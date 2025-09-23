US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Sunday, 21st September 2025, US President Donald J. Trump issued the following threat to Afghanistan on his Truth Social:

Speaking to the press later, he reiterated his vague threat, saying that he wants Bagram Airbase “back soon, right away” and that…

If they don't do it, you're gonna find out what I am going to do.

…as quoted by Al Maadeen, which reported that, earlier last week, Trump had already mentioned Bagram Airbase, highlighting its alleged strategic location:

Exactly one hour away [on foot? By car? By plane?] from where China makes its nuclear weapons.

…though there is no know Chinese nuclear facility near the border with Afghanistan (see here). So, clearly Trump is just making up excuses to wage war with Afghanistan once again. Apparently, the Outlaw US Empire has not learnt the lesson!

Nevertheless, it must be said that Bagram Airbase, just north of Kabul, was the largest hub for the Outlaw US Empire during its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, “critical for air operations, logistics, and counterterrorism campaigns”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reminds us that the base was abandoned by the Outlaw US Empire after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. So, regardless of its proximity to any Chinese nuclear facility, it does hold a strategic value.

Of course, Taliban officials were not happy with Trump’s threats and responded saying that Afghanistan’s sovereignty is non-negotiable, dismissing his claims about Chinese military presence at Bagram as unfounded, stating instead that the airbase is under Afghan control, with no foreign presence.

Taliban’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

It should be recalled that, under the Doha Agreement, the United States pledged that “it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs”.

…while Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister said:

Even if the United States recognized our government and pledged to rebuild all of Afghanistan, we would never cede an inch of our country for their military presence.

Afghan Army Chief of Staff Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat responded to Trump stating:

Some governments accepted foreign occupation to protect themselves, but we believe in God Almighty; we do not need anyone, and we are not afraid of anyone. The Afghan people do not fear any unbeliever; relying on God, they have proven this in 20 years of jihad. We will not give one inch of Afghanistan. Any agreement concerning Bagram Air Base, even one inch of it, is unacceptable and will not be negotiated. [Afghanistan is] fully independent, governed by its people, and does not rely on any foreign power. We are not afraid of any bully or aggressor.

If you remember, at the end of my previous original article I mentioned the warning issued by US National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC) of imminent attack threats from al-Qaeda and its Yemeni branch AQAP (al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula). Back then I speculated that the CIA may be plotting a false flag to create an excuse to bomb Yemen and/or Iran. However, maybe the false flag (if it materializes) could be used to justify a new invasion/occupation of Afghanistan, which could then be used as a launching pad for aggression against China or Iran, given that it borders both countries.

Iranian Parliament - from Tasnim .

Let’s now move to Iran, where yesterday (Monday 22nd September 2025) at least 70 members of the Parliament “signed a letter to the Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] and the heads of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, urging a reassessment of the country’s defense doctrine and its stance on nuclear weapons”, as per Al Mayadeen. This request follows the activation of the so-called snapback mechanism of the JCPOA by the E3 (France, Germany and UK) at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the end of last week (which I covered here).

Iranian lawmaker Hossein Ali Hajideligani was quoted by Tasnim as saying:

By triggering the snapback mechanism against Iran, the Europeans demonstrated that they are not committed to their obligations. Under such circumstances, it is natural for Iran to adopt serious and strategic decisions (in response to) this irresponsible approach.

…adding that “the issue of leaving the NPT [(Nuclear) Non-Proliferation Treaty] is not a mere media slogan or verbal threat, but an option that has been studied at different levels and is ready to be introduced on the Parliament floor” and that “this measure would serve as a firm and clear response to Europe’s breaches and hostile actions”.

Speaking to Al Maydeen yesterday, Ahmad Naderi, member of the Presiding Committee of the Iranian Parliament, said that the total number of signatories to the parliamentary letter could rise even further, adding:

We do not seek escalation — but our equations will change if existential threats persist. This is a diplomatic and parliamentary interaction — lawmakers are responding to the people’s view and consulting with the leadership.

…referring to the fact that a large part of Iranian public opinion now supports a defensive nuclear option.

Logo of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) - from IRNA .

Of course, Iranian officials know very well that leaving the NPT would give the perfect excuse to USrael (not a typo!) to wage a new war against their country and bomb all their nuclear facilities. For this reason they have never stopped military preparations since the 12-day war and for this reason last Sunday, on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) issued the following statement warning that “any new act of aggression or miscalculation by enemies - particularly Israel or the US - will face a ‘decisive, crushing and regret-inducing’ response”, as quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim (all emphasis mine):

Sacred Defense Week is, in fact, a celebration of the victory of popular resistance, recalling one of the most brilliant chapters in the history of the Islamic Revolution. It is a source of national pride, and a generator of resistance on a global scale If the enemy commits any new miscalculation or act of aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran will possess the upper hand and control the initiative on the battlefield, and deliver another lethal, cautionary response. Effective deterrence is the product of permanent readiness, creativity in designing strategy, tactics and operations in battle with enemies, and the continuous development of technologies and advanced defense and military systems in all fields.

IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi - from IRNA .

A similar message was delivered yesterday by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, as reported by both IRNA and Tasnim, whereas today IRGC Deputy Commander stated (all emphasis added):

Before the [12-day] war began, the enemies declared their goal, which was the annihilation of Iran. However, they soon realized Iran’s power and strength, especially after the attack on the largest US military base in the region. Following the strike on the US military base in Qatar, the US President immediately contacted the Emir of Qatar to request a ceasefire. One must ask, “Did they lack aircraft, troops, missiles, or money that they chose to surrender?” During the Sacred Defense [the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq War], Saddam [Hussein] was the spearhead of the attacks against us, supported by 87 countries. Yet in this 12-day war, they directly entered the battlefield without intermediaries, insisting that this would be the end of the Islamic Republic. Ultimately, they admitted that they did not achieve their goal.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters - from IRNA .

Two days ago IRNA also quoted Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, as saying:

[Iranians] with a spirit full of resistance, perseverance, sacrifice, and dedication stood against the enemy’s all-out invasion and recorded an epic of dignity, independence, and honor in history. [Today Iran needs] the same discourse of resistance and steadfastness. [Referring to the 12-day war] The enemy launched the war with the aim of weakening the national will; but it ended in strengthening national cohesion, enhancing the spirit of resistance, and redefining the central role of the people in defending the country.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami (L) - from IRNA .

In the meantime, Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), flew to Moscow (Russia) on occasion of the international World Atomic Week (WAW) forum (25-28 September 2025), but also to visit factories, meet with scientific and research institute, hold talks with Russian officials and sign documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

The world will not find peace as long the three European countries and the Israeli regime keep defying the international law and regulations.

I would just add the Outlaw US Empire to the list of countries mentioned by Eslami.

According to the news reports, the AEOI chief will ink an agreement with Russia for the construction of 8 nuclear power plants by Rosatom, 4 of which in Bushehr, for a total electricity generation of ~20 GW! This clearly shows the closer ties established between Russia and Iran in the nuclear energy sector and possibly beyond that, if you consider that Eslami’s delegation travelled to Moscow, not 1, not 2, but… 3 days before the start of the WAW forum!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

At the same time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated the threat to nullify the Cairo Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if UN sanctions against Iran are restored next Saturday, 27th September 2025, though he kept the door open for negotiations with the E3 (emphasis mine):

In a press conference after the agreement with the IAEA, I emphasized that if the snapback is ultimately implemented, the agreement with the IAEA will also be invalidated. If the destructive action of the three European countries in the Security Council is ultimately implemented, Iran will react and we will again reach new conditions with the IAEA. I will meet with the major European powers' foreign ministers, and this is a moment when the opposing sides must decide whether they choose the path of cooperation or confrontation.

…as quoted in this article by Al Mayadeen, which, in another one, reported the following remarks that Araghchi made on X regarding Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu and the position of several Jews against the Zionists’ war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine (all emphasis added):

Despite his claims of victory, Netanyahu has brought ruin and unprecedented isolation to Israel. The criminal Israeli regime has never been more reviled in our region and around the world. Repugnantly, he is tarnishing the image of all Jews and Judaism by committing genocide of Palestinians in their name. It is touching that a rising number of Jews are loudly speaking up against this abuse of their faith, demanding an end to the monopolization and tainting of Judaism by wanted war criminals. The world should support them in their effort to stop Netanyahu's attempt to conflate a divine religion with a sordid ideology of death built on racism and displacement. On the occasion of the Jewish New Year, I would like to extend felicitations to Iranian Jews and indeed all true followers of the teachings of Moses (PBUH), and applaud their embrace of peace.

…as quoted also by IRNA and Tasnim.

Speaking to the press in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Araghchi reiterated that Iran is still open to find a solution regarding the JCPOA snapback mechanism (source: IRNA - all emphasis mine):

We proved this in practice and when the JCPOA agreement was reached. We remained committed to the JCPOA until the Americans withdrew from it. If the US had not withdrawn from this agreement [in 2018], Iran would have proven that it is seeking to use diplomacy and peaceful and diplomatic solutions. In consultations with the three European countries and in messages we have with the American side, both directly and indirectly, we emphasized that we are ready to reach a diplomatic solution regarding the withdrawal mechanism, but a solution that meets the interests of the Iranian people and takes into account our security concerns. I am here (in New York) to use diplomatic consultations to find a solution, and otherwise, the path of the Iranian people is clear and we will continue on our own path. We think that the good of the region, the good of the non-proliferation regime, and international law all depend on finding a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and snapback mechanism.

First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref - from Tasnim .

It is also worth mentioning that, expecting the triggering of the JCPOA snapback mechanism and the resumption of UN sanctions, Iran has also prepared economic contingency plans, as Mohammad Reza Aref, first Vice-President of Iran, said at a session of the Economic Council yesterday (source: Tasnim):

We are not volunteers for the return of sanctions, but if the (snapback) mechanism is implemented, the necessary economic forecasts and plans (to counter them) have been prepared.

…explaining that “the administration has designed governance structures for ‘special conditions’, stating that similar mechanisms were applied successfully during the recent 12-day imposed war in June” 2025.

SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani - from Tasnim .

Also Ali Larijani, SNSC Secretary and senior political advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, had his say with regards to the West’s unreliable behaviour, reneging on its commitments (all emphasis added):

The problem lies in their abuse of contractual texts. Iran has never avoided negotiations to resolve issues; even amid talks, they bombarded us. They chant slogans of negotiation, but in practice pursue other objectives. If a rational and fair proposal is presented that secures Iran’s interests, we will accept it. But we remain committed and uncompromising when it comes to our national interests and security, just as we did regarding our missile capabilities.

…as reported by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

Marshal Staff Lieutenant General Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, last Sunday, 21st September 2025, the country celebrated the 11th anniversary of the revolution that brought Ansar Allah, also known as Houthis, to power in 2014, after deposing the US puppets. The day before (i.e. Saturday 20th September 2025), Marshal Staff Lieutenant General Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, gave the following speech (source: Saba - all emphasis mine - a short summary can be found in this Al Mayadeen article):

In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, and blessings and peace be upon His noble Messenger and upon his pure and chosen family; and may God be pleased with his righteous companions. On my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues in the Supreme Political Council, I congratulate our dear Yemeni people on the eleventh anniversary of the glorious 21st September Revolution. On the same occasion I extend my congratulations to the leader of the blessed revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badruddin al-Houthi — may God protect him — and I take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt congratulations and blessings to our heroes who are stationed on the fronts of honor defending the dignity of our dear people and protecting the beloved homeland across its plains and seas. These congratulations are also extended to all the sincere ones in various broad fields of jihad, to all the honorable and free people at home and abroad. O great Yemeni people: This year marks the eleventh anniversary of the glorious 21 September Revolution, arriving amid winds of rapid challenges and changes, at a stage when the wounds of our nation bleed, and when the Palestinian people face the fiercest waves of Zionist crime and brutality in massacres unprecedented in history, committed in cold blood under the umbrella of blatant American support. The entire Arab region is being violated, and the Israeli enemy intensifies its rampage—striking here and assassinating there—flouting all norms and international laws. The most recent chapters of its crimes include the treacherous aggression and the heinous assassination attempt against the negotiating delegation of Hamas in the heart of Doha [Qatar], the brutal crime against the civilians living in Al-Tahrir neighborhood in the capital Sana’a, in Al-Jawf governorate, and the aggression on the port of Hodeidah. These successive events and their implications provide decisive proof of the correctness and effectiveness of the glorious 21st September Revolution—this revolution that restored Yemen’s dignity and freed it from the clutches of tutelage, putting it on the path to independence and freedom, to write a new chapter in its history with independent decision, unbroken will, and unwavering resolve. When we recall the anniversary of the 21st September Revolution, we are not just recalling a past event; we are recalling a living and vibrant reality that still shapes our present and forms our future. It is an anniversary that ignites in hearts the flame of dignity and honor and is a reminder of the historic turning point in which the Yemeni people regained their free will and raised their voices loudly against corruption, tutelage, and dependency, thereby drawing a new page of honor and dignity in their struggle. O dear Yemeni people: Whoever contemplates Yemen’s reality since the establishment of the Yemeni Republic cannot but realize the depth of the accumulated imbalances and that Yemen was never well. From this understanding emerges the importance of the glorious 21st September Revolution, which was a national necessity and an urgent popular need, at a moment when the country’s resources were being eroded, values were being replaced, and identity was being eroded by the meddling of outsiders , their internal tools tainted with dependency and corruption. The blessed 21st September Revolution came as the culmination of our people’s struggle after decades of betrayal and frustration, after the forces of the former regime had nullified all legitimacy, squandered all the country’s resources, and made the nation’s sovereignty permissible to abuse. The revolution exposed the truth about these forces that practiced concession and betrayal, sold the national decision, and emptied state institutions of their sovereign substance in favor of foreign tutelage, which in recent years had become an open reality. Whoever recalls that dark phase preceding the outbreak of the popular revolution will realize that we were living at the peak of national decline, when some of the then-ruling local forces colluded with foreign agendas at the expense of the people, their interests, the country’s sovereignty, and independence, until they brought the country to an overt guardianship that turned its sovereignty into a paper in the hands of foreign appetites. The center of decision moved then from the presidential palace to the U.S. embassy building, and the ambassador became the one who commands and forbids—deciding whatever he wished, directing as he wanted, planning and executing in a blatant and flagrant scene. It was not mere indirect influence but explicit management and a soft occupation presented to the people as an existing fact, as if it were an inescapable fate to be accepted and adapted to. In response to this decline, the 21st September Revolution came as a brave liberating act that wrote for Yemen a title of dignity upon the brow of history, restored the will of a people that wanted life, and opened a new page of pride and independence. O dear Yemeni people: The revolutionary escalation that culminated in the victory of the Yemeni people on 21st September was not an expression of one sect over another, nor of one tribe over another, nor of one region isolated from others; rather, it was a purely popular effort originating from their suffering, encompassing all segments, and expressing their aspirations. Yemenis of different components rose in a single popular alignment, acting for their homeland—not for anyone else—and stood together confronting corruption and dependency, thereby writing an unforgettable page of glory. At that decisive moment faces were exposed and masks fell. External actors emerged confronting the will of the people, using their instruments inside the country, deluded that they could halt the sweeping revolutionary tide and the advancing popular movement. But the great awareness of the people was the rock upon which foreign conspiracies were shattered and attempts to revert were hindered. That conscious, peaceful, responsible popular movement was a shining page in modern Yemeni history, written by Yemenis with the blood of their dignity and the honor of their struggle. History will record it as an everlasting lesson for generations to come, as an epic of freedom, rare in its peacefulness and great in its achievement, astonishing observers and described as “an extraordinary act”. Yes, the 21st September Revolution was achieved at the lowest cost and with the highest levels of awareness and discipline, establishing security, preserving public and private property, calling all national partners to peace and partnership, offering a unique model, and achieving a lofty national goal. Brothers and sisters: The 21st September Revolution possessed features rarely united in a popular revolution: it was not imported or paid for from abroad; it sprang from the womb of the people—their pains and hopes, wounds and aspirations—and was distinguished by striking popular discipline and steadfast peacefulness. Although arms were present in many hands, Yemeni wisdom served as the guardian; not a single attack on civilians was recorded. The scene was more than believable and less likely to be repeated. One of the most prominent characteristics of this revolution was its tolerance toward its opponents. Despite the hostility and conspiracies it faced, at the height of its victory it decided to extend its hand to all sons of the homeland, even those who were on the side of its adversaries. It included them in the (Peace and Partnership Agreement), guaranteed their rights, properties, and political positions, and declared that it is a revolution for everyone—not for exclusion or revenge, but to protect the homeland and participate in building its future. There is neither victor nor vanquished; the entire people triumphed. But they quickly denied it, and the outside began to weave conspiracies and used them when a direct military aggression was launched announced from Washington, and this aggression was led by the Saudi regime in an attempt to return Yemen again to tutelage. But they failed and were thwarted, by God’s grace and the steadfastness and valor of this great Yemeni people—a people of faith and wisdom. A people who have tasted freedom will not consent to be slaves except to God Almighty. Brothers and sisters: The Palestinian cause was present as a priority in the 21st September Revolution from its very outset, being the central and greatest oppression from which other oppressions in our region and Islamic world branch. The revolution maintained its principled and religious stance in standing with the Palestinian people, sanctified them with blood and immortal positions, prevented Israeli navigation from passing through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, reaching to the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean, and mobilized all its capabilities to support the Palestinian people. In this context, the Prime Minister in the Government of Change and Construction and a number of his ministerial colleagues, and a large number of heroes from the armed forces and citizens of this dear people rose as noble martyrs in the framework of the Battle of the Promised Opening and the Sacred Jihad. Were it not for this revolution, normalization with the enemy Israeli entity would have been proclaimed from Yemen in response to American directives. Brothers and sisters: Today we close a decade of the brutal American–Saudi aggression that has not stopped to this day, with all it mobilized of military arsenals, international alliances, and financial and political capabilities. After years of systematic killing and destruction, the suffocating siege, and deliberate starvation, we stand today firmer, mightier, and more resolute to defend our country and repel any aggression imposed upon it. We strive diligently to achieve achievements in the time of challenges and extract successes from between the jaws of aggression and siege. Our dear people have the right to see their wounds bear dignity and their pains turn into victory, to be proud of their revolution, esteem their leadership, and trust the correctness of their approach. The glorious 21st September Revolution was not a moment of anger but a path of awareness to protect the people and sovereignty over every inch of our free and occupied lands—from wounded Aden to our plundered coasts—and it returned to Yemen its historical role at the Arab and Islamic levels as an initiator in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and a strong barrier against normalization projects and Zionist domination. Brothers and sisters: As we celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the glorious 21st September Revolution, we remember our brothers in Gaza who have lived for nearly two years under the crimes of the occupying Zionist entity without restraint from the governments, armies of our Arab and Islamic nation. At this occasion we say to our dear Yemeni people with pride and esteem that one of the most important fruits of our blessed revolution is Yemen’s standing—leadership and people—on all military, security, political, and cultural levels, officially and popularly, alongside our oppressed brothers in Palestine and the Gaza Strip. This is strong evidence that Yemen lives beyond the era of foreign tutelage and enjoys full independence and complete sovereignty in its decision. Within this framework we confront the imams of disbelief—our Arab and Islamic nation’s enemies, America and Israel—in the Battle of the Promised Opening and the Sacred Jihad. We affirm today our steadfast position alongside Palestine and its just cause and renew Yemen’s solidarity—government and people—with Arab countries and peoples subjected to continuous Israeli aggression, which confirms the brutality of the Israeli enemy and its implementation and entrenchment of a policy of violation with blatant American and Western support. We had hoped that the extraordinary Doha summit would produce practical resolutions rather than words and expressions of condemnation. The message from the Zionist aggression on Qatar was clear to all: the role awaits those who do not awaken. We are facing an enemy that answers only the language of force no matter how much some bury their heads in the sand, and the American bases in the region are for its protection and not for you, as some imagine; they are upon you and not for you. Here we affirm Yemen’s stance in support of Arab and Islamic unity in confronting this danger, and we also express the will of the Yemeni people every day in strikes by our armed forces deep into this usurping entity. Nothing else expresses the will of the Yemeni people; any other voice is a functional voice uttered by others purportedly on behalf of this country, unfortunately on behalf of those who employed them for that purpose and not on behalf of the Yemeni people with their known positions and sacrifices. We stand with reverence, esteem, and honor before the steadfastness and patience of our great Yemeni people—workers and employees, women and men, and children—in facing the American–Saudi aggression and blockade, which has not stopped to this day and whose outcome will be abundant good as God promised the patient. We praise, in this regard, the patience and steadfastness of the Yemeni mujahida woman—mother and sister—in forging epics of steadfastness, planting a culture of dignity and honor, and instilling the principles of jihad in the consciousness of generations. We renew our pledge to our dear Yemeni people that we are working to recover all the rights of the people and to preserve their sovereignty, resources and wealth, and we call on citizens in the occupied areas to reject the military presence of occupying forces. We call on the aggressor states to implement their obligations toward peace and to compensate for the damage inflicted on Yemen as a result of the aggression and siege. We extend our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies to all the martyrs of Yemen in general, and we single out the martyrs of the recent Israeli attacks on civilian neighborhoods in Al-Tahrir district, Al-Jawf governorate, and Hodeidah. We ask God to grant the martyrs mercy and forgiveness, to fortify the hearts of their families with patience and consolation, and complete healing for the wounded. We affirm to our people that these pure bloods will not be in vain; they are in the cause of God and in support of our brothers in Palestine, and that the Yemeni Armed Forces will inflict the harshest blows on the criminal Zionist entity. We reiterate that the government continues to perform its duties and serve the people and that we will continue on the same path toward radical change until achieving the construction of a modern and just Yemeni state on the path of the righteous martyrs, God willing. Mercy and eternity to the martyrs, healing to the wounded, freedom to the prisoners. Victory to Yemen, Palestine, and all the free in the nation. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Of course, also Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered a speech on Sunday 21st September 2025. Here are some highlights from Saba (all emphasis added - a summary can be found in this Al Mayadeen article):

The steps of the revolution and the financing carried out by the people through their convoys which went to the camps and to the places where Yemenis moved, in their efforts to accomplish this entitlement, were based on reliance on God, trust in Him, and confidence in Him, and the effort exerted by the people with Yemeni will bore a great historic victory. Our revolutionary course continues in confronting the enemies despite the difficult circumstances and the terrible legacy over decades during which this country’s wealth was plundered, where more than $500 billion of the people’s oil wealth was lost without building for them an economic infrastructure over more than 30 years, and most matters were built on a very serious imbalance according to factional, partisan, and personal interests. It is clear that those who were controlling the situation in the country at that time calculated only their personal interests, acquiring companies and massive resources, and in a UN Security Council report more than $60 billion was the share of one single individual, and that was only what remained in the veins after the slaughter. God Almighty will not forsake a believing people who relied on Him, trusted Him, followed His way, submitted to Him, and liberated themselves from all the tyrants of the earth. With God’s success, His help, and reliance upon Him, our people will overcome all obstacles and challenges and will reap the great fruit of this great liberation revolution in building a pioneering civilization. The reliance of our people on God and their trust in Him, then their effort, their giving, their sacrifices, their determination, and their awareness of the importance of what they were doing—that was the clear matter which God granted a great fruit and a great result in achieving a historic victory. There was total waste of sovereignty and independence and complete neglect of them, and the forces that submitted to foreign tutelage from their positions in power were entirely dependent on the outside. They opened the way for this American intervention to control everything. Our dear people set out to make this great liberation achievement and achieved a victory over foreign powers, foremost among them the Americans, who had violated the independence and sovereignty of the country. The conduct on 21st September in the historic victory was refined. There were no assaults, no abuses, no unjust excesses. There were no score-settling by the revolution’s pioneers or its masses, neither on the political level nor in regard to any other considerations. On 21st September, with the great historic accomplishment in the capital Sana’a, security and stability prevailed for everyone. The revolution provided safety and reassurance to all residents of Sana’a of different orientations and political leanings. All the work of the tools of America and Israel, financed by some Gulf states, with American supervision and Israeli engineering, is heading in a very evil direction contrary to the values of Islam. It is enough that the tools of America and Israel have been exposed as bankrupt of any true project that calls for brotherhood and cooperation. Their call, alongside the regional tools, is only toward division, strife, hatred, and animosity. When God granted this great achievement to the Yemeni people, there was no score-settling or mass killings. Rather, the leaders of those local tools were in a state of complete reassurance. At that time, the Peace and Partnership Agreement was presented and a political formula was signed by everyone, internationally recognized and acknowledged by international and regional parties and others. Those who were controlling the country were its enemies, foremost among them the Americans. The meetings of the American ambassador and the interventions of the US embassy were openly clear, and American dictates were tyrannical dictates leading people in a direction contrary to divine values, to justice, and far from the good of peoples. One of the great accomplishments of the 21st September Revolution is restoring to this great people the human value of freedom in its true sense. When our people possess their freedom, independence, and human dignity, and preserve their faith identity, they can build upon that a human civilization. The situation before achieving this great accomplishment was catastrophic and extremely dangerous, and American tutelage in all fields was leading the country toward collapse. Everyone remembers before the Revolution the economic collapse, when there was no military war on the country, and all the country’s resources, financial grants, and aid were officially provided. The economic collapse before the Revolution, even though there was no foreign war on the country or external siege, had no justification or excuse for the economic situation to head toward total collapse. Likewise, before the Revolution there was a security collapse, as Sana’a became unsafe. Even security officers were killed continuously, and assaults reached even some hospitals. The American was working to target the people’s identity, their values, their morals, in many matters, wanting to empty them of all their values and elements of strength, and to spawn small organizations and parties aimed at fragmentation and dispersal—separating youth from one another and women from one another. All the headings that scatter the people were promoted by the enemies through intellectual pumping that destroys and fragments the people and makes them susceptible to American and Israeli control. The liberation and rise of the Yemeni people based on their freedom and faith identity was seen by the enemy as a danger to the Israeli agenda and the project of a “Greater Israel”. Everyone knows what happened over many years of intense escalation across eight years of crimes and continued cruel siege. All the work of the tools of Zionism is distortion, casting doubt, and belittling the value of Yemen’s stance, which is a great position acknowledged by the whole world and even by the Israeli enemy. All enemy efforts in this phase are focused on eliminating the Yemeni front by all means of targeting because they want to monopolize the Palestinian people to resolve the matter with them alone. The Israeli enemy has exposed itself in its crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and in its brutality even toward women, children, the elderly and the young in the most horrific manner; it does not even recognize its mercenaries and regional patrons as human beings. The enemy has designs on the sanctities of the Ummah and its danger to al-Aqsa extends to Mecca and Medina. What is being said now about Syria—that there is work to reach a security agreement—will never protect Syria, and Syrians should look at the Palestinian Authority: did agreements protect it in the West Bank from steps of annexation and further land seizure there? Only a serious, practical, united stand against the Israeli enemy will protect the Ummah and its peoples. Some of the richest and most powerful Arab countries stand with Israel and conspire against the fronts that confront it, and some Arab states openly call for disarming the mujahideen in Gaza and Lebanon and adopt Israeli talking points against the Yemeni front. If the Israeli enemy were rid of the Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon and Iran fronts, it would turn to target others—and they would be ripe for total defeat and collapse; some Arab regimes should have benefitted from these fronts rather than conspiring against them economically, in intelligence, and militarily.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures from Saba, celebrating the 21st September (2014) revolution:

