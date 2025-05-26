What follows is my English translation of an article by Michele Rallo, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 17th May 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

King Charles III (L) and Donald J. Trump (R).

The year was 1932. The United States was still licking the wounds of the Great Depression, the great depression that had crashed the stock market, demolished agriculture and reduced industrial production by half.

President (Republican) Herbert Hoover had tackled the crisis with the recipes of the conservative right, those of liberalism, laissez faire, leave it to be, in the certainty that “the markets” would solve everything. The result: farmers expelled from their properties, foreclosed by the banks, savers strangled by the collapse of stocks, the middle class thrown onto the streets, and the less well-off literally reduced to starvation, with 12 million newly unemployed.

The only oasis of relative serenity was New York State, where the (Democratic) governor Franklin Delano Roosevelt had implemented a policy that was the exact opposite of President Hoover's: not only had he rescued and assisted the weaker sections of the population, he had also implemented a massive public works campaign - also financed with deficits - in order to effectively combat unemployment. These were the recipes that came from the European “heretics”: from the former British liberal John Maynard Keynes, from the Italian theorists of corporate economy, from the Turkish Kemalists, and so on.

And with these recipes, in November 1932, Franklin Delano Roosevelt [FDR} triumphed in the American presidential elections: economic nationalism, state interventionism, mixed economy. Thus America was taking the path of the new deal, the “new course” that would pull it out of an epoch-making crisis.

New course also in foreign policy: Roosevelt did not appreciate the all-encompassing link with England (which had welcomed his victory with disappointment) and set about establishing new relations, new understandings. New understandings that had a precise address: Fascist Italy, whose social, economic and financial solutions, moreover, were the subject of study and careful consideration by the Rooseveltian “brain trust”. And Italy, not by chance, had been practically the only European nation to have come through the terrible world economic crisis that had been generated by the Great American Depression unscathed.

The new President's first diplomatic initiative was - on 14 April 1933 - to send an official letter to the Head of the Italian government, requesting an exchange of views on the main issues that were shaking the world scene at the time. The Duce [i.e. Benito Mussolini] replied shortly afterwards, calling for strong cooperation between Italy and the USA and announcing the visit to Washington of Finance Minister Guido Jung, as his personal representative: “He will tell you”, the letter read, “with how great interest I am following the work of the United States government in solving the world's current difficulties…”.

The Jung mission took place two weeks later, and was a resounding success. The mutual interest in establishing a strong bilateral understanding was thus made official. An understanding that was first and foremost “ideological” - so to speak - but which also laid the foundations for a real political (and military) alliance. At that moment in history, in fact, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was seriously considering the possibility of the USA archiving the traditional alliance that bound them to London, replacing it with a strategic axis with fascist Italy. FDR seemed to believe that the United States had no interest in following the financial rules dictated by the City of London; and, with these, also the guidelines of diplomatic and military policy, particularly in the European and Mediterranean theatres.

Mussolini, for his part, was certainly attracted by such a prospect. Since 1928, in fact, England had thrown aside its good relations with Italy, choosing to join the anti-revisionist (and anti-Italian) front led by France. As for Roosevelt, at that time (but only at that time) he did not seem to particularly like his British cousins, who were openly hostile to the monetary policy and anti-liberal reforms of the new American administration. His Majesty's government had experienced the first measures taken by FDR in the aftermath of his inauguration as an affront: starting with an Executive Order that had, in effect, excluded the United States from the “gold standard” monetary system dear to British finance.

A few months later, in July, there was an event apparently only “of colour”, but in reality charged with a strong political-diplomatic significance. It was the triumphant welcome - in the literal sense of the term - that the United States reserved for another Fascist minister, Italo Balbo, and his “Atlantic flyers”. The grandiose parades in Chicago and New York, the overflowing crowds that winged it, the genuine popular enthusiasm, the many laudatory statements made by politicians and government officials in the direction of Fascist Italy, were all signs that unequivocally testified to a climate that certainly went beyond a simple yet marked sympathy.

This idyllic climate lasted well into 1934. Roosevelt seemed increasingly convinced of the prospect of close collaboration with the Duce (“Mussolini and I will be able to do many good things together”) and, in October, he sent the most authoritative of his advisers, the economist Rexford Tugwell, to Rome for a first direct survey of the Italian situation.

Tugwell had numerous conversations at the highest levels, and was also received by Mussolini. He was greatly impressed by his meeting with the Duce and, in general, by everything he had seen during his Italian mission, as is clear from his diary entries: “His strength and intelligence are evident, as is the efficiency of the Italian administration. He is the cleanest, the most straightforward, the most efficient champion of the social machine I have ever seen. It makes me envious”.

But England was not standing idly by, and already by the beginning of that same 1934 had put in place a whole series of manoeuvres aimed at averting the danger of a US-Italian alliance taking shape, favouring instead a return to Washington's total alignment with British policy.

All-British manoeuvring, all-American resignation. No Italian responsibility in the sinking of the alliance with Washington. In fact, a certain “moderate” vulgate that ascribes to Benito Mussolini the responsibility for having sacrificed the friendship of the United States, choosing instead to bind himself to Hitler's Germany and adopting an anti-Semitic political line, is not in the least credible. In reality, in those years Italy was not tied to Germany at all, nor was Mussolini in any way hostile to the Jews.

It had simply happened that the so-called “Anglosphere” (i.e. the USA, England, Canada, Australia and other British Dominions) had regularised a situation that had become untenable. The Anglo-Saxon equilibrium had been challenged by the anomalous election result of November 1932, but in a relatively short time those who held the real power in the entire Anglosphere - namely the great economic potentates of the City and their Wall Street auxiliaries - had succeeded in bringing the “heretic” president back into the fold, bringing rebel America back under London's orders.

So far, in very brief summary, a (censored) page of Western diplomatic history. But how can one resist the temptation to draw a parallel between those events and what is happening in America these days?

So, let's see: in November 2024, an anomalous result of the American presidential elections sees the victory of the heretic Donald John Trump. As soon as he is elected, Trump immediately questions the monolithic nature of the Anglosphere: both by stemming the creeping war against Russia, for centuries the object of a made-in-London policy of encirclement; and by declaring that he wants to annex Canada, a member of the Commonwealth and with the same sovereign of state as England.

London reacts: either by promoting a coalition of the pro-Kiev “willing” and dampening Trump's Russophile ardours; or by “offering” to Canada as Prime Minister the former governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, who is also inextricably linked to Wall Street and US “markets” circles (among other things, he was a senior figure at Goldman Sachs); or - it is my malignancy - by manoeuvring underhand so that the usual “markets” will scuttle the new President's albeit rodomontesque tariff policy.

The events of the next few weeks will tell whether this new internal war in the Anglo-Saxon world will be resolved like the previous one: whether Trump - that is - will be “normalised” like Roosevelt in his time, or whether the Anglosphere will definitely fall apart. With immense benefits for the whole world.

Interesting article, isn’t it? Too bad it ends at the very best, namely: how did the UK bring Roosevelt back into the fold? It would have been nice if the author had explained this.

