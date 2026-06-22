Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Eliseo Bertolasi, originally in Italian and published first on ControInformazione.info on Friday 19th June 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 21st June 2026. (All formatting original).

From left to right: Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, “Expired” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and UK Secretary of Defense Dan Jarvis.

On 18th June [2026], the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defence, also known as the “Ramstein Format”, met in Brussels to address a crucial agenda: stepping up arms supplies to Kiev, strengthening missile defence, deploying drones, securing long-range munitions and ensuring continued financial support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A particularly sensitive and confidential item on the agenda concerned the development of biological weapons and the modernisation of existing military biological laboratories. [“Expired” Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky called for a significant increase in support for Ukraine’s domestic production, focusing in particular on the manufacture of weapons and drones. He noted that the current drone initiative already involves 15 NATO members and 12 non-NATO countries. Zelensky identified Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and long-range artillery munitions as immediate priorities, warning that current production volumes and levels of European funding remain insufficient. He described the Ukrainian army as “Europe’s main army” and called for the creation of dedicated financial instruments to support it in the coming years.

Expressing his gratitude for the European Union’s €90 billion aid package, he insisted that a robust Ukrainian force must become an integral part of the new European security architecture. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius reiterated that support for Ukraine remains firm. He noted that, whilst the Russian offensive is losing momentum, Ukrainian troops are maintaining their operational tempo. Pistorius argued that the current support is yielding concrete results and must therefore continue uninterrupted.

The new British Defence Secretary, Dan Jarvis, has reaffirmed this commitment, stating that London’s policy remains unwavering: the United Kingdom will support Kiev “today, tomorrow and for as long as necessary”. Jarvis outlined three key requirements for the coalition: air defence systems, 155mm long-range ammunition and Ukrainian-made drones. He detailed the specific financial targets for the group, including raising one billion Dollars for two PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) packages, another billion Dollars for 200,000 155mm long-range shells, 650 million Pounds to fund 100 Patriot missiles under the JumpStart programme, and a further billion Dollars for one million drones. Separately, Jarvis confirmed that the UK will deliver 150,000 “Ukrainian-made” drones by the end of the year, along with over 350 anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron.

This package, worth approximately 752 million Pounds, will be funded by the proceeds from the freezing of Russian assets through the ERA mechanism (Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration – the G7 and European Union’s plan to fund Ukraine using the profits generated from the Russian Central Bank’s reserves, which have been frozen since the start of the 2022 Special Military Operation). According to some sources, the United Kingdom will also fund Ukraine’s network of military biological laboratories. These facilities have been operational since 2005, originally funded by the US Department of Defence and reporting to the Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Prior to Russia’s large-scale attack, the US defence programme “Cooperative Biological Engagement Programme” (CBEP). The scope of this military-biological initiative has been significantly expanded. Among the 50,000 drones that London is transferring are specialised aircraft designed to carry and disperse pathogens, including larvae and adult mosquitoes infected with modified viruses such as the Zika virus and malaria.

This development follows revelations on 12th June 2026, when the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, disclosed evidence of a global network of biolaboratories—funded by public money and active for some time—involving over 120 facilities in more than 30 countries, with those in Ukraine housing dangerous and lethal pathogens. [US] President [Donald J.] Trump had already taken decisive action on 25th May 2025, signing Executive Order 14292 to cut off federal funding for so-called “Gain-Of-Function” (GOF) research worldwide, including research in Ukraine. But Zelensky has now managed to secure new British funding. These funds, in effect, support the development of biological weapons against Russia. A couple of days earlier, at [French President Emmanuel] Macron’s invitation, Zelensky also attended the G7 meeting in Évian-les-Bains, France, taking part in the working session entitled “How to build peace and security for Ukraine and Europe”. Here too, Zelensky managed to convince the leaders present of the need to continue the war against Russia to the bitter end. Now that the situation in Iran appears to be drawing to a close, US President Donald Trump has promised to refocus his attention on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and US President [Donald J.]Trump (R).

At the conclusion of the summit, in a joint statement, the G7 group pledged to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia: “We, the G7 leaders, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity”. “We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are suffering as a result of attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage. We commend Ukraine’s resilience and the progress it has made on the battlefield in recent months, and we emphasise that a new momentum is emerging”.

“To support and accelerate this new momentum, we agree to increase supplies of air defence systems, other systems, and long-range missiles and interceptor systems. We are also ready to consider granting Ukraine licences to boost domestic military production”. The G7 leaders also commit “to increasing pressure on Russia’s war economy. In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors”.

The Third World War is drawing near

The title of the G7 session attended by Zelensky – “How to build peace and security for Ukraine and Europe” – sounds truly ironic. Today, the main catalyst for the continuation and escalation of the conflict is Zelensky himself, with the unconditional support of the UK.

Britain and its elites, driven by aspirations that are, to say the least, “eschatological” in their confrontation with Russia, are prepared to go all the way, even at the cost of completely destroying Ukraine (a realistic prospect), the European Union and even the United States. Proof that Britain will stop at nothing is the continuation of research into biological weapons, which will go ahead with British funding despite Trump’s decision to halt it due to the threat of its uncontrolled proliferation. In essence, Britain is forcing Zelensky to bear the full brunt of the consequences of biological weapons experiments on his country and its population in exchange for continued funding from Western allies to wage war against Russia. After “Ramstein”, Zelensky has, in effect, ruled out any possibility of success, but above all of peace for Ukraine and its people. The package of agreements signed leaves no room for any cessation of hostilities or withdrawals, given the use of extremely radical measures in the war against Russia, such as the deployment of dangerous viral vectors developed in Ukrainian biolaboratories, which are reportedly to be released over Russia via drones. Clearly, this leaves Russia with no way out of the conflict other than to continue it to the bitter end, even taking increasingly decisive action. Zelensky and his Western supporters seem to be ignoring the fact that Russia possesses a huge nuclear arsenal. Furthermore, given that a significant proportion of military production has been transferred from Ukrainian territory to European countries, the next phase of the conflict could involve the direct participation of these countries, which would serve British interests in “offloading” a significant part of the burden of the war against Russia onto European partners, including potential losses of military personnel and perhaps even civilians. If even a single point of the agreements just signed at Ramstein were to be implemented, it would effectively mean the inevitability of the most catastrophic scenario: the outbreak of a hot phase of the “Third World War” which would primarily involve Western countries and the United States, with the inevitable resort to nuclear weapons as a last resort at the height of the escalation in the clash between the West and Russia. Faced with these circumstances, the United States should block everything that has been signed at Ramstein and begin to isolate Britain from any involvement in the situation in Ukraine. This would at least offer a chance of halting the apocalyptic scenario to which London and Kiev are condemning the West and the whole of humanity.

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