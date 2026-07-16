Apologies for my absence in the last couple of days, but I have been quite busy. We will start to catch up today (Thursday 16th July 2026) with the developments over the last few days, starting from Tuesday 14th July 2026, when - in the early morning - the Outlaw US Empire started bombing Iran for the third night in a row, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), Middle East Spectator (MES) and Fotros Resistance:

From Fotros Resistance and Middle East Spectator (MES).

Targets hit by US strike included Kish, Bushehr, Jask, Bandar Kangan, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, etc., resulting in the killing of family members of an Iranian park ranger in northern Hormozgan Province (see Mehr), a massacre condemned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in this tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

The list of America's crimes against Iranians grows longer every day, and with each passing day, America reveals a new layer of its enmity toward Iran. In the early hours of Tuesday, the terrorist U.S. military attacked an environmental ranger post in the village of Seyed Jowzar, Hajjiabad County, in northern Hormozgan, and martyred 3 members of Mr. Javad Hasanzadeh's family, the hardworking ranger. This is merely the latest example of America's heinous war crimes over the past four and a half months, which began with the assassination of Iranian leaders, children, women, and men in Tehran and #Minab and #Lamard and ... on 9th March 1404 [Persian year]. Each new crime only strengthens the Iranian people's resolve to pursue justice, prosecution, and punishment for the perpetrators and masterminds of these atrocities.

At around the same time, UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations) reported on at least 2 Emirati supertankers (Mombasa and Al-Bahiya) being hit by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the US-designated Omani shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

From Twitter (formerly X).

Iranian strikes on ships were followed by missile and drone attacks on US military bases in the region, with sirens and explosions reported in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. The following video from MES shows US interceptors failing and Iranian missiles hitting their targets in Jordan:

This close-up footage from Jordan shows a direct hit on King Faisal Airbase, Jordan (source: MES - no sound):

The IRGC later issued the following statements confirming its attacks on both vessels and US bases across the Middle East (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr an MES (1 and 2)):

Earlier this evening, the U.S. military attempted to escort several ships through the Strait of Hormuz via an illegal route not approved by Iran; a route that is dangerous and has been extensively mined. Two Emirati supertankers, which were deceived by the U.S. into believing they were safe, were targeted and disabled after they turned off their navigation systems and ignored repeated warnings.

In the first phase of our response to the enemy's aggression, the IRGC Navy targeted several weapons depots, a satellite communications center, and a building for the accommodation of U.S. soldiers at Al-Jufair Base in Bahrain, destroying them with missiles and drones.

In another statement, the IRGC reported on additional missile and drone strikes on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain targeting in the 2nd phase of the 2nd wave of Operations Nasr 2, meaning Victory 2 (sources: Fars, Mehr and MES):

fuel storage facilities,

a Patriot air-defense radar,

the base's air control radar,

an early warning radar for a C-RAM air defence system.

In a separate statement the IRGC reported on the results of its strikes on Jordan (source: RNN Mirror - emphasis mine):

To the honorable and Muslim Jordanian people: At dawn today, in the third phase of the second wave of Operation "Nasr 2", and under the slogan "O Vengeance of Al-Hussein (peace be upon him)", the Islamic fighters targeted with ballistic missiles important facilities and deployment sites of the American forces at one of the airbases located on your land, which the criminal American army — criminal against children — was using to launch attacks against us, and they inflicted upon the American criminals the penalty for their actions. On the first day of these aggressions, the arrogant American regime used these same bases to commit a massacre in Minab, which resulted in the martyrdom of 168 innocent school children and their teachers. [See my account of the first day of the Ramadan War here and this article on the Minab massacre] You know very well that we do not bear hostility toward your country; rather, we hold all affection for the noble Jordanian people, as they are among the peoples most aware of the suffering and oppression of the Palestinian people, and they are aware of the crimes committed by the zionist entity in killing seventy thousand Palestinians, including twenty thousand children in Gaza, with the direct support and intervention of the United States. Your serious demand to remove the American occupation bases from the region represents a major contribution to saving the Palestinian people and restoring security to the region. The advancement and pride of Jordan is our wish.

Iran's Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (L), spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Gen. Talaei Nik (C) and Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi (R), Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA and Mehr.

Later on Tuesday, Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

The Strait of Hormuz will never be reopened through war, aggression, or acts of hostility by the United States. The only path to reopening the Strait is respect for the rights of the Iranian nation and full compliance by the United States with the provisions of the memorandum ending the war.

General Talaei Nik, spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, added (source: Mehr - emphasis added):

The country's defense positions are announced in general and mainly by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the Army and the IRGC are also responsible for informing about operational events of the war. The Ministry of Defense actively supports the armed forces within the framework of the policies and strategies of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, especially in the areas of technical, industrial, service and logistical support. Revenge against the murderers and those who ordered the assassination of the martyred Imam and the martyred children of Iran will never be forgotten. Punishing the perpetrators of these crimes will effectively contribute to strengthening deterrence, restoring national security, regional security, and global security.

Speaking to Iranian news agency Noor News, cited by Al Mayadeen, an Iranian military source warned the Outlaw US Empire against re-establishing the naval blockade on the Islamic Republic of Iran:

The response to this siege will be outside all calculations and beyond the imagination of its planners.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme said (emphasis mine):

The Zionist entity, a killer of children, has for eight decades been a principal source of insecurity and instability, fueling wars and aggressions. No rational president would make the strategic mistake of attacking Iran. I am certain that the grand funeral procession of His Eminence, the martyred Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has no parallel in history. The esteemed Hezbollah is defending Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Axis of Resistance will become the quagmire that engulfs the United States and the Zionist entity.

Meanwhile, later on Tuesday, Iran released satellite images showing damage inflicted on US bases across the following previous attacks, as reported by Mehr, MES (1, 2 and 3) and Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3):

Drone command & control center in Bahrain:

Before (L) and after (R) - from MES .

Logistics warehouse at Al-Udeid, Qatar:

Before (L) and after (R) - from MES .

Command & control for MQ-9 drones at Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait:

Before (L) and after (R) - from MES .

As you can see, Iran is slowly but surely damaging or destroying all US assets in the Middle East, some of which very expensive and of strategic importance; on the contrary, as we saw in my previous article, the Outlaw US Empire is hitting fishermen’s boats (instead of IRGC speedboats!) and previously destroyed dockyards and piers, i.e. it is just hitting random stuff in the hope of inflicting some damage!

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad (L) and Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani (R) - from Fars and Mehr.

In the meantime, Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said that, despite US revocation of waivers, oil exports continue (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars and Mehr):

The Petroleum Ministry has for years established the necessary structures to neutralize the impact of the United States' unjust sanctions. Even after the 60-day waiver was granted, we did not dismantle these mechanisms and continued to preserve them. The Americans, as usual, broke their promise and violated Article 10 of the Memorandum of Understanding related to the 60-day waivers.

…while Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeid Iravani sent a long and detailed letter to the UN Secretary-General and the president of the UN Security Council (UNSC) listing all US violations of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire (the full text can be found on IRNA and Mehr).

In parallel, the Iranian Foreign Minister issued the following statement condemning the British decision to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

The British measure is unjustified and irresponsible and contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of international law. The Revolution Guards in Iran are an inseparable part of the Iranian armed forces. Alongside the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it is responsible for defending Iran's territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and national security. Its sacrifices in safeguarding the country, as well as its service to regional peace and security and to human dignity—particularly in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group—are evident to all. This decision, particularly at a time when the West Asia region is in a critical and tense state as a result of the rogue conduct of the United States and the child-killing Zionist regime, demonstrates the utmost ill intent of the architects and approvers of this decision. The UK, which has a long history of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and pursuing colonial policies across the world, particularly in the West Asia region, and which, during the recent US-Zionist military aggression against Iran, acted as an accomplice and facilitator of the aggressors, as acknowledged by the NATO Secretary General, has no moral standing to accuse others. The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that responsibility for the political, legal, and diplomatic consequences of this anti-Iranian decision rests with the UK ruling establishment.

As reported in my previous update, the Iranian Parliament finally reopened last Monday, 13th July 2026, after months of closure and Iranian lawmakers introduced a bill titled “Strategic Action for Security and Sustainable Development in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf” for the management of the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Mehr, which quoted Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament), as saying:

This is the first step. Further measures will follow that will make the enemy regretful. We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

…with more than 180 members of the Parliament vowing to pursue “revenge” and “retribution” against the people responsible for the martyrdom of their late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Fars.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, backed down his plan to impose a 20% fee on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while confirming the naval blockade on Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2):

…and in an interview with Fox News Trump renewed his threats against Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

They want to make a deal, but every time they make a deal, they break it. You better make a deal. You’re not going to have anybody left. We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after. Next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all the power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.

According to Axios (see also Al Mayadeen), during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump urged the latter to start pulling his forces back from the territories occupied in Syria and Lebanon, saying:

They don't want you there. You should redeploy.

However, Netanyahu defended his position regarding holding control of “security zones” along Israeli borders and has reportedly planned to travel to Washington this weekend for a meeting with Trump (source: Al Mayadeen), most likely to convince the latter to escalate the war on Iran even further.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from Al Mayadeen.

Speaking on Iranian television on Tuesday evening and responding to Trump and his naval blockade on Iran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stated that, after so many US violations, Iran is no longer bound by the MoU MoM, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and MES (1, 2 and 3), which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

The U.S. has not merely “violated” the Memorandum of Understanding. With tonight’s action (naval blockade) the MoU has been completely dismantled. We will exercise full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, no matter the costs. Talking about international law during wartime is a joke. They are the ones who attacked us. They can’t come teach us about international law. It’s true that in peacetime, Oman is one of two countries in the Strait of Hormuz. From a legal perspective, that’s correct. However, it’s wartime now, and for national security reasons Iran must control all of the Strait. Oman is a very good partner of us, they opposed all the previous wars against Iran, but we must control that part [Omani waters] to ensure no aggression occurs through it.

On Tuesday evening, Iran restarted its missile and drone attacks on US bases in the region, with reports of several impacts in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, where several US interceptors were seen failing spectacularly in the sky or self-destructing after failing interceptions, as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES and Fotros Resistance:

Iranian Shahed-136 drone impact on a warehouse in Kuwait (source: MES):

…confirmed by NASA fire map (source: MES - 1, 2 and 3):

From MES.

…and also by the IRGC in the following statement (sources: Mehr and MES - all emphasis mine):

In the name of God Almighty. In the fourth wave of Operation Nasr, with the callsign ‘Ya Abul-Hassan’, a warehouse belonging to the Kuwait and Gulf Link Holding Company (KGL) was targeted and completely destroyed in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait. KGL is the main U.S. Army support center in West Asia. On a night when no ship dared to violate orders or cooperate with America, and there were therefore no ship strikes, the enemy struck our coastal bases and points in southern provinces with cruise missiles and fighter bombs to hide its defeat and impotence. The export of oil and gas from the region is either for everyone or for no one. The retaliatory operations of the warriors of Islam shall continue, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to the evil United States until the end of the aggression.

Yesterday morning (Wednesday 15th July 2026), Fotros Resistance summarized the overnight fire exchange between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire as follows (see also Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), IRNA (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), Fars (1, 2, 3 and 4), Mehr (1, 2, 3 and 4) and RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3)):

🇮🇷 🇺🇸 | Intense escalation last night between Iran-US Updates after 10 PM Tehran time: • The US targeted the barracks of the Iranian Army's 388th Brigade in Bampour specifically the conscript soldiers' dormitory, resulting several casualties. • The US targeted a mineral water production facility near a village in Ilam Province. • The US targeted 2 warehouses containing grains and wheat flour in Khuzestan province. • Gov Spox: More than 30 civilians were killed in the US attacks in south Iran. • The IRGC says it targeted:

🇧🇭 Several weapon storage, ship parts & aircraft parts warehouses at Sheikh Isa Airbase, in Bahrain

🇰🇼 Deployment site of MQ-9 drones at Ali Al-Salem base, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 Destroyed warehouse belonging to the Kuwait & Gulf Link Holding Company (KGL), which is the largest US Army support center in West Asia, in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait

🇰🇼 Destroyed the satellite communications center, a missile & air defense radar, a MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, logistics units, and M142 HIMARS missile launchers at a US base (likely Camp Buehring), in Kuwait

🇯🇴 Aircraft shelters hosting F-35A, F-15E & F-16C fighter jets, and MQ-9A Reaper UCAVs at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, in Jordan

🇧🇭 The management center, C&C center, and ammunition & fuel storages at the US Navy 5th support base, in Bahrain —— IRGC also announced that the US should expect the closure of oil & gas routes outside the Strait of Hormoz, in response to the US reinstating the blockade against Iran & charging its own tolls. 🇦🇪 Government sources claim Fujairah Port oil terminal was targeted with missiles in the UAE [United Arab Emirates], halting operations 🇰🇼 The Kuwait Army says Iran hit one of its navy ships which injured 4 units of its armed forces

Iranian Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani (L), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei (C) and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from IRNA.

On the other hand, more than 260 people were injured in the US attacks overnight, as reported by Mehr (1 and 2), which quoted Hossein Kermanpour, spokesperson for the Iranian Health Ministry, as saying:

In the latest wave of the warmongering against our ountry, as many as 26 people have been killed, including 3 women and 6 children under the age of 18. Two of the martyred are women.

…while Iran’s Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

In the attacks launched in recent days on the south of the country, more than 30 civilian citizens lost their lives. The south of Iran is the beating heart of this land. The south of Iran is the soul of Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated lour and clear that the MoU MoM is now dead also for Iran (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

We currently have no plans for negotiations and remain focused on defending the country. In response to the other side's bad faith and breach of commitments, our hands are not tied. Our fighters will respond with full force and power to US aggressions, and in other clauses of the memorandum, wherever we had reciprocal commitments, we have not implemented them. We said from the very beginning: commitment in exchange for commitment. We will implement our obligations as long as the other side adheres to theirs. When the other side violated, we also refrained from implementing our commitments wherever necessary. There is no doubt about defending the country. Our Armed Forces will respond with all their might. These actions are all instances of aggression. All these attacks are illegal. When they hit, they get hit.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf even went as far as saying that Iran is fighting an existential war against the Outlaw US Empire (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

We have never welcomed war and never will, but we must always be ready for battle and stand firm to protect our security and national interests. We must also use diplomacy and negotiations to advance and safeguard our national interests. Our approach, whether to war or negotiations, must be grounded in our national interests and security, while remaining realistic and focused on the long term. If Iran does not benefit from the memorandum of understanding, we have no reason to remain committed to it. We have no choice but to rely on our own strength.

…whereas Gharibabadi warned that…

Our armed forces will respond decisively to the aggressive acts committed by the American regime. We will not leave any aggression or action against the Iranian nation unanswered, and we will deliver crushing blows in response The American regime and its president must know that this is a path they have traveled before, only to meet with failure. We have previously inflicted heavy defeats on both the United States and the Zionist regime.

…as quoted by IRNA and Mehr.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, yesterday Trump convened a Situation Room meeting “to review plans for a broader war on Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Axios, while US Vice-President J.D. Vance was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

There are some people within their system [in the Israeli government] we know beyond a shadow of a doubt who are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war [with Iran] going on indefinitely.

Of course, this is just the usual kabuki theatre of US and Israeli officials playing “good cop, bad cop”. After all, Vance himself admitted that “Trump would have pursued military action against Iran regardless of any influence from ‘Israel’”.

Finally, yesterday evening Iran launched strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and a large-scale attack on Kurdish separatists in Erbil (Iraq) and on the US base at Erbil International Airport, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen (videos below are from Kurdistan):

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, while Hezbollah keeps abiding by the ceasefire, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is still violating it, with “large-scale detonations and artillery strikes across southern Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on the steadfastness of Lebanese people deying forced displacement.

In the meantime, a 6th round of US-mediated talks between the Lebanese and Israeli governments took place at the US Embassy in Rome (Italy) yesterday, when an agreement on the structure and operational guidelines for a proposed “pilot zone” process was reached, but no binding timetable was set for the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving to Yemen, after the fire exchange between Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) and Saudi Arabia following the Saudi airstrike on Sanaa Airport in the attempt to stop an Iranian aircraft to land and enforce the air blockade on Yemen last Monday, the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) issued a warning to all airlines flying through Saudi airspace, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the Yemeni Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, Abdallah Sabri, as saying:

The Saudi side fired the final shot at the “no war, no peace” phase.

…though he left the door open to political negotiations, as long as they result in a comprehensive settlement that safeguards the rights of the Yemeni people and “does not return the situation to the previous state of stalemate”.

However, yesterday morning YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the downing of a Saudi Wing Loong 2 spy drone (sources: Saba and Mehr), thus suggesting that the tension between Yemen and Saudi Arabia remains high.

And, in the end, the Saudi strikes on Monday did not conclude much, considering that, after a couple of days of work, Sanaa International Airport is back up and running, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran - from Saba .

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