The first one was published on Wednesday 5th March 2025.

Trump's peace offensive provokes Europe's pathetic response

Pre-war Volodymyr Zelensky, when he still used to wear a costume.

In the extensive media coverage of last Friday's White House showdown between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian presidential usurper Volodymyr Zelensky, there is one notable omission, which obscures the intent of Trump's message. “You're playing with World War III!” indeed exclaimed Trump, in a cutting comment mostly ignored in news reports.

Zelensky's intent in going to the White House was to insist that the US provide more funds and armaments to allow Ukraine to continue its war against Russia.

Had he succeeded, he would not only have interrupted the process of “normalisation” of US-Russian relations initiated by the Trump-Putin phone call on 12th February [2025] and the meeting between the two presidents' representatives in Riyadh six days later, but could have led to an escalation of tensions with Russia. Such an outcome is precisely what the US President is determined to prevent, arguing for an immediate end to the war.

To this end, Trump rejected Zelensky's provocations and pointed out to him how things stand. You were defeated on the battlefield, he told him, and you do not have the strength to change the outcome of the war. “You don't have the cards”, he added, shortly before ending the meeting and having the Ukrainian host and his entourage escorted out of the White House.

The subsequent pathetic attempt by Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron to rally Europe in support of Zelensky fell on deaf ears. Starmer's idea of mobilising a “coalition of the willing” against Putin meant that European leaders would have to change Trump's mind or formalise a break with the US, but all this without producing an alternative plan, but rather with incoherent babble at the London meeting on 2nd March [2025].

That same day, in an interview, newly appointed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reiterated the US President's commitment to peace. Trump, she said, “recognises the urgent need to end this war after three long and bloody years”, while Zelensky will only accept an outcome in which Ukraine is victorious, even if it means risking “an incredibly high cost: a potential third world war, or even a nuclear war”. Given this reality, Trump sees peace as the only option, she said.

The discouragement, generated by the US-Russia negotiations, spreading through the City of London can be seen in the Sunday newsletter of The Economist magazine, whose digital editor Adam Roberts writes that America siding with Russia means European leaders must increase defence spending to continue the war. Roberts acknowledges that this will be difficult, because the weak economies of the major European countries have made their leaders very unpopular, and the push to increase defence spending for a lost war will decrease their support. Polls, on the other hand, show that Trump “remains popular” among American voters.

But then Roberts moves on to the “good news” for the desperate neoliberal warmongers who have been displaced by the US President's peace initiative. He writes that the US economy is showing “worrying signs (...). We have just published an article noting how his arrival in the White House coincided with some initial weakness in the US economy, which is worsening”. It would not be surprising to discover that financial operators in the City of London could trigger a financial crisis in the US to put a spoke in Trump's wheel. The lack of a coherent plan to address this weakness by the President's economic team offers a flank that could be exploited by his European adversaries, to derail the potential alliance with Russia and the building of a new security architecture.

This is why the Schiller Institute suggests that Trump's laudable efforts to change the security architecture through cooperation with Russia must be accompanied by an openness to cooperation with the BRICS, to erect a new architecture of economic development. The guarantee of lasting peace can only be fully achieved through economic cooperation for mutual benefit, applying the lesson of the Peace of Westphalia of 1648.

The second article that follows was published on Monday 3rd March 2025.

Vladimir Putin's offer of cooperation to Trump

From Moscow comes an offer of economic cooperation that deflates the narrative about Ukrainian “rare earths” and puts development at the forefront of peace negotiations. In a lengthy interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on 24th February [2025], Vladimir Putin offered the US access to Russia's rare earth resources, which are much larger than those allegedly found underground in Ukraine.

Referring to a government meeting held the same day, Putin stated that “rare earth metals are very important resources for modern sectors of the economy. So far we are doing little in this direction, we must do more. The significance of today's meeting is to focus administrative resources on working in this direction at an early stage. By the way, we would be ready to offer [cooperation] to our American partners - when I say partners, I mean not only administrative and governmental structures, but also companies - if they show interest in working together”.

“We certainly have an order of magnitude - I want to emphasise this - an order of magnitude more such resources than Ukraine. Russia is one of the undisputed leaders in the reserves of these rare metals and rare earths. We have them in the North, in Murmansk, in the Caucasus, in Kabardino-Balkaria, in the Far East, in the Irkutsk region, in Yakutia and in Tuva. These are capital-intensive investments. We would be happy to cooperate with any foreign partner, including the Americans”. Of course, the “new territories” [Donbass] also have “some reservations” and Russia is “ready to work with our foreign partners, including the Americans, there”.

Putin praised Trump's willingness to end the war, adding that although the White House tenant's statements seem to be dictated by emotions “his actions are based, rather, (...) on cold calculation, on a rational approach to the current situation”. Unlike the Europeans, Trump “has his hands free, he is free of these shackles that do not allow him to move forward and work for the resolution of the conflict, and in his character, probably - he acts directly and without any particular embarrassment. He is in a unique position: he does not simply say what he thinks, but says what he wants. Well, that is the privilege of the leader of one of the great powers”.

As for the Europeans, he said that at some point they will be part of the negotiating process, but at the current stage, “in order to resolve complex and even acute issues, including on the Ukrainian issue, both Russia and the United States must take the first step”.