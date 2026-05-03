GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
1h

Does this aligns with what Richard Medhurst wrote about the petrogas-dollar? The escalation could destroy the oil fields in the middle east, taking out more adversaries in the middle east. However, the USA is not producing enough to balance the loss of the oil from the middle east. Oil prices will rise, affecting their own population. And still, I don’t hear enough about Israel. It’s mostly Iran vs USA. The cancer must be cut from the middle east, including chevron

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ikester8's avatar
ikester8
1h

Sinking US carriers and destroyers is going to be the only way Iran can break the blockade and continue to sell its oil. Just one should make the US turn tail.

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