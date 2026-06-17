In the early hours of today (Wednesday 17th June 2026) in Europe, Bloomberg (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) published what it claimed to be the text of the 14-point of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, but a few hours later, Tasnim quoted an informed Iranian source as saying that text circulated by Bloomberg “is inaccurate and contains numerous deficiencies” (see also Al Mayadeen):

As previously announced, the memorandum consists of 14 clauses, and the subjects covered by those 14 clauses have been discussed repeatedly in the media. However, the details presented by Bloomberg regarding each clause are, in many significant respects, incomplete. For instance, the first clause and the clause concerning the Strait of Hormuz, as presented by Bloomberg, are clearly inaccurate and omit several important key terms.

However, earlier tonight, after pressing demands from US lawmakers (see Al Mayadeen), Trump’s administration finally released the full text, which, effectively, appears more complete than the version published by Bloomberg (sources: RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Middle East Spectator - MES - all emphasis mine):

From MES.

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war, by signing this MOU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph. [So, in theory, Israel should stop military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Wishful thinking?] The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. [So, some assets of the US Navy may stay in the region for another month, meaning that, if “something” happens, they can restart the war quite quickly!] During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal. [Mind the wording, especially regarding the timing! In practice, negotiations will continue under threat of military force, even though most of the US bases in the region have been severely damaged, if not destroyed, by Iran! Also, it is not clear the extent of the area from which the Outlaw US Empire will retreat and what it will withdraw, plus there is no specific mechanism to ensure the implementation of this clause!] Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, and considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and de-mining by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states, in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz. [This means that, in the future, Iran will manage the Strait of Hormuz in conjunction with Oman. Big news!] The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of a final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America. [To be honest, I do not like this, as it means that, after destroying Iran, now the Outlaw US Empire will take advantage of its reconstruction, based on my understanding, at least; moreover, according to some reports (see Al Mayadeen), the $300 billion would from private capital and investment funds rather than the US government, which, instead, should pay reparations!] The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral U.S. sanctions—primary and secondary—in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned and expressed their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them. [Once again, notice the wording in the part in bold: the Outlaw US Empire commits to terminate all sanctions against Iran, but only after the final deal!] The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpile enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven, with the minimum methodology to be down blending on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledged the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned and expressed their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them. [This means that Iran keeps its enriched uranium stockpile, however the latter must be down blended, at the very least!] Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region. [Fair enough, if the Outlaw US Empire keeps its word!] The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions, the U.S. Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc. [A big win for Iran!] The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Upon the implementation of the MOU, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiations. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the central bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all the necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly. [Mind the wording at the beginning! Frozen/restricted Iranian funds/assets are not made available immediately!] The United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and the future compliance of the final deal. After signing this MOU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs. The final deal will be endorsed by a binding United Nations Security Council resolution. [For what it is worth, considering that USrael disregards several UNSC and UNGA resolutions!]

Soon after the release of the US version of the MoU MoM, IRNA and Al Mayadeen published the Iranian version, which appears to be roughly the same. I will not comment further on it, as I expect USrael not to comply with the agreement, as usual… after all, it is not even legally-binding and, if even if it was, nothing would happen, since it considers itself above the (international) law!

In the meantime, during the day, more Iranian tankers successfully crossed the US naval blockade zone, as reported by Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the Iranian Rial recovering sharply after the announcement of a deal with the Outlaw US Empire.

Ira's President Masoud Pezeshkian (L), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (C) and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Despite the recent developments, earlier today Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian cautioned that the “final agreement has not yet fully taken shape”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted him as saying:

As long as we remain united, no power will be able to harm the country.

On the other hand, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref celebrated the victory, stating that Iran will permanently control the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Fars:

The Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran, and its management will remain Iran's responsibility.

…while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that…

no changes have been made to Iran's plans to hold the Geneva meeting so far.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr, which also reported on the possibility of both US and Iranian Presidents signing the MoU MoM this coming Friday, 19th June 2026. Tasnim also quoted a source close to the Iranian negotiating team as saying:

The negotiating team's visit to Switzerland on Friday has not been canceled, but the details of the arrangements for the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) are still under discussions and no details have been finalized yet.

However, earlier tonight, MES quoted Axios as stating that the MoU MoM was signed electronically. This was confirmed also by Baghaei, who was quoted by MES (1 and 2) as saying (all emphasis added):

The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed electronically by the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the President of the United States. There will be no official signing ceremony on Friday, but two high-ranking delegations including Ghalibaf and [US Vice-President J.D.] Vance will meet in Switzerland to begin the first session of the 30-days technical talks on implementation. When the memorandum is signed by the presidents of the two countries, violating it will have a higher cost. The text of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding is now officially finalized because both parties have signed it. The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it never leaves its friends alone under any circumstances. For us, a ceasefire and the end of the war in Lebanon were and remain as important as they are for Iran. Signing a ceasefire agreement at this stage does not mean that we have forgotten the past or the costly lessons we have learned. Our work is now harder than before because implementing international agreements is always much more difficult than drafting them, especially with parties that do not adhere to their commitments. We did not only negotiate the memorandum. Simultaneously with the text, we separately negotiated the release of Iran's blocked assets, the discussion on damage reconstruction, and the lifting of oil sanctions. If the Zionist regime's aggressions against Lebanon continue, it will be a violation of the counterpart's commitments in the agreement. The Zionist regime does not want to give the slightest opportunity to any diplomatic process. However, it is the responsibility of the US to force the Zionist regime to respect the US commitments to Iran in this document.

Iran's missiles are meant to be fired, not negotiated over. Our missiles don't even like being talked about. Iran's defensive capabilities will not be discussed in any process, with any party.

In a meeting with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce earlier today, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iran’s Parliament Speaker and Special Representative for China Affairs, stated (source: Mehr):

Today, we must take over the charge from the people of the [missile] launchers, stand on our feet and free these people from economic pressures. Stand on our feet and build people’s lives. We should provide a comfortable and prosperous life to the people. Build our country. Build with all our force. Build in all sectors. China is definitely unique to us. It is we who China must believe – and it will believe – that we are not just a customer or a trading partner, rather we are truly a partner with China in every sense of the word. We are truly a partner with China in every sense of the word. The centrality of the two countries in their regional blocs is undoubtable.

It is also worth mentioning that today Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani announced that the funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei will pass through Iraq before his burial in the Iranian city of Mashhad, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Before leaving Iran, here is an interview with the Iranian pilots who bombed US bases in Kuwait (source: MES - the video is in Persian, with no subtitles):

We attacked the US Buehring base. It was as if God turned each of our bombs into several bombs. The scale of the fire was so huge that we even saw several helicopters bursting into flames and then exploding. The area was thrown into chaos, and they started activating their air defenses. During our turn, we saw them firing missiles at targets in the sky. My back-seat cockpit officer told me that an explosion had happened in the sky, we were confused about where they were being hit from. By mistake, their aircraft also took off and the 3 American F-15s that were coming for a counterattack toward our Iran, the Kuwaitis mistook them for targets & shot them down. By God’s grace, they destroyed all 3 of them at the same time. They weren’t able to intercept & track us because of our deceiving tactics.

And here is an interview with the Iranian F-5 pilot who bombed US Buehring base in Kuwait (source: MES - again, the video is in Persian, with no subtitles):

We were flying at an extremely, extremely low altitude. From a flight-standard perspective, the standard training altitude is around 500 feet, but we were below 50 feet. We knew that Patriot systems were deployed in the area, and that this base had multi-layered air defense. Given Kuwait’s cooperation, they were protecting this base, and scrambled F-18s were monitoring it. Even though we knew AWACS aircraft were up there and surveillance/listening sites were active, the entire flight was conducted under complete radio silence. I should mention here that there were 2-3 ships, we were flying so low that we passed between 2 ships, and their decks were higher than us. In other words, the sailors were looking down at us from the deck. We passed through there, and thank God, entered Kuwaiti waters, and from there entered Kuwait itself. When we entered Kuwait, the high-voltage power lines suddenly became 10x times more numerous. Their refineries and forces were along our route, all of them were within our reach. We could have bombed them immediately without any problem.

News and updates from USrael

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

Moving to USrael, following a recent statement by the corrupt President and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, saying:

Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did.

…US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee went as far as saying that…

The United States would not exist if it weren’t for Israel. It is your heritage, without a doubt, but it is also the heritage of the United States. Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. To be honest, I must say that, in this case, Trump is correct: Israel would have never existed without the Outlaw US Empire (and UK!), since Israel is an artificial entity created by the Anglo-Zionists at the end of the Second World War.

US President Donald Trump (L) and his War Secretary Pete Hegseth - from Al Mayadeen .

During a press conference in Evian (France), where he is attending a G7 meeting, Trump appeared open to the idea of returning frozen assets to Iran (as per MoU MoM), as reported by Al Mayadeen:

It’s not our money, it’s their money, and we froze it at a certain point in time. I guess we’re going to have to give it back. If we didn’t give it back, nobody would ever invest in the Dollar again. I want to thank China, President Xi [Jinping]… he stayed neutral, totally neutral, and I appreciate it.

MES and Al Mayadeen also quoted him as saying that Iran should be allowed to keep its ballistic missile, despite advisors telling him the opposite (crazy stuff! Who would have ever thought about it until a few days ago!?):

If other countries have them [ballistic missiles], it’s a little bit unfair for them [Iran] not to have some. But if Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and they all have some, I would say, in relative proportion, I think it’s ok. There are people around me who say they shouldn't even have one missile. I asked: what exactly do you suggest? That Saudi Arabia can have missiles and Iran cannot? It just doesn't work that way.

However, he later went back to “normal”, threatening Iran with bombs once again (source: MES - all emphasis mine):

If they don’t honor the agreement, or some things aren’t even mentioned in the agreement — it’s a memorandum of understanding, but we have an understanding of certain things without writing it — and if they don’t honor that, we’ll probably go back to bombing them until they honor it. You know, it’s amazing what bombs can do.

Read the first part in bold again, as it tells you everything you need to know: the US administration will find an excuse, even if it is a term/condition NOT mentioned in the MoU MoM, to restart the war on Iran, even though it has already cost the Outlaw US Empire several hundreds of casualties (source: Al Mayadeen)… not to mention the humiliating defeat!

Of course, he could not refrain from spinning the usual propaganda of (non-existent!) Iranian nuclear weapons, when, instead, we all should be worried of atomic bombs in the hands of people like him in the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal European States (source: MES):

Think of what Israel is getting. They’re not going to be nuked. I told Bibi: “Bibi, they’d drop a nuclear bomb right into the middle of Israel”. They’d only need one, and there would be no more Israel.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and coalition seem to lose voters’ confidence, according to a recent Israeli poll published by the Israeli KAN channel, with Likud dropping from 24 to 23 seats, even though he would still remain the most preferred candidate for Prime Minister, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on Israeli media still shaming Trump and Netanyahu, citing an opinion piece by Amir Oren on Israeli newspaper Haaretz (all emphasis added):

[The Strait of Hormuz has] devoured another triangle: the core pillars of Israel’s security doctrine for decades, deterrence, early warning, and decisive victory. Between Gaza and Iran, as well as Lebanon and Yemen, the pillars of deterrence, early warning, and decisive victory have eroded. Adversaries are no longer deterred by the anticipated consequences of their actions. Netanyahu’s Israel appears self-assured and complacent, while the military and strategic power it has built has failed to achieve dominance or subjugation. Netanyahu’s arguments, which he presented recently, were effectively dismantled before they were even made. If Hezbollah has been reduced to little more than a shadow, why has it not been decisively eliminated? If targeted assassinations of enemy leadership are such a successful strategy, why do they continue to fail repeatedly? And if the dismantling of the Obama–Khamenei framework was intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, why has it instead expanded its uranium enrichment capacity? All that has been constructed since the Ben-Gurion era will not shape the calculations of decision-makers in Tehran when they confront Netanyahu, who is effectively under Trump’s leverage. Had this truly been his existential security mission for the sake of Israel’s national interest, he would not have undermined it through efforts to dismantle the legal and institutional frameworks that may ultimately hold him accountable, with imprisonment and political disgrace.

On the other hand, Israeli Channel 12 expressed concern over Trump’s idea of handling letting Syria deal with Hezbollah, fearing that it may be equivalent to…

throwing a match into a barrel of explosives.

…whose results could be…

Al-Qaeda and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the northern border.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (L) and Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

During a visit of the regional president of the breakaway region of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz revealed that Israel has maintained extensive security ties with Somaliland for years, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

For many years, we have cooperated under the radar in a series of operations that will remain classified. Now, we are determined to take our security cooperation to new horizons.

An admission confirmed also by Mohamed Yusuf Ali, the Minister of Defense of Somaliland (source: Al Mayadeen).

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News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, Israeli “ceasefire” violations have continued until today, with Al Mayadeen reporting “a series of strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon”, including the town of al-Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the eastern outskirts of the neighboring town of Kfar Tibnit, the town of Ansariyeh in the Zahrani district, Ali al-Taher hill on the outskirts of al-Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the vicinity of Beit al-Moaalem near the Nabatieh–al-Nabatieh al-Fawqa junction and the town of Majdal Zoun. On the other hand, Hezbollah has refrained to respond to Israeli “ceasefire” violations so far, since the announcement of the MoU MoM.

Commenting on recent remarks by French officials on a new international security arrangement in southern Lebanon, Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, highlighted the importance of maintaining UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) “in line with its mandate under Resolution 1701 until the resolution is fully implemented, and of supporting the Lebanese army in carrying out its duties”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Finally, it is worth reporting on the speech that Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave earlier today, congratulating Iran for the victory achieved over the Anglo-Zionist enemy, as reported by Al Mayadeen (click on the link for a summary). Here are some highlights from Al Manar:

The arrogance of American tyranny was shattered, and Washington’s colonial project against Iran failed. Do not underestimate the magnitude of the war that was being waged against Iran. The objective of overthrowing the Iranian regime and extinguishing the noble and dignified life of revolutionary Iran has failed, and the course of events has changed. Karbala is the greatest event in history in which a leader, his family members, and his companions were martyred. The event of Karbala is an expression of sacrifice, selflessness, and the offering of blood for the sake of Allah Almighty and for the elevation of the Ummah. Quite frankly, the enemy’s Prime Minister has declared the project of “Greater Israel”. The danger is existential, and we are defending our lives, our future, our children, and our path. We have the right to defend ourselves. We are not speaking about a criminal objective; we are speaking about an existing criminal reality. We are not speaking about someone who may wish to kill children and women in the future; we are speaking about a butcher who acts with brutality and without humanity, under international cover. What more do we need to understand and realize that Israel harbors such intentions? We have broken the project of “Greater Israel”. How great is this Resistance and its people, who have paid a tremendous price in confronting the most dangerous project against Lebanon? Had we not stood firm, Lebanon would not have remained after a few years. Had the Resistance and its people not remained steadfast, Lebanon could not have been saved. You see this Resistance as legendary, so pay no attention to the defeated. We are strong through the triad of strength: faith, willpower, and capability. We were unable to prevent some of the fighters from returning to the frontlines despite being wounded several times. The will of the Resistance fighters cannot be broken; they compete with one another to join the frontlines and return to them. The Resistance possesses capabilities in knowledge and innovation, transforming limited resources into advanced capabilities. We have courage, ingenuity, and tactical expertise. This Resistance has proven its presence. The Resistance carried out 3185 operations during the Battle of the Devoured Straw, averaging 30 operations per day. The number of enemy vehicles targeted reached 518, while 85 aircraft were targeted. We shot down 12 drones and 12 gliders [FPV], and struck 1 helicopter. Israeli enemy casualties reached 1347. For them, a wounded soldier is equivalent to a killed one. We are the land, the soil, the trees, the air, and the crimson blood. We are the decisive weapon and the might on the battlefield. We are the people whose bodies have been shaped by the land of the South, whose souls are connected to the Creator of the earth and the heavens, whose sons are the martyrs, and who are promised a decisive victory. We uproot and are not uprooted, and our life and our position shall never come to an end except at our appointed time. We are confident of victory in securing Lebanon’s sovereignty over its land and rights and in expelling Israel. Shall we engage in the negotiations only to give the Israeli what it wants? What the enemy failed to obtain through war, it seeks to obtain through politics. I call for making use of the 27th November [2024 “ceasefire”] agreement to halt the aggression by air, land, and sea, secure Israel’s withdrawal, ensure the return of the captives, and enable the people to return to their homes after the reconstruction. Within the framework of the five points, the Lebanese Army shall deploy exclusively south of the Litani River in accordance with the agreement and any further understandings that may be reached. No safe zones for Israel, and no yellow, red, or green zones. Israel must leave, and it will leave. Everything related to arranging our internal affairs must remain completely outside the negotiations; this is something we discuss among ourselves internally. In any negotiations, the primary demand must be the restoration of Lebanon’s sovereignty. We call on the President of the Republic and the political authorities to assume responsibility for uniting positions, engaging in dialogue, holding calm discussions, and reaching mutual understanding among ourselves. We are ready to cooperate, and we have already demonstrated this by facilitating the deployment of the Lebanese Army in the South. We were the most disciplined party for 15 months, and we remain ready to cooperate. Indeed, we must be one hand at this pivotal stage. We advise against direct negotiations, which have proven to be humiliating dictates imposed under fire and have yielded nothing. Direct negotiations consist entirely of concessions, with the Americans and the Israelis colluding against Lebanon, suppressing it, silencing it, and issuing statements on its behalf.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

Perfect Coordination - from Cartoon Movement .

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