GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
12h

If we get through this, everything will need to be re-examined and changed for the better. The international community is allowing Israel to commit genocide, commit war crimes, invade countries and turn international law to mush. International law has to be enforceable so it can stop illegal activities being committed by the USA and Israel.

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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
8h

In 2002 Netanyahu implored the United States Congress to invade Iraq because, he alleged, Baghdad was developing weapons of mass destruction. This, of course, was utterly false; however, the brutal damage had largely already been done, mostly to innocent Iraqi men, women and children. More recently, he's pulling the same stunt with Iran's nuclear energy production.

As for Trump, he is the unstable, vengefully angry and self-centered/-serving type willing to take the world for a most brutal spin, perhaps even for the sake of him making it into the historical-'greatness' books.

Too many Trump fans still admire him as some sort of genius that resists/challenges the Deep State, etcetera. And there's “the swamp” that Trump claims he'll drain — although he himself is a part of it. Since both Trump administrations kowtow(ed) to big fossil fuel, mostly via the recklessly significant loosening of environmental protections, he, far from genuinely trying to “drain the swamp”, actually wallows in it.

And then he wades even deeper into the filth by siding with big-money military industrial interests and Netanyahu's Israel in un-provokedly bombing Iran last summer and again now. Yet, Trump himself may not really know exactly what he was/is trying to accomplish on behalf of the U.S. by attacking Iran.

Meanwhile, his lame and immoral idea of creating peace is compelling one side or party that: “You’re not holding any cards.” However, human beings, both individualistically and collectively, want to feel a sense of self dignity, and therefor Trump’s you’re-not-holding-any-cards likely won’t work.

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