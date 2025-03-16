Following the Houthis’ ultimatum to Israel, the subsequent ban on Israeli ships passage in Red, Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab and Aden Gulf, as well as the threat of more escalatory steps by the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces), last night the US President Donald J. Trump decide to react to these by launching joint US-UK airstrikes against Yemen. Here is what he wrote on his account on Truth Social:

Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk. The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depends. Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom. No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World. To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE! To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!

In practice, this is a declaration of war against Yemen for all intents and purposes; an unlawful declaration of war, since it has neither approval from the US Congress, nor any mandate from the United Nations.

The first airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital Sanaa multiple times, which “led to the martyrdom of nine civilians and the injury of nine others, mostly in serious condition”, according to a preliminary toll by the Yemeni Health Ministry spokesman, Anis al-Asbahi, quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also cited US military sources revealing that “US warplanes took off from the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea”. The New York Times (paywalled) reported that Trump had ordered airstrikes against “radars, air defenses, and missile and drone systems”, however both Al Mayadeen and Yemen News Agency Saba reported that the aggression had targeted residential areas.

Further overnight airstrikes targeted the Saada Governorate in northern Yemen, the outskirts of Dhamar city and Ans district, east of Dhamar Governorate, as well as the al-Bayda Governorate in central Yemen, the Hajjah province, the capital Sanaa again and the Majzar District in the Marib Governorate (sources: Al Mayadeen Short News and Saba - 1, 2 and 3).

This morning additional US airstrikes hit the Attan area in Sanaa as well as the Jarban area in the Sanhan district of Sana'a Governorate, as per Saba, and even the power stations in the city of Dahyan in Saada Governorate, resulting in a power outage in the city and its suburbs, as reported in this short Saba article.

Apparently the joint US-UK aggression was coordinated with Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which cited a an interview of Israeli Channel 12 with Lilach Shoval, a military correspondent for Israel Hayom, who revealed that Israel provided intelligence to Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire). Nevertheless, the former head of Aman (Israeli Military Intelligence), Tamir Hayman, admitted that so far the US-led coalition has failed to damage the Yemeni infrastructure, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article. To be honest, I am not surprised, since reports coming from Yemen have always described airstrikes hitting residential areas, killing and injuring innocent civilians, such as the child in the photo below (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - WARNING: very distressing photos and videos in the link to the post!), which shows the criminality of Great Satan and its evil vassal state, the United Kingdom (UK):

This is the result of the joint US-UK airstrikes on Yemen: 10 martyrs and 13 wounded, as of ~10:30 AM local time in Yemen, according to Saba, though this afternoon IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran), citing Yemen’s Health Ministry, reported a death toll of 31 people and 101 injured, several of which innocent children, as you can see from the photo above and in the post in the link provided above, if you dare to open it. These Anglo-Zionist criminals must be stopped as soon possible!

Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article quoted a senior source from Yemen as saying (all emphasis mine):

Targeting civilians in Yemen is a losing and useless card, and Washington must bear the repercussions. Yemen has offered martyrs and wounded for the sake of Palestine and is prepared to make any sacrifices for the sake of the central cause. Yemen will pursue its support for Gaza regardless of future developments, and the aggression proves the effectiveness of Yemen's options in confronting the Israeli entity. No Israeli ships shall pass through the maritime zone announced by the Yemeni army, and the enemy is under a real siege. The American steps are tense, aggressive, and criminal, and the recent sanctions did not affect the people, so the US jumped to military aggression. [This aggression] solidifies the effectiveness of Yemen's choices in facing the Israeli entity and its backers, no matter the challenges. [This aggression] aims primarily to protect the Israeli occupation entity. [The raids launched on Yemen] represent a clear message from the administration of US President Donald Trump to the Zionist lobby that it is prepared to protect Israel by all means possible. [The will of Yemen] was not intimidated by the presence of four US aircraft carriers, accompanied by dozens of destroyers and the US Air Force. [This aggression] will be met with a decisive response.

The same Al Mayadeen article cites also the following statements by the Yemeni Ansar Allah Political Bureau (all emphasis mine):

The American-British aggression launched a treacherous and criminal attack this evening with multiple airstrikes targeting residential neighbourhoods in the capital, Sanaa, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several civilians. [Targeting civilians is a] full-on war crime and additional evidence of the United States' terrorism against the people and the countries who stand up to Washington's arrogant policies. [The] US was and is still fighting on behalf of the Israeli entity in service of its expansionist project and brutal crimes. The American-British aggression against Yemen came as a response to Yemen's support for the Palestinian people, who are facing the most brutal aggression and siege by the Zionist entity and the United States. The Zionist entity has not adhered to the ceasefire agreement; therefore, our naval operations target it exclusively with the aim of ending the siege on Gaza. This is a moral and humanitarian stance.

Al Mayadeen also quoted Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Political Bureau of the Ansar Allah Movement, in the same article, this other one and in its Short News (all emphasis mine):

Trump's claims that international navigation is in danger at the Bab al-Mandab Strait are false and misleading the global public opinion. America's involvement in the aggression against Yemen is unjustified, and a response will follow. Any escalation will be met with escalation, and the initiator shall bear the brunt of blame. We affirm that the aggression will not go unanswered and that our armed forces are fully prepared to meet escalation with escalation. Everyone knows we are truthful in our (military) responses. To those who accuse us of recklessness, we say that those who collude with the Americans and Israelis are the real gamblers. What distinguishes this battle from previous ones is that, with Trump in power, it has become a clear struggle between absolute right and absolute wrong.

The Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel reported the following statement by Ansarallah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam (emphasis original):

The American airstrikes on Yemen are an open aggression against an independent state and serve as encouragement for the zionist enemy to persist in its unjust siege on Gaza. The claims made by the American president about an alleged threat to international navigation in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait are false and misleading to global public opinion. The maritime siege announced by Yemen in support of Gaza exclusively targets "israeli" shipping, ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza as per the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance and the zionist entity. The Yemeni siege was imposed only after a four-day deadline given to mediators. We affirm that international navigation in the Red Sea remains safe from the Yemeni side, and that the American airstrikes are an attempt to remilitarize the Red Sea, which in reality poses the true threat to international navigation in the region.

…and this other one by Ansar Allah Politcal Bureau member, Hezam Al-Asad (emphasis added):

We are not among those who accept the violation of their country’s sovereignty, and the American voter will regret the day they chose the madman “Trump” as President of the United States. Our stance in supporting our people in Gaza remains steadfast and is escalating until the siege is lifted. Nothing can affect our principled position in advocating for the injustice faced by the Palestinian people.

That the Yemeni stance is steadfast and will not sway under American pressure is proven by the fact that Yemeni people endured 274,000 airstrikes by the Saudi-UAE coalition and a devastating siege over 10 years… and yet Ansar Allah won! If Great Satan and its allies think that they can subdue Ansar Allah, it is completely wrong!

It is worth reporting the reactions of Palestinian Resistance factions to the joint aggression on Yemen by the USAF (US Air Force) and British RAF (Royal Air Force). Al Mayadeen provided a summary in this article, but here I give full statements by some of the factions:

Hamas (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) strongly condemn the criminal American-British air aggression that targeted a residential neighbourhood in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. We consider it a blatant violation of international law and an attack on the sovereignty and stability of our brotherly Yemen. We express our full solidarity with Yemen and the Yemeni people, and we highly value their blessed efforts in supporting the steadfastness of our Palestinian people in Gaza as they face a genocidal war that shames humanity. Saturday, 15 Ramadan 1446 AH March 15, 2025

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - emphasis original):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine strongly condemns the blatant American aggression against Yemen, which constitutes a brazen act of support for the zionist entity and its crimes against our Palestinian people and the peoples of the region, particularly in Syria and Lebanon. This hostile attack comes in the context of protecting the zionist entity and targeting all those who stand with our Palestinian people in confronting the brutal crimes of the occupation. We affirm our pride in Yemen’s honorable stance, which has embodied a genuine Arab and Islamic position in supporting Gaza and backing the Palestinian people and their resistance. We extend our salute to the Yemeni people and leadership for their steadfastness in the face of this colonial assault. Indeed, it is jihad of victory or martyrdom. Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Saturday, 15 Ramadan 1446 Hijri – March 15, 2025

Popular Resistance Committees (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - emphasis added):

We condemn the criminal American aggression against the Arab Republic of Yemen, which comes as part of the United States’ alignment with and defense of the zionist entity. The American aggression against our brotherly Yemen is a response to the courageous and wise Arab stance of the Yemeni people and leadership in supporting and backing the Palestinian people in their confrontation with the zionist genocide and blockade, which has been imposed on our people in Gaza for 18 months with the support of successive criminal American administrations. This American aggression will not succeed in breaking the strong and steadfast will of the Yemeni people in confronting the forces of zionist-American tyranny and arrogance. Yemen and its courageous, sincere leadership will remain a symbol of honor, chivalry, and true Arab-Islamic authenticity. We pray for the souls of the heroic martyrs of Yemen, the land of dignity and pride, and we salute the Yemeni people and their principled leadership. We affirm that victory will be on Yemen’s side, as its resilience, steadfastness, and unwavering stance reflect the pulse of the entire nation. Media Office of the Resistance Committees in Palestine Saturday, March 15, 2025 – 15 Ramadan 1446 Hijri

It is also worth reporting statements issued by other movement outside Palestine, such as the following ones from:

Ahrar Movement (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - emphasis mine):

We condemn the criminal American aggression against the Arab Republic of Yemen, our brother in blood, cause, Arab identity, and Islam. We affirm that this is a proxy war on behalf of the fascist zionist entity, demonstrating the blatant bias of the American and European administrations at the expense of Palestinian and Yemeni blood. We believe that this American aggression against Yemen will not weaken it; rather, it will strengthen its steadfastness and determination to continue supporting Gaza, intensify its painful blows against the zionist entity and its American-European allies, and tighten control over maritime corridors, disrupting navigation. This will also escalate the state of emergency and mobilization in our occupied land, instilling fear in the entity and its settlers. The path that Yemen has taken in standing with our just cause and the Al-Aqsa Flood War—paying the price with the blood and bodies of its people—demonstrates the deep awareness and foresight of its leadership and people. It reflects their recognition of the oppression faced by our people and the true nature of the zionist cancer that must be eradicated. We highly value Yemen’s steadfastness and unwavering support, honoring its martyrs, the most noble among us all. Their sacrifices illuminate our path to dignity, victory, and honor. We call upon all Arabs and Muslims to follow in Yemen’s footsteps, embracing the path of pride, resistance, and Arab identity. March 15, 2025

Islamic Resistance in Iraq (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - all emphasis mine):

The American aggression is proof of the U.S. administration’s failure to break Yemen’s brave stance in support of steadfast Gaza. The brutal bombing that targeted civilians in Yemen is yet another episode in the series of crimes committed by the axis of evil. We affirm our full solidarity with the brotherly Yemeni people and their courageous leadership. We hold the U.S. administration fully responsible for the ongoing crimes against civilians in Yemen and Palestine. We call on the free people of the world to stand against this brutality and denounce it, raising the voice of truth against the machine of death.

Kataeb Hezbollah - Iraq (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned.” Once again, America proves that it is the official sponsor of crime in the region and the world by targeting dear Yemen, striking its civilian infrastructure, and causing the martyrdom of several civilians. This blatant support for the brutal zionist entity is clear evidence of the failure of the American administration to break Yemen’s courageous stance in support of steadfast Gaza. The barbaric bombardment that targeted civilians in Yemen is yet another episode in the series of crimes committed by the Axis of Evil against peaceful nations, aimed at imposing its hegemony and destabilizing security and stability in the region. We, in Kataeb Hezbollah, reaffirm our full solidarity with our Yemeni brethren and their brave leadership. We hold the American administration fully responsible for the spilling of innocent blood and the ongoing crimes against civilians in Yemen and Palestine. We also call on the free people of the world to stand against and denounce this brutality, raising the voice of truth against the machinery of death and destruction that targets our homelands and our peoples.

Hezbollah - Lebanon (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - all emphasis mine):

Hezbollah condemns the blatant American-British aggression against dear Yemen, which targeted residential neighborhoods in the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of innocent civilians. This aggression is a desperate attempt to deter the steadfast Yemeni people from continuing their heroic support for the Palestinian people and their ongoing pressure to lift the unjust siege on Gaza and allow the entry of humanitarian aid and relief. The targeting of civilians and vital facilities in Yemen once again reveals the true and ugly face of the American administration, which practices terrorism and bullying against nations that oppose its hegemonic policies in the region and the world. This barbaric attack constitutes a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and norms. It aligns with the "israeli" aggression—backed by the United States—against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the region. The steadfast Yemeni people, who have sacrificed their martyrs’ blood in epic battles to support the Palestinian cause and stand with besieged Gaza, will not retreat in the face of this cowardly aggression. With their wise and courageous leadership, they will continue their honorable role in defending the causes of the nation. This aggression will only strengthen their determination and steadfastness despite the ongoing oppressive siege. We in Hezbollah reaffirm our full solidarity with dear and brave Yemen, its leadership, and its people. We call on all free nations of the world and all resistance forces in our region and beyond to unite and stand together against the American-zionist project that targets the countries and peoples of our nation. We also urge raising voices loud against the Arab and international silence and the failure of international institutions that have surrendered to the oppressive American administration. Sunday, March 16, 2025 15 Ramadan 1446 AH

From all the statements above it is very clear that the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement enjoys great support from other factions of the Axis of Resistance, which may launch new military operations against the outpost of the Outlaw US Empire in the Middle East to unbalance it. Trump’d better be careful, if he does not want his country to be kicked out of the region!

It is also worth mentioning that Iranian and Russian Foreign Ministries condemned the joint US-UK aggression on Yemen, as per Al Mayadeen. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi responded to Trump’s statement reported at the beginning of this article by stating:

The United States Government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy. That era ended in 1979.

…as per IRNA, whereas Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was more aggressive in his response, as reported by Tasnim and Al Maydeen (in its Short News and in this article - all emphasis mine):

Yemenis are independent people with their own policies and can make their own strategic decisions. Iran does not influence the national policies of any faction within the resistance front, including Ansar Allah in Yemen. I warn all enemies that any threat being carried out (against Iran) will draw a tough, decisive and devastating reaction. If we attack anywhere or support anybody, we will unequivocally announce it.

Finally, tonight the Yemeni Army spokesman Yahya Saree has announced that the YAF launched military operations in retaliation for the 47 airstrikes carried out by USAF and RAF between last night and this morning, stating that it targeted the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier (all emphasis mine):

We won't hesitate to target all US warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea in response to the aggression against our country. USS Truman carrier and its naval vessels were targeted in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. We will continue to impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy in the declared area of ​​operations until aid is delivered to Gaza.

…as per Al Mayadeen (Short News and this article).

I will conclude this article with the following image from the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - please share this article or the image below, to show your support for Yemen and Palestine against the Anglo-Zionists: