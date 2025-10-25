US War Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

It looks like US President Donald J. Trump is going to escalate US military operations in South America. Ten days ago (Wednesday 15th October 2025) he “secretly” authorized the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) to conduct “covert” actions in Venezuela to oust its President Nicolás Maduro from power, as discussed here. The other day (Thursday 23rd October 2025) Trump announced that he is preparing to launch a ground operation allegedly against drug cartels in Venezuela, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

The drugs coming in by sea are like 5% of what they were a year ago, less than 5%… The land is going to be next. Well, I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask [Congress] for a declaration of war, I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. We’re not happy with Venezuela for a lot of reasons, drugs being one of them.

Drugs being… just an excuse to topple Maduro, install Nobel “Peace” Prize María Corina Machado and get Venezuelan oil, as I explained here back in August (2025).

Trump’s statements signal that he may have “granted a mandate to initiate actions aimed at overthrowing the government in Caracas”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the Venezuelan Minister of Labor as saying:

If imperialism attacks us, it will find the working class ready to respond.

…in response to the recent remarks of Donald Trump, the President of “Peace” who renamed the Department of Defense to Department of War and who can only make death threats against everyone: Hamas, Iran, Venezuela, etc.

Destroyer USS Gravely - from TeleSur .

However, this time the problem is not just a leak or a statement by Trump, but the fact that US troops are expected to arrive tomorrow (Sunday 26th October 2025) in Trinidad and Tobago, a small nation very close to Venezuela (the island of Trinidad being just ~7 miles away from Venezuelan coast), allegedly for joint training exercises with the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force, before departing next Thursday, 30th October 2025, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, which quoted Trinidadian authorities as saying:

The [destroyer] USS Gravely will conduct joint training with the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force. These efforts strengthen interoperability, reinforce long-term defense cooperation, and enhance operational readiness among allied forces. The presence of U.S. military forces in Trinidad and Tobago highlights the United States’ commitment to regional security and cooperation.

At the same time, War Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its strike group, including 5 destroyers, to deploy to US Southern Command to…

bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States.

…as reported by TeleSur and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which quoted Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell as saying:

In support of the President’s directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the Homeland, the Secretary of War has directed the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and its carrier air wing to the Southern Command. [The mission is to] bolster US capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland. These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs.

Nevertheless, it must be said that the USS Ford is currently deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, so, it will take at least one month before it arrives near the coast of Venezuela.

In the meantime, airstrike against South American vessels continue, as announced by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who yesterday issued the following statement on X:

Overnight, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Tren de Aragua (TdA), a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO), trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean Sea. The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Six male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters—and was the first strike at night. All six terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike. If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda. Day or NIGHT, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López - from Al Mayadeen .

Venezuela is not twiddling its thumbs, though. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, last Tuesday, 21st October 2025, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced the deployment of more than 20,000 soldiers in the western regions of the country, stating:

The people are living in peace, even as they endure the shocks of the economic genocide perpetrated by the United States against Venezuela through its blockade. They may deploy I don’t know how many CIA-affiliated units in covert operations... and any attempt will fail.

…whereas a few days earlier Maduro “confirmed the completion of the Independence 200 exercises, which involved four comprehensive defense zones across the states of Mérida, Trujillo, Lara, and Yaracu”, only to launch a new 72-hour national defense military exercise yesterday (Friday 24th October 2025), aimed at “keeping the machinery oiled — the machinery for peace”, as per TeleSur, highlighting the installation of high-tech defense systems, including anti-aircraft equipment, at 73 strategic points across Venezuela, as well as support from allied nations such as Russia and China, which apparently “have provided military equipment and logistical assistance”.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) experts Ben Saul, Morris Tidball-Binz, and George Katrougalos, recognized specialists in human rights, extrajudicial executions, and the democratic international order respectively, denounced recent US strikes on Venezuelan vessels as unlawful, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, which quoted the following statement (all emphasis mine):

[US actions] violate the fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country. These moves are an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region. Even if such allegations [of narcotics trafficking] were substantiated, the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal basis violates the international law of the sea and amounts to extrajudicial executions. Preparations for covert or direct military action against another sovereign state constitute an even graver breach of the United Nations Charter. The long history of external interventions in Latin America must not be repeated. The lessons from history must be learned and not repeated. The international community must stand firm in defending the rule of law, dialogue, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

…whereas Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil was quoted as stating:

The UN experts corroborate what we have been denouncing: the United States fabricates enemies to justify a supposed right to self-defense, resulting in massacres in the Caribbean Sea.

On the other hand, a senior US State Department official dismissed the UN experts’ statement saying:

These so-called “experts” fail to acknowledge the fact that they’re advocating for an illegitimate leader who is a fugitive of American justice who undermines our regional security and poisons Americans.

…but we know very well that the Outlaw US Empire, by definition, ignores international law!

Colombian President Gustavo Petro - from Al Mayadeen .

As if war on Venezuela was not enough, last Monday, 20th October 2025, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions also on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his son Nicolas Petro, First Lady Veronica Alcocer, and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, allegedly as a “part of a broader US strategy to combat narcotics trafficking networks across Latin America”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement issued by Gustavo Petro on X in response to US sanctions:

Indeed, Bernie Moreno’s threat has come true; my children, my wife, and I have been added to the OFAC list. [A reference to previous statements by the Republican senator, who on Fox News pointed out that the Colombian President was elected with the support of drug cartels] My lawyer in my defense will be Dany Kovalik from the USA. Fighting drug trafficking for decades and effectively has brought me this measure from the government of the society we helped so much to curb their cocaine consumption. A complete paradox, but not a step back and never on our knees.

This follows a recent spat between Trump and Petro on social media, with the former writing last Sunday, 19th October 2025, on Truth:

President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America. AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. Better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported Colombia’s Foreign Ministry calling the accusations…

An act of the greatest seriousness [that goes] against the dignity of the President of the Colombians, who has led and fought tirelessly [against] drug trafficking in our country. The communication referred to contains a direct threat to national sovereignty by raising an illegal intervention in Colombian territory, a country that has historically been a valuable ally in the fight against drugs in the region and in the world. [Trump’s language] transgress[es] all the rules of international law and diplomacy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia rejects the offensive and disobligent [sic] statements against the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego, and the direct threat against national sovereignty made by the President of the United States Donald Trump, issued by the White House, in which he accuses the Colombian President without any foundation.

…as well as Petro’s response to Trump’s statement (all emphasis added):

Mr. Trump, Colombia has never been rude to the USA; on the contrary, it has greatly admired its culture. But you are rude and ignorant toward Colombia. Read, as your chargé d’affaires in Colombia did, “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, and he assured you that you will learn something about solitude. I don’t do business, like you do; I am a socialist, I believe in aid and the common good and in the common goods of humanity, the greatest of all: life, put in danger by your oil. If I am not a merchant, then much less a drug trafficker; in my heart there is no greed. I could never get along with greed. A mafioso is a human being who embodies the best of capitalism: greed, and I am the opposite, a lover of life and therefore a millennial warrior for life. Greed flees from us, because life is more powerful. The problem is with Trump, not the USA.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - from Al Mayadeen .

Earlier today (Saturday 25th October 2025) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed solidarity with Colombia and its President Gustavo Petro, reaffirming the strength of relations between the two countries (all emphasis mine):

Colombia and Venezuela are sister nations, bound together by shared struggles and shared hopes, united eternally by the legacy of Simón Bolívar. Bolívar, our founding father, unites us as his sons and daughters. To the people of Colombia and Venezuela, I say: let us unite, unite for peace, unite for prosperity, and move forward together as one. The United States is resorting to fabricating false stories after failing to justify its aggressive policies against Venezuela. They cannot say that we are building nuclear weapons or aiming missiles at their cities, so they are inventing a completely bizarre and false story. This progress [in Venezuelan military, intelligence, and security services] is the fruit of the efforts of our forces and a result of severing ties with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the world’s largest drug cartel. The story they are telling about the Bolivarian Revolution and about the workers’ president, the president of the people, Nicolás Maduro, is false, fabricated, and contrary to reality. The American people realize that their government is inventing a new war despite its promises never to wage war again. No to war, yes to peace, prosperity, and coexistence.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawwaf Salam - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s now move to Middle East and, more specifically, to Lebanon, where Al Mayadeen interviewed its Prime Minister Nawwaf Salam last Thursday, 23rd October 2025. Here are some highlights from this interview (all emphasis mine):

We have not exhausted diplomatic and political means [to stop Israeli aggression]; perhaps it will take more time later, but this is our primary option today, and I do not see any alternatives. [There is a] balance of power; just as there is a military balance of power, there is a political and diplomatic one, and if relying on it were not effective, people would not have gone to the United Nations, would not have sought the issuance of the recent New York Declaration which increased the number of countries recognizing Palestine, and would not have gone to the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. We are also working in parallel to mobilize all diplomatic and political efforts to compel Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, release our detainees, and stop its violations of our sovereignty. We are in a war today, yet it takes the form of a war of attrition that fluctuates in intensity from one day to the next, and we are doing everything to prevent this war from escalating, striving to reverse the equation and work toward Israel’s withdrawal and the cessation of its assaults. The mechanism is part of the 27th April agreement [probably referring to the 1996 Israeli-Lebanese Ceasefire Understanding]; we are part of this mechanism, and this is the framework within which we can negotiate, where we, the French, the Americans, and the Israelis meet in a tripartite format with the United Nations. No one is rejecting the idea of negotiations, but there has got to be a power that props up these negotiations. Until further notice, this [direct negotiations with Israel] is not on our agenda. Everything depends on the circumstances... we are not playing the stock market. The talk about normalization follows the peace process. As far as we’re concerned with peace, we are committed to the Arab Peace Initiative, endorsed at the Beirut Summit in 2002. That’s what we are committed to, and all Arab states are committed to it. Normalization comes afterward. If the Arab Peace Initiative is implemented, and Israel withdraws from the territories it occupied in 1967, and a Palestinian state is established with East al-Quds as its capital, then we can discuss what comes next. We are far from that [at this point]. Do we support the peace process? Indeed, and it’s called the Arab Peace Initiative. People ask, “Are you with peace?” It’s called the Arab Peace Initiative, approved in Beirut, but it has conditions, it has rules. To anyone calling for normalization, we say: great, but let us first go back to and implement the Arab Peace Initiative. Some speak of disarming [Hezbollah], withdrawing, or handing over weapons; I have not used these terms. I use the language of the Taif Agreement: extending the state’s authority. In my view, the Lebanese state must be capable of extending its authority over all Lebanese territories with its own forces, and I specify, exclusively with its own forces. [Were it not for] the Lebanese Resistance, Israel would not have withdrawn in 2000. I will repeat this: anyone who does not value Hezbollah’s role in liberating Lebanon is not being truthful. Without the sacrifices of Hezbollah and the Lebanese national Resistance in general - before and alongside Hezbollah - the South [South Lebanon] would not have been liberated. I firmly hold this conviction. [However] Lebanon should not be burdened beyond its capacity. I believe that what was called the Support Front placed Lebanon under too much strain. After we celebrated the liberation, we found ourselves with a number of occupied Lebanese villages and tens of thousands of people whose homes were destroyed and who were displaced. [Hezbollah is] a key Lebanese political party. There is always a connection, and my door is open to them. There is ongoing contact between us. We worked on restoring Lebanon’s relations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE [United Arab Emirates], and all other countries, and we took Lebanon back into the fold of the Arab world. I don’t like to call it a negative stance [of Saudi Arabia towards Lebanon]. How can it be, when they are working with France to prepare a conference supporting the army and security forces? It is important for us to have the best possible relations with Iran, but they must be based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs. I told the Syrian counterparts, as well as President al-Sharaa, that it is important for us to turn a page from the past. Lebanon suffered greatly from Syrian interference in its affairs, and I know that you also suffered from Lebanese interference in yours. This is a page we need to close in order to build new relations based on non-interference in each other’s affairs and mutual respect for our policies.

Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani - from IRNA .

Moving to Iran, it is worth reporting the full text of the speech that Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani gave last Thursday at the UN Security Council (UNSC) session on the situation in Palestine and the wider Middle East (source: IRNA - all emphasis added):

Mr. President, Since this is the first time I will take the floor this month, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the Russian Federation on assuming the Presidency of the Security Council this month and commend you. Mr. President, The Israeli occupying regime has become a manifest and serious threat to regional and international peace and security. For two years, the people in Gaza have endured an unprecedented and all-out war of extermination by this regime. During this time, Israel has engaged in systematic, indiscriminate, and disproportionate bombardments of innocent people. More than 68,000 innocent Palestinians have been killed, thousands remain missing, and over 20,000 children have lost their lives. The entire infrastructure has been obliterated—hospitals, schools, and water systems have been reduced to rubble. In fact, Gaza has been transformed into a landscape of devastation—a living testament to unbridled impunity. With the end of military operations in Gaza, the world is only beginning to grasp the full extent of the devastation left behind. Mr. President, Israel’s aggression and criminal acts are not confined to Gaza. The Islamic Republic of Iran has also been a direct target of Israeli aggression. Between 13th to 24th June (2025), Israel launched unprovoked and large-scale attacks against residential areas, hospitals, and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards. As a result of these indiscriminate and unlawful attacks, 1,100 innocent civilians—including 132 women and 45 children—have lost their lives, and more than 5,700 others have been injured. Mr. President, The Islamic Republic of Iran supports every credible initiative aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza, ensuring the complete withdrawal of occupying forces, establishing a permanent ceasefire, facilitating the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and restoring the inalienable and fundamental rights of the Palestinian people. The ending of the war against people in Gaza—however vital—does not absolve member states and competent international bodies of their shared legal, moral, and humanitarian obligations to ensure justice and accountability. True justice requires full accountability. The perpetrators and masterminds of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity must be prosecuted, and the decades-long culture of impunity surrounding the Israeli regime must finally end. In conclusion, Mr. President, I categorically reject the unfounded allegations made by the United States representative. Iran’s foreign policy is firmly rooted in the UN Charter—respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference, and good-neighborliness. It is, in fact, the unlawful military presence and destabilizing actions of the United States that have fueled conflict and instability in our region. Iran has consistently shown its readiness for fair, genuine dialogue. Furthermore, the false narrative of “Iranian proxies” is a deliberate distraction from the true source of regional instability—the United States and its unconditional support for its proxy in the region, the Israeli regime, enabling its ongoing aggression, atrocities, and occupation. By repeatedly obstructing the Security Council’s Charter mandate, Washington has rendered itself complicit in these crimes and bears direct legal and moral responsibility for their continuation. I thank you, Mr. President.

And here is the full text of the speech that Iravani gave yesterday at an open debate of the UNSC on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: The United Nations—Looking into the Future” (sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

Madam President, We welcome the convening of this timely and highly relevant open debate and express our appreciation to the Russian Federation for its initiative. Madam President, As today is the United Nations’ 80th anniversary, this debate provides a timely opportunity for reflection. We must assess whether we have remained faithful to the Charter’s founding vision—to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and ensure that international relations are governed by law, not by force. The Charter’s purposes and principles—sovereign equality, non-interference, peaceful settlement of disputes, and the prohibition of the use or threat of force—remain universal and indivisible. They must be applied fully and without double standards. Upholding these principles requires restoring integrity to multilateralism and ensuring that no State, or group of States, stands above the law. Today, the Charter of the United Nations—the very foundation of international law and multilateralism—is being tested by persistent acts of aggression, by impunity, and by the political abuse of its mechanisms. Among others, two egregious examples warrant the Council’s attention. First, the acts of aggression perpetrated by the Israeli regime against countries in our region, including my country. On 13th June 2025, Israel launched an unprovoked, large-scale war against Iran—with the direct support and participation of the United States. The Council’s continued silence and failure to respond to such blatant breaches not only emboldens the aggressors but also gravely undermines the UN Charter. Second, and equally alarming, is the deliberate misuse of the Security Council’s authority by the three European participants of the JCPOA , acting under pressure and direction from the United States. Their failed attempt to invoke the so-called “snapback” mechanism under resolution 2231 (2015)—in a baseless and unlawful effort to reimpose the terminated sanctions resolutions on Iran—constitutes a blatant abuse of process and stands in clear violation of both the letter and spirit of resolution 2231 and the JCPOA. This politically motivated maneuver, firmly rejected by some Council members—including two permanent members [Russia and China]—as well as by the broader international community, notably the 121 Member States of the Non-Aligned Movement, lacks any legal validity or legitimacy and is therefore null and void. Madam President, Against this backdrop, the erosion of trust in the United Nations does not stem from its principles but from the failures to implement them faithfully and without discrimination. When aggression goes unpunished and unilateralism replaces dialogue and multilateralism, the Charter loses its meaning, and the Council loses its credibility. To restore trust, Member States must reaffirm the supremacy of the Charter, and recommit to genuine multilateralism based on equality, mutual respect, and the rule of law. The Security Council, in particular, must fulfil its primary responsibility impartially, effectively, and without selectivity, ensuring that no member—however powerful—can manipulate or misuse this body for political or unilateral purposes.

In my humble opinion, the only way to restore trust in the UN, its charter and the UNSC is to kick out the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal states (Israel plus all NATO and EU countries) from the UN until they abide international law. After all, they are the minority, both in terms of number of countries at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and in terms of population! That the West is increasingly isolated in the international scene has been shown recently by China shunning a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as reported by the German newspaper Bild in an article titled “Nobody wants to meet Wadephul in China”:

Please mind that these are the same people who wanted to isolate Russia and China with tariffs and sanctions that are backfiring spectacularly: instead, Russian and Chinese economies are improving continuously, while American and European economies keep sinking!

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, despite Trump’s Gaza “peace” plan and ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the Resistance continues its job. In fact, the pro-Palestinian hacker collective al-Jabha al-Isnad al-Sayberaniyah (Cyber Support Front) hacked into the supposedly private company “Maya”, described as a front owned by the Israeli Ministry of “Defense”, exposing “classified information on several key projects, including the Iron Beam laser air defense system, the Hermes 900 multipurpose drone, and the Spike missile, among other ongoing weapons development programs”, as per Tasnim, according to which “Maya reportedly serves as a research and development arm for major Israeli defense firms such as Elbit Systems and Rafael, both of which function as technical and industrial extensions of the regime’s defense ministry”. The short video below, posted on the group’s Telegram channel (https://t.me/CyberIsnaadFront1), includes drawings of weapons and ammunitions as well as footage reportedly taken from internal security cameras inside the company’s facilities, displaying stages of weapon assembly and testing:

I will conclude this article with the following video of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, admitting that they have been working on the plan to rebuild Gaza for two years, i.e. since soon after Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023. Look carefully at Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s reaction: he did not take it very well - Steve Witkoff must have said the quiet part loud!

