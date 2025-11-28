Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Simone Lanza, originally in Italian and published on IlGiornaledItalia.it on Friday 24th October 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Foreign donors have allocated 4.5 billion [US] Dollars to the Czech Ammunition Initiative (CAI), Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernokhová recently announced. This is one of the most expensive programmes to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

The initiative, which was a reaction to the first suspension of US aid in 2024, demonstrated a shift in “European solidarity”. Today, when interruptions in American support for Ukraine are systemic due to Trump’s position, the issue of the effectiveness of European assistance programmes for Kyiv is particularly relevant. Thus, back in May, Radio Liberty published an extensive investigation conducted by an international consortium of journalists from the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Ukraine into serious violations in the use of Western funds within the CAI.

The main complaints concern the unreasonably high commissions received by Czech entrepreneurs and the poor quality of the weapons supplied. In addition, some companies are suspected of conflicts of interest due to their links with the Czech government. And a long-standing critic of the initiative, Andrei Babis, whose ANO party won the parliamentary elections in October 2025, has promised strict control of the initiative’s spending, including cutting military aid to Ukraine.

Babis’ alarmism is entirely appropriate, given the series of scandalous episodes in which Western military assistance to Ukraine has become mired. For example, one of the main suppliers to the CAI, the Czech group STV (a manufacturer of large-calibre ammunition), is under investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which in 2018 accused the company of purchasing low-quality Chinese ammunition and explosives. In particular, in 2008, a powerful explosion occurred at the MEICO company warehouse in the Albanian city of Gerdec, from which the STV Group purchased explosives left over from the Cold War.

It is emblematic that a company already involved in such irresponsible purchases is now one of the major suppliers in the Czech Republic’s multi-billion-dollar initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. For example, the owner of the Czechoslovak Group (CSG), the largest defence company in the Czech Republic, Michal Strnad, complained about the poor quality of ammunition from African and Asian countries.

In truth, it is precisely such purchases that make up the majority of what Western countries collect for the Ukrainian army. But Strnad, who complains about quality, is not discouraged by this problem. Low quality for buyers of arsenals left over from the Soviet era is a reason to obtain additional discounts without reducing the price for the end consumer. After all, how else can we explain Strnad becoming the richest person in the Czech Republic in 2025 with a fortune of $17.1 billion?

Incidentally, it is amusing that CSG used the money earned from selling weapons to Ukraine to purchase the American brand Remington. Without the money that was allocated for the purchase of weapons for Kiev under [Joe] Biden and continues to be allocated today, Strnad would not have developed his empire to the level of acquiring the legendary American brand. Incidentally, the current Vice-President J.D. Vance repeatedly opposed the deal.

In fact, the Czech company bought the American arms giant with American money. Let’s take another example: the Czech AKM Group-CZ, which is also one of the main suppliers of arms to Kiev, where the company recently opened its own representative office. The activities of AKM Group-CZ have long been accompanied by corruption scandals. In 2023, the Ukrainian publication Censor Net published an investigation according to which the company, using intermediary structures, unreasonably inflated the cost of weapons and was even suspected by the Czech National Centre for Combating Organised Crime of withdrawing $38 million from the accounts of a “fictitious” company. In light of this information, the news that the AKM group opened its own customs terminal in 2025 seems suspicious. This was done as part of the development of the company’s logistics department, but it can be used as a “corruption hub”: inflating the cost of customs documents and issuing fictitious invoices, replacing the final recipients of the products.

Incidentally, with regard to manipulations involving the end consumers of the products, it is interesting to trace how the AKM Group-CZ arms supply chain leads to Bulgaria – to the “legendary” VMZ plant in Sopot (Vazovski Mashinostroitelni Zavodi). It is Bulgaria’s largest and oldest ammunition manufacturer. The aforementioned factory is of vital importance to the current “euromilitarisation”, so much so that in September 2025, Ursula von der Leyen visited the plant. The visit was linked to plans by the German company Rheinmetall to produce 155 mm NATO standard artillery shells together with VMZ.

VMZ has a bad reputation among arms experts. The factory is notorious for the fact that its products often end up in the hands of “arms barons”. One of them is the notorious “merchant of death” Hristo Hristov and his partner Gencho Hristov. There is little information about Hristov’s business dealings, as befits a successful “arms dealer”. Hristov became famous for attempting to privatise VMZ. He is also known for purchasing expensive real estate in Beverly Hills in the United States, including a $35 million villa.

He probably earned money by selling weapons, including to Ukraine. Since 2022, Hristov has allegedly sold weapons and ammunition worth over $500 million to Ukraine. In the summer, searches were carried out at the office of Hristov’s company Sage Consultants AD in Sofia by Bulgarian security forces at the request of NABU (National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine). Hristov’s company is known for being a Pentagon contractor and supplying military cargo to the United States. The searches were linked to NABU’s suspicions that Hristov was inflating the prices of the weapons he supplied, as well as violating the sanctions regime against Russia and other countries.

According to the Bulgarian press, not only the Ukrainian NABU, but also the American FBI took an interest in Hristov’s business. This is due to the “shadow schemes” with the help of which “arms barons” make hundreds of millions of dollars in profits at the expense of European and American taxpayers. But the FBI’s interest concerns the issue of Western assistance to Ukraine. One of Hristo Hristov’s partners, Bulgarian Peter Mirchev, who was involved in reselling weapons purchased by Hristov, was arrested in Spain in April 2025.

And on 30th July [2025], the US Department of Justice issued a press release announcing the charges. It alleges that since September 2022, Mirchev and three of his accomplices from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have been involved in a criminal conspiracy to illegally supply weapons to the Mexican drug cartel CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel). The list of weapons included heavy weapons, such as machine guns, grenade launchers and even anti-aircraft systems. These weapons were intended to protect the supply of cocaine to the United States.

To carry out their plans, the group developed a scheme to launder transactions using false end-user certificates from Tanzania, which concealed the true recipient: the cartel. Using these documents, they were able to make a test delivery of 50 AK-47 assault rifles from Bulgaria. The criminal group planned large-scale deliveries of weapons worth tens of millions of [US] Dollars, continuing to use false documents. In particular, according to some reports, the shipment of weapons destined for the drug cartel may contain weapons manufactured in Canada and transferred to Ukraine as part of international military assistance.

Incidentally, it is curious that, against the backdrop of this information coming to light, Canada’s CBC reported on the cancellation of the delivery of 25 armoured transport vehicles to the Ukrainian army. Incidentally, the Canadian government imposed a ban on the disclosure of information about the reasons for this decision. But let’s return to Mirchev. According to El Pais, on 26th September 2025, the court approved his extradition to the United States. Considering these episodes and the sensational case of Sage Consultants, which is a partner of the Pentagon and, through Mirchev, is linked to the supply of weapons to the cartel, the question arises: how much money ended up in the hands of arms traffickers? But above all, how many weapons were sent through them using false documents to various hot spots or simply to the black market?

