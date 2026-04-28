GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Always interesting and provides unique perspectives. Thanks as always!

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
25m

Thank you, Ismaele, great report! UAE is a zionist vassal state, likely to be taken back into Oman. Iran must keep pressing the issue that the Outlaw Empire has LOST and cannot propose conditions. tRump, led by the nose into this illegal war by U.S. President Netanyahu, must accept defeat. And the MIC must accept defeat, and the MSM and the Deep State and the American sheeple. The U.S. can only shit-can tiny countries, not real ones like Iran (or Russia or China).

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