US President Donald Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

The opening topic of my previous article was Iran’s 3-phase framework proposal for resuming negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire. Today (Tuesday 28th April 2026) we open with the same topic and, in particular, with the negative response of the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, who apparently expressed dissatisfaction and frustration for the fact that “Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not authorized the Iranian delegation to make concessions on the nuclear program”, as per Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen.

Clearly, Trump is not interested in staying afloat, considering that “less than a quarter of Americans polled in mid-April said that the US-Israeli war on Iran has been worth it, a number likely to decrease further as the war's economic costs continue to mount globally”, as per Al Mayadeen, with 66% of Americans disapproving the decision to go to war against Iran, 68% opposing to the use of ground troops, 69% concerned about the war’s economic impact, especially on fuel prices, and 64% not confident in Trump’s ability to resolve the crisis… probably because he is not interested in resolving it, in my opinion. It makes me think that Trump may be plotting a scheme to stay in power even in case he loses the mid-term elections!

Russian (L) and Iranian (R) Defense delegations - from Mehr News Agency .

On the other hand, I am pretty sure that Iran had already expected Trump’s negative answer and it is probably for this reason that an Iranian diplomatic delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, flew to St. Petersburg (Russia) and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday (Monday 27th April 2026). Obviously, that was quite a significant development, but probably even more significant is the meeting that took place in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek between yesterday and today between Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister for Strategic Planning and Management Development, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, indicating that indeed there is a strong military cooperation between the two countries and not just a diplomatic one, as transpired from their public statements. The occasion was the meeting of Defense Ministers from SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member States, including Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Belarus, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov (L) and Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister for Strategic Planning and Management Development, Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik (R) - from Mehr.

Andrey Belusov was quoted by Mehr News Agency (1, 2 and 3) as saying:

We advocate for resolving the conflict exclusively through diplomatic means. We support Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I wish the brotherly Iranian people and its armed forces resilience and courage in overcoming all threats facing the country. We are ready to do everything possible to resolve this situation. We have supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with all our might, and this support will continue in the future.

…whereas Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik stated (sources: Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Their shameless crime of killing innocent people, especially children and students of Minab School, has tarnished the reputation of the Western world. The entire world today views the United States and the Israeli entity as symbols of state terrorism. Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its defense weapons capabilities and experiences with the independent countries, especially member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Although not much else has been shared publicly, you can bet that the two delegations talked about military preparations to counter the next round of USraeli attacks on Iran, probably happening in a matter of days, now that the third US aircraft carrier strike group, the Nimitz-class USS George H. W. Bush (the other two being the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford), has arrived in the region. Leaving them in the open sea doing nothing, except for the interception of a spare Iranian ship every now and then, will only bring down the sailors’ morale! After all, earlier today, at the end of a high-level security briefing, Boaz Bismuth, Chairman of Israel’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, stated (source: MES):

The Iranian regime is about to pay a very heavy price. I call on everyone to continue with their routine, be patient, and stay alert.

…meaning that the war may restart at any moment now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin - from Al Mayadeen .

Incidentally, in a video message to the Open Dialogue Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned about the West losing global leadership to the Global South (source: Al Mayadeen):

Literally before our eyes, a more complex, multipolar architecture of global development is being formed. States that truly understand and appreciate the importance of national sovereignty in the political, economic, cultural, and social spheres are playing an increasingly important role in it, and they can determine the vector of their own development based on their own values, resources, priorities, identity, and sovereign worldview. The events of recent years show that all elements of global growth — from economics and finance to technology and demography — are changing irreversibly.

It is also worth mentioning that this morning a flight took off from Tehran to Moscow for the first since the start of the Ramadan War on 28th February 2026, following the reopening of Iranian airports and parts of the Iranian airspace a few days ago, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran's army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia - from Mehr .

Returning to Iran, in an interview with Mehr, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran's army, praised the performance of Iranian ground and air forces during the Ramadan War:

The army's air forces attacked enemy bases in the countries of the region, including the adversary bases in Erbil, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar. Recently, a report was published by an American media outlet that referred to the successful operation of the Air Force's F-5 fighter jets. These fighter jets successfully penetrated the various layers of defense that the Americans had designed and targeted the American base. During the enemy's infiltration in southern Isfahan, the ground forces immediately took action and, with their quick reaction, shot down the hostile American aircraft. This decisive response resulted in the defeat of the enemy's operation.

Responding to Trump, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, declared that Iran…

will not concede in the nuclear file. The enemy will not obtain through negotiations what it failed to achieve on the battlefield.

…adding that Araghchi’s recent diplomatic tour was not linked to negotiations over the nuclear file, but on regional developments and bilateral relations with other States (source: Al Mayadeen).

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeed Iravani - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on the safety and protection of waterways, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani blamed the Outlaw US Empire for the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen and summarized succinctly in this tweet of the Iranian Diplomatic Mission to the UN:

Here is the full speech from Mehr (all emphasis mine):

Mr. President, The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently upheld freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman. For decades, Iran has faithfully discharged its responsibilities as a coastal State, ensuring the safety of maritime routes and safeguarding the uninterrupted flow of international navigation. Since 28th February [2026], the United States and the Israeli regime have waged an unwarranted, large-scale war of aggression against Iran [see my coverage of the first day of war here] in flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), disrupting maritime security and freedom of navigation, and threatening regional and international peace and security. The Strait of Hormuz has been increasingly utilised to support military attacks in the region, including the transfer of military equipment intended for hostile actions against Iran. This militarization has exposed international shipping to heightened and unprecedented risks in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. In the meantime, the United States has continued its internationally wrongful acts by imposing a so-called maritime blockade, unlawfully seizing Iranian commercial vessels, and detaining their crews. These dangerous escalating measures violate international law, breach the UN Charter, constitute the crime of piracy, and amount to acts of aggression, as defined in Article 3(c) of General Assembly Resolution 3314 (XXIX) of 14th December 1974. Iran strongly condemns these unlawful actions and calls on the Security Council to take a firm stance by condemning them, ensuring full accountability, and demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the vessels and their crews. Mr. President, As the principal coastal State, which the Strait of Hormuz lies within its territorial sea, Iran has taken necessary and practical measures, consistent with international law, to address emerging threats for safe and secure navigation, maintain the continuous passage of vessels, and prevent the misuse of this vital waterway for hostile or military purposes. These measures are grounded in Iran’s rights and obligations under the law of the sea and its national laws and regulations, with a view to striking an appropriate balance between the security interests of the coastal State and the continued safe conduct of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in a highly volatile environment. These practical measures will be carefully examined in light of evolving circumstances. Iran is not a party to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Accordingly, it is not bound by its treaty-based provisions, except to the extent that specific rules reflected therein are universally recognized as customary international law. Lasting stability and security in the Persian Gulf and the wider region can only be achieved through a durable and permanent cessation of aggression against Iran, supplemented by credible guarantees of non-recurrence, and full respect for the legitimate sovereign rights and interests of Iran. In conclusion, I categorically reject the allegations made against my country at today’s meeting. Claims made by some delegations lack any legal basis. They serve only to divert attention from realities on the ground and the commission of an internationally wrongful act by the United States and its allies. Those delegations have once again exposed their double standards, demonstrating that their so-called concern for maritime safety and navigation is neither genuine nor consistent with their actions and positions. They assert that navigational rights must not be threatened, but deliberately ignore the United States’ unlawful actions, including the imposition of a so-called maritime blockade, and its recent terrorist attacks on Iran’s commercial vessels - the conduct that bears the hallmarks of piracy and hostage-taking, and acts like a pirate and terrorist group. Certain delegations have also misused this Council by deviating from the agenda, aligning themselves with the aggressors, and raising irrelevant and unrelated issues in today’s discussion. We firmly reject these unfounded allegations, which do not merit a response. Mr. President, Let’s make it clear: the responsibility for any disruption, obstruction, or other interference with maritime transport in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz lies directly with the aggressors—the United States and its supporters—whose unlawful and destabilizing actions have heightened tensions and endangered maritime safety and freedom of navigation. Any claim to the contrary is unfounded and lacks credibility. Thank You.

UAE leaves OPEC and other interesting developments

Among other developments, it is worth reporting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today announced its intention to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) from next Friday, 1st May 2026, following “a comprehensive review of the country's current and future production policy, framing it as a sovereign move driven by national interest”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei:

The time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates and our commitment to our investors, customers, partners, and global energy markets.

The UAE also stated that “it will start to significantly increase its production of oil after it withdraws from OPEC, in order to ‘meet the world’s requirements’ [since it will be] no longer bound by production quotas and can produce and export as much oil as it wants”, as per MES.

This is a significant development considering that UAE is the third-largest oil producer of OPEC, which still counts 11 core members: Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer and OPEC’s de facto leader, which - of course - did not take it very well, with Saudi media stating (source: MES):

The UAE’s decision is regrettable and irresponsible, and will lead to Saudi Arabia reviewing its own oil policies.

Of course, this benefits the UAE itself, but also Trump, who has sought cheaper oil and a weaker OPEC, often accused of artificially inflating oil prices, but also all oil-importing countries, such as China, India, Japan, and all European countries.

If you are wondering about how UAE is going to export its oil if the Strait of Hormuz is closed, please mind that it has two major ports outside the strait, unlike other oil producing countries in the Gulf (namely Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait), i.e. Fujairah and Khor Fakkan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Worth of note is also the spat between (former?) allies Ukraine and Israel due to the latter receiving a Panama-flagged ship called Panormitis, carrying over 6,200 tonnes of wheat and 19,000 tonnes of barley, which Ukraine claims to be stolen from areas under Russian control, as reported by Al Mayadeen - see also the two tweets below from Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha, who also summoned the Israeli ambassador to present a protest note, and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar:

Of course, Zionists could not care less about Ukrainian goyim. First they need to feed their own… and to hell Ukrainian “allies”!

Interestingly, the EU is apparently “weighing imposing sanctions on Israel for helping Russia bypass sanctions by importing wheat from occupied areas in Ukraine”, according to MES, citing Haaretz. Hey! Who cares about decades of occupation and the 2.5-year-long genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and all the other war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) in the Middle East, right? Sanctions are applied to Israel only if it goes against the interest of Ukraine and their mascotte, Zelensky… what a bunch of clowns they are!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to the Lebanese war front, Israel here continues suffering losses, with 15 additional injuries reported last Sunday, 26th April 2026, bringing the total number of casualties since the start of the Ramadan War on 28th February 2026 to 8,497, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli Ministry of Health, while Israeli media quoted in another Al Mayadeen article described the Israeli “Lion's Roar” war on Lebanon as a “failure and a great deal of bitterness”. According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, the Israeli army is suffering such a humiliating defeat that it “has withdrawn the 162nd Division, while fighters from the Nahal Brigade and Paratroopers Brigade pulled out of Lebanon overnight between Monday [27th] and Tuesday [28th April 2026]”, with further withdrawal expected in the next few days!

Yesterday, another two Israeli soldiers were injured after “a booby-trapped drone fell during a military operation in southern Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted a senior Israeli security official as saying to i24News that Hezbollah’s usage of explosive drones is “a major and genuine surprise” for the Israeli military, underscoring the need for effective countermeasures and interception capabilities.

From Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror.

Today Hezbollah carried out a few military operations (see Al Mayadeen) in response to Israeli ceasefire violations, which included a drone strike on a motorcycle in Majdal Zoun, as well as airstrikes and artillery fire on the towns of Baraachit, Tibnine, Shaqra, Eastern Zawtar, Toulin, Kherbet Selm, Bayyout al-Sayyad and Jabal al-Batm, as per Al Mayadeen, which in another article reported on at least 3 deaths as a result of the Zionist attacks across southern Lebanon.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri ruled out the possibility of Israel-Lebanon talks until a ceasefire is reached, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Everything is on hold, and no matters will be discussed before a ceasefire is reached. Where is the ceasefire today? The priority is a ceasefire.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The path of surrender - from Saba .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ