Analyst and expert on Palestinian Resistance affairs Hani al-Dali (C) - from Al Mayadeen .

In my article on Tuesday 30th September 2025 I reported about the new “peace” plan that US President Donald J. Trump announced at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (full text here). As I wrote then, actually, it is more a “surrender” plan rather than a “peace” plan, which, in fact, was rejected by Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Similarly, Hamas accused the Outlaw US Empire of bypassing diplomatic channels and issuing threats instead of engaging in dialogue, whereas Hani al-Dali, analyst and expert on Palestinian Resistance affairs for Al Mayadeen, slammed the proposal as “a document of surrender and suicide”:

This is not a peace proposal — it is a plan for submission. The Resistance will not surrender its weapons or its legitimacy.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Trump issued a 72-hour ultimatum (see below), expiring at 18:00 Washington DC time today (Sunday 5th October 2025), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying:

Hamas has an opportunity to accept this plan and to move forward in a peaceful and prosperous manner in the region. And if they don’t, the consequences, unfortunately, are going to be very tragic.

Probably due to the increased pressure, last Friday, 3rd October 2025, Hamas announced that it had delivered its official response to Trump’s “peace” proposal, as reported by Al Mayadeen, and issued the following statement (all emphasis mine):

In view of the aggression and genocidal war waged against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and out of a sense of national responsibility to defend the rights and higher interests of our people, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has held extensive consultations with its leadership institutions, Palestinian factions and forces, as well as with mediators and friendly countries, to define a responsible position regarding the plan presented by President Donald Trump. After careful consideration, Hamas announces the following: Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic and international efforts, as well as those of President Trump, aimed at ending the war against Gaza, securing a prisoner exchange, allowing immediate entry of humanitarian aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip and preventing the displacement of our people.

In this context, and with the aim of achieving a complete ceasefire and total withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas announces its willingness to release all Israeli prisoners - living and dead - according to the terms of the exchange set out in Trump’s proposal, provided that the necessary conditions for implementation are guaranteed. The movement also declares its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations, through mediators, to define the details of the process.

Hamas reiterates its agreement to transfer the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian authority composed of independents (technocrats), based on national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic countries.

As for the other issues contained in Trump’s proposal on the future of Gaza and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, they remain linked to a unified Palestinian national position, based on international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed in a comprehensive national framework in which Hamas will participate actively and responsibly.

In short, Hamas accepted Trump’s and Netanyahu’s (from now on “Trumpanyahu”) “peace” plan and ultimatum, though at certain conditions, including further negotiations. Please notice in particular the following points:

Hamas is tying the release of all Israeli prisoners to the “necessary conditions” for its implementation,

Hamas is requesting that the administration of Gaza is transferred to a Palestinian technocratic body, without mention of international oversight, as in Trump’s proposal,

Hamas is including itself in a “comprehensive national framework”, whereas Trumpanyahu’s plan clearly excluded all Palestinian resistance factions from “any role in the governance of Gaza”, either directly or indirectly,

finally, there is no mention about disarmament.

Palestinian Resistance factions welcomed Hamas’s response to the US proposal with the following joint statement, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

The reply presented by Hamas to the American proposal is the result of a responsible national position. It came after deep consultations with the factions to reach an agreement that accords with our people’s interests and ensures an end to the war of annihilation. We call on the Palestinian Authority to fulfil its duties and commitments from this moment, including the need to hold an urgent national meeting. Our people deserve that their steadfastness and heroism be crowned with outcomes that meet their national ambitions for freedom, independence, and an end to occupation.

So, it looks like Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions are trying to outsmart Trumpanyahu or, at least, trying to save time by officially accepting the deal or, actually, part of it. Yet, while Netanyahu considered Hamas’s response to the US plan as a refusal (source: Times of Israel), Trump took Hamas’s response in good faith, apparently, and he even requested Israel to stop immediately the bombing of Gaza, in order to facilitate the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

However, fighting in the Gaza Strip continued, with al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, destroying Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City (source: Al Mayadeen), whereas the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) intensified airstrikes across Gaza, resulting in at least 72 Palestinians killed last Friday, as reported by Al Maydeen.

Only yesterday morning (Saturday 4th October 2025) the Israeli political leadership ordered the IDF to halt the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza City, with Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir convening a meeting with senior generals for a “special situational assessment in light of the developments”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli media as saying that IDF would switch from offensive to defensive operations, while Zamir was quoted as saying:

In light of the operational sensitivity, forces must demonstrate increased readiness and awareness.

Nevertheless air and artillery strikes have continued during the day, according to Al Mayadeen, whose correspondent reported on “escalation in attacks, with Israeli occupation forces targeting civilians, displaced persons, and humanitarian service providers”. It was to be expected though: every time that a ceasefire is about to begin, Israel always ramps up briefly its military operations. However, last night an al-Quds Brigades field commander was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis added):

Our valiant fighters are our greatest asset at all times; through them, we combat the enemy and exploit any advance to surprise it with suitable weapons, and God has granted us success in numerous heroic operations, while the enemy, true to form, practices deception and misinformation regarding its human losses. The enemy’s advance toward the heart of Gaza City is happening under the watchful eyes of our Resistance fighters, and we have tactics focused on high-value targets and inflicting large numbers of casualties upon troops. We say to the enemy soldiers: we are not far from you, and you will see our faces whenever we decide to, because we are waging a harsh and complex war of attrition, and we understand your every move perfectly. Our message to our steadfast, struggling people is that we share your pain and are constantly working to make this aggression costly for the enemy; we kiss the head of every one of our people, and God willing, our collective patience will yield both dignity and a dawn that is near.

Jared Kushner (L) and Steve Witkoff (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya made his first media appearance since the Israeli assassination attempt in Doha (Qatar) last month (source: Al Mayadeen) and is rumoured to lead Hamas delegation for further negotiations (source: Times of Israel), while Trump sent his special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Cairo (Egypt), where they will finalize details on the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, though the Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo only tomorrow (Monday 6th October 2025), according to Al Mayadeen.

The delay in the departure of the Israeli delegation is probably due to frictions between Netanyahu and his far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, whom he excluded from an emergency consultation with security chiefs, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer last Friday night (source: Times of Israel). In fact, yesterday evening both Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich slammed the “peace” plan, as reported by Al Mayadeen. In particular, the former stated:

In light of recent developments, myself and the Otzma Yehudit faction informed the Prime Minister in a clear manner: if after the release of the hostages the Hamas terror organization remains in existence, Otzma Yehudit will not be part of the government. We will not be part of a national defeat which will be an eternal disgrace, and which will turn into a ticking time bomb of the next massacre. [My part] would, like everyone, be happy to see the hostages return home [but it] can in no way agree to a scenario in which the terror group which brought about the greatest ever catastrophe upon the State of Israel will be able to resurrect itself.

…as reported by the Times of Israel, whereas Bezalel Smotrich was quoted as saying (source: Times of Israel):

The Prime Minister’s decision to halt the offensive in Gaza and to, for the first time, conduct negotiations without being under fire is a serious mistake. A sure recipe for Hamas stalling for time and a growing erosion of the Israeli position, both with respect to the release of the hostages in one go within 72 hours, and with respect to the central war goal of eliminating Hamas and completely demilitarizing Gaza.

On the other hand, in a video statement released last night Netanyahu said (all emphasis mine):

I hope that, with God’s help, in the coming days, even during the [imminent, week-long] Sukkot holiday, we will be able to announce the return of all the hostages — the living and the slain, in one go, with the IDF still deployed deep in Gaza. But I never gave up on the rest of the hostages. And I never gave up on the rest of the war aims. Instead of Israel being isolated, Hamas will be isolated. Our intention, and the intention of our American friends, is to bind the negotiations into a matter of days. [Then] Hamas will be disarmed, and the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized. It will happen either diplomatically, according to the Trump plan, or militarily, by us.

…as quoted by the Times of Israel (1 and 2).

Regardless of this kabuki theatre within Israel, in my opinion, Trumpanyahu is luring Hamas into a trap. Here is what may happen next, given our previous experience:

negotiations will take place and USrael may attempt to decapitate Hamas’s political leadership once again (as it did in Qatar - see here); at this point, Hamas would keep the Israeli captives and Netanyahu would restart the “war” (actually a genocide) in Gaza;

OR negotiations will go apparently smoothly, Hamas will release all or most of the captives and then Trumpanyahu would go back on his word and restart military operations in Gaza.

We will see in the next few days how things develop, but I am not optimistic, considering the criminality and lawlessness of Trumpanyahu, the fact that the IDF continues its massacre (source: Al Mayadeen), Trump’s latest threat of “complete obliteration” if Hamas refuses to give up power and control of Gaza, as reported here by Al Mayadeen, citing CNN, and the following statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio:

We will know very quickly whether Hamas is serious or not by how these technical talks go in terms of the logistics.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech commenting on the USraeli “peace” plan for Gaza, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah officials Sheikh Nabil Qawouk and Sayyed Suhail al-Hussaini. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen and Al Manar (all emphasis mine):

We are facing a plan full of question marks, which is what some officials in the Arab countries have themselves stated, expressing their surprise and demanding clarifications. When we confront the occupation, each of us must do so from their own position. We all have to face this danger because everyone is at risk in Lebanon and the entire region. Israel wants to gain in politics what it failed to take in military action, aggression, genocide and other atrocities. The plan stipulates that Israel control the land in terms of security, disarm the resistance and impose an international administration rather than a Palestinian one. This means stripping the resistance of its points of strengths. The plan is compatible with Israeli 5-principle plan to end the war, it’s an Israeli plan in a US cover. The International Sumud Flotilla shows what level of decline and decadence Israel has reached. We know that surrender is not an option for the Palestinian people who have offered sacrifices and faced genocide, starvation, and displacement. The Israeli enemy continues to exert pressure in Lebanon, through the US threats and the daily attacks targeting civilians, engineers, families and all forms of life in the country. They [the Israelis] expected us [Hezbollah] to reciprocate their [ceasefire] violations to give them a pretext for continuing their assaults, but we did not do that and we thwarted this maneuver. We decided that the Lebanese state is responsible and we have to be patient, so we thwarted this plan. They [the Anglo-Zionists] interfered in the structure of the State to achieve through politics what they failed to achieve through war. However, it became clear that the internal balance of powers does not allow them to do so because we represent our people completely. Hezbollah and Amal Movement represent their people completely, 27 out of 27 seats in the Parliament. The Lebanese army acted wisely, and in a constructive way. Both the army and Hezbollah are keen to preserve understanding and cooperation. It is true that there is no military parity between us and Israel. They are superior in military power, but we are superior [in] determination. We stick to our homeland, believe in our rights and we are prepared for sacrifice and jihad. We have a great, historic people who cannot be defeated. With a proud and historic people, who cannot be defeated, we [the Lebanese people] have created a form of parity that prevents the enemy from achieving its aims. Neither Israel, nor US will be able to move forward because we have a strong and faithful people who are determined and know that the path of surrender is the path of annihilation. [Addressing the Lebanese government] What have you done to restore sovereignty? The key to restoring sovereignty is to expel Israel from Lebanon and stop the aggression. You must contact international powers, exert pressure, file complaints at the [United Nations] Security Council, and move more to restore sovereignty. There already exists an electoral law in Lebanon, but some parties want to tailor a new one that fits their own specifications. Where is the equality in what you are demanding regarding seats for the diaspora? If some parties want an expatriate voting that suits foreign dictates we say it won’t pass as it contradicts true citizenship.

Moving to Iran, it is worth reporting its President Masoud Pezeshkian’s call for Muslim unity (source: IRNA - all emphasis mine):

The fundamental problem of Muslims begins within the Islamic Ummah itself. If unity, cohesion, agreement, and empathy are formed among Muslims, the enemies will not be able to dominate the Islamic Ummah. The Zionist regime, with its small population, is killing women and children in front of the eyes of hundreds of millions of Muslims, and the reaction of some governments is, at best, only condemnation. Some even secretly sit next to the same criminals and cheer them on. If Muslims were together, such tragedies would not have happened. The enemy takes our oil, gas, and mines, and in return, he gives us weapons and planes to fight each other. The key to using those planes is in his own hands; if he allows it, it will fly, and if he doesn’t, it will be grounded.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh - from Tasnim .

Speaking of unity among Muslim countries, yesterday Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh concluded his visit to Turkey, where “he held constructive meetings with Turkish defense, security, and military officials, covering a wide range of issues, including Syria and the Caucasus, as well as security challenges along Iran-Turkey border”, as per Tasnim, which quoted him as saying:

This regime does not recognize any red lines or abide by international law. Its reckless behavior has helped regional countries develop a shared understanding that Zionists are a real threat and that collective cooperation is needed to counter it. They have openly threatened Turkey as well, showing that for them, no borders exist.

Asked about constant speculation about an imminent attack on Iran and US transfer of equipment and deployment of warships in the region, he said:

This is part of the same war, and our people must remain aware of this cognitive battle. We have seen this regularly for decades. Naturally, as the military, we must always be ready to defend the country. This is a principle, and it is unrelated to such transfers.

IRGC Quds Force Chief Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani - from Tasnim .

As the second anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood (7th October) approaches, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) revealed some of its details in a televised interview. Here are some highlights from Tasnim and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

A notable point was that neither we, nor [the late Hezbollah Secretary General] Sayyed Hassan [Nasrallah], nor even the senior leaders of Hamas were informed of the exact timing of this operation. When the start of the operation in Gaza was announced, [the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail] Haniyeh was on his way to the airport for travel to Iraq and effectively learned about it while returning. Until his martyrdom, the late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, at sensitive moments, challenged the Zionists in psychological and military warfare with prudence and firmness. In that period, without even speaking, he terrified the Zionist regime and showed that he was masterful over all dimensions of the war, from military to psychological. The regime could not withstand this and the equation of the war was overturned. [Referring to the deployment of a third of the Israeli army to southern Lebanon] Only two days before the regime requested a ceasefire, Hezbollah fired more than 350 small and large missiles at the enemy. These operations included an attack on soldiers’ mess halls, an attack on Haifa, and even on Netanyahu’s residence, all of which demonstrated the unparalleled military and psychological capabilities of Hezbollah’s forces.

If Israel was capable of continuing the war, why did it seek a ceasefire? The strategy of resistance is victory and we will continue to win; this strategy will break the back of Israel and America. Now Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance currents possess stronger missiles, and despite the regime’s restrictions and losses, the enemy’s objectives have not been achieved and the resistance remains stronger than ever. In the battlefield we both receive and inflict blows, but on the strategic level we are absolute victors. The world is now witnessing the true, criminal face of Israel.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning that a US Navy reconnaissance plane, more specifically a P-8 Poseidon, flew over the Persian Gulf off the coast of Bushehr, which hosts the only functioning nuclear power plant of Iran, as well as several key military installations such as the Bushehr Naval Base, the 6th Tactical Air Base, and the southern region command post of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters, as reported by SouthFront.press. Clearly not a good sign, especially if you consider that a similar occurrence happened ~3 months before 12-day war.

Palestine 2 ballistic missile - from Al Mayadeen .

On a final note, it is worth reporting that early this morning Yemen launched a missile towards Israel, resulting in sirens activated across the central and western Dead Sea regions and the temporary closure of the airspace over Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with Israeli media outlets reporting multiple explosions, “likely caused to interception attempts targeting the missiles”, as per Al Mayadeen. The military operation carried out by the missile force of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) was confirmed later by YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

