Trump wins by a landslide + So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem again
Plus 5 new videos from Hezbollah showing its military capabilities.
In this article today I will first cover the US Presidential Elections with my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published this morning (at 7.55 CET, so while votes were still being processed) on ComeDonChisciotte.org and then I will bring you some news from the Middle East, starting with the speech that Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave this afternoon.
Here comes the article on the US Presidential Elections. (All emphasis mine).
Trump wins by a landslide
The results of the US vote are shaping up towards a victory for Donald Trump. The fact that the wind was about to change was hinted at a few days ago by Mr. Amazon Jeff Bezos, patron of the Washington Post: one of the symbols of the US mainstream has not openly sided with the Democratic candidate, breaking with tradition.
Elon Musk, heavily financed and campaigned at Trump's rallies: “Game, set and match”. So writes the owner of X [here] and much, much more, on this election night [in Europe] of polls and swing states. Even the New York Times gives Donald Trump a 90% chance of winning the presidential election. According to Associated Press, the Republicans have won the majority in the Senate and Trump is also ahead in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona. Nevada's figures are still missing.
The situation is very different from four years ago when the electoral outcome was politically dramatic, plunging the US and the West into four years of wars and mass vaccinations, with all the results we see.
Is everything about to change then? Hard to believe. Among those who count, the first to scarcely believe it is the Vice President of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev: “There is no reason why we should have high expectations about it. The outcome of the election will not change anything for Russia, as both candidates share the same bipartisan consensus that ‘Russia must be defeated’. […] A low-energy Trump, spewing clichés like ‘I'll offer them a deal’ and ‘I have a very good relationship with…’, will be forced to comply with the system and its rules. He won't stop the war. Not in one day, not in three days, not in three months. And if he actually attempts to do it, he could end up becoming the new JFK. The only thing that matters is how much cash the new POTUS can squeeze out of Congress to finance someone else's war, fought in a far-off land.” [From this post from Medvedev’s Telegram channel]
With the US elections underway, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Gallant, replacing him with current Foreign Minister Israel Katz [see the second part of my previous article]. With the open fronts in Gaza and Lebanon, the issue of the conscription of the ultra-Orthodox, who are anti-Zionist, is also on the table. Much less so is Donald Trump, who never missed an opportunity during the election campaign to praise Netanyahu's warmongering policies.
It is no coincidence that, according to a recent pre-voting poll among Israelis, at least 60% would like The Donald in the White House. The sentiment is clear, as the act against Iran in early 2020 with the assassination of General Soleimani with a drone, authorised by the tycoon, was blatant and very serious.
According to CNN, Trump also takes Georgia, a key state. His election victory looks like an avalanche.
We will see what will become of us, who as inhabitants of the colonies are forced into this democratic game between billions and billionaires, while our living conditions and society degrade more and more.
If Trump is on his way to a “people's” victory, we will see what he can, what he will succeed in doing, and whether he really will be one obstacle or another, yet another actor leading us towards the new order of the world reset of the West.
At least a good economic and trade war against both the EU and China may soon begin.
According to Fox News, Donald Trump is the 47th president of the United States.
Let’s now turn to the Middle East: as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, today Hamas has issued a statement asking US President-elect Donald Trump “to end the bias displayed by previous American administrations toward the Israeli regime” (all emphasis mine):
Our position toward the new US administration depends on its stance and [actions] toward the Palestinian people and their just cause.
We will not accept any path that undermines the freedom of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state with al-Quds as its capital.
[The Trump administration] must realize that our people are determined to confront the occupation and will not accept any path that infringes upon their legitimate rights.
So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem again
As aforementioned, this afternoon Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech, not to comment on the US Presidential Elections (he barely touched upon it), rather to commemorate his predecessor Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 40th day since his martyrdom at the hands of Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel). Here you can find the summary from Al Mayadeen, whereas what follows is the highlights provided by the Resistance News Network on their Telegram Channel (see these posts: 1, 2 and 3 - all emphasis original):
Today, we commemorate the 40th day since the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a noble leader who walked the path of Allah.
The martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah built a party that unites all segments of society, a party for the young and old, the free and the honorable, the intellectuals, and the workers.
He established a party that resists the enemy and works to build the nation through its institutions within the internal political landscape.
Hezbollah is structured and spans all fields—cultural, political, jihadist, educational, and healthcare—this is the party that Sayyed Nasrallah built.
The resistance in Hezbollah is a firm foundation in terms of numbers, strength, specialization, courage, and defiance against formidable enemies.
Sayyed Nasrallah is alive among us, both in life and in his martyrdom, and he will remain with us as we remain with him. The resistance will endure and grow.
Sayyed Nasrallah received the highest medals, including the Medal of Resistance Leader, the Medal of Beloved of the Mujahideen, the Medal of Lovers of Hussein (peace be upon him), and the Medal of the Devoted Son of Wilaya. He was also the father of the martyr Hadi, and the leader of an era of victories, opening the path to Al-Quds.
We are facing an "israeli" war on Lebanon that began approximately 40 days ago, following the war of support for the last year.
Gaza will remain steadfast and resilient, standing strong and tall, and will ultimately triumph.
Netanyahu refuses to set an end date for the war, as he pursues a plan extending beyond Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon, aiming to reshape the Middle East.
Netanyahu's goals in his aggression against Lebanon include three steps: first, to end Hezbollah’s presence, second, to occupy Lebanon even from afar. The third goal is to alter the map of the Middle East.
Netanyahu does not understand that he faces a resistance rooted in strong faith, with martyrdom-seeking fighters who do not fear death.
Key factors of the resistance include weapons, capabilities, and training.
The occupation also relies on its ground "army," which is ineffective as it fears close combat and faces a resolute resistance along the borders.
Only the field itself can halt the aggression on the borders, along with the internal "israeli" front.
We have tens of thousands of trained fighters capable of confrontation and endurance, with the necessary resources for an extended period.
"Israel" will suffer from the rockets and drones; no place in the entity is off-limits, and what is coming will be even greater.
We will force the enemy to seek an end to its aggression on its own, focusing on the battlefield rather than political maneuvering.
Hezbollah does not count on U.S. elections, which hold no value to us.
We rely on the battlefield, where the occupation is at a disadvantage. We will prevent it from achieving its goals.
The power of the resistance lies in its persistence, despite military disparities, with the strength of will and confrontation, making us stronger.
Our exclusive option is to prevent the occupation from reaching its objectives, and in our vocabulary, resistance continues unbroken. Our vocabulary includes only dignity, and our fighters will bow to none but Allah; they will inevitably prevail. Our vocabulary includes patience, endurance, and remaining on the battlefield until victory. Defeat is not an option.
Netanyahu cannot win; he will be defeated.
When the enemy decides to cease its aggression, negotiations will occur indirectly through the Lebanese state and Speaker Nabih Berri, the flagbearer of political resistance.
Any negotiation is based on two pillars: halting aggression and safeguarding Lebanese sovereignty.
[Commenting on the IOF breach in Batroun]: It is a severe offense to Lebanon and a violation of its sovereignty. I call on the Lebanese army to protect the maritime borders and provide an explanatory stance on the reasons for this breach in Batroun. [See this Al Mayadeen article about it].
A people and resistance led by the martyr Sayyed Nasrallah will reach victory with their heads held high.
The era of defeats is over; the era of victories has come, and we will prevail, even if it takes time.
The enemy attempts a war of attrition, but we are steadfast, no matter how long the struggle lasts.
Lebanon, with its resistance, army, and people, stands strong. Though it endures pain, it also inflicts pain on the enemy.
As reported in this Al Mayadeen article, former Lebanese President Emile Lahoud also commemorated the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah:
Whether it be forty days, four hundred days, or four thousand, the martyr Sayyed Nasrallah will remain a unique figure and a symbol for every free people who reject subjugation.
The transformation of the resistance from a group of youths defending their families and livelihoods on this land into a military entity with vision, courage, and organization — recognized by friend and foe alike — is greatly attributed to the martyred leader and his fellow martyr leaders, who instilled in these fighters a faith in their ability to confront one of the most advanced and heavily armed militaries in the world.
As long as these heroes remain on the ground, and their allies, among whom we count ourselves, we will not abandon our sacred cause until victory is achieved.
It is also worth noting that tonight Hezbollah has, for the first time, “launched an aerial attack with a swarm of one-way assault drones on the Bilu base, south of Tel Aviv”, which “houses the reserve paratroopers brigade of the 98th Division in the Israeli army”, and also “on the Haifa naval base in Haifa Bay”, which “belongs to the Israeli Navy and includes a fleet of warships and submarines”, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News.
I will conclude this article with a few videos released tonight by Hezbollah:
the first one unveiling the Jihad-2 missile:
Weapons Card | Jihad-2
00:15: Specifications
Warhead weight: 250 kg
Range: 20 km
Propellant: Solid fuel
00:20: A precision surface-to-surface missile manufactured and upgraded by the fighters of the Islamic Resistance
00:30: Used to target strongpoints and gatherings with a penetration ability
00:35: Entered service: 05/11/2024
the second one unveiling the Fateh-110 missile:
Weapons Card | Fateh-110
00:10: Specifications
Diameter: 616 mm
Length: 8.8 m
Total weight: 3450 kg
Warhead weight: 500 kg
Range: 300 kg
00:15: Precision guided surface to surface missile used to target vital targets with an accuracy down to 10m CEP
00:25:
- High destructive capability
- Can be fired from moving or static platforms
- Works with solid fuel
00:35: Entered service on 06/11/2024
the third one showing the Fateh-110 missile in action targeting the Tserfin base yesterday (Tuesday 5th November 2024):
the fourth one showing an attack with Noor-1 rockets successfully targeting an Israeli army gathering in Avivim settlement:
the fifth and last one, titled “You Will Not Succeed in Returning Them…”, referring to Nasrallah’s promise that Netanyahu will not be allowed to return Israeli settlers to the occupied territories in North Palestine and showing Hezbollah’s capabilities:
UPDATE with the following statements by Hezbollah’s Operations Room, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News tonight, marking a significant escalation in their attack against Little Satan, as visible from the videos above:
The Khaybar series of operations is intensifying according to a clear vision and program and high management and control.
The settlers who have been warned to evacuate their settlements should not return to them as they have become military targets.
The settlements have become military targets due to the fact that they house command headquarters, barracks, military factories, and artillery emplacements.
The only achievement by the Israeli army during the ground aggression was the destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure.
Recent weeks have proven that the Resistance formations have been able to organize their structures at various levels.
The Resistance has increased the pace of launching missiles and assault drones at various targets inside the entity.
Our freedom fighters have so far been able to force the Israeli enemy forces to stop at the borders of the villages on the forward edge.
Our fighters prevented the occupation from advancing toward the villages of the second line of the front or approaching the Litani River.
