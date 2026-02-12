US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In our previous update we were waiting for the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald J. Trump to take place in Washington DC…

While waiting for the arrival of Netanyahu, Trump issued new threats against Iran, warning about the deployment of a second aircraft carrier strike group (likely the USS George H.W. Bush, according to the Wall Street Journal, cited by Al Mayadeen), in addition to the USS Abraham Lincoln, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Axios:

Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time. We have an armada that is heading there [Middle East] and another one might be going. Iran wants to make a deal very badly.

“Iran wants to make a deal very badly”? LOL! I don’t think so. Iranian officials were about to walk away last week, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to add Iran’s missile program and support to the regional factions of the Axis of Resistance to the agenda of the nuclear talks, as I reported here: it was American officials who actually were shocked by Iranians’ stance and capitulated to their request of sticking to the nuclear issue only.

Elsewhere, Trump also stated he opposes the de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank by Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing again Axios:

We have enough things to think about now. We don't need to be dealing with the West Bank. I'm against annexation.

…echoing a similar statement issued earlier this week by the UK Foreign Office (source: Al Mayadeen). I am pretty sure that they are bluffing as usual. They are just keeping this line in the public, while supporting Israel diplomatically, politically and militarily (i.e. by providing weapons and ammunition).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (C) and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff - from Al Mayadeen .

But let’s go into the core of this article: once arrived in Washington, Netanyahu met with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy for the Middle East at the US President’s official guest residence, Blair House, where Netanyahu was briefed on the round of talks held with Iran, after a “warm welcome” by a protest marked with loud noises, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Yesterday (Wednesday 11th February 2026) Trump and Netanyahu held a ~3-hour meeting, during the course of which they included also Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, according to Middle East Spectator. Not much transpired from these talks, at the end of which Trump posted the following statement on his Truth social (see also Al Mayadeen):

Take Trump’s statement for what it is, considering that he is lying when he says that “Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal”. Iran did not walk away from the Oman-mediated nuclear talks in June 2025, when the 12-day war erupted: first Israel and then the Outlaw US Empire bombed Iran out of the blue between one round of talks and the other, which was cancelled only AFTER the bombing began, NOT before!

Satellite photo of deployed Patriot air defense battery at al-Udeid air base in Qatar - from Al Mayadeen .

Considering Trump’s statements above, it is clear that he and Netanyahu have decided that it is better continuing the farce of the nuclear talks in order to buy time and allow the second aircraft carrier to arrive in the Middle East, where it is positioning additional Patriot air defense systems on mobile truck launchers, more specifically at the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, enhancing operational flexibility, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters, while fully withdrawing from the strategic base of Al-Tanf in Syria, on the border with Iraq and Jordan, and relocating to the latter country (source: Al Mayadeen).

Reacting to the news of the deployment of an additional aircraft carrier in the region, Iranian sources stated they would interpret it as “a definite step towards war”, noting that it would undermine the ongoing negotiations, adding that…

Iran will not allow additional military threats during the negotiation process, and this will be seen as a sign of false intentions and insincerity from the Americans.

…as per Middle East Spectator (1 and 2).

Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (L) and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani (R) - from IRNA .

In the meantime, yesterday Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani in Doha, where they held talks regarding “regional and international issues” as well as “bilateral relations and ways to strengthen economic and political cooperation between the two countries”, as per IRNA and Mehr. I wouldn’t be surprised if Larijani warned Qatari officials of repercussions in case of US aggression on his country, especially if the US air base in al-Udeid is used as a springboard to launch airstrikes on Iran.

Chair of the Hamas Leadership Council Mohammad Darwish (L) and Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

While in Doha, Larijani also met with a delegation from Hamas leadership headed by Mohammad Darwish, Chair of the Hamas Leadership Council, and including also Khaled Meshaal, Nizar Awadallah, Husam Badran, Sami Khater, and Bassem Naim. The discussion focussed on “the latest political and security developments in the region, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip [and] humanitarian and field conditions in Gaza”, as well as the recent escalation in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank, as per Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, IRNA and Mehr. Consider that this is at least the second meeting with another faction of the Axis of Resistance, after the previous meeting with an Ansar Allah official last Tuesday, 10th February 2026, as I reported in my previous article. So, in my opinion, Larijani is on a tour not just for diplomatic meetings with neighbouring countries, but also to coordinate the response of all parties of the Axis of Resistance to the upcoming USraeli aggression on Iran.

Based on the above, read carefully what Larijani said to Al Jazeera and to the Iranian State television yesterday, while in Qatar (sources: IRNA, Mehr, Al Masirah and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Regional countries are striving for the success of these talks, and the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the path of negotiation is positive. Regarding the absence of nuclear weapons, there is common ground between us and the United States. The Islamic Republic of Iran did not receive nuclear technology from anyone; rather, it achieved it by relying on domestic capabilities. There is no talk of a complete halt to enrichment, because we need it in the fields of energy and medicine production. Negotiations have their own track and they can bear fruit if conducted with realism and mutual respect. The missile program is not up for talks. Israel is trying to sabotage the negotiation process and is looking for excuses to fuel flames of war. Israel does not only conspire against Iran, but also targets the stability of the entire region. If the United States attacks us, we will target its military bases in the region.

Our Omani friends held some contacts, raised certain issues with us, and provided written notes that were handed to me for follow-up and review in Tehran. The general policy of the Islamic Republic is to elevate the level of trade relations with neighboring States. Iran evaluates Qatar and Oman’s conduct and consultations in this matter [of US-Iran nuclear talks] positively.

Meanwhile, yesterday Iran celebrated the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution with nationwide massive rallies across the country, attended also by several Iranian officials, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah (1 and 2), IRNA (see also this photogallery) and Mehr (1 and 2). According to Fars News, cited by Middle East Spectator, an estimated 23 to 26 million people took part in today’s Islamic Revolution rallies across 1,400 districts, cities, and counties across the Islamic Republic Iran, a figure that does not include participants of celebrations in 40,000 villages!

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

On this occasion, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gave a speech to a large gathering of people in Tehran. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA (1 and 2) and Mehr:

The world today must see that the people of Iran have come to the scene in their millions across the country to safeguard their Revolution, obey the leadership of the system, and defend their values and their proud land. The US and Europe made every effort to bring the Revolution to its knees, imposed an eight-year war [in 1980-88] on Iran and backed Saddam in an attempt to partition and occupy the country, but failed in the face of the bravery and sacrifice of Iranian youth. [Iran has] stated time and again that we are not seeking nuclear weapons and are ready for any verification process. We need to strengthen our relations with neighboring countries to build fraternal ties. We value the support of neighboring nations who contacted us following US threats. The people of this region are the ones who solve its problems, not outsiders or foreigners. We seek to prevent theft and plunder, and all state institutions are working to address our challenges. We have established workshops to transparently identify our issues and recognize where we erred. The country needs internal unity more than ever in the face of conspiracies. The country needs internal unity more than ever in the face of conspiracies. If we join hands, we will be able to overcome all our problems and build a brighter future for our beloved Iran. The people are our greatest capital.

Among other attendees of the rallies were:

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who said that in case of aggression…

We will respond with full power in a way our enemies cannot imagine. The awareness and presence of our people in the streets is stronger than any bomb or missile. I have never seen such an enthusiastic presence in any year.

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the newly established Defense Council, under Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), who stated:

The nature of the region and its characteristics make any confrontation have far-reaching dimensions beyond the military aspect. Given the region’s vast energy resources, any escalation may impact multiple sectors and extend to the lives of people worldwide. The rational choice for the other side is to take the negotiation process seriously and avoid showy or propagandistic actions. Iran’s missile capabilities are not negotiable.

Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, declaring that Iranians remain…

supportive of [the Islamic Republic's] courageous and capable leadership, and stand alongside it against all challenges and pressures.

Iran’s Chief of Staff Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, stating:

The Iranian people will frustrate the enemies and their plans. Enemies of Iran will be filled with despair because of this nation.

IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini saying that Iran’s…

enemies are trying to stir chaos inside Iran by increasing economic pressures, but their conspiracies fail one after another. More than 50 countries’ intelligence agencies were involved in planning the recent armed unrest aimed at toppling the system, but the Iranian people thwarted it through their awareness. Our military capabilities are superior, and we have disrupted the enemies’ air defense systems.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said (see also IRNA):

Today the message of the Iranian people is being shown to the world. In the fields of diplomacy and negotiations, we are heartened by these people and our armed forces. When people turn out, we know they support us. We are backed by their support and by the armed forces that defend the country with strength. God willing, we will move forward with strength. The good news today is the rally and the massive presence of the people on the scene, which is the secret of the strength and steadfastness of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today is one of my good days, and this large and magnificent presence of the people and their unwavering support for the diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran encourages us. We are heartened by the people, the armed forces, and the Leader, and today this heartiness was strengthened, and God willing, we will participate in the diplomatic field with more incentive. Our missiles are not subject to negotiation and will not be.

…and tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah):

…while Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei tweeted the following statement on X, as reported also by IRNA and Mehr:

Today, Iran's streets were the scene of a tangible representation of the relationship between the nation and the government. The widespread presence of the people on the 22nd of Bahman, amid complex regional and international conditions, carries a clear message: an emphasis on the continuation of public participation in determining the country's path, and an affirmation of the fact that Iran makes its strategic decisions based on national will and the people's desires, not under the influence of foreign pressure and greed. This presence is a strategic asset for safeguarding Iran's authority, dignity, security, and national sovereignty.

Finally, today (Thursday 12th February 2026) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave a new televised speech expressing his appreciation to the Iranian people for their participation in the massive rallies yesterday, described as “a source of pride and an increase in the power and dignity of the Islamic Republic”, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from IRNA .

Hezbollah and Iranian flags - from Al Manar .

On occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Hezbollah issued the following statement (from these two posts (1 and 2) on RNN Mirror Telegram channel - all emphasis added):

The blessed Islamic Revolution in Iran, whose victory was led by Imam Khomeini (may God bless his soul), and whose care, policy guidance, and strengthening of capabilities and presence were continued by Imam Khamenei (may his shadow endure), appears on its 47th spring anniversary stronger, more influential, and more capable of inspiring the oppressed with the values of liberation, independence, and the rejection of occupation, dependency, and guardianship. It also appears more determined to adhere to its principles, constants, and civilizational and political foundations, and possesses greater influence and credibility among oppressed peoples and countries struggling to rid themselves of all policies of subjugation and blackmail regarding their security, stability, economy, and independence of decision-making. The beating of the drums of aggressive war against it today, by the bullying American administration or by the stray and unleashed Zionist entity, is nothing but definitive and tangible evidence of how greatly the forces of international and regional tyranny and despotism sense the growing effectiveness and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the expansion of its civilizational and political liberation model and its awakening influence on peoples and its activities against the plans of arrogance, domination, and hegemony in our region and in many countries of the world. Despite all the conspiracies coordinated between America, Western countries, and the Zionist entity to encircle and besiege the Islamic Revolution since its victory on 11th February 1979, until this day, with the aim of toppling it and eliminating its liberationist and developmental project, the continued brilliance, consolidation, and development of Iran over forty-seven years represents a blatant witness to the abject failure and clear disappointment of all hostile conspiratorial policies. These policies have revealed the danger of those participating in them, not only to our Arab and Islamic region but to the present and future of peoples across various continents of the world, and have exposed the savage political and aggressive model they adopt to confiscate the right of people to determine the fate of their countries, and to crush their existence and control their lands and homelands. As the enemies of the Islamic Republic gather today to threaten it, wage war against it, and attempt to isolate it, this collusion actually reveals that Islamic Iran alone constitutes the actual equivalent counterweight to all the countries of the aggressive camp and the parties, entities, and forces involved in it. This alone doubles the confidence of the oppressed in their bet on Iran’s strength, the solidity of its position, and its steadfastness regarding its rights in the field of nuclear enrichment for peaceful purposes, in the field of missiles to defend its sovereignty and people, or in the field of its policy supporting the Resistance forces against occupation and hegemony. Power that is not based on a legitimate right is tyrannical thuggery destined to be exposed and collapse. Meanwhile, a legitimate right supported by power is the fastest way to take root, expand, and establish the model and example that attracts struggling peoples seeking to achieve security, justice, stability, and progress. This is the model and example that the blessed Islamic Republic of Iran provides to humanity today; starting from its commitment to supporting the cause of Palestine and supporting the legitimate rights of its resisting people, to its blatant condemnation of the Zionist occupation and its continuous aggressions against Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and the entire Arab region, as well as its condemnation of the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against Gaza and its people, in addition to supporting the Lebanese people and their right to resist the Zionist occupation, liberate their land, and protect their security and stability, reaching its courageous positions supporting the right of States to exercise full sovereignty over their land without any arrogant intervention or blackmail in their security and economy, and its permanent standing alongside those with legitimate and just rights against those who plunder their countries and covet domination over their resources. We in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon highly appreciate and express our pride in the Islamic Republic and its liberationist model. On the anniversary of its victory, we extend our congratulations and blessings to its leader, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may his shadow endure), to all its officials, and to its dear and courageous people, whose awareness and unity grow in the face of enemies. “And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas - from Al Masirah .

Similarly, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released the following statement in support of Iran (from this post on RNN Mirror Telegram channel - see also Al Mayadeen, Al Manar and Al Masirah - all emphasis mine):

We declare our solidarity, along with our people, with Iran—its leadership, government, and people. We consider any aggression against the Islamic Republic and its brotherly people to be an aggression against our Islamic nation, a criminal infringement on the sovereignty of a resistant Islamic state, and rejected thuggery aimed at interfering in its internal affairs and attempting to impose facts on the ground through brute force. We express our confidence in the determination and steadfastness of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Revolutionary Guard, who taught the Zionist enemy lessons during the “True Promise 3” battle in June 2025, and they are capable, with the help of God, of repelling aggression and exercising their natural and legitimate right to self-defense and delivering harsh blows to the aggressors. We emphasize that the threats facing the Islamic Republic today, and the preceding attacks and siege, are a desperate attempt to seek revenge against its great people and its resistant leadership because of its stance alongside our Palestinian people and its direct and declared support for its valiant resistance; which has been able, thanks to God and then the support of the free people of the nation, to achieve legendary steadfastness in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, breaking the prestige of the Zionist enemy and thwarting all its declared goals.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Moving to Yemen, yesterday Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi issued the following statement on both occasions of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and of the historic victory on 11th February 2015, with the humiliating withdrawal of the US Marines from the Yemeni capital Sana'a, marking “the end of their direct control over the country's political and administrative center”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Saba (all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.



Allah Almighty said in the Holy Quran: {And it was ever incumbent upon Us to aid the believers} (Ar-Rum: 47). Allah Almighty has spoken the truth. We extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to our dear Yemeni Muslim people on the anniversary of the historic victory that Allah bestowed upon our dear people on the eleventh of February 2015, with the humiliating withdrawal of the American Marines from the capital, Sana'a. This marked the end of their direct control over the country's political and administrative center, which they exploited to impose their policies and implement their conspiracies against the Yemeni people from the heart of their capital. They subjugated senior officials, with the American ambassador in Sana'a holding ultimate authority over all the country's officials. Therefore, the flight of the American Marines and the departure of the American evil force from Sana'a was truly a great victory from Allah. It was not achieved through negotiations, concessions, or compromises on the freedom, dignity, and independence of our dear people, but rather it was a victory for the renaissance of our people, stemming from their identity. The faith and blessed revolution, the achievement of 21st September [2014], the subsequent failure of the enemies' conspiracies, and the American enemy's despair of subjugating the Yemeni people from within the capital—all these factors, by the grace and victory of Allah, contributed to achieving this significant outcome. We also extend our warmest congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership and people, on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini in 1979. This revolution established an Islamic system liberated from American hegemony and steadfast in the face of Zionist conspiracies for 47 years. It has achieved remarkable success in building an Islamic civilizational renaissance, adhering to its liberation principles, supporting the oppressed and downtrodden, especially the Palestinian people and their just cause, and tirelessly striving to strengthen Islamic brotherhood and cooperation among the Muslim peoples of the region. These historic victories of two Muslim peoples are an important lesson for all the peoples of the Islamic nation. They strengthen hope and reinforce confidence in Allah's true promise at a very important stage in which the enemies of Islam and Muslims and the enemies of humanity seek to achieve their satanic goals of complete control over our Islamic nation within the framework of their plan entitled “Changing the Middle East and Greater Israel”. They exploit the actions of their loyal agents to carry out their conspiracies and the services they provide to them. They also benefit from the state of weakness, negligence, and dereliction of the sacred responsibilities of the Islamic nation. The great Quranic truths about the evil, criminality, and wickedness of the Jews and their allies have been manifested in the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for two full years. The world has witnessed the extent of American and Israeli brutality, criminality, and tyranny. Global Zionism, with all its arms, formations, organizations, and agents in the West and the East, has been exposed. Now, the hidden scandals and criminal atrocities of Zionism have been revealed with the release of documents belonging to the criminal Zionist Jew Jeffrey Epstein, completing the picture for all the world's peoples of the true nature of Zionism in its horrific, criminal form. The world witnessed this in the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip: genocide using the most lethal means of destruction, the killing of thousands of children and women, starvation, thirst, and the murder of infants in their mothers' arms and premature babies in hospital incubators, among other heinous crimes of murder, torture, rape, widespread destruction, and the annihilation of crops and livestock. Then came the resounding scandal across the globe with the release of the documents of the Zionist Jeffrey Epstein, revealing to the world what had been hidden and shrouded in secrecy. The reality of Zionism, with its most heinous and atrocious crimes imaginable (satanic rituals), involves the rape and torture of underage children and girls, the brutal murder of some during these rituals, the drinking of their blood, and the eating of human flesh. It also includes the extraction of substances from children's bodies after torturing them to death, the trafficking of their organs after their removal, and the perpetration of the most heinous crimes and atrocious violations, among other details. The political elite and the cabal of evil in America and the infidel West, along with their agents among the wealthy, tyrants, and criminals, are exposed as being complicit in this. It becomes clear to all people the incubators of Zionism from which its loyal leaders and commanders are produced, and the methods Zionism uses to subjugate political elites. Matters have become clear at the highest levels. What more do people need to realize the danger of submission and subservience to the Zionist Jewish cabal of evil and its arms in the infidel West and its agents in the region? Are all these manifest facts, evident in Gaza, the secrets of Satan's Island, and the Jeffrey Epstein documents, not enough? Allah has revealed to the peoples of the world what they were concealing, fulfilling the words of Allah Almighty: {And Allah will bring forth what you were concealing} (Al-Baqarah: 72). Our Islamic nation bears a great responsibility to lead humanity with the values of truth, goodness, and justice in confronting Zionist tyranny. The danger is greater for it than for others if it neglects this sacred responsibility. If it rises to this challenge, it will attain victory from Allah and the support of the people. This is a powerful testament to the importance and greatness of the faith-based and liberationist path of our people, the people of Yemen, the land of faith and wisdom, as well as for the free people and mujahideen of the nation. It is the duty of the Islamic nation to be more aware and more committed to supporting the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and to stand against the Israeli enemy and its American partner. And the ultimate victory belongs to the righteous.

I will conclude this article with a few videos of the massive rallies in Iran yesterday:

