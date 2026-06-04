Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Margherita Furlan, originally in Italian and published on AntiMafiaDuemila.com (link broken) on Saturday 2nd May 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

US President Donald J. Trump.

The reshuffling of roles. How Washington is handing the war with Russia over to Europe so it can turn its attention to China

The triple announcement of 1st May [2026].

There is one evening that crystallises a doctrine. It is that of 1st May 2026, when [US President] Donald Trump, from the stage of the Forum Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, simultaneously opened three fronts that the Atlantic press hastened to present as three unrelated events. Instead, they are the three facets of a single strategic geometry.



First front: Germany. On the same day, the Pentagon announced through its spokesperson Sean Parnell that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the withdrawal of around five thousand American troops from Germany, to be completed within six to twelve months. The official justification refers to a “thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe”, dictated by “operational requirements and conditions on the ground”. A combat brigade currently stationed in Germany will be withdrawn, and the deployment of a long-range artillery battalion that the Biden administration had planned for this year will be cancelled.

Second front: Iran. Trump has notified Congress, via a letter to the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, and the pro tempore President of the Senate, Chuck Grassley, of the formal “cessation of hostilities” against the Islamic Republic, which began on 28th February 2026. The purpose of the letter is procedural: to circumvent the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution, which was due to expire on 1st May [2026]. In the same speech at the Forum Club, however, Trump described it as “treason” to say that the United States is not winning, rejected the new negotiating proposal handed over by Tehran to the Pakistani mediators, and threatened to “destroy” Iran should diplomacy fail. The “end of the war” is therefore a legal fiction designed to keep his hands free.

Third front: Cuba. Trump has signed a new executive order imposing sanctions on anyone operating in the energy, defence, metals and minerals, financial services and economic security sectors in Cuba, and has threatened foreign banks that do business with Havana. Then, in an apparently joking tone, he uttered the phrase that has been quoted around the world: “I like to finish one job at a time. Perhaps on the way back from the Middle East, one of our large vessels, perhaps the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the largest in the world, will approach within about a hundred metres of the coast and they will say to us: thank you very much, we surrender”. The audience laughed. The metaphor is clear.

The three dossiers appear to be unrelated. In fact, they are a snapshot of a single strategic operation: the redistribution of roles within the American imperial system. Washington is preparing for China, offloading Russia onto Europe, and securing the Caribbean as a zone of exclusive sovereignty. It is a reorganisation of the Pax Americana for the decade of confrontation with Beijing.

The picture: from “Defence” to “War”

To understand 1st May [2026], we must go back to 23rd January 2026, when Trump and Hegseth unveiled the new National Defence Strategy [NDS] and simultaneously renamed the Pentagon the “Department of War”, reviving a name that had been abandoned in 1947. This is not a matter of semantics. It is a declaration that the United States is ceasing to present itself as the guarantor of the status quo and is declaring itself a belligerent power geared towards a possible “clash” in the coming years.

The 2026 National Security document identifies a single existential challenge: China. It explicitly cites [Chinese President] Xi Jinping’s orders to be ready for Taiwan by 2027 and responds with a “denial defence” plan along the First Island Chain, to be implemented immediately. The “denial defence” is not based on the threat of subsequent retaliation, but on the ability to make it physically impossible for Beijing to achieve its military objectives in the South China Sea. To achieve this, Washington must concentrate an increasing proportion of its forces in the Pacific, forces currently scattered across dozens of theatres.

The implications of the document are brutal for the allies. The United States is choosing its own battles, abandoning secondary theatres to their fate and concentrating every ounce of lethality on the sole existential challenge it recognises as its own: hegemony in the Indo-Pacific. For its historic allies, the NDS 2026 is a merciless mirror: the era of security guaranteed by the American taxpayer is over. Washington now demands compensation even for its military presence on European soil, and in this new transactional order, the partners’ survival in war depends on their ability to transform themselves from protected subjects into protagonists of their own rearmament.

This is not isolationism. It is a matter of concentration. It is within this framework that the announcement of 1st May [2026] must be understood. An American official quoted by Reuters explained that the German withdrawal “will bring US troop levels in Europe back to roughly pre-2022 levels”, prior to the reinforcement decided by [former US President Joe] Biden against Russia. Above all, he specified that some of the troops withdrawn from Europe will return to the United States only to be redeployed elsewhere, in the Indo-Pacific region. CBS confirmed the same interpretation: the decision is part of the “Pentagon’s efforts to focus on its priorities at home and in the Indo-Pacific region”.

It is not a withdrawal. It is a redeployment. The troops are not returning home. They are going to Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the archipelagos of Southeast Asia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. They are closing the circle around Beijing.

The invisible leash: what the American bases really were

For seventy [70] years, the Atlantic system has presented US bases in Europe as a shield. The narrative was clear: without Washington, Europe would have been swallowed up by Moscow. This narrative worked as long as it coincided with a structural reality: America had an interest in maintaining a presence in Europe because that was the hot front of the confrontation with the Soviet Union, which could have set the world ablaze.

That structural reality has changed. Washington’s existential confrontation is no longer with Moscow. It is with Beijing. And Beijing is not fought from Ramstein. It is fought from Yokosuka, from Okinawa, from Subic Bay. Germany no longer has any independent strategic value for the United States. It retains logistical value through the European Command, AFRICOM, the Landstuhl hospital and the Ramstein base, but the heart of the military deployment is shifting eastwards, towards the Pacific.

American bases on European soil were not, and never have been, a shield offered. They were the material condition of reduced sovereignty. They were the leash that kept the foreign policy of the vassals in check. The simplest proof is what has unfolded in recent weeks: as soon as Rome refused Sigonella [see here], when Madrid closed its airspace, while Berlin dared to say that the emperor has no clothes regarding Iran, Washington pulled the leash. And threatened to remove it.

The fact that Trump is now using withdrawal as a punishment confirms that the presence was servitude. If it had truly been protection, its reduction would have been negotiated, not thrown in their faces as retaliation. This is confirmed by an internal Pentagon document revealed by Reuters, which outlined options for “punishing” non-aligned NATO allies, going as far as the possibility of suspending Spain from the Atlantic Alliance. The bases are leverage. They have always been leverage.

And for this very reason, their withdrawal is not a liberation. It is a change of role.

The triangle of the new European alliance

Whilst Washington focuses its efforts on the Pacific, Europe is adopting a war-like stance towards Russia. Not because it has decided to do so, but because someone else has decided it for it. A strategic triangle is taking shape, with three functions and destinies that are not necessarily parallel.

The first vertex is Germany. Berlin is at the forefront. The Merz government, isolated and politically fragile (Bild reports that the Chancellor may have to seek a vote of confidence in the Bundestag, where the majority rests on just twelve votes), has just approved the 2027 budget targets with a sharp increase in defence spending and a plan to expand the Bundeswehr from 185,000 to 260,000 personnel. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has taken Trump’s move in his stride, declaring on 2nd May [2026] that “the withdrawal of US troops from Europe and also from Germany was predictable” and that “we Europeans must take greater responsibility for our own security”. The political implication is simple: Germany is agreeing to become the frontline military power against Moscow. Not by autonomous strategic choice. By delegation.

The second vertex is the Baltic. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland. It is the forward trench. It is the front where NATO’s multinational battalions, military exercises and the rhetoric of deterrence are concentrated. It is also the region where the continent’s greatest militarisation has taken place over the last three years, with rearmament plans exceeding those of all other member states as a percentage of GDP [Gross Domestic Product]. It is the front line of the confrontation.

The third vertex is Italy, together with Spain and the northern Mediterranean. It is the logistical hinterland. Sigonella, Aviano, Ghedi, Camp Darby, Vicenza, Naples. Twelve thousand six hundred and sixty-two [12,662] American military personnel. Nuclear depots. Hubs for Africa, the Near East, and the southern shore. The role assigned to Italian territory in the new scheme is that of a launch pad: a territory of projection, not of defence. A space traversed by operations decided elsewhere, over which the Republic controls neither the timing nor the destinations.

Within this triangle, the sovereignty of the Italian Republic is structurally constrained. The refusal regarding Sigonella at the end of March [2026], when the Italian government denied the use of the Sicilian runway to two armed fighter jets bound for the Middle East, was a minimal act of asserting national jurisdiction. The bilateral agreements of 1951 stipulate that US bases in Italy are under Italian sovereignty and that any non-routine operation requires prior authorisation from the government. The refusal was legitimate. The American retaliation was immediate: tariffs, threats, public attacks on [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni, accused of a lack of courage for her criticism of Trump over his remarks against Pope Leo XIV.

The picture that emerges is that of an Italy transformed into a buffer. A buffer between the eastern front that NATO is preparing to man and the southern flank through which energy routes pass. A service role, not that of a sovereign entity.

The “war that is over” that just will not end

The Iran dossier is the litmus test for the new transnational doctrine. On 1st May [2026], Trump declared hostilities over to avoid a vote in Congress. At the same time, the day before, he had been briefed for forty-five [45] minutes by CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine on plans for new “short and powerful” strikes against Iran, likely targeting infrastructure to break the deadlock in negotiations. Axios, which broke the story, quoted two officials as saying that the war is by no means over: it is on a technical pause.

The naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, in place since 13th April [2026], has been confirmed. Trump described it as a “pirate-style” operation: “The ship stopped. They used tugs, and then we landed on top of it. We took control of the ship, the cargo, the oil. It’s a very lucrative business. We’re like pirates. We’re a bit like pirates, but we’re not playing”. The remark, made before a laughing audience, is no joke. It is the operational definition of the new doctrine: the Navy as a tool for economic extraction, as well as political pressure.

Tehran has rejected Trump’s statement. The deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Command, General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, told the Fars news agency: “A new war between Iran and the United States is likely. Iran is fully prepared to confront any hostile move. The Iranian armed forces have considered surprising measures against the enemy’s belligerence, measures they cannot even imagine. The facts have shown that the US does not honour promises or agreements”. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in a Telegram message for May Day, reiterated that “American military bases are paper tigers that cannot even guarantee their own security” and that the nuclear and missile programmes remain “national assets” not open to negotiation. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to X to say: “The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu’s gamble has so far cost America a hundred [100] billion Dollars, four times the amount stated. The monthly bill for every American household is five hundred [500] Dollars and rising rapidly”.

The Iranian proposal delivered on 30th April [2026] via Pakistani mediators envisaged a two-stage process: first the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of the naval blockade, then negotiations on the nuclear dossier in exchange for the easing of sanctions. A sequence incompatible with the “maximum pressure” doctrine, which uses the blockade as leverage over enrichment. Trump rejected it: “At this point, I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering. Perhaps it’s better not to reach any agreement at all”. The options for Tehran, he said, remain “either a deal or carpet-bombing them”.

The point is that the war in Iran is the first test of the new doctrine. Not because it is the main front (it is not: the main front is the Pacific), but because it serves to demonstrate two things. The first: that Washington can impose a global naval blockade and enforce it. The second: that allies who do not fall into line are punished. Italy, Germany and Spain have been brought to heel precisely for this reason. Not because their military contribution to the war against Tehran was decisive (it was not), but because disobedience had to be publicly sanctioned before it became contagious.

Cuba: the American Mediterranean is closing

The third announcement on 1st May [2026] brings things full circle on the western front. Trump’s remark about the aircraft carrier a hundred metres off the Cuban coast is a Caribbean reworking of the same logic: the Navy as a tool of political pressure, the public laughing, the message getting through. It is no joke. It is a warning.

The sanctions signed on the same day come on top of the cuts to fuel and food supplies already in place following the January [2026] operation in Venezuela, when US action led to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, accused of drug trafficking. The UN has repeatedly warned that a humanitarian crisis is unfolding on the island. The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, described the sanctions as “collective punishment” and rejected them as “illegal and abusive”: “Whilst the US government represses its own people in the streets, it seeks to punish ours, who are heroically resisting the attacks of US imperialism. These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the UN Charter. The United States has no right to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries and entities”.

On 1st May [2026], President Miguel Díaz-Canel led a march of hundreds of thousands of people to the US embassy in Havana, in José Martí Anti-Imperialist Square, under the slogan “Defend the Homeland”, alongside former revolutionary leader Raúl Castro. The Cuban authorities announced that they had collected over six million signatures “for the homeland and for peace” against what Díaz-Canel described as “a genocidal blockade and crude imperial threats”.

The logic is consistent with the expanded Monroe Doctrine that Trump has been pursuing since January [2026]: Greenland, Canada, Panama, Venezuela and now Cuba. It is the hermetic sealing off of the American Mediterranean as a space of exclusive sovereignty, an indispensable prerequisite for freeing up resources to be allocated to the Pacific. One cannot fight China and keep the southern border open. Caribbean consolidation is the flip side of Indo-Pacific repositioning.

Moscow: the uninvited guest who cashes in

In all this, Moscow is the silent spectator reaping the rewards. The German withdrawal amounts to a strategic victory achieved without moving a single soldier. American Democrats have said as much openly: Senator Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, described the move as “reckless”, arguing that “American commitments to allies depend on the President’s mood” and that the decision “will benefit Putin”.

But the picture is more nuanced. On 29th April [2026], two days before the Pentagon’s announcement, Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation lasting an hour and a half, during which the Russian President proposed a truce in Ukraine for Victory Day on 9th May [2026], described Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran as “wise” “to give negotiations a chance” and “put forward ideas” on Iran’s nuclear programme, according to presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov. Moscow reportedly offered to store Iran’s enriched uranium in exchange for a halt to US attacks on Tehran.

The crucial point is this: Moscow is dealing directly with Washington over the heads of Brussels. The proposed truce for 9th May [2026] is a political test rather than an operational ceasefire. If it holds, even partially, Trump will be able to claim to have reopened a concrete diplomatic channel with Russia. Putin will be able to present himself as a leader open to peace without backing down an inch on the strategic objectives of the special military operation.

The logic is consistent with the overall picture. To focus on China, Washington needs to reduce the pressure on the Russian front. Not to end the Ukrainian conflict with a victory for Kiev (something it has ceased to believe in), but to freeze it. To shift the war from a direct US-Russia confrontation to a Europe-Russia confrontation, with the Europeans on the front line and the Americans as suppliers of weapons systems. This is precisely the model that the German withdrawal foreshadows.

On the Cuban issue, Moscow has been Havana’s ally for months now. On 18th February [2026], [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov, receiving Bruno Rodríguez, had described the sanctions and the executive order of 29th January [2026] declaring Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US security as “unacceptable”. Putin, at the same meeting, had said: “You know where we stand. We do not accept anything of the sort. We have always stood by Cuba in its struggle for independence, for the right to chart its own path of development”. Lavrov had called on the United States to “show common sense” and “abandon plans for a naval blockade”. On 24th March [2026], at the Gorchakov Foundation, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s “total solidarity” with Havana and its commitment to supporting its sovereignty, including through humanitarian aid.

Moscow is reaping the benefits here too. Cuba and Venezuela are the small Caribbean arenas where Russia presents itself as an alternative to the American monopoly, without having to commit significant resources. Havana’s only real demand – oil – has not yet been met in a structural way. But the political cover is there.

Beijing: who really wins?

The real key player is Beijing. China’s stance on the three issues is consistent. Regarding Iran, [Chinese Foreign Minister] Wang Yi has held 26 telephone conversations with the parties involved since the start of the conflict. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the attacks as “unacceptable” and called for an immediate cessation of military operations, a return to dialogue, and respect for temporary ceasefires. On the blockade of Hormuz, Wang Yi warned that “it does not serve the common interests of the international community”. Beijing has categorically denied, through spokesperson Lin Jian, US accusations of providing military support to Iran (“they are entirely fabricated”) and has threatened “decisive countermeasures” should Washington impose new 50% tariffs.

The stakes are enormous. Before the war, around a fifth of global oil and gas exports passed through Hormuz. Beijing purchases around 80% of the oil exported by Tehran, accounting for 13% of its own seaborne imports. Around a third of China’s liquefied natural gas comes from the Middle East, while Qatar alone accounted for almost a quarter of shipments to China last year. A prolonged crisis in the Strait of Hormuz would hit China harder than any other country in the world.

On Cuba, spokesperson Mao Ning had already stated on 12th January: “China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security and in opposing external interference. We urge the United States to immediately end the blockade, sanctions and coercion of all forms against Cuba”. Beijing has not yet commented publicly on the German withdrawal, but the implication is clear: every US force withdrawing from Europe is one more force that could end up facing China.

The crucial event is the Trump-Xi summit scheduled for 14–15 May [2026] in Beijing, after having been postponed twice due to the war in Iran. That summit is the real strategic event of the six-month period. Trump arrives there weakened by a war he cannot bring to a close, by advanced ammunition stocks depleted by Operation Epic Fury, by a Navy that has consumed vast resources on the naval blockade, by allies on the defensive, and by an American public that, according to the polls cited below, is now openly opposed to the war.

Xi arrives in the opposite position. Beijing has kept its distance from the conflict, has not supplied weapons to Tehran (at least according to official statements), has consolidated its position as the main supplier of Iranian oil, has strengthened economic cooperation with Russia, and has presented itself as a peace broker. Above all, it controls the supply chain for gallium and rare earths, which are essential for the production of advanced American weapon systems. During the 2025 trade war, Beijing had already halted gallium exports, forcing Washington to the negotiating table. The summit on 14–15 May [2026] will therefore take place on a playing field tilted in China’s favour.

Europe in a stranglehold: caught between the American Pacific and the Russian front

In this scenario, Europe is the real strategic loser of 1st May 2026. The loss is not the withdrawal of five thousand [5,000] soldiers: it is structural. Europe finds that it is no longer the epicentre of American policy and has, despite itself, become the epicentre of the war against Russia.

The European Commission, speaking on Thursday 1 May [2026], sought to maintain the status quo by emphasising that the presence of American units on the continent “also serves the interests of the United States in the context of its global action”. It is a defensive argument. It means: do not leave because we need you. Trump has not responded, because he does not need to. According to Politico, the Pentagon was taken by surprise by the President’s announcement, which it discovered via a social media post. But the strategic intent is clear: the United States wants to reduce its presence in Europe to focus on the Pacific and the Western Hemisphere, and leave the defence of the Old Continent to the Europeans.

The figures reveal the imbalance. Around thirty-three thousand [33,000] American troops remain in Germany, out of a total of eighty-six thousand [86,000] across Europe according to mid-April figures. But the political signal is devastating. Romania (a thousand [1,000] soldiers withdrawn at the start of the year), Germany (five thousand [5,000] leaving), and the Pentagon’s internal plans suggesting similar measures for Spain, Italy, and possibly the United Kingdom, all point to one thing: the European eastern front is passing under European responsibility.

And this is where the trap mechanism springs into action. Europe has neither sufficient industrial capacity, nor a shared doctrine, nor the unanimous political will to sustain a military confrontation with Moscow on its own. However, it faces pressure, both within NATO and in Brussels, to rearm rapidly. Berlin is doing so. Warsaw is already the continent’s best-armed land power. Rome, Madrid and Paris are lagging behind. But the plan is structural: to push European military spending beyond the 3% of GDP threshold, to build a European defence industry, and to integrate supply chains with those of the US on next-generation weapon systems.

The economic impact is doubly detrimental. On the one hand, rearmament diverts resources away from social spending, the energy transition and internal cohesion. On the other, the vast majority of contracts go to American industry. European taxpayers are funding their own rearmament, but this rearmament is funding the US military industry, which in turn serves Washington’s purpose of rearming in the Pacific. It is a perfect cycle of wealth transfer from the Atlantic heartland to its productive periphery.

In this scenario, Italy is playing the worst possible hand. It lacks Berlin’s military scale. It lacks Poland’s frontline status. It lacks Paris’s nuclear and diplomatic autonomy. It therefore finds itself having to bear rising costs without gaining political clout. Confindustria has already estimated an extra cost of twenty-one billion Euros on manufacturing in 2026 due to the effects of the Hormuz blockade on energy prices. Conflavoro estimates a total impact of up to thirty-three billion euros should the blockade last longer than six months, with energy bills rising by 30% to 40%. Minister [of Economy and Finance Giancarlo] Giorgetti has warned of a possible recession.

Added to this is diplomatic isolation. Rome has fallen out with Trump over Sigonella and his remarks about the Pope. But it has not established an alternative stance. The Italian proposal for a Franco-British initiative to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without the United States, leaked in mid-April, was immediately derided by Trump in an interview with Fox News (“it’s so sad, we’re doing it anyway”). Brussels continues to reject opening channels with Moscow over gas, a move which, according to ENI’s President [Claudio] Descalzi, would be the only realistic way to stabilise energy costs.

The net result is an Italy that faces costly American threats without the benefit of an autonomous position in the Mediterranean, bearing the costs of war without being able to determine its duration.

The three figures of memory: Mattei, Moro, Craxi

Italy’s attempt to establish the Republic’s autonomy in the Mediterranean is a story that spans three figures and three destinies.

Enrico Mattei, President of ENI, developed an energy policy in the late 1950s that bypassed the Anglo-American “Seven Sisters”. He dealt directly with the producing countries, offering them 75% of the profits as opposed to the cartel’s fifty-fifty [50-50] split. He forged relationships with the Iran of the young Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, with [Gamal Abdel] Nasser’s Egypt, and with the FLN’s Algeria, which was still operating underground. He died on 27th October 1962 in the crash of the I-SNAP twin-jet in Bascapè. Investigations reopened in the 1990s confirmed the presence of explosives. Italy’s energy autonomy died with him.

Aldo Moro was the Prime Minister who sought to bring the Communist Party into government through the “historic compromise” with [Enrico] Berlinguer. His foreign policy was consistent: dialogue with the Arab world, measured distance from the Atlantic alliance, and openness to non-alignment. He was kidnapped on 16th March 1978, the day he was due to appear before Parliament for the vote of confidence in the Andreotti government, supported by Communist votes. He was killed on 9th May 1978. Documents declassified in subsequent years reveal a web of Atlantic interests surrounding the murder that Italian politics has never been willing to fully unravel.

On 10th October 1985, following the hijacking of the Achille Lauro [see Wikipedia for more info], [then Italian Prime Minister] Bettino Craxi ordered the Carabinieri at Sigonella not to hand over Abu Abbas and the four hijackers to the American military, asserting Italian jurisdiction over the base. The standoff lasted one night and ended with the affirmation of Italian sovereignty [see Wikipedia for more info on the Crisis of Sigonella]. Ronald Reagan had to accept it. From that moment on, Craxi became the Western political leader most unwelcome in Washington. A few years later, the Mani Pulite investigation brought him down. He died in exile in Hammamet [Tunisia] on 19th January 2000.

Three figures, three archetypes, three destinies. The Atlantic system’s response to Italian autonomy has never been one of negotiation. It has always been punitive. Every time the Republic has tried to raise its head in the Mediterranean, someone has seen to it that it was knocked back down.

1st May 2026 marks a return of the same logic, in a new form. Trump does not need to strike Italy through opaque means. He does so openly: 25% tariffs on cars, threats to withdraw troops, public attacks on the Prime Minister. It is explicit violence, almost cordial in its brutality. It is the system that has stopped hiding the leash.

The trap of “liberation”

This is where the most insidious deception lies. A section of the sovereigntist public, in Italy as elsewhere in Europe, is interpreting Trump’s move as an opportunity for liberation. If the Americans leave, the argument goes, the Republic will finally be able to take back control of its own destiny. It will mark the end of vassalage. It will open up the possibility of an autonomous, Mediterranean, multipolar foreign policy.

It is an illusion. It is precisely the illusion that the system seeks to create to mask the true shift.

The Atlantic system never liberates. It trades. The withdrawal of American troops from Europe does not mean the restoration of sovereignty: it means that Europe is being mobilised as a military force against Russia to free up the Americans in preparation for the confrontation with China. It is a role swap, not an emancipation. The vassal is not being freed. He is being promoted to front-line officer.

American bases on Italian soil served a specific purpose: to keep the war away from American soil. Removing them, in a context where NATO is shifting to an offensive posture against Moscow and where Berlin is rearming on a massive scale, means offloading that war onto continental Europe. If a NATO-Russia conflict were to break out tomorrow, the front line would not be in Texas. It would be in Poland, in Germany and subsequently in Italy as a logistical rear base. It would be European cities that would be hit. It would be European taxpayers who would foot the bill in human lives even before paying in money.

True sovereignty is built in a different way. It is built by moving away from the logic of blocs. It is built by diversifying relations: with Moscow, with Beijing, with the Arab world, with the Global South. It is built by rebuilding an autonomous industry, an autonomous energy policy, and an autonomous diplomatic capacity. It is not built simply by letting the Americans leave to be replaced by a Europeanised NATO that will continue to pursue the same policy as before, but with our soldiers dying on the front line.

The truth is that 1st May 2026 is not a date of liberation. It is a date of mobilisation. Trump is not giving us anything back. He is enlisting us. He is promoting us from the rank of protected vassal to that of a private in a war we have not declared and which we will not win.

What remains to be done

At this point, the questions are no longer analytical. They are political.

The first concerns the Italian ruling class. The rejection of Sigonella at the end of March [2026] was an act of minimal sovereignty. It was an important development. But on its own, it is not enough. We need to build an autonomous strategic stance that goes beyond a simple “no”. We need to build a national defence industry that is not an extension of Lockheed Martin. We need to build an energy policy that does not depend on the American naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. We need to reopen channels with Moscow, on gas and wheat, against the wishes of Brussels. We need to recognise that the Mediterranean is not an Atlantic periphery, but an autonomous system that the Republic has inhabited for three thousand [3,000] years and which has every right to be treated as a subject, not an object.

The second concerns public opinion. The temptation to view Trump as a “liberator” is a trap. Trump is not interested in our sovereignty. He is interested in freeing up his own resources for China. If his move happens to benefit us, it is a side effect, not a goal. Italian sovereignty remains our problem, to be built with our own means, against American pressure, against pressure from Brussels, against pressure from NATO.

The third concerns the press. 1st May [2026] was reported in Italy as three unrelated events: the withdrawal of troops, the end of the war in Iran, the quip about Cuba. Instead, they are three sides of the same coin. Failing to understand this means being unable to think strategically. Understanding is the first step towards not allowing oneself to be recruited.

The era of guaranteed security is over. Hegseth said so in January [2026]. Trump confirmed it on 1st May [2026]. The question is no longer whether the Republic must build autonomous sovereignty. The question is whether it is still capable of doing so.

The system never liberates. It trades. Trump is not stepping back: he is enlisting us. It is up to us not to answer the call.

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