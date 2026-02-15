US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

After his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few days ago, US President Donald J. Trump has been continuously issuing threats against Iran. Here is what he said last Thursday, 12th February 2026, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

We have to make a deal with Iran. We have to make a deal, otherwise it’s going to be very traumatic. I’ll talk to them as long as I like, and we’ll see if we can get a deal with them. And if we can’t, we’ll have to go to phase two.

…without elaborating on this “phase two”. And on Friday, 13th February 2026, he confirmed the deployment of another aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, from the Caribbean to the Middle East (source: Al Mayadeen):

It’ll be leaving very soon. In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it. If they’re not [making a deal]], it’s going to be a bad day for Iran, very bad.

…after reports appearing on The New York Times (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen, according to which the USS Gerald R. Ford will not return home in early March for major upgrades and repairs, as originally planned, since it will need 3-4 weeks to arrive to the Middle East (see also SouthFront.press). I wonder if indeed the additional aircraft carrier strike groups will be used against Iran or if it is just a ruse to induce Iran to temporarily lower the guard and start the attack beforehand, especially considering Trump’s threat of a weeks-long war on Iran, as reported yesterday (Saturday 14th February 2026) by Al Mayadeen and Reuters, citing two US officials.

In the meantime, reports have emerged that the second round of Oman-mediated indirect talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire may take place next Tuesday, 17th February 2026 in Geneva (Switzerland), where the US delegation, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, will also hold a separate trilateral meeting with Russia and Ukraine (sources: Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and Mehr), which suggests that Trump’s administration views the negotiations with Iran kabuki theatre as much as those with Russia and Ukraine.

Getting back to Trump, he also called out Israeli President Isaac Herzog for not giving Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a pardon for his corruption crimes, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah:

I think the people of Israel should really shame him. He's disgraceful for not giving it. He should give it. You have a president who refuses to give him a pardon. He should be ashamed of himself. The President's got the power to give pardons. He doesn't want to do it, because I guess he loses his power… He is disgraceful for not giving it.

On a funny side note, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that “if the Ayatollah said he wanted to meet with President Trump, the President would meet him”:

LOL! Not gonna happen! Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has a reputation to defend: he would never ever met a paedophile and satanist like Trump (see Epstein files)!

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi (L) and representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader in the Supreme Defense Council Ali Shamkani (R).

If Trump continues with his threats, Iranian officials carry on with their warnings. For instance, earlier today (Sunday 15th February 2026) Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, threw down the gauntlet saying (sources: IRNA, Mehr and Al Masirah):

If Trump really wants war, why does he bring up the issue of negotiation? Trump should know that he would be entering a confrontation that gives harsh lessons, the outcome of which would ensure that he no longer bellows threats around the world.

…while Ali Shamkhani, in an interview with Al Jazeera last Friday, discussing his appointment to his new position as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), warned that…

Any adventure against Iran will receive a strong, decisive, and proportionate response. Iran’s missile capabilities are a fundamental element of the country’s defense doctrine and part of its deterrence mechanism. From this perspective, they are defined as part of the defense red lines and are not open to negotiation. Iran’s level of defensive preparedness makes the cost of any miscalculation by the initiating party extremely high. The rational course for all parties is to avoid escalation and refrain from any actions that destabilize the region’s security and stability. The activation of the Supreme National Security Council at this stage reflects the necessity of focusing on unified action at the highest defense and security levels in the country. The security situation in the region has become more complex, and responding to these circumstances requires an integrated mechanism for strategic coordination, precise decision-making, and maximizing the utilization of national capabilities. The council was formed for this purpose, and its role will be to enhance harmony and efficiency in the defense field. This council is defined within the framework of Article 176 of the Constitution, and its mission is to create strategic coordination between the defense and security sectors, strengthen the unity of the armed forces, and support major decision-making processes in the defense field. In these sensitive regional circumstances, the existence of such a structure is essential to enhance deterrence and develop national security mechanisms. Some actors, especially the Zionist entity, are fundamentally opposed to any path that reduces tensions between Iran and the United States, and seek to steer the dialogue toward destabilization. Nevertheless, the countries of the region are well aware that any conflict could escalate and seriously threaten collective security and regional stability. Recent diplomatic moves aim to contain tensions and promote a political solution—an approach based on a precise understanding of the threat, its harmful effects on all countries in the region, and the necessity of managing it. The strategic reality is that the Zionist regime will not be able to carry out an effective military operation against Iran without direct coordination and support from the United States. Any large-scale military action requires operational, logistical, and political support from Washington. This was clearly demonstrated during the 12‑day war. [All emphasis mine]

…as reported by Al Manar, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Mehr.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi - from Mehr .

On the other hand, in an interview with BBC, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi used a softer tone, while still warning enemies against aggression on Iran (sources: Mehr, Al Manar and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

[The ball is] in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal. If they are sincere, I'm sure we will be on the road to an agreement. We are ready to discuss this [uranium enrichment] and other issues related to our [nuclear] programme if they are ready to talk about sanctions. [The] issue of zero enrichment is not an issue anymore and as far as Iran is concerned, it is not on the table anymore. When we were attacked by Israelis and Americans, our missiles came to our rescue so how can we accept depriving ourselves of our defensive capabilities? We are hearing that they are interested in negotiations. They have said it publicly; they have said it in private conversations through Oman that they are interested to have these matters resolved peacefully. We are not hearing that in the private messages. [Another war would be] traumatic, bad for everybody… everybody will suffer, particularly those who have initiated this aggression. If we feel this is an existential threat, we will respond accordingly. It is not wise to even think about such a very dangerous scenario because the whole region will be in a mess. We see an almost unanimous agreement in the region against war. We are hopeful we can do this through diplomacy, although we can't be 100% sure. [Iran has] to be alert so we are not surprised. We will do our best but the other side also has to prove that they are also sincere.

Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, Mohammad Eslami, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), commented on Iranian achievements in the nuclear sector and other fields despite sanctions (sources: IRNA, Mehr, Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah):

They have consistently pursued a “policy of pressure from the outside and breaking from within”, making use of all hardware and software tools at their disposal. Despite all this sabotage, the country’s progress in the military industries, nuclear sector, space industry, and other fields has been extraordinary and miraculous. This is while Iran has never sought a bomb and there is no program to build one. They couldn’t even tolerate the JCPOA. Sanctions are their main means to stop the country and force it into submission.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Masirah .

Moving on, in a speech last Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian exposed Western hypocrisy (source: Al Masirah):

It is undeniable that Israel and the US take advantage of our country’s situation. They have done nothing but create problems for us. Their hearts are not with Iran. During the recent events, Trump and Netanyahu beat the drum of protests. Did they intend to solve our nation’s problems? Has anyone other than them caused issues for us? They have blocked all our paths, frozen our transactions, and obstructed our work, while telling some inside the country that they want to “save” us. A great wound has been created. We must repair and heal it with unity and cohesion, not deepen it with division and discord, which only increases the country’s problems. All kinds of pressures and conspiracies have been applied to prevent us from serving the people properly. Our responsibility is to understand the situation and continue serving the people despite all the pressures.

…and yesterday, speaking at the international conference “Iran Corridor 2026”, Pezeshkian expressed hope for regional cooperation, rejecting the idea of conflict, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and IRNA (all emphasis mine):

No country benefits from war, and no country achieves any result from conflict, violence, and bloodshed. Everyone is striving so that together we can solve our problems peacefully. Our effort is to remove all existing obstacles in terms of cumbersome laws and regulations from the path of implementing projects underway in the field of roads and corridors. In the Islamic Republic, we are determined to implement projects related to the country’s roads and vital arteries with power, speed, precision, and high quality. We are friends, brothers, and relatives with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kurdistan, and so forth. We have a several-thousand-year history of cooperation and friendship with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan; therefore, we will revive our connections and believe that our routes of connection are the path of peace, development of science and knowledge, and capability. With the opening of roads, we can guarantee security and the economy. The communication routes and paths that connect us are the road to development and peace, and with the opening of these routes, the security of all of us will be ensured, the economies of countries will develop, and we will build a region full of peace, tranquility and friendship.

It is also worth mentioning that, on occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, Pezeshkian received a congratulatory message by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who affirmed support to Iran in defense of its sovereignty (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr):

The relations between our countries are friendly and good-neighborly in nature. Russia supports Iran's efforts to protect its sovereignty and legitimate interests, as well as to ensure the country's security in the current critical international situation. I am confident that we will consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. I wish His Excellency good health and success, and all your compatriots happiness and prosperity.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov - from Mehr .

Similarly, in an interview with TASS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated:

We remain in full contact with the Iranians and, together with others, including our Chinese colleagues, we are doing what is called ensuring a proper political environment. The focus is now on the talks that Iran is currently conducting with its partners, on the work with the Americans, which Iran is carrying out indirectly, primarily through Arab mediators. I think that this work will continue.

…as quoted by Mehr. In fact, in preparation of the aforementioned next round of US-Iran talks, diplomatic representatives of Russia, China and Iran met in Vienna, as reported by Mehr, citing the following tweet by Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, on X:

By the way, apparently the three countries signed a Trilateral Strategic Pact on 29th January 2026, providing “a comprehensive framework for diplomatic, economic, and security coordination (emphasizing sovereignty, sanctions resistance, and multipolarity; no formal defense alliance)”, as reported yesterday by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson in this blog post, citing Middle East Monitor and State media in Beijing, Moscow and Tehran.

News and updates from Lebanon

Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sheikh Ali Damoush - from IRNA .

Moving to Lebanon, it is worth reporting what Sheikh Ali Damoush, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, said last Friday during a sermon at the Sayyeda Zaynab Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs (sources: Al Manar, Al Masirah and IRNA - all emphasis added):

The enmity of America and the Zionist regime, and their attempts to strike the Islamic Republic of Iran, are due to its Islamic-revolutionary identity. War against Iran today, before it serves the interests of the US, serves the interests of Israel. The realization of this project [of Greater Israel] and enabling this regime to dominate the region has one key path: the elimination of Iran and its regional allies. However, they stand in the way of Israel. If war is imposed on Iran, it will fight to the end, not just defending itself but also as the last stronghold of Islam. After the recent aggressive war on our country, we agreed with the State on a ceasefire agreement, and the State’s institutions would take responsibility within a new national equation. Unfortunately, the State has not met the Lebanese people’s expectations and has failed to fulfill its duties and responsibilities due to shortcomings and negligence. Everyone must know that our people will not surrender and remain determined to fully obtain their rights. Our people, who sacrificed their best leaders and sons, will not abandon the Resistance and its achievements. [Resistance] is a legitimate right and will remain a symbol of Lebanon’s dignity and pride, and no one, regardless of their position, can eliminate it or strip it of its right to exist.

Head of the World Union of Resistance Scholars Sheikh Maher Hammoud - from IRNA .

Similarly, Sheikh Maher Hammoud, head of the World Union of Resistance Scholars, warned that…

Any new aggression against Iran will set the entire region on fire. The general and prevailing assessment and view is that America will not commit the folly of attacking Iran because the Israeli regime cannot withstand confronting the missiles of Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon.

…adding that “Iran possesses vast and extensive security and military experience that goes beyond that of other countries”, as demonstrated during the 12-day war, as reported by IRNA.

Meanwhile, Zionist settlers have begun encroaching in southern Lebanon and “executing organized settlement initiatives in Lebanese border towns, starting with tree-planting operations that signal deeper territorial ambitions”, as per Al Manar, which reported on activists from the Israeli group Oritz Avaron crossing into Lebanese territory to plant trees in the southern border town of Yaron.

Ahmad Sarour, mayor of Aita Al-Shaab and a member of the Public Relations Committee of the Bint Jbeil Municipal Union, was quoted as saying:

This act reveals premeditated intentions toward this area. Even if such actions do not always yield immediate results, diplomatic and political measures remain essential, alongside security measures, especially to protect the communities living in the affected areas.

…while Melhem Khalaf, member of the Lebanese Parliament, stated:

Lebanon is not an open ground to correct historical delusions, nor a backyard for sick settlement schemes. Our borders are not laboratories for failed expansionist dreams.

So spoke Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

Moving to Yemen, last Friday, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a new speech in preparation for Ramadan, warning about regional subjugation, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Mehr and Saba. Here are some highlights from his speech (all emphasis mine):

The unfolding events revolve around, or are centered on, a very dangerous point for the nation, one we have repeatedly warned against: the attempt to impose a paradigm of violation against it and for it to become a daily occurrence, accepted by the nation. This is a catastrophe and a major calamity. The nation suffers losses due to its failure to fulfill responsibilities, rooted in a profound flaw in piety. Considering the blessings that the Almighty God has bestowed us to reform the affairs of the Ummah, the situation of the Islamic Ummah can be changed. Muslims sometimes act according to their own desires and culture, contrary to divine teachings, and they miss the important effect of divine guidance and obligations in their lives and future. What the Israeli enemy is trying to implement in the region in general is a very serious danger. We must understand that events are linked to imposing a formula, and the situation will be the same when control is established over any other Arab or Muslim country. People will be watching what is happening to the Resistance fighters in Gaza and the situation with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Israeli enemy is pressuring to disarm Hezbollah while arming usurpers. [Denouncing Israeli attacks on Lebanese farm with pesticides] What do farmers have to do with Hezbollah’s weapons? Shipments of weapons to the Israeli enemy continue, arming what they call settlers and armed formations, while the enemy seeks to disarm those defending their land. Israeli violations continue in the country [Syria] despite the stances of the groups in control there. The Israeli enemy mobilizes traitors and collaborators in Gaza, which is a dangerous phenomenon. Gangs linked to the Israeli enemy have begun committing crimes openly in the Gaza Strip. Epstein’s documents revealed satanic rituals in which the most heinous crimes are committed, targeting children and minors. We are facing dangers and challenges that necessitate a strong sense of urgency to embrace the obligation of fasting with a conscious commitment, seizing the opportunity to the fullest extent possible. Human beings need continuous reminders of God and opportunities to purify themselves.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

