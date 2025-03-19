In the night between Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th March 2025, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) launched new airstrikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article. In particular, US airstrikes targeted the Jabal Sarf area in Bani Hushaysh district, east of Sanaa, an open area near Western 60th Street in Sanaa, as well as the Al-Habashi Iron Factory northwest of the city of Hodeidah with 12 raids. However, a Yemeni source was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Yemen will not stop until aid is delivered to Gaza, and the enemy must realize this. The ongoing blockade of Gaza is pushing Yemen to adopt new military options. Continued US aggression will show that these painful options have not yet begun. The Yemeni military operations targeting the USS Harry Truman are merely an initial response; what is coming will be more difficult for the enemy.

Al Mayadeen also quoted a senior Yemeni source, Abdul Malik Issa, as stating that Yemen will not stop its military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea…

…until aid is delivered to Gaza, and the enemy must realize this without resorting to heated statements. The American enemy is the one militarizing the Red Sea [where] ship traffic is safe, except Israeli enemy ships. Yemen is an independent country in its decisions. The Zionist lobby must realize this. If the military aggression against Yemen has no effect, then the psychological warfare will also not affect the Yemeni people, who are unanimous in their decisions. [The continued blockade of Gaza will] push Yemen to adopt new military options […] painful options that have not yet begun! [American people must] know that Trump is leading their economy into the abyss. [Yemen has a] long history of taming enemies.

At the same time, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Iran reported that the Iranian Air Force forced a US spy plane to withdraw from an area near Iranian airspace, where it was probably conducting reconnaissance operations in preparation to an attack against Iran, after which the Airforce of IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) issued the following statement/warning:

We will shoot down any enemy aircraft that enters our airspace, whether manned or unmanned, and we warn our enemies against any provocation. Armed forces are ready for comprehensive defense against enemy attacks and will deal severe blows to their interests in the Middle East if attacked.

…as reported also in this Al Mayadeen article, which quoted Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as saying:

Any threat implemented in practice will be met with a decisive and devastating response from Iran.

Clearly US President Donald J. Trump really wants war not just with Yemen, but also with Iran, as I mentioned in my previous article in the link below:

Interestingly, a few hours later, in the early morning of Tuesday 18th March 2025, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree gave the following statement:

Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a special military operation targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman with two cruise missiles and two drones. The US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman was targeted for the third time in 48 hours. Yemeni Armed Forces also targeted a US destroyer with a cruise missile and four drones in response to the brutal US aggression against our country.

…as reported by Yemen News Agency Saba and by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article. No further attacks have followed on Iran… so far at least, thus proving my point, expressed in my comments to my previous article, that Trump’s threats against Iran, if the Houthis continued their attacks, were empty threats, just the umpteenth stunt, like the previous ones about moving Palestinians from Gaza, unleashing hell on Gaza if Hamas did not free Israeli hostages, the kabuki theatre with Zelensky at the White House and the subsequent alleged stop of flow of arms to Ukraine, which restarted just a few days after Zelensky apologized and a meeting of US and Ukrainian diplomats in Saudi Arabia, etc. Trump is all talk and no walk. Trust no word that comes from his mouth and from that of his fellows.

However, it must be said that US airstrikes on Yemen continued last night, as per Al Mayadeen, targeting “northern Yemen’s Saada governorate, specifically the Tukhya area in the Majz district”, as well as “the al-A'sayed area in the same governorate”, “the areas east of the port city of Hodeidah” and “the al-Mina district in the western section of the Hodeidah governorate”. Additional US airstrikes targeted the Takhia area in Majz district in Sa'ada province early this morning, according to Saba, probably in retaliation to the 4th YAF attack against the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in 72 hours with drones and cruise missiles (source: Saba).

As reported by Al Mayadeen, US airstrikes on Yemen have resumed this evening as well, targeting the Al-Sha’ab livestock and sheep farm in Al-Hazm District of the Al-Jawf governorate (see also Saba), “an events hall under construction in a residential neighborhood in the Al-Thawra district of the capital, Sana'a, resulting in damage to several nearby homes”, “the Al-Sawadiyah district in Al-Bayda, as well as the outskirts of Saada city”, as per Saba. Clearly Trump prefers launching airstrikes in Yemen rather than attacking Iran with the risk of subsequent attacks by Iran and its allies on all US bases across the Middle East, not to mention the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which would wreak havoc and a surge in oil prices, which would damage the Outlaw US Empire and its EU/NATO vassal states more than any other country!

The Yemeni Foreign Minister in the Sanaa-based government, Jamal Amer, confirmed yesterday that Yemen will not scale back its military operations Israeli ships in the Red Sea in response to US military pressure or appeals from allies such as Iran, as per Reuters and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

There will be no talk of any dialling down of operations before ending the aid blockade in Gaza. Iran is not interfering in our decision but what is happening is that it mediates sometimes but it cannot dictate things. Yemen is at war with the US and that means that we have a right to defend ourselves with all possible means, so escalation is likely. (The US) is threatening Iran and hitting Yemen. Now all scenarios are possible. We will do what they will do to us. If they are hitting us from (US aircraft carrier USS Harry S.) Truman, we will retaliate by hitting Truman. If any aircraft or base is used against us then we will escalate and we will defend ourselves, but if they (Gulf states) continue to be neutral we will stay away.

And, for the first time since mid-January, yesterday the YAF launched a Palestine 2 ballistic missile toward Israel, as reported by Saba and by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), targeting the Nevatim Air Base and causing sirens to go off in Beer al-Sabe, Merhav Am, Nevatim, and Ravivim, among other locations.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated issued the following statement (all emphasis mine), as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen in its Short News:

We targeted the Nevatim Air Base with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, successfully hitting its target. We will expand the range of targets in occupied Palestine in the coming hours and days unless the aggression against Gaza stops. Yemen—its leadership, people, and army—will not stand idly by as it witnesses these massacres against our brothers in Gaza. We will dedicate all our capabilities and resources to the defense and support of the oppressed in Palestine until these crimes against our brothers in Gaza stop. We continue to confront the American enemy and block Israeli navigation until the aggression stops, the siege is lifted, and aid is allowed into Gaza.

…while Hezam al-Assad, a senior Ansar Allah official, tweeted the following statement in Hebrew on X (formerly Twitter):

The Yemeni people will not leave Gaza alone!

The Zionists will pay for their crimes against children, women and civilians.

Despite this direct Yemeni attack against Israel, Trump still decided to keep striking Yemen rather than Iran: as mentioned earlier, he is just all talk no action, when it comes to Iran, as he knows that a war on Iran, which enjoys Russian support, is too risky for him and the Outlaw US Empire.

Speaking of Gaza, in the same night between 17th and 18th March 2025, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) put an end to the already fragile ceasefire, launching intense airstrikes targeting residential areas, refugee camps, shelters, public infrastructure, school, hospitals, mosques, etc., causing hundreds of deaths, mostly innocent civilians, especially women and children, in a matter of just a few hours, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which cited Israeli media quoting a senior Israeli official as stating:

The ceasefire is over.

The White House even dared confirming that it was consulted by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Satanyahu” and gave him its blessing to military operation (or shall we say genocide?!) in Gaza - by the way, today Satanyahu has announced that “negotiations with Hamas will be under fire”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Saba reported that the Zionist entity killed “174 Palestinian children during violent and bloody raids” and quoted the director of the government media office, Ismail Thawabta, as saying (emphasis added):

The Zionist enemy forces have committed dozens of massacres in Gaza Strip since dawn today through intensive aerial bombardment of the houses of peaceful citizens, killing more than 400 martyrs who arrived at the hospitals.

This massacre (still ongoing as reported today by Al Mayadeen) just adds insult to injury, given the 18-day-long blockade on humanitarian aid by Little Satan - read this Al Mayadeen article to understand its impact on children.

Of course, Hamas condemned the assault and called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to intervene urgently. It was joined by the other factions of the Palestinian Resistance, such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, which stated:

The declaration of renewed aggression is a deliberate act to derail all efforts to reach a ceasefire. What Netanyahu and his army have failed to achieve through 15 months of relentless crimes, they will fail to achieve once again, thanks to the resilience of our people and their resistance

…as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) as stating:

The enemy has committed its crimes and massacres against our people in Gaza with premeditated intent, deliberately striking homes and civilians.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Amir-Sa’eed Iravani - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi condemned once again the joint US-UK aggression on Yemen and called for unity among Muslim nations (source: IRNA - Islamic Republic News Agency), while his spokesperson Esmaeil Baqae expressed strong condemnation of renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza, as per IRNA, which, in another article, quoted in full the letter that Amir-Sa’eed Iravani, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), addressed to the U.N. Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council in response to recent “reckless and provocative statements from U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump” (all emphasis mine):

Excellency, Upon instructions from my government, and further to the letter dated 11th February 2025 (S/2025/89), I wish to express my deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of recent belligerent statements by senior officials of the United States administration, including the president of the United States, while they were attempting desperately to unlawfully justify the U.S.’s acts of aggression and war crimes against Yemen, levelling baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and openly threatening the use of force against Iran. Such inflammatory rhetoric constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law and of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits threats or use of force against sovereign states. In light of these grave violations, the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns these reckless and provocative statements. Iran calls on the Security Council to take a clear and principled stance in denouncing such inflammatory statements and to call that the United States comply with its obligations under the UN Charter. As we have repeatedly emphasized, the normalization of threats of force sets a dangerous precedent and poses serious risks to international peace and security. The Security Council must not remain silent in the face of such blatant provocations. While committed to its obligations to international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests under international law against any hostile action. The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any act of aggression will have severe consequences, for which the U.S. will bear full responsibility. The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns the recent military aggression and unlawful use of force against Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom. These actions flagrantly violate Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, contravening international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions, thereby posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability. As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently adhered to its obligations under international law, and supports the maritime safety and freedom of navigation. The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been involved in any activities inconsistent with the provisions of relevant Security Council resolutions on Yemen. Consequently, Iran strongly and categorically rejects any accusation on the violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on arms embargoes in Yemen or involvement in any destabilizing activities in the region. I wish to emphasize once more that Ansarullah and the Yemeni authorities operate independently in their decision-making and actions, asserting that their operations are conducted in support of the people of Gaza and in response to violations of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. I also take this opportunity to categorically reject the false and unsubstantiated accusations made against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representatives of the United States regarding Yemen, as well as by the United Kingdom and France, who accused Iran of destabilizing activities in the region during the Security Council’s open briefing on 6th March 2025, under the agenda item “The situation in the Middle East” (9873rd meeting). These allegations are entirely baseless and lack any credibility. Iran views these unfounded claims as a deliberate and calculated attempt by these three states to deflect attention from their own complicity in the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people in Gaza and other nations in the region, as well as their failure, as permanent members of the Security Council, to hold Israel accountable and compel it to adhere to peace and security in the region. I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Saba .

I will conclude this article with some highlights from the televised speech that the Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave yesterday (from Saba - all emphasis mine):

There are no more red lines, and the Israeli enemy has disregarded all considerations in its genocidal campaign, comprehensive destruction, and brutal killings. Some Arabs are trying to steer our countries toward friendly and positive relations with the Israeli enemy under the guise of normalization. It is a crime and a disgrace for an Arab country to have a positive relationship with an entity like the Israeli regime, given its hatred and criminality. [Not only for Arab countries, I would say!] For those who bet on agreements, the Israeli enemy does not respect agreements with Arab countries, even if the Americans are guarantors. Those who bet on agreements with them should see how they violate and evade agreements and their obligations. With all impudence, they are trying to pressure Hamas to accept completing the prisoner exchange away from the clear terms of the agreement and without entering the second phase of the agreement. Hamas cannot compromise on being stripped of the prisoners' card, after which the Israelis would return to aggression against the Gaza Strip. Jihad was only imposed to confront the tyranny, criminality, and evil practiced by the Israeli enemy. Where is the movement of the nation at all levels to strive in the way of God militarily, politically, economically, and media-wise in every field? Military action has become something that regimes and governments cannot undertake, but why not provide military support to the mujahideen in Palestine? In the face of Western support for the enemy, why don't Arab and Islamic countries provide weapons to the mujahideen brothers in Palestine? Among the negative stances toward the resistance in Palestine is its classification as terrorism. Why don't Arab countries take a step to change that? It is clear that Arab regimes do not want to act seriously and sincerely in practical stances against the Israeli enemy. Those who have relations with the enemy have a responsibility to take a serious stance and cut their economic and political ties with it. People who cannot engage in clear activities to support the Palestinian people can boycott American and Israeli goods. It is important to pressure the Americans because they are partners and protectors, and their role is fundamental in the aggression against Gaza. There are alternatives in the boycott issue other than American and Israeli goods. It is very important to strive on social media platforms to influence the global arena, mobilize public opinion, and raise awareness in various countries to support the Palestinian people. Free people around the world have to return to their activities in solidarity with the Palestinian people through various initiatives. We affirm that we will resume escalation at the highest levels and will do everything in our power against the Israeli enemy, and we will confront any American aggression against our country in response to our operations against the Israeli enemy. You are not alone. God is with you, and we are with you. We feel your pain, we grieve your sorrow, and we act with all our might to support you. We will spare no effort in supporting you, and we ask God Almighty to help and guide us in this.

I will join Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s call to boycott American and Israeli goods (you can a list of brands to boycott here: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1) and to strive “strive on social media platforms to influence the global arena, mobilize public opinion, and raise awareness in various countries to support the Palestinian people”. You can do this very easily by restacking and sharing my articles.