policy”, according to which there is only one China and Taiwan is part of it. UN Resolution 2758 assigned China’s seat to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), expelling Taiwan from the United Nations. Most countries, including the US and Italy, recognise the PRC as the sole government of China, renouncing official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, while maintaining informal economic and military contacts. The case of Venezuela is different. Unlike Russia and China, it is one of a long list of Western interventions in countries far from their borders without a UN mandate. In Venezuela, it seems clear that the strategic objective is direct control of one of the world’s largest oil reserves, which could lead Washington to dominate more than half of global reserves, increasing energy pressure on Russia and China. The spectacle offered by many European leaders, intent on justifying yet another US interference in Latin America, reveals a structural difficulty in understanding the transition to a multipolar world. Five centuries of Western domination and three decades of unipolar hegemony have eroded the cultural and diplomatic tools needed to address the current systemic crisis, and the West has not felt the need to impose any constraints on itself. In this way, international law has crumbled. Today, the hegemonic period is over due to the shift of economic power towards the East, and international law has been weakened.

This is why current European governments find it difficult to condemn the American raid in Venezuela, just as they cannot find a way out of the war in Ukraine. But this line of thinking faces two obstacles. The first is the economy: sanctions, forced self-sufficiency and deindustrialisation are eroding Europe’s productive base, with the result that we are trying to fight a war with soldiers who do not exist, armed with weapons that have not yet been produced and paid for with money that does not exist.

The second is public opinion, which does not seem willing to wait. What is needed is a new approach to international relations: based on respect for the law, the sovereignty of States and the recognition of a truly multipolar world.

