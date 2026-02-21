US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

US President Donald J. Trump is at it again. After suddenly reducing the one-month deadline for a deal with Iran to 10 days last Thursday, 19th February 2026, as I reported in my previous update, a few hours later he stretched it again, when speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One (source: Al Mayadeen):

Ten, fifteen days, pretty much maximum.

However, most likely he is just trying to muddy the waters and he may launch strikes against Iran earlier than that, especially considering that US lawmakers are voicing concerns over a potential war in the Middle East and next week they will try to pass a resolution at the US Congress that prevents him to take military action against Iran without their approval, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia as saying:

If some of my colleagues support war, then they should have the guts to vote for the war, and to be held accountable by their constituents, rather than hiding under their desks.

The problem is that similar previous attempts (e.g. for Venezuela) repeatedly failed, despite Trump’s Republicans having slim majorities in both branches of the US Congress (House and Senate). Moreover Trump can still launch “limited strikes in the interest of national security” without approval from the Congress, possibly in attempt to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba (sources: Al Mayadeen and Axios).

In the meantime, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, Christian Zionist US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, claimed that Israel holds a biblical right to control the region from the Euphrates River to the Nile River, i.e. most of the Middle East, triggering the reaction of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Interestingly (or shall we say “hypocritically”, with regards to Iran), Trump notified the Congress that he “is pursuing a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that does not include the full non-proliferation guardrails long demanded by arms control advocates and many lawmakers”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which the so-called “123 Agreement” with Saudi Arabia would leave “open the possibility of Saudi involvement in uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing [which are] recognized pathways towards weapons development”.

Iranian conservative Member of Parliament, Dr. Amirhossein Sabeti - from Middle East Spectator .

Moving to Iran, conservative Member of Parliament Dr. Amirhossein Sabeti issued the following statement in response to Trump’s ultimatum with no clear deadline (source: Middle East Spectator - all emphasis original):

If until today there were a thousand reasons not to negotiate with America under the current circumstances, Trump’s threat last night and his setting of a 10-to-15-day deadline for an agreement with Iran is the thousand-and-first reason proving that negotiations with America will be fruitless. The fact that Trump says Iran has only 10 to 15 days left to reach an agreement with America means one of two things: 1. Either Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran is already final, and he once again wants to use the cover of negotiations so he can blame everything on Iran and say that because Iran did not sign an agreement, America was forced to carry out a military campaign. 2. Or he is saying this to apply more pressure on Iran in order to receive greater concessions in the negotiations. In either case, negotiating with America under such conditions is neither honorable nor beneficial for the country. I wish the President, the Foreign Minister, and the decision-makers in the Nuclear Committee of the Supreme National Security Council would, for once, abandon this repetitive and failed recipe (negotiating with the U.S. under any circumstances). In my opinion, we should announce the end of negotiations, and make it clear to the U.S. that this time the war may not last 12 days — it could last 120 days. The way to prevent war is not to negotiate with America at any cost and under the shadow of threats. The real way to prevent war with the United States is to convey a message of power and to prove readiness for a long war of attrition. This is something Trump absolutely does not want, and the prospect of a long foreign war will certainly influence his decisions.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeid Iravani - from IRNA .

On the other hand, in response to Trump’s threat of launching attacks against Iran from the Diego Garcia base (even though UK has not authorized its use… yet!), last Thursday, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council (UNSC) President James Kariuki warning against such a move and stating that Iran reserves its legitimate right to respond to any aggression, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here is the full text of the letter (from IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Excellencies, Upon instructions from my Government, and with reference to our previous letters dated 30th December 2025 and 2nd, 9th, 13th, 22nd, and 28th January 2026 regarding the persistent threat of the use of force by the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran, I write further to draw your urgent attention, and that of the members of the Security Council, to the continued threats by officials of the United States to resort to the use of force - including the recent public statement by the President of the United States concerning the use of the Diego Garcia base in connection with a potential military attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran - which constitute a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law and risk plunging the region into a new cycle of crisis and instability. On 18th February 2026, in a social media post, the President of the United States once again issued an explicit public threat of the use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated: “…Should Iran decide not to make a deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack…” Given the volatile situation in the region and the persistent movement and build-up of military equipment and assets by the United States, such a belligerent statement by the President of the United States must not be treated as mere rhetoric; it signals a real risk of military aggression, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains fully committed to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and to diplomatic solutions. It has engaged constructively, with seriousness and in good faith, in nuclear talks with the Government of the United States, with a view to clearly conveying its concerns and demanding the full and verifiable lifting of the unlawful and inhumane unilateral coercive measures (UCMs) imposed against the Iranian nation, while, on a reciprocal basis, addressing ambiguities regarding its peaceful nuclear programme, in order to reach a mutually acceptable, results-oriented solution fully consistent with the recognized inalienable rights of all States parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The Islamic Republic of Iran remains of the view that, should the United States likewise approach these talks with seriousness and sincerity and demonstrate genuine respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the peremptory norms of international law, the achievement of a durable and balanced solution would be entirely possible. Against this backdrop, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon Your Excellency and all members of the Security Council, consistent with the Council’s primary responsibility under the Charter of the United Nations for the maintenance of international peace and security, to fully utilize the Council’s authority and good offices to ensure that the United States immediately ceases its unlawful threats of the use of force, complies with its obligations under the Charter - particularly Article 2 (4) - and refrains from any action that could further escalate tensions or lead to a military confrontation, the consequences of which would be severe and far-reaching for regional and international peace and security. The Security Council and the Secretary-General must act without delay, before it is too late. The Security Council must not allow threats of the use of force and acts of aggression to be normalized, legitimized, or treated as an acceptable political norm, or to be used as instruments of foreign policy. Should such unlawful conduct be left unaddressed, another sovereign Member State’s turn will soon come. The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated at the highest level that it neither seeks tension nor war and will not initiate any war. However, in the event that it is subjected to military aggression, Iran will respond decisively and proportionately in the exercise of its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. In such circumstances, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response. The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences. I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

On the same day Russian and Chinese ambassadors to Tehran, Alexey Dedov and Cong Peiwu, held a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, who later tweeted (source: Mehr):

In a joint meeting with the ambassadors of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, we discussed the latest developments related to the nuclear talks in Geneva, and some bilateral issues.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA .

Last Friday, 20th February 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who reaffirmed Russian support to Iran, especially in the light of the current situation, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr.

Speaking with Joe Scarborough on the Morning Joe program on US TV network MSNBC last Friday, Araghchi revealed some details of the indirect US-Iran talks held in Geneva (Switzerland) last Tuesday, 17th February 2026, stating that Iran would prepare a draft of a possible agreement within 2-3 days and hand it over to Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy to the Middle East and head of the negotiating team, after approval by senior authorities (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and IRNA - all emphasis mine):

We were asked to prepare a draft of a possible deal. There may be a need for another meeting to discuss it, after which we can begin working on the text of that draft. I hope that those who seek war and want to drag the United States once again into an unnecessary and catastrophic ​​​​​​war will not succeed, and will allow us diplomats to work together and find a diplomatic solution that I believe is within reach and can be achieved in a short time. There is no military solution to Iran’s nuclear program. That has been tested and there were huge attacks on our facilities. They killed and assassinated our scientists. But they couldn’t kill our nuclear program. Why? Because it is developed by ourselves, by our scientists. This is a technology developed by us and it belongs to us. And it cannot be destroyed by bombings or militarily. The only solution is diplomacy. That is why America is back at the negotiating table and seeking an agreement. We are ready for peace, we are ready for diplomacy, just as we are ready to defend ourselves. If someone is looking for a solution to Iran's nuclear program and wants to ensure that it remains peaceful, the only path is [through] negotiation and a diplomatic solution. What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear programme, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever. We have not offered any suspension, and the US side has not asked for zero enrichment. Previous US administrations, even the current US administration, have tried almost everything against us: war, sanctions, the snapback. But none of them worked. If you talk with the Iranian people with the language of respect, we respond with the same language. But if you talk to us with the language of force, we will reciprocate with the same language. I think Iranians have proved to be a very proud people. We only respond to the language of respect and this is the way that they can talk to us, and they would see the result.

In a tweet posted yesterday (Saturday 21st February 2026) on X, Araghchi dismissed Trump’s recent claim that 32,000 people were killed during two days of riots last month (January 2026), as reported also by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr:

…while an Iranian diplomat rejected proposals regarding the possible export or dilution of Iran’s nuclear stockpile, such as the one advanced last week by Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), which quoted the diplomat as saying:

We emphasized in the negotiations that nuclear material will not leave the country. Whether in the negotiations with the Americans in the spring of this year or in the Muscat and Geneva talks, Iran has firmly stood by preserving enrichment inside the country.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Shahram Irani (always on the left) meeting with senior naval commanders from Russia (L), Saudi Arabia (C), and Myanmar (R) - from Mehr.

Meanwhile, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani held separate meetings with senior naval commanders from Russia (Admiral Aleksandr Alekseyevich Moiseyev), Saudi Arabia (Vice Admiral Mohammad Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Gharibi) and Myanmar (Admiral Htein Win) on the sidelines of the MILAN 2026 international naval exercise in India, discussing expansion of “professional naval interactions, including joint exercises, exchange of training delegations, and enhanced use of technical and operational capacities” and “issues such as counter‑piracy operations, protection of maritime lines of communication, search and rescue missions, and maritime crisis management”, as per IRNA and Mehr.

In another article, Mehr also reported on the successful test by the IRGC Navy of a naval variant of Iran’s long-range air defense missile Sayyad-3G during the “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz” naval drill earlier this week:

By the way, commenting on the recent joint Iranian-Russian naval drill, former US Army officer and military analyst Stanislav Krapivnik warned Trump against war on Iran, as it risks to escalate out of control (source: Al Masirah - all emphasis added):

Russia and China are already sending signals by planning joint drills in Iran. For Russia, Iran is the gateway to the Caucasus and Central Asia; while for China, it opens the doors to Central Asia and beyond. They’re not about to let Iran crumble. Iran didn’t go all out then [during the 12-day war] – it was hitting military bases, avoiding populated areas. But if this now escalates into full-blown war, it’s a very different story. Israel is tiny, and most people live in a few big cities, so missing a target would be nearly impossible. No matter where the bombs land, they’re bound to hit someone. Iran is presenting for both Russia and China a platform of integration where they may be getting battle tested. Russia has developed for Iran, in a very quick order, an integrated air defense shield, something Iran didn’t have at first. Iran had S-300s, it had S-200s. The older systems, or the S-60 systems, which by the way still work quite well against Tomahawks, when the Tomahawks are going to actually explode within the system. An integrated air umbrella is a system, if it’s fully integrated. You have on the strategic level where you can start picking up and possibly intercepting enemy targets outside of the country whose territory you’re defending. Then you have an inner layer where you’re starting to defend on a strategic level inside that country. Then you have on a battle theater level, then you have on a localized level, and then you have pinpoint defense. The Panther is on a localized level. The IGLA, or the shoulder-fired MANPADS — those are spot defense. That’s the last line of defense. If something has gotten all the way through, or it lifted up somewhere very close so it’s within your range, like a drone or some helicopter that just pops up, then you do spot defense. So obviously you’re not going to be taking out ballistic missiles or cruise missiles with a shoulder-fired missile, but you could take out a jet, for example, or a helicopter or a large drone. It’s integrated not just because it has multiple layers — it’s because the radar systems and the systems themselves are communicating. So if it failed to make contact or failed to destroy the object on one layer, it passes that information off to the next layer that engages, that passes off to the next layer that engages, and so on down to the point where either they destroy it at some point or it blows up. By the way, the 12 Tomahawks Trump fired into Syria had a 33% failure rate to detonate. There were four warheads that were found non-detonated. A bad batch, I don’t know. But if that says the same thing about most of them, then the US has even bigger problems. Russia came back, built a reintegrated system, and over the last six months trained up Su-35 pilots and delivered Su-35 fighters — which outrange, by the way, the F-35s, even though it’s a generation 4++ fighter versus the generation 5 fighter that the F-35 represents. The Chinese are bringing in their integrated radar systems, which include very tight-beamed, low-wavelength sections that can pick up — integrated with the satellite systems — anything within, I think, 500 to 600 kilometers outside of Iran. So anything that the US or Israel is launching is already being picked up and gives them enough time to start reacting to it. If you figure a cruise missile is flying at 1,000 kilometers an hour, for example, you still have about 30 minutes to react before it’s in your airspace, which is actually a lot of time for anti-aircraft systems. Stealth aircraft are not invisible — they are very hard [to see] on radar. The hope is that they’re over target or somewhere close to target by the time the radar system picks them up, or somebody visually picks them up. Which is, by the way, how the Serbs took out several American aircraft — B-1s. They put circles around of people with radios, and they visually saw them coming in because they kept using the same flight corridor. “Because they’re invisible”. Well, no, they’re not. With the radios that communicated back, they got taken out with an S-300 or an S-200 system because they were able to lock on to them almost point blank. Now, the US planners are writing it off. “It’s not really capable. They’re not going to be able to do anything”. There’s a lot of bravado that has never been tested. So I think there’s going to be a very big shock and surprise for US, Israeli, and NATO forces if they start initiating contact. And the decapitation strike at the beginning [of the 12-day war] actually did damage quite a bit — at least some, we don’t know exactly how much — of the radars and some of the anti-aircraft systems. They killed key officers that would have been in charge of getting all that operational. Plus the Chinese systems, the multi-phase radar systems, were not there. Over the last six months, this has been brought in, set up, and integrated. We’ll see how well it’s integrated. Combat is the ultimate test when your life is on the line. But if they’re as integrated as they may be, one thing that’s going to happen is — China, Russia, and Iran signed a trilateral alliance too. If this integration works, we may be seeing this all over the Russian border areas or the Chinese border areas — China using Russian S-300s, S-400s, S-500s, the S-550s that are coming out right now, and Russia using the Chinese radar systems, Iran both. So this could be a very big game changer, this synthesis of these two systems. We’ll see. Even in a war between Iran and Israel, these THAAD systems will get hit, and then Americans are dead because they’re manning it.

Despite for calls for de-escalations, it looks like all US military assets are in place and ready for war, as reported by SouthFront.press and as shown in the Chinese MizarVision satellite photos below, featuring E-3G Sentry AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft, E-11A BACN (Battlefield Airborne Communications Node) aircraft, aerial tankers such as KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets and MQ-9 Reaper combat drones parked in Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Al Udeid Air Base near Doha (Qatar) and Muwaffaq Air Base in Jordan.

Chinese MizarVision satellite photos of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan - from SouthFront.press.

However, Iran is ready for war as well, as shown in the satellite images below from Planet Labs and Airbus, featuring Russian S-300 air defense systems placed near Tehran (source: SouthFront.press), though they could be decoys:

Planet Labs and Airbus satellite images of air defense sites near Tehran (Iran) - from SouthFront.press.

Moving briefly to Iraq, a few days ago Saraya Awliyaa Al-Damm (Guardians of the Blood Brigades), a large but until recently mostly unknown Shia resistance faction aligned with Iran, published a video revealing one of its underground drone bases called “Awliya Facility”, Shahed-101 and Ababil-2 Iranian drones and vowed to support Iran militarily in a war with the Outlaw US Empire, as reported by SouthFront.press:

Both drones feature satellite-aided Inertial Navigation Systems (INS). The Shahed-101 has a range of ~900 km and warhead of 8 kg, whereas the Ababil-2 has a shorter range of ~200 km, but a heavier warhead of ~30 kg.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures by from Saba:

Trump’s Peace Council (L) and Donald Trump’s peace (R) - from Saba.

P.S.: I have decided to change the accent on GeoPolitiQ from green (the default colour here on substack) to red, in order to align it with the logo. I hope you like it.

