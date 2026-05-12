Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Riccardo D’Amico, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 12th April 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) & US President Donald J. Trump (R).

“We are well on the way to achieving our military objectives. In the next two to three weeks, we will strike Iran hard and send it back to the Stone Age”. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to REACH AN AGREEMENT or OPEN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ? Time is running out: there are 48 hours left before Hell breaks loose upon them” “Tuesday in Iran will be Power Station Day and Bridge Day, all in one. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the bloody Strait, you mad bastards, or you’ll live in hell – YOU’LL SEE! Praise be to Allah” “An entire civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back to life. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The [aforementioned] US President’s remarks do not prove that the Iranians are ruled by a dictatorship; on the contrary, they confirm to the world that the West is a completely decadent civilisation and that the only ones afflicted by a tyrannical obsession are Western politicians themselves, who presume to dictate to a free State how it should manage its resources, even going so far as to force it to place them at the disposal of foreign powers.

On a geopolitical level, [Donald J.] Trump, as occupant of the White House, has always prioritised economic interests regarding Iran. It is no coincidence that, during his first presidential term (2017–2021), he had General Qasem Soleimani brutally assassinated, simply because the latter was a leading figure in the political-military sphere, in favour of maintaining Iran’s independence.

But the ideologies of war took hold the moment the files on [Jeffrey] Epstein were published – albeit only partially. The documentation received, in addition to highlighting the links between US high society and the child trafficker, reveals the relationships between US institutions and the leadership in Tel Aviv, since not only was the financier in close contact with Israeli politics, but he also drafted actual reports as if he were a secret agent.

Furthermore, Epstein was said to have acted as an intermediary in dealings with the former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, who, during his stays in the United States, enjoyed the “usual favours” provided by Epstein and lavish accommodation in New York City. A further point of commonality between the paedophile and the Knesset’s circus-like apparatus can be traced back to Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father, Robert Maxwell (a British Zionist publisher), contributed substantial sums of money to the founding of the State of Israel.

Beyond the “files”, Benjamin [Bibi] Netanyahu’s influence over Trump is highlighted by the resignation of the former director of the US National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Joe Kent, who stated that Iran is not considered a threat to Washington DC, adding furthermore that the war in Syria was launched at the behest of the Settlers’ Company [i.e. Israel] since 1948.

Amidst fanatical spiritual leaders, ultimatums and blackmail, the conclusion reached is as follows: a people cannot be defined as oppressed simply because women wear a headscarf. The “lack of freedom” of citizens is determined by the fact that they have a State unable to exercise its sovereign power, a fundamental prerequisite without which democracy remains an illusion.

Just as the signing of the 14-day ceasefire agreement was, in fact, a mere deception. Netanyahu violated Tuesday’s Pakistani proposal (initially accepted by the United States and Tehran) and continued to pursue his aggressive course, shifting his genocidal logic from Palestine to Lebanon. It is no coincidence that the Israeli offensive on 8th April [2026] led to the deaths of at least 254 people (obviously civilians). From Hamas to Hezbollah, the IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] presents itself as the champion of global defence against terrorism.

In this regard, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has hit the nail on the head regarding the key issue for future peace in the Middle East, asserting that the international community must put a stop to Israel’s expansionism. The member of [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s government has noted an objective historical fact, given that the current military escalation in the Middle East has its epicentre precisely in Israel.

Amid the Islamabad negotiations, rendered farcical and doomed to failure by the impertinent demands of MAGA militants, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office has charged Bibi and thirty-four other officials with blocking the “Sumund” [sic - it should be Sumud], bound for Gaza in October 2025. The charges are: looting, unlawful detention, genocide, crimes against humanity, and torture.

To put an end to media bullying, the world needs practical action that gives meaning to these discussions; otherwise – to quote Heidegger – they become empty chatter.

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