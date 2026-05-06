Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Massimo Mazzucco, originally in Italian and published on his website LuogoComune.net on day 15th April 2026, at the height of the quarrel between US President Donald J. Trump and Pope Leo XIV (see my comment at the bottom of this translation).

Juan Domingo Peròn (L) and Donald J. Trump (R).

In the early 1950s, Juan Domingo Perón was at the height of his power. He enjoyed the full support of the political and military establishment and was literally adored by the Argentine people for the significant social reforms that had benefited the poorest sections of society. Social housing, women’s suffrage and social security were the seemingly indestructible pillars of his great success.

Despite his evident “socialism”, Perón had also managed to secure the support of industrialists, thanks to a corporatist system in which trade unions, business leaders and the State collaborated under the government’s guidance. Perón also had the full backing of the Catholic Church, to which he had granted control over religious education in schools.

In short, Perón had everything going for him. And it was precisely on the wave of this unstoppable success that he began to lose his grip on reality and to regard himself as a sort of demigod, untouchable, unrivalled and irreplaceable.

From 1954 onwards, his egocentricity led him to progressively encroach upon the traditional spheres of the Church (education, public morality, charity) while promoting a cult of personality that the bishops increasingly perceived as a rival to religion.

Intoxicated by his power, Perón abolished religious education in State schools and replaced it with the “national doctrine”, based on the “20 Peronist truths”. Shortly afterwards, he pushed through a divorce law, despite the Church’s opposition. Finally, he brought about an effective separation of Church and State, ending Catholicism’s status as the official religion, while granting equal rights to all other denominations.

In his public speeches, he became increasingly vitriolic and arrogant towards the Church, openly accusing the bishops of sabotaging the government and interfering in national politics.

At that point, the Church turned against him and forged a secret alliance with a faction of the military and the most conservative parties. But the Church’s power was felt above all from the altar: from every pulpit, every Sunday, in every church across the country, Catholic priests hurled anathemas against Perón, who in the meantime had also been excommunicated by the Pope.

But Perón considered himself indestructible: drunk with power, he had bestowed upon himself the title of “Liberator of the Republic” and had appointed his wife Eva as “Spiritual Leader of the Argentine Nation”.

In 1955, there was a military-led coup d’état, backed by the Church. Perón had to pack his bags in a hurry and fled to Paraguay. In the space of just over a year, the Untouchable had lost everything he had: seemingly infinite power, seemingly unshakeable popular support, and personal popularity tinged with elements of divine self-glorification. It was all over, all dissolved into nothingness, all consigned to the pages of history within a matter of weeks.

Who knows how it will all end for Donald Trump?

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