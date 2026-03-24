Dimona (Israel) on fire - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s try and catch up with recent events and developments in the ongoing war between USrael and Iran, starting from the evening of Saturday 21st March 2026, when Iran managed to perforate the layered Israeli air defences and hit Dimona, which holds significant strategic and security importance, as it is home to the Negev Nuclear Research Center, causing hundreds of casualties and widespread damage, including structural collapse of a 3-story building and the fire of a gas storage tanks, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5):

The Iranian attack on Dimona was in response to an USraeli attack on the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility and enrichment complex in Natanz in central Iran earlier in the day. Even Israeli media and pundits, such as Danny Citrinowicz, senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, had to acknowledge the strategic significance of this strike, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

…whereas Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

If the “israeli” regime cannot intercept missiles in the highly protected “Dimona” area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of battle: The sky of “israel” is defenseless. Consequently, it seems the time to implement the next pre-planned scenarios has arrived. Happy Nowruz to the Iranian nation.

In a statement issued in the night between last Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd March 2026, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) reported on the results of Wave 73 of Operation True Promise 4, as quoted by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

The south and north of occupied Palestine were targeted in the 73rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, under the codename “Ya Haydar, peace be upon him,” and in honor of the heroism of the air defense martyrs, by a hard and decisive strike of missiles and drones from the Aerospace Force of the Revolutionary Guard. Military installations and security centers in “Arad”, “Dimona”, “Eilat”, “occupied Bir Al-Sabi’”, and “Kiryat Gat” in the south of occupied Palestine were struck with precision following the collapse of the defense system of this usurping “israeli” army. Additionally, the Ali Al-Salem, Minhad, and Al-Dhafra bases of the terrorist US army in the region were hit with precision by Fattah, Ghadr, and Emad missile systems, and suicide drones. According to field reports, more than 200 have been killed or wounded in the initial hours of the offensive. “israeli” security officials have increased pressure on journalists and eyewitnesses to censor the destruction and reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iranian power plant if Iran does not re-open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours:

However, Iran did not blink and instead doubled down through the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, who stated (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Following previous warnings, should Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure be violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted.

…echoed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who tweeted on X (see also RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, vital infrastructure and energy and oil infrastructure throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be irreversibly destroyed, and oil prices will remain higher for a long time. “And throw that which is in your right hand; it will swallow up what they have crafted.”

In the meantime, on Sunday morning the Iranian army announced the downing of a F-15 fighter jet, sharing a video from a thermal camera (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

According to the Army’s public relations office, the Joint Air Defense Headquarters of the country announced that hours ago, an invading enemy F-15 fighter jet in the skies over the country’s southern coasts and near Hormuz Island was targeted by the Army’s air defense ground-to-air systems after being intercepted and fired upon by a missile. According to the announcement by the Army’s public relations office, an investigation to determine the fate of the fighter jet has begun and is ongoing.

…while the IRGC launched the 74th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

Wave 74 of Operation True Promise 4, with the code “Ya Amir al-Mu’minin (peace be upon him)”, dedicated to the martyrs of the Fath al-Moubin operation on 22/03/1982 in the area west of the Karkheh and Shush rivers, was executed against US bases in the region and the center and south of the occupied Palestinian territories. This was carried out as a continuation of pre-designed war game scenarios using new tactics and upgraded systems. The US “Malek Sultan” base, the US Fifth Fleet, and the nest of Komala terrorists were targeted by Emad, Fateh, and Qiam missiles and attack drones, continuing the lightning strikes of previous days. Military bases and security centers in “Tel Aviv”, “Petah Tikva”, “Holon”, and “Ramat Gan” were also powerfully destroyed since this morning following direct hits by heavy Ghadr, Kheibar-Shekan, and Khorramshahr 4 missiles. The strategic confusion of the CENTCOM command, the collapse of the multilayered US and zionist defense network in the West Asia region, and the disruption of the US weapons support system followed the intelligent and skillful measures and strikes of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces systems against the enemies.

On Sunday afternoon, the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters warned Trump of the devastating consequences in case of US attacks on Iranian power plants (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

If US threats regarding Iran’s power plants are implemented, immediate punitive measures will be taken. The terrorist president of the United States, in continuing his aggressive behavior and destabilization of the world, has threatened that if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, he will target Iran’s power plants. We have said many times that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to the enemy and harmful traffic; it has not yet been completely closed and is under our intelligent control. Harmless passage is carried out under specific regulations that guarantee our security and interests. However, in the event that the US threats regarding Iran’s power plants are implemented, the following punitive measures will be taken immediately: The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed, and this strait will not be opened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt. All power plants, energy infrastructure, and information technology (ICT) of the zionist entity will be targeted extensively. All similar companies in the region that have American shareholders will be completely destroyed. Power plants in regional countries that host American bases will be our legitimate targets. Everything is prepared for a great jihad aimed at the complete destruction of all American economic interests in the West Asia region. We were not the initiators of the war, and we will not be the initiators now; but if the enemy harms our power plants, we will do anything to defend our country and the interests of our nation. The unstoppable process of destroying the targets stated above will begin, and nothing can prevent the continuation of our operations to destroy the energy, oil, and industrial infrastructure of the United States and its allies in the region.

Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We have moved from defense to offense. Our enemies have tested some of our capabilities, but we will continue forward and surprise them again.

Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari added:

We will continue our attacks with full force. You cannot challenge the memory of a people who have experienced your aggression for decades.

At the same time, the Iranian Army announced the result of the drone attacks on USraeli targets (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Drone attacks by the Army on the aerospace industries of the “israeli” regime and the location of US reconnaissance aircraft in the region. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the aerospace industries of the “israeli” regime and the location of US reconnaissance aircraft at the Prince Sultan Air Base with drone attacks on two fronts. The Public Relations of the Army announced in statement number 39 that since this morning, attack drones of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran have targeted the “IAI” aerospace industries adjacent to the Ben Gurion Air Base and the location of US reconnaissance aircraft at the Prince Sultan Air Base in the region on two fronts. The “IAI” aerospace industries have a central role and activity in the production of military aircraft, drones, missiles, and air defense and aerospace technological systems for the army of the “israeli” regime and for military exports, and it is of very high sensitivity to the “israeli” regime. The US advanced operations center and command and control system have been stationed at the Prince Sultan Air Base for three decades and host F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighter jets, as well as transport, AWACS, and reconnaissance aircraft.

On Sunday evening Ghalibaf tweeted another warning on X (see also Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - emphasis added):

Financial entities that fund the US military budget are legitimate targets for us. US Treasury bonds are soaked in the blood of the Iranians, and purchasing them means purchasing a strike that targets your headquarters and assets. We are monitoring your investment portfolios... this is your final warning.

…whereas Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated (all emphasis mine):

Regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz: The strait is not closed, and the stoppage of ships is due to the fear of insurance companies regarding the “optional war” that you started, not Iran. No insurance company and no Iranian will be convinced by further threats… Instead of threatening, engage with respect. Freedom of navigation is not possible without freedom of trade... Respect both, otherwise do not expect either of them. Negotiations with the Americans have ended forever… a bitter experience and betrayal resulting from promises not to launch an attack! There is no room left for dialogue with the Americans. They deceived us with promises of non-aggression, and even after significant progress was made in the negotiations, they decided to attack us anyway. It is a very bitter experience, and trust is completely zero. A regional war closes the doors of diplomacy – irreversibly!

The attacks on the peaceful nuclear facilities in “Natanz” and near the “Bushehr plant” constitute a violation of the UN Charter, the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], and the peremptory norms of international law. Targeting nuclear facilities may lead to a widespread dispersal of radioactive materials, causing extremely dangerous consequences for the population and the environment. These attacks are instances of “war crimes” and aggression against international peace, and we demand the condemnation of the aggressors, an immediate cessation of the attacks, and full reparations. We demand that the Security Council compel “israel” to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and subject its nuclear facilities to the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), while Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Zolfaghari expressed solidarity with Palestine (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen).

In the night between last Sunday 22nd and Monday 23rd March 2026, the IRGC launched the 75th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror which quoted the following IRGC statement (all emphasis added):

The 75th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was executed under the codename “Ya Fatimah Al-Zahra (peace be upon her),” in the name and memory of the martyrs, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the martyr spokesperson for the IRGC, and Hojjat al-Islam Khatib, the martyr Minister of Intelligence, against zionist and American targets. In this wave, based on reconnaissance conducted by intelligence and operations units, new deployment sites for zionist soldiers and hiding places for “israeli” army personnel in various parts of the occupied territories were targeted. The Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, which is one of the main sites for the deployment and aerial operations of the American aggressors against Iran, was also targeted with ballistic missiles. The Revolutionary Guard warns the terrorist zionist and American military personnel that they are completely under the surveillance of the IRGC’s intelligence and operations units, and their hiding in settlements, such as hiding in a settlement in “Arad,” will not save their lives due to the IRGC’s intelligence superiority.

Yesterday morning (Monday 23rd March 2026), the IRGC issued the following statement dismissing Trump’s claims of Iranian intentions to strike the desalination plants of neighbouring countries (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

We are determined to respond to every threat at the same level that establishes a deterrent balance. The lying, terrorist, and child-killing president of the United States has claimed that the Revolutionary Guard intends to strike the region’s desalination plants and cause hardship for the people of the region. First, it is the invading and anti-human US military that began the war by killing children and sacrificing 180 elementary school children, and so far, it has targeted five water infrastructure facilities, including the Qeshm Island desalination plant. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has not done such a thing so far. Second, it is this terrorist and child-killing president of the United States who has threatened to attack Iran’s power plants, and it is natural that attacking electricity will disrupt many human services such as hospitals, relief stations, water networks, and desalination plants, which is an inhumane act. What we have done is announce our decision that in the event of an attack on power plants, Iran will, in a retaliatory action, target the power plants of the occupying regime and the power plants of the countries in the region that host the bases.

…while the spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran’s Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Zolfaghari, reviewed the results of the previous two waves (74 and 75) of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Brave men of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, starting from the morning of Sunday, the second of Ordibehesht, by utilizing Arash-2 suicide drones, hit two zones of zionist aviation industries near the Ben Gurion Airbase and the place where US aerial surveillance aircraft are stationed at the Shahzade Sultan airbase in the region with their suicide attack drones. The 74th wave of the True Promise operation, codenamed ‘Ya Amir al-Mu’minin’ (peace be upon him), was executed against US bases in the region and the center and south of the occupied territories, in continuation of the pre-planned war scenarios, with new tactics and upgraded systems. The US King Sultan airbase, the US Fifth Fleet, and the nest of Komoleh terrorists, in the continuation of the thunderous strikes of previous days, were targeted by Emad missile strikes, Fatah, and assault drones. Military bases and security centers in “Tel Aviv,” “Palmachim,” “Holon,” and “Ramat Gan” were also forcefully destroyed from the morning of Sunday onwards, in the aftermath of direct strikes by Khaibar-Shekan missiles, Qadr, and Shahab-4. An hour ago, the 75th wave of the True Promise operation, codenamed ‘Ya Fatemat-al-Zahra’ (peace be upon her), was executed against zionist and American targets. In this wave, based on the reconnaissance conducted by the Intelligence and Operations unit, new locations of the zionists’ military establishment and the hideouts of the zionist army at various points in the occupied territories were targeted. The King Sultan airbase in Al-Kharj, which is one of the main bases for the establishment and aerial operations of US invaders against Iran, was also hit by ballistic missiles. The zionist and American terrorist military are warned that they are under the full supervision of the intelligence and operations of our Armed Forces, and their hiding in bunkers, just like their hiding in a small bunker in Arad, is not going to save their lives due to the supervision of our Armed Forces. The intelligence of the ‘Central Command’ has been exposed, leading to the collapse of the multi-layered US-zionist air defense network in the Western Asian region, and the disruption of the support systems for US weapons, which has changed the equations of war to the benefit of Iran, following the measures and strikes of the Iranian Armed Forces against hostile enemies. The anger and escalation of the American and zionist war-mongers were predictable, and we had warned them earlier, compared to the failure of the war for America and the zionist regime, and a regional and comprehensive war. And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.

The 76th wave of Operation True Promise 4 followed yesterday morning, as announced by the IRGC (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Missile and drone campaigns against the zionist army’s infrastructure This morning, a new offensive front in “Wave 76” of Operation True Promise 4 was opened with the code name “Ya Aba Abdallah Al-Hussein (peace be upon him)” against American and “israeli” targets. In continuation of the attrition of the hostile enemies’ military infrastructure, the American bases of Al-Dhafra, Victoria, the Fifth Fleet, and Sultan Air Base were effectively targeted with drones and powerful liquid-fueled “Qiam” and solid-fueled “Zulfiqar” missiles. The “israeli” army’s infrastructure in “Ashkelon”, “Tel Aviv”, Haifa, “Gush Dan” settlement, and “Ashkelon” in southern occupied Palestine were powerfully targeted with heavy, solid-fueled, and guided-until-impact “Kheibar Shekan” missiles and liquid-fueled “Qiam” missiles. The sustained firing of Iranian missiles and drones, the penetration of the enemy’s ultra-advanced defense systems, and the effective and widespread impact on strategic targets have nullified the claims and delusions of the warmongering American and “israeli” officials regarding the destruction of the missile and naval capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The operation in this wave continues with strength, and its achievements will be brought to the attention of the honorable nation of Iran.

In the meantime, Trump took the world by surprise with an unexpected announcement on his Truth social, postponing US strikes on Iran for 5 days, i.e. until next weekend, on the basis of alleged negotiations with unspecified Iranian officials:

However, soon after Trump’s announcement, Iran completely refuted Trump’s statement, asserting that there had been no contact with the Outlaw US Empire. The Iranian Foreign Ministry and its spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, denied any talks, though revealing mediations by third parties, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis added):

We deny what US President Donald Trump said regarding the occurrence of negotiations between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to its position rejecting any kind of negotiations before achieving Iran’s goals from the war. Trump’s words are a retreat from his previous threats, yet the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to all its declared positions. Iran’s position regarding the Strait of Hormuz has not changed, and the strait will remain closed to those who aggress against the Islamic Republic and its people.

There is no dialogue between Tehran and Washington. Trump’s statements come within the framework of his attempts to lower energy prices and gain time to implement his military plans. There are initiatives from some countries in the region to reduce tension, and our response is clear: we are not the party that started this war. All initiatives to reduce tension must be referred to Washington.

Reinforcing Tehran’s official position was also the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf who wrote on X (see also Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The Iranian people demand the complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their Supreme Leader and the people until this goal is achieved. No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is being used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and to escape the quagmire in which the US and “israel” are trapped.

Trump’s announcement, as expected, triggered an immediate and violent reaction on global financial markets. Just six minutes after the announcement, the S&P 500 index jumped by 240 points, increasing market capitalisation by 2 trillion US dollars. Twenty-seven minutes later, following Iran’s denial, the S&P 500 index plummeted by 120 points, wiping out $1 trillion in market capitalisation. The total swing of $3 trillion in just 56 minutes was one of the most dramatic in recent history!

The markets had already opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by almost 2%, a sharp reversal from last Friday, 20th March 2026, when both the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq were approaching the so-called “correction zone”, i.e. a 10% drop from their highs. The only sector in difficulty was energy: Brent, the international benchmark, slipped from over $110 a barrel to around $100, whilst West Texas Intermediate fell below $90, a result that Trump himself cited in his speech as a success… of course, a success for him and his ilk who take advantage from illegal insider trading, while Iranians, Lebanese and Palestinians suffer the horrible consequences of this war and common people in the West have to deal with skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation!

US officials have also told that regime change in Tehran, the destruction of Iran’s nuclear programme and missile arsenal, are no longer achievable objectives. Faced with this reality, Trump is reportedly seeking a solution that would allow him to declare a public victory, focusing on the capture of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage to resume pressure on Iran without causing shocks to the global economy.

An Israeli source interviewed by Israeli outlet Ynet explained the situation in more direct terms:

Trump has been influenced by pressure from Qatar. It is not all over yet, but the idea of the ultimatum has been withdrawn for now. Trump has undoubtedly taken a step back, because he realised that his ultimatum was making the situation more complicated

…though the same source clarified that this does not mean the war is clearly drawing to a close.

According to Ynet, cited by Al Mayadeen, the Outlaw US Empire is said to have set 9th April 2026 as the target date for the end of the war, a deadline which, according to the same Israeli source, would allow Trump to travel to Israel on Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize. Despite the public denial, preparations for a face-to-face meeting appear to be proceeding.

In my opinion, Trump’s move is just a ruse, as he is aiming for an escalation, preparing his forces and resources in the region to attack Iran with greater intensity next weekend, when stock markets are closed once again.

Against this backdrop there is a growing likelihood of a US operation to capture the Iranian island of Kharg, which serves as Iran's primary hub for oil exports, with 90% of its crude oil destined for China. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing The Jerusalem Post and US official, “the US military has accelerated the deployment of thousands of Marines and Navy personnel to the Middle East [which] includes the USS Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group, featuring the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, which functions as a light aircraft carrier, alongside the amphibious transport docks USS Portland and USS Comstock. These three vessels carry approximately 4,500 Marines and additional combat personnel”. Former CIA analysts Larry C. Johnson also commented on this deployment in his latest article, where I posted a comment saying that:

Instead, they [the Outlaw US Empire] may launch an operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, considering that: they [the US troops] are being deployed in the surrounding countries,

Israel is struggling with Hezbollah

so far Syria has not shown any willingness to enter the fray against Hezbollah. Nevertheless, whatever their final target/deployment, they are going to be massacred, either by Hezbollah in Lebanon or by the IRGC in Iran. They may have better chance of insertion in Lebanon than in Iran, where they would be shot down by air defences before even attempting to land, but they will face a strong resistance in any case. Consider also that Israel has recently destroyed a few bridges across the Litani river [see RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4 - see videos below)], thus making resupply of Hezbollah militias deployed in south Lebanon more difficult. If you think about it, a US deployment in south Lebanon does make sense: if they can weaken Hezbollah and stop it pounding Israel, then they can refocus on Iran, without having to deal again with the Lebanese Resistance (wishful thinking, in my opinion!).

Going back to the war chronicles, despite Trump’s statement, the fire exchange between USrael and Iran continued. In fact, yesterday afternoon, the Iranian army issued the following communique reporting on the results of a drone attack (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Communique No. 40 The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in another wave of drone attacks, targeted the “israeli” regime’s “Tel Nof” airbase and U.S. bases in the region. Starting from this morning, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, using drone units from its ground, air, and naval forces from various points of the country, targeted the “israeli” regime’s “Tel Nof” airbase and the location of U.S. F-35 and F-15 fighter jets at the “Azraq” airbase with suicide drones. The “Tel Nof” airbase is one of the most vital airbases of the “israeli” regime’s air force, which has played a central role with fighter squadrons and support in long-range operations and aggression against the people of Iran. The “Azraq” airbase is one of the most important operational and support centers for the U.S. and the location for the deployment and attacks of F-35 and F-15 fighter jets and electronic warfare aircraft against Iran. Since the beginning of the aggression by the U.S.-zionist enemies, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has, in dozens of stages, targeted important and strategic points in the occupied territories and the origins of attacks and aggression from U.S. bases stationed in regional countries with various types of suicide drones.

…while the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Seyed Majid Mousavi, was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying:

The repeated retreats of the enemy are the result of the people’s support in the streets for the fighters on the battlefield. The continuation of the battle will take place until national and patriotic goals are achieved. The astounding presence of the people on the streets has ensured the efficacy of the battlefield, and this is the key to future victories and epics.

The 77th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched yesterday evening, as announced by the IRGC (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

Targeting the Ali Al-Salem, Al-Kharj, and Al-Dhafra bases The IRGC Public Relations: Wave 77 of Operation True Promise 4, with the sacred code “Ya Haydar Karar,” is dedicated to the narrators of the resistance, the martyr Ali Mohammad Naeini, the martyr Abu Obeida, and the martyr Mohammad Afif, against the targets of the zionist enemy in the north, center, and south of the occupied territories using super-heavy, precision-guided Kheibar-Shekan systems and kamikaze drones, and against the bases of the terrorist and criminal American army, including Ali Al-Salem, Al-Kharj, and Al-Dhafra, with Zulfiqar precision-guided solid-fuel systems and kamikaze drones, which were carried out with complete success by the grace of God. The contradictory behavior of the deceitful American president does not cause us any negligence regarding the war front and the continuation of the battle with the malicious adversary, because Trump’s psychological operations are worn out. The steadfastness and heroic resistance of dear Iran have led to confusion and hesitation in the plans and scenarios of the invading enemy, and this honorable resistance continues as the key to victory. The enemy’s retreats, with the presence of heroic people in the streets and the continuation of battlefield blows, will continue, God willing, until the final victory is achieved.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“Donald Trump is in trouble and asking for help” - from Saba .

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