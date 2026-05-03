United States President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In my previous article yesterday (Saturday 2nd May 2026) I reported on the new peace proposal submitted by Iran to the Outlaw US Empire through Pakistan to bring the war to a permanent end. Asked about it, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, responded to reporters saying that he will be review it shortly, adding (source: Al Mayadeen):

I’ll let you know about it later.

He then tweeted the following statement on his Truth social:

Not very encouraging. This evening (Sunday 3rd May 2026), less than 24 hours later, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed receipt of US response - here is what he said on IRIB, Iranian State television (sources: Mehr News Agency, Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis mine):

The Americans have delivered their response to the Iranian 14-point proposal to the Pakistani side, and we are currently studying it. The plan we have presented is centered on ending the war. There are absolutely no details regarding the country’s nuclear issues in this proposal. These are among the things that I believe are fabricated by the imagination of some media outlets. No such thing exists in the plan We are not currently engaged in any negotiations over the nuclear issue, and decisions about the future will be made in due course. We are currently concentrated on ending the war in the region, including in Lebanon. As for other matters, decisions will be made at their appropriate time. As I mentioned, at this stage we are focused on ending the war, and we have no nuclear negotiations. Power on the battlefield and levers are the most important assurances for the implementation of any potential agreement. The United States’ position on Tehran’s proposal is currently under review, and the Iranian response will be submitted once a final conclusion is reached. Claims regarding Iran’s commitment to clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz are merely media fabrications.

Baghaei did not make clear if US response was positive or negative; however, almost at the same time, Trump stated clearly to Israeli channel Kan that…

Iran’s proposal is not acceptable to me, it’s simply not acceptable.

…as quoted by Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen (Short News), the latter of which also reported this other statement:

Tell your president he should grant a pardon to Netanyahu.

Interestingly, at around the same time, the IRGC Navy ordered oil tankers anchored off the coast of the industrial port of Ras Al Khaimah (United Arab Emirates - UAE) to “move from their anchorages” towards Dubai or “face the consequences”, as reported by MES (1 and 2), citing UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations). According to MES, the majority of the vessels in the area started moving towards to Dubai, following Iran’s orders:

From X (formerly Twitter) and MES.

It is not clear why, all of a sudden, the IRGC Navy ordered the ships to relocate from Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai; however, the timing is quite interesting: Iran had just received the (negative) answer to its peace proposal from the Outlaw US Empire and, also, IRIB claimed that UAE jets may have been used against Iran during the Ramadan War, as reported by MES (1 and 2). So, in my opinion, there is a possibility that Iran may have lost patience with the Outlaw US Empire and its naval blockade, even though it is circumventing it thanks to transport corridors established with Pakistan (see Al Mayadeen (1 and 2)), and that it may have decided to restart the war, using the report of UAE jets bombing Iran during the Ramadan War as an excuse to retaliate with a strike on the Emirati industrial port of Ras Al Khaimah and test the USraeli reaction, as suggested also by MES reporting on Iranian sources talking “about possible preparations to remove the US naval blockade by force”. It is possible that Iran may want to punish UAE for its close ties with Israel, as recent reports have shown (see this Al Mayadeen article, for example).

Now we just have to wait and see what happens in the next few hours! In the meantime, let’s catch up with other news from the last ~24 hours.

This morning, the IRGC Information Organisation tweeted the following statement (see also Mehr News Agency):

In the light of recent developments, it sounds quite interesting, to say the least!

From Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

In another statement, the IRGC thanked Iranian people for their continuous support showed in daily countrywide rallies and, in particular, for “Day of Sacrifice for Iran” a few days ago (sources: Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Iran and the Iranian people will never bow before their enemies, and no power is capable of weakening your resolve. Your epic presence has represented an unparalleled display of national unity and resolute defense of the homeland in the face of the US-Zionist adversary.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (L) and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei (R), senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei - from Mehr.

Commenting on Trump’s admission of committing acts of piracy (see my previous article), Baghaei tweeted on X the following statement (see also Tasnim and Mehr):

The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as “piracy,” brazenly boasting that “we act like pirates”. This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation. The international community, UN Member States, and the UN Secretary-General must firmly reject any normalization of such blatant violations of international law.

Similarly, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and former IRGC Chief Commander, was quoted by Mehr as saying:

The US is the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers. Our ability to confront pirates is no less than our ability to sink warships. Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces, just as the wreckage of your aircraft was left behind in Isfahan.

Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament Ebrahim Azizi (L) and Ali Akbar Velayati (R), advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader - from Al Mayadeen.

Ebrahim Azizi, Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, stated in no uncertain terms that…

the Iranian people will never hand over the Persian Gulf to America. More than 9,000 American soldiers fled the Gulf. Previously, the Americans used to boast about their military forces, but where are these boasters now? Those who wanted to end our regime in 3 days, what inch of Iran did they occupy? [Emphasis added]

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted Iranian Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami Nia, as saying:

By controlling the Strait of Hormuz, we are also controlling the enemy. If the enemy makes a mistake and carries out aggression, it will face new arenas and tools in the war.

…whereas Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on International Affairs to Iran’s Supreme Leader, commented on Trump’s recent statements on X (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Trump’s foolery and antic behavior cannot overshadow the prevailing geopolitical situations.

Withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Germany, weakening NATO and repeated technical problems in the U.S. warships are signs of dashing the illusion of the White House. Trump has recently threatened Iran with famine, despite the fact that the world food security and chain supply of chemical fertilizer is under the control of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and this shows Trump’s unawareness of the world economic and political situation. Mr. Trump! world of politics is not domain of movies like Jack Sparrow.

Whoever plays with the world lifeline, will put himself in stalemate!

Clearly, this heated rhetoric points towards further escalation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen.

Nevertheless, diplomatic channels remain open, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi holding separate phone calls with his counterparts from Oman, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Brazil, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Tasnim (1, 2 and 3).

It is also worth mentioning that, in a long tweet, Mojtaba Zarei, member of the Iranian Parliament and of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, revealed some behind-the-scenes details of the Islamabad negotiations - see also this Al Mayadeen article for a summary.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to the Lebanese war front, an Israeli senior source admitted to Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, quoted by Al Mayadeen, that…

We have not been in such a state of confusion for a long time. We are in a strategic trap. On the one hand, we cannot stop and withdraw from southern Lebanon, because that would be an admission of defeat, and on the other hand, we cannot advance and initiate an attack, because Trump is stopping us. [All emphasis added]

Yeah, sure… blame Trump! LOL!

Similarly, Haaretz correspondent Amos Harel was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that “Hezbollah’s use of tactical weapons and its ability to inflict casualties are putting significant strain on the military establishment”, adding that this situation…

results in casualties and creates a state of panic for the residents of the north as well.

…whereas Colonel Michal Milstein, a reserve officer in the Israeli army, stated that “Hezbollah is adapting to the current situation and perceives that the rules of engagement have shifted in its favor, stressing that the group is acting with greater operational freedom than before [while] the overall security situation has deteriorated for ‘Israel’ compared to previous months, noting that ‘Israel’ was able to operate in Lebanon with relative freedom and without a direct response from Hezbollah”.

Nevertheless, Little Satan continues doing the only thing that can do: relentless bombing of residential areas across southern Lebanon with airstrikes, as reported by Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, Hezbollah targets Israeli troops and equipment invading Lebanon with drones equipped with explosives and guided through optical fibre, which render them immune to electronic jamming (see Al Mayadeen): see this Al Mayadeen article for more details on Hezbollah’s military operations, which, according to RNN Mirror, amount to 11 since this morning.

It is also worth reporting that, apparently, the Lebanese An-Nahar newspaper has started producing videos and false accusations against Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and other Resistance fighters, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following Hezbollah statement in response to these provocations, which I think are designed by USrael to incite a civil war in Lebanon, since they cannot defeat Hezbollah on the field:

After all efforts to defuse tensions over the offensive video, An-Nahar persists in incitement. An-Nahar published false accusations and fabrications against Hezbollah that serve nothing but agendas of sedition. We reject any insult to any figure or symbol in this country, and we also reject these accusations that ignore our true positions, viewing them as incitement. The Media Relations Office of Hezbollah calls on the government, the Ministry of Information, and the judicial and security authorities to put an end to these violations. What comes out from some media outlets and politicians in terms of provocations and insults that target a wide segment of Lebanese citizens is no longer acceptable. These parties are called upon to fulfill their role away from any double standards, in order to preserve stability and civil peace.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

BREAKING NEWS

Just before publication, Trump has posted a lengthy statement on his Truth social, announcing that from tomorrow morning (Monday 4th May 2026), the US Navy will start escorting vessels currently stuck in the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz in a military operation dubbed “Project Freedom”, warning that any attempt to interfere with these escorts will be responded to forcefully (see also MES):

Something tells me that the war between USrael and Iran (and the wider Axis of Resistance) is going to restart tomorrow… fasten your seatbelts and… buy me a coffee or, even better, a paid subscription in support of my continuous reporting efforts!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ