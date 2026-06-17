GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
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Great. I'm STILL confused.

The MoU says the negotiations begin immediately on signing and for the next 60 days. This removes the 30 "trust building" section that Mehrs reported yesterday.

Then we have Baghaei talking about "30 days of technical discussions".

WTF? Well, which is it?

I suppose the "technical discussions" could refer to the issue of opening the Strait within 30 days and the lifting of the US blockade and the removal of the US forces in the immediate area. It appears paragraph 13 removes the trust building 30 days and replaces it with "subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures", which means the minutes the US reneges on any of those paragraphs, the negotiations fail.

The "three phases" Mehrs reports and which we previously thought Iran wanted have disappeared, and now the "phases" are down to "immediately on signing" and "60 days of negotiations."

You'll notice the issue of "tolls" OR "fees" have disappeared as a sop to Trump not wanting any "tolls." Now they just say "administration of services" - for which, as we all know, Iran will require payment, whatever you call it. Only the moron public will not see this for what it is.

The $300 billion reconstruction plan is completely bogus. First, it has to be "mutually agreed" - that ain't gonna happen. Second, it's just a scam to get Trump's cronies more money, which means Iran basically agreed to BRIBE Trump to end the war. If Iran sees any of that actual money OR reconstruction by anyone inside Iran, I'll eat this computer I'm typing on.

The "agreed upon schedule" in paragraph 7 for sanctions relief and enrichment resolution is bogus - that ain't gonna happen and neither will any results. Keeping the enriched stockpile was never an issue anyway - except to Trump's PR.

All in all, the deal isn't that great and there are still FAR too many ambiguities in the MoU language that any lawyer worth his salt would ride over with a tank. Dimitri Lascaris of Reason2resist YouTube channel is a Canadian lawyer and he said as much in his review of the draft MoU.

Has there been ANY indication from the Trump administration that Israel is being forced to 1) stand down any offensive action in Lebanon, and 2) begin withdrawal of forces? I'm just now going to review the news today, so I don't know, and I doubt it.

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