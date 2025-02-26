Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published on Thursday 20th February 2025.

Trump talks to Putin, the EU to itself

The phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on 12th February [2025] had a follow-up that demonstrates the two leaders' intent to forge a partnership that goes beyond ending the war in Ukraine. Trump described the conversation in a post on Truth Social as “a long and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin... We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the strength of the dollar, and various other topics”, including “the great benefit we will one day have in working together”.

The phone call was part of a rapid series of developments that left European leaders anxious, especially when it was made clear that they had not been invited to participate in the dialogue, despite the servile collaboration in the war in Ukraine initiated by the Biden administration and NATO to “weaken” Russia.

On the same day, the US Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard is known for her criticism of the intelligence community, especially because of the assessments that have produced a series of endless wars, often influenced by British intelligence. Because of this, what in Italy we would call the “deviant [secret] services” were frantically organising to defeat her appointment, accusing her of supporting “conspiracy theories” and being a mouthpiece for “brutal dictators” like Putin and Assad.

Two subsequent events increased the consternation of European leaders. According to media reports, a speech delivered by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the meeting of the NATO Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine in Brussels left the Alliance in “disarray”. Hegseth said the war in Ukraine must end on US terms, including: the recognition that it is “unrealistic” to return to Ukraine's 2014 borders; the fact that NATO membership for Ukraine will not happen; any peacekeeping mission deployed will be a “non-NATO mission” and will not include US troops. Each of these points contradicted the demands made by European governments.

The next day, Vice-President J.D. Vance dropped a bombshell at the Munich Security Conference. “The threat that concerns me most about Europe is not Russia, it's not China, it's not any other external actor. What worries me is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values”, Vance said, referring to actions such as the overthrow of elections in Romania, the censorship of dissenting voices, and the exclusion of alleged extremist parties from the conference on the left and right.

And while European leaders were meeting in Paris on 17th February [2025] to formulate a response to Trump's offensive, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (photo) were on their way to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the summit of heads of state, following a telephone conversation in which they pledged to end the lack of dialogue that has prevailed over the past three years. As for the disheartened Europeans summoned to Paris by Macron and Starmer, they could only see a deep rift and the summit ended in a deadlock.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article that follows was published on Wednesday 19th February 2025.

How a free Europe could benefit from ongoing tectonic changes

Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

Although the annual Munich Security Conference (MSC) still claims to be a forum for the exchange of views between security policymakers from around the world, over the years it has turned into a blatant public relations event for NATO and the interests of the Western military-industrial complex. The lack of confrontation has led to a situation where the danger of nuclear war has never been more acute.

At this year's conference, Schiller Institute President Helga Zepp-LaRouche issued a statement criticising the “war party” and calling on NATO leaders to take a serious look at their political failures. The statement was also distributed as a flyer at a protest rally in Munich, at which she, Ray McGovern and Scott Ritter were invited to address the crowd via video. For Zepp-LaRouche, “the true character of the transatlantic ‘elites’ was exposed by the reaction to President Trump's initiative to engage in direct dialogue with President Putin to finally end the lost war in Ukraine”. Trump has stated that he is willing to consider Russia's security interests and the danger of NATO expansion.

This reality is precisely what many European leaders still refuse to recognise, as seen during the Paris meeting on 17th February [2025], hastily convened after US Vice President J.D. Vance's speech to the MSC. They may want to continue the war, in line with British designs, but it will not be that easy, as there is no consensus on how to proceed, even among the eight heads of state and government meeting in Paris.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche emphasises in her statement that the collapse of the old unipolar neo-liberal world order, dominated by the Anglo-Americans, presents “an excellent opportunity for a new direction that corresponds to the true interests of European nations”. The rapid growth of the BRICS states, for example, “demonstrates the determination of the nations of the global South to leave behind five hundred years of colonialism and take charge of their own economic development. Instead of widening the geopolitical confrontation to the Indo-Pacific with ‘global NATO’, Germany and other European nations must seize the opportunity, offered to our future, of constructive cooperation with the BRICS states and the Global South, which constitutes 85 per cent of the world's population”.

“The tectonic shifts in the strategic situation” Zepp-LaRouche's statement concludes, “offer a fantastic opportunity for European nations to work together on a new international security and development architecture that takes into account the interests of every single nation on this planet” and to “put the economy back on the path to growth, help secure world peace, and open up a positive future perspective for citizens. What we can do to contribute to the further development of the human species is neither Taurus missiles nor Leopard 2 tanks, but the revival of culture, philosophy and science' classics”.

Read the full statement here: https://www.bueso.de/deutschlands-positiver-beitrag-neuen-weltordnung [in German]