Kathleen McCroskey
3h

Let's hope the UN Security Council finally does its proper work and not overlook this issue, or like they say, any nation could be next, when there is a rogue empire moving floating military bases around the world and spouting threats. And for what justifiable purpose? Oh, yes, oil of course.

charles leone
3h

Pro-genocide zionist Harley Lippmann Demands War on Iran Now!!

https://nypost.com/2026/02/20/opinion/if-trump-doesnt-strike-iran-now-history-will-never-forgive-him/

