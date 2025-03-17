Before going into the core of this article, as per title, let’s continue from where we left yesterday, Sunday 17th March 2025 (see my previous article). Following US President Donald J. Trump’s unlawful war declaration on Yemen and subsequent joint US-UK airstrikes, Ansar Allah responded not only with statements from his officials, stating that they will not back down, but also with a first volley of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, towards USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

As reported by Al Mayadeen and Yemen News Agency Saba, last night Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a televised speech warning Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) that, following the joint US-UK aggression, they would not retract their support to Palestinians under Israeli siege in Gaza (now even subjected again to Israeli airstrikes!) and instead they would extend the blockade not only to Israeli ships, but also to American ones. Here are some highlights from his speech, taken from both sources (all emphasis mine):

The American enemy has launched a new attack on our country. This is a blatant and oppressive act of aggression, and its primary goal is to provide direct support to the Zionist regime. This aggression is doomed to failure. It will not achieve its objectives of weakening our military capabilities. On the contrary, it will only push us to enhance our strength further. The American enemy, its warships, aircraft carriers, and naval assets will now be targeted. The blockade that was initially imposed solely on Israeli vessels will now extend to include the Americans as well. If the aggression on our country persists, we will escalate further. Our people will not stand idly by—they will move decisively and forcefully. It is regrettable that the general attitude of the regimes in the Muslim world, for the most part, and in the Arab world is a cold one. Many people—according to Israeli tactics—only react if there is a complete genocide through bombing and weapons. The position of our country and its decision to support the Palestinian people was to ban Israeli navigation, and it is clear that this decision concerns only the Israeli enemy. We, the people of Yemen, are people of faith and wisdom. We can never ignore what is happening in Gaza. Our country has stood with the Palestinian people for 15 months in supporting al-Qasa flood and confronting genocide. In our Islamic world, humanitarian, religious, and moral obligations—related even to national security and interests—are being disregarded. Our country's decision to support the Palestinian people within the framework of humanitarian and religious commitment, and to press for the introduction of aid and to end the starvation of 2 million Palestinians was not arbitrary. It was a necessary step to pressure the Zionist enemy into lifting its criminal siege on Gaza. The Palestinian people are being deprived of food and medical aid. This is not just a blockade—it is an attempt to exterminate an entire population. The responsibility to aid Gaza falls on the entire Muslim Ummah. There is no justification for inaction. If we allow the enemy to destroy Gaza today, the same fate will befall the rest of the region tomorrow. Look at Syria. There are armed groups that have openly declared they will not fight Israel. They have pleaded with the Zionist regime to cease its occupation. But has this stopped Israeli aggression? No. The Israelis continue to expand their occupation, to bomb Syrian territory, and to destroy its military infrastructure. Remaining silent or neutral in the face of US-Israeli aggression will only lead to further humiliation and subjugation. Those who believe they can avoid confrontation by staying out of the fight will soon find themselves facing the same enemy, under even worse conditions. The American enemy will not achieve its goal of pressuring us by forcing us to retreat from our position. The only solution is the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Both the American and the Israeli profess the Zionist faith, adopt the Zionist project, and act accordingly. We cannot ignore our commitments to the red lines, and if others overstep or remain silent, we will never be silent. It is easy for us to have a problem with the tyrants of our time and to face danger from them, but we cannot afford to have a problem with God or bring upon ourselves His indignation and anger. We are confident that when we take a position that aligns fully with our humanitarian and religious obligations, and even with the national security interests of our nation, we trust in Allah and His sincere promise, and we rely on Him, for He is the best of supporters. Yes, Allah, and yes, the supporter. Our people will not regret their great position in support of the Palestinian people; they see in their stance a closeness to God that strengthens them at all levels. Our people will not deviate from their religious, Quranic, humanitarian, and moral orientation, no matter how much American and Israeli tyranny they face. We will stand against American and Israeli tyranny. The American aggression is a failure and will fail, Allah willing, and will not achieve its goals. We have been living a jihadist experience and resisting American aggression for many years. This is just another round of American aggression. Our armed forces have already begun to respond to the American aggression, and this is our choice, decision, and direction as long as the American aggression against our country continues. The aircraft carrier and American warheads will be our target, and the decision to ban navigation will apply to the Americans as long as they continue their aggression. We are not in a vain position to create problems for ourselves. We are in a position of religious, moral, humanitarian, and jihadist commitment for the sake of Allah Almighty. We are confronting tyranny, injustice, and criminality in the face of American and Israeli excesses. Although the United States is a partner in the agreement to cease aggression on the Gaza Strip and has obligations, it does not care about denying its obligations and reneging on agreements, while the Israeli enemy violates any covenant, charter, or agreement. What is happening to Yemen is the price we pay for standing with Gaza. The world must understand that our position is unwavering. We cannot sit back and simply watch the genocide against the Palestinian people. Our support for Gaza is not subject to compromise. It is a core part of our identity, our faith, and our responsibility as part of the Axis of Resistance. We are not in an absurd position. Our stance is necessary for religious, moral, and humanitarian reasons in the face of what the Americans want to establish throughout the region—namely, subjugating the entire region to the Israeli enemy and imposing the equation of permissibility. We can never accept either of these two things. We, as the Yemeni people, will not accept surrender to the enemy, and we will not allow it the opportunity to achieve its aggressive goals. Our decision stems from our faith and human dignity in standing firm and confronting aggression and tyranny with a broad and comprehensive movement. We will move as an extension of the Messenger of Allah, the banner of Islam, and the path of Islam—the position of Islam and jihad for the sake of Allah in this era. [Addressing Yemeni people] You are the extension of this nation amidst this ocean of inaction, subservience, and surrender. You are the extension of the authentic approach of Islam, carrying the banner of Islam for the right position desired by Allah Almighty I assure our dear people that whatever the developments, our situation, by the grace of Allah, is strong and cohesive, thanks to our reliance on Allah, our trust in Him, and our experience in confrontation. We rely completely on Allah Almighty and have complete confidence in Him and in His victory.

Today the Yemeni people flooded their streets and squares in the well-known million-man marches across Yemen, under the slogan/statement issued by the organizers:

We pride ourselves on our leader's decision to impose a four-day deadline for humanitarian aid entries into Gaza before imposing the siege on the occupation's vessels. We refuse to be included in the nation's “foam of the flood”, which abandoned its kin to die of starvation and thirst at the hands of its enemy.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, as saying:

If there is a real message, it is the mandate to the leader of the revolution. [Addressing Donald Trump] Do whatever you want, for we fear none but God," pointing out that "your support for the aggression on Gaza or your bombing of Yemen is not new, as you have been waging aggression against our country for 10 years.

In another televised speech this evening (source: Saba), Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated the following (all emphasis mine):

I honour and bless the commemoration of the great people of the Great Battle of Badr with attitude, action, continuity on the line, approach and path in the straight path. Our people enjoy the dignity of faith and do not accept humiliation, exploitation and submission to God's enemies. Our people connect their present with their past in jihad for the sake of Allah, carrying the banner of Islam, confronting tyranny, the forces of disbelief, evil and criminality. We will not accept, as the Yemeni people, that the Israeli enemy monopolizes the Palestinian people with the partnership and protection of the United States. Our people's important messages to the American and Israeli enemies are clear and evident in their steadfastness in supporting the Palestinian people. In front of the great scene in the presence of millions of our dear people, we once again present a warning to the United States, and if it continues its aggression against our country in support of the Israeli enemy, it will push us to confront its escalation with additional escalation options. We are now confronting the US aggression by targeting its aircraft carriers, battleships and warships, but when it continues its aggression, we have more escalation options than that. The American should learn from the clear and strong message our people presented today, which emphasizes their steadfastness and position. We do not hesitate when the situation and responsibility require that we take a bigger step or a bigger action and we are ready. [Addressing the Yemeni people] We thank you , praise you , ask God Almighty to write your reward , whiten your faces, ask God to raise your fate , accept this great exit and revival.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, Donald J. Trump ignored last night Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s speech and in the early morning of today US airstrikes targeted the Israeli ship "Galaxy Leader" detained by the Houthis (Saba), a cotton gin in the Zabid District in Al-Hodeida Governorate (Saba) and a government complex in the Al -Hazm district in Al-Jouf (Saba). In response to this aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted, for the second time in 24 hours, the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea “with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in an engagement that lasted for several hours”, thus thwarting further hostile attacks, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba, quoting YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree. In fact, US airstrikes have ceased since then… for now, at least!

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, last night the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the recent joint US-UK airstrikes on Yemen. In particular, Al Mayadeen quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei as saying:

This is a continuation of their unwavering support for the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people and an attempt to suppress any form of solidarity with and advocacy for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

…and describing the airstrikes as a “flagrant violation” of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the fundamental principles governing the use of force, while urging the international community to take immediate action, stating that governments and human rights organizations have a “legal and moral responsibility to confront the continued genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine”.

This morning, at the weekly press briefing, Esmail Baghaei issued a few more statements worth a mention. First of all, he said that Tehran received the letter from Trump, which however will not be made public, and that “Iran's response to this correspondence will be made” will be made through diplomatic channels after a thorough review. Al Mayadeen also quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

The US has a poor record in honouring its commitments, and seeks to misuse negotiations as a political and propaganda tool rather than as a means to resolve differences. The people and government of Yemen independently conduct actions they deem necessary to support Palestine, which reflects their decision to back the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation.

Please check the Al Mayadeen article in the link above or this article by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) covering additional points, such as: anti-Muslim measures in the Outlaw US Empire, Iran’s assets case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), developments in Syria, the political stance of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), Europe’s role in JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and the US “maximum pressure” policy against Iran.

We now come to the point of the title of this article - the warning that US President Donald J. Trump issued to the Houthis and Iran this afternoon (European time) on his Truth Social:

Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the “Houthis” will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played “the innocent victim” of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, “Intelligence.” Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire! DONALD J. TRUMP,

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

This confirms the theory of Larry C. Johnson (see his latest blog post) that the Trump Administration is using Yemen as an excuse to attack Iran. In fact, now the Houthis face a dilemma: lift the blockade in the Red Sea and stop their attacks against Great Satan and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) to avoid their aggression on Iran or keep going and risk major escalation in the Middle East? We will see soon how things develop!

If you ask me, I think the Houthis will not back down, as Iran is probably ready to tackle any aggression from the Anglo-Zionists, as they demonstrated once already!