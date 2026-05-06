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GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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I see parallels between these men's arrogance, but Trump lacks any of the successes that Peron achieved.

Wouldn't it be something if Trump went bankrupt because he was held accountable for so much of the destruction in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, so had his fortunes confiscated for reparations to those countries?

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