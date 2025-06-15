Since Simplicius The Thinker gave an excellent summary of the fire exchange between Israel and Iran last night, today I will focus on what happened since then.

As reported by Axios, Simplicius and Al Mayadeen, the Zionist regime urged the US administration to join the war against Iran to eliminate Tehran’s nuclear program, especially since the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) lack bunker-busting bombs and long-range bombers to destroy deeply buried nuclear sites such as the Fordow facility, fortified within a mountain. However, until now US President Donald J. Trump has resisted direct involvement, despite repeated requests, which are also a signal that maybe things are not going as good as they were expecting.

In another article, Al Mayadeen also reported that Trump had again claimed no direct US involvement, specifying in which condition the Outlaw US Empire would enter the fray (emphasis mine):

The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!

Now you understand how easily Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) can involve its bigger brother, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), in the war against Iran: all it has do is a false flag against US troop in the Middle East - “easy-peasy” for Mossad, the National intelligence agency of Israel. Also, let’s not forget that this is exactly what happened in the past: I am referring to the so-called “USS Liberty incident”, an attack on a US Navy technical research ship (a spy ship) by Israeli Air Force jet fighter aircraft and Israeli Navy motor torpedo boats on 8th June 1967, during the Six-Day War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states, primarily Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, between 5th and 10th June 1967. So, you understand that, if things start going down the sink for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (and I am afraid they will), all he has to do is killing a few US soldiers, blaming it on Iran and that’s it!

It is no surprise then that analysts such as Douglas Macgregor, former Pentagon adviser and retired US Army Colonel, warn that the ongoing war between Israel and Iran may spiral out of control, as he tweeted on X:

War with Iran is likely to walk the United States directly into WW III.

Similarly, Steve Bannon accused Netanyahu of attempting to drag the US into the war between Israel and Iran. Here is what he said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

They [the Zionists] want us to go on offense against Tehran. [Addressing directly Netanyahu or the Zionists] If you're going to go alone, you can take care of your deal or not. You don't need us... They got it alone last about six hours. Not only do they want defense, they want us to go on offense. If you're going to do it, do it... Then why do we have to come and air defense?... This is how we get sucked in.

What’s mind-boggling is what Trump tweeted on his Truth Social later today, after the statement above:

So, first he gave the green light to Netanyahu to start a dangerous war against Iran and now he wants to mediate, saying that “Iran and Israel should make a deal”, just like he did with India and Pakistan. We are in the hand of psychopaths! And I am not talking just of the Outlaw US Empire, but also of its EU/NATO vassal states, in particular the so-called E3, i.e. France, Germany and UK. First, they drafted and approved the anti-Iran resolution at the Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as I reported here, thus giving Little Satan the justification to carry its alleged “pre-emptive” attack against Iran on the excuse that it was enriching uranium to make an atomic bomb (against which there is a fatwa by Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khaemenei) without an iota of proof, and now they are asking Iran to get back to the negotiating table, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Crazy! Here is what German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

I hope that's still possible. Germany, together with France and Britain, are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear programme, I hope (the offer) is accepted. This is also a key prerequisite for reaching a pacification of this conflict, that Iran presents no danger to the region, for the state of Israel or to Europe.

A similar statement was made also by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Of course, the E3 was blasted for its sheer hypocrisy by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Esmail Baqaei. Here is what he wrote on X, as quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim (all emphasis mine):

Shameful! Israel targets peaceful nuclear facilities, bombs homes, and kills Iranians in cold blood in clear violation of international law — yet Macron now decides to distort Iran’s nuclear program. The level of hypocrisy is astonishing. Remember the facts of history: Germany ignited two world wars, but Iranians, out of humanitarian values, gave refuge to Jews fleeing Hitler — ask the descendants of Polish and French refugees who received Iranian passports to find refuge from Hitler's persecution. Remember their names: Amir-Ali Amini (17, taekwondo), Parsa Mansour (paddle sports). Niloufar Qalehvand (Pilates instructor), Mehdi Poladvand (horse rider). Those who have always stood on the wrong side of history should now remain silent.

Later today, a few hours after the statement on his Truth Social, during an interview with ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, Trump said that it is still possible that his country gets involved in the war between Iran and Israel (emphasis mine):

We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved.

Remember what I wrote earlier? He is aware that Netanyahu will force him to enter the fray. Anyway… he also said that he is open to Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea to serve as a mediator between the two warring countries:

I would be open to it. [Putin] is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved.

…though Russia and Iran signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement only a few months ago (on this topic see John Helmer’s latest blog post).

In any case, Trump’d better take note of threats looming on US bases in the Middle East, coming not only from Iran, but also from other parties of the Axis of Resistance, such as Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, warning US against intervention in war on Iran, as reported in this article by Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the targeting of Haifa oil refinery last night, which suffered significant damage, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, in retaliation to the Israeli bombing of the South Pars gas field in Iran - by the way, expect a significant surge in oil prices tomorrow, Monday 16th June 2025! He also reminded everyone that today…

We were supposed to present our proposal in the sixth round [of Oman-mediated indirect US-Iran talks]

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, adding though that now…

From our perspective, the US is a partner in these assaults and must bear responsibility.

…while Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi tweeted on X:

The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.

Well… negotiations with parties, such as the Outlaw US Empire, who run these in bad faith, just to lure you in a trap, are pointless!

It is also worth reporting that Ebrahim Rezaei, a senior Iranian lawmaker, has called for Tehran to formally withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as per Al Mayadeen:

Now is the best time to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. We agreed that the Treaty... would ensure our security, not become the reason for its absence.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed his Foreign Minister, stating:

The United States is undoubtedly playing a direct role in the Israeli military operations. Israel cannot do anything without Washington's permission. Israel's actions are being carried out with the direct approval of the United States.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, while IRNA quoted him as saying:

The Israeli aggression against Iran, using airspace and territory of a friendly and brotherly country [Iraq], is a clear manifestation of the regime’s criminal and aggressive nature, as well as disregard for international laws and norms. Iran’s response was both a legitimate defense of its territorial integrity and a decisive response to a regime that is based on occupation, crime, and violation.

On the other hand, it is worth reporting some statements from Reserve Major General Amos Gilad, former senior official in the Israeli Ministry of Security, who, speaking to Israeli Channel 12, said (all emphasis mine):

We may reach a situation where they continue to attack us. They understand, based on what the consul in New York, who is supposed to represent Israel, is saying, that the United States is not with us. Eventually, Iran will say, Israel attacked us, so we have no choice but to develop nuclear weapons. Our reward will be our defeat. The Iranians will fight, and it may take a long time. From their perspective, we have harmed their national honor. There is the Fordow site, which is deeply buried underground and requires American assistance. What is the political leadership doing? We started the war, and now we’re asking Trump to intervene? Why would he? Is Trump obligated to us? We don’t have a Foreign Ministry or other agencies; there’s just Netanyahu and Dermer! Did you coordinate with Trump? He [Trump] has a method. He’s very happy for others to do the work. He will fight until the last Israeli. He might join, but he said it himself: only if American soldiers are attacked. And they haven’t been. The Iranians intend to continue launching rockets, and they may retain this ability. Countries like China and Russia might also stand by their side.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime, both countries have continued exchanged fire, with the first wave of Iranian missiles (50+) in daylight this afternoon, targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Ashkelon, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and IRNA, following the Israeli bombing of Tehran and Tabriz earlier in the day (see this Al Mayadeen article for more details on the Israeli aggression). In the evening Israel responded targeting the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, as reported in this other Al Mayadeen article. An additional wave of Iranian missiles was launched earlier tonight towards central Israel and more may come soon, with the Iranian Armed Forces stating:

Netanyahu’s criminal regime has launched a doomed aggression based on a grave miscalculation. Most assuredly, the scope of Iran's destructive retaliation will include all corners of the occupied territories. The scope of Iran's destructive retaliation will include all corners of the occupied territories. A comprehensive target bank covering sensitive sites deep inside the occupied territories, which will be struck in the coming phase.

…urging settlers to move away from sensitive targets, as per Al Mayadeen.

I am afraid it is going to be a long war of attrition!

