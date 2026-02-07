Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian and published last week on ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Hakimeh Saghaye-Biria, was published on Thursday 5th February 2026. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

Understanding 72 years of Iranian resistance against American Zionist propaganda

On the morning of 13th June 2025, Iran awoke to devastating news: a genocidal regime had launched an attack on the country, targeting prominent scientists and military commanders while killing innocent civilian men, women and children. This brutal act occurred just as American supporters of the regime had deceived the international community into believing that a sixth round of negotiations would begin in just two days (on 15th June [2025]). Yet, defying the expectations of its attackers, Iran responded with force and the fighting continued for the next 12 days, culminating in a ceasefire requested by the Zionists themselves on 24th June [2025].

But what may have escaped global attention is the fact that for several years, even during the genocide in Gaza and throughout the 12 days of war, Israel used its Persian-language propaganda networks to convince the Iranian people that the Zionist regime was not at war with them, but with the Islamic Republic. Another line of propaganda, aimed primarily at world public opinion, claimed that this war was being waged against Iran’s civilian nuclear programme. In reality, it was “a war for the greater Middle East”, to quote Andrew Bacevich on US involvement in the region since the victory of the Islamic Republic; a war that, more generally, “is part of the US plan for global domination”, as American economist Michael Hudson put it.

After all, over the past 24 years, Iran has allowed rigorous inspections of its facilities and maintained unprecedented levels of cooperation with international organisations, so much so that, prior to the recent escalations, assessments by these various entities, including US intelligence itself, repeatedly concluded that Iran was not pursuing the development of a nuclear weapon nor did it have an active nuclear programme. Nevertheless, two nuclear-armed states – the United States and Israel – have carried out illegal and unauthorised attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, built thanks to the expertise and efforts of the Iranian people.

This article aims to take a look at more than six decades of propaganda directed primarily at the Iranian people, although, more broadly, global public opinion and influential figures should recognise how the recent 12-day war imposed on Iran represents yet another conflict instigated by the United States against a nation striving to free itself from the grip of the American imperialist world order.

The starting point is the 1953 CIA-backed coup, in which the United States used an extensive propaganda campaign to overwhelm the Iranian movement for oil nationalisation, creating a rift between the movement’s leaders and swaying a united public opinion that, according to the then US ambassador to Iran, supported Mossadeq by 95-98%. The CIA coup against Mossadeq included, among other things, a massive propaganda campaign designed to “create, extend and increase public hostility, distrust and fear of Mossadeq and his government”. What should be noted, however, is that this propaganda did not end with the success of the coup: by joining “the US empire of client States”, to use the terms of Professors Sylvan and Majeski, post-coup Iran was supposed to serve US interests in the region, and the Iranian people were the main obstacle along this path.

Cultural imperialism is a fierce tool for oppressing the Iranian people, with two main objectives: to make the presence and domination of the United States in Iran and the West Asia region “attractive”, on the one hand, and to promote dependence on the US bourgeoisie as the only sure way to “progress”, on the other. For this to work, it was necessary to instil a culture of domination, as has been done in other countries that have experienced direct or indirect colonial rule. But before proceeding, a brief explanation of the US empire of client States is in order. Based on the conclusions of Professors David Sylvan and Stephen Majeski in their book US Foreign Policy in Perspective: Clients, Enemies, and Empire, the United States has focused its foreign policy over the last century on creating a network of clients, each of which is tasked with pursuing US interests in its own region. This approach has led to a unique form of domination, which the authors call the “empire of client States”, where a client State is a nation that allows the United States to exercise complete oversight and control over its internal affairs and aligns its foreign policy exclusively with American interests. This is known, in other words, as neocolonialism.

In light of this, in the aftermath of the 1953 US-backed coup, the Shah’s Iran became one of the United States’ most strategic clients in Western Asia. This client-patron relationship was based on two primary objectives for Iran: opposing the Soviet Union and supporting Israel, as clearly demonstrated by the crucial role played by Iranian oil in alleviating the effects of the Arab oil embargo on Israel in the early 1970s. Sylvan and Majeski’s research highlights a recurring pattern in American foreign relations, in which client States seek to withdraw from their role of dependence or subordination, as was seen in the case of Iran during the Islamic Revolution. Their findings suggest that the United States defines as “enemies” those nations that deliberately and systematically diverge from American positions on important political, economic, foreign and domestic policy issues; in other words, enemies are those who act independently of the United States in their domestic and foreign affairs, and the United States tends to develop a hybrid system of hostility to weaken and ultimately overthrow those States that insist on their right to pursue sovereignty.

In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran is classified as an adversary because of its constant pursuit of independence from US influence and, moreover, its rejection of US influence (through Israel and the wars of invasion and destabilisation waged by the United States) in the surrounding region. The Islamic Republic of Iran not only embodies systematic independence from the US, but has also developed a distinctive theory of independence rooted in what it calls the “strategic culture of resistance”. This approach has become a source of concern for American imperialist officials and anti-Iranian foreign policy circles, who fear the export of this ideology to other nations – often referred to as the “threat of exporting the revolution”.

Thus, one of the most significant outcomes of the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution was the dismantling of the clientelist relationship with the United States, a relationship that had been cemented through clientelist tools such as the creation of the notorious SAVAK — the Shah’s intelligence agency created by CIA officers in the aftermath of the coup and trained by the CIA and Mossad for over ten years – and the several thousand American military advisers present in Iran at the time. Therefore, the Islamic Revolution was not simply the overthrow of a despotic monarchy, but marked the removal of a regime subordinate to US interests, which would go so far as to torture its own citizens in the name of American interests.

It was also a movement against the United States’ attempt to create a “culture of domination” in Iran, quoting Ayatollah [Sayyed Ali] Khamenei’s words in his speech to the Non-Aligned Movement in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 1986: “The culture of domination has conditioned weaker nations to accept humiliation and become dependent on oppression. To counter this phenomenon, humanity must be healed from within, and to this end, it is essential to instil a deep faith in human dignity, strength, God, true human values and the emptiness of tyrannical powers. Such faith serves as an unshakeable shield for individuals. Islam, along with all divine religions, turns humanity away from the path of domination and directs it towards this empowering faith. The Islamic Revolution of Iran and the establishment of the Islamic Republic are extraordinary living proof of the fallacy that global domination is invincible and its will cannot be opposed. The central message of the revolution to nations is clear: submitting to systems of domination and legitimising the authority of the powerful simply because of their power is both wrong and a grave injustice, and such an act of submission becomes in itself the most powerful tool of illegitimate control. The great Islamic Revolution of Iran sees its profound success in its unshakeable belief in the eternal power of God and the will of the people, considering hostile and aggressive powers to be ultimately defeatable. This spirit has given us the power to openly and courageously reject global systems of oppression and tyranny. We consider this rejection our duty and remain deeply confident that we can carry on this mission”.

The American attempt to create a similar culture of domination in Iran was based on two pillars: pushing Iran to succumb to a colonised version of nationalism and to believe in the myth of American exceptionalism. In other words, the apparatus of US cultural imperialism attempted to lock Iran, as it did other non-Western nations, into the frameworks of Orientalism and the American version of Eurocentrism, cementing the neo-colonial model in yet another country in the region. The colonised version of Iranian nationalism was based on three foundations: the glorification of Iran’s ancient past, de-Islamisation and Westernisation. It is worth noting that this development in Iran mirrored a pattern of cultural domination in other Muslim nations that had suffered from Western colonisation.

The movement led by Imam [Ruhollah] Khomeini inspired Muslims around the world to free themselves from this dependence. In a message addressed to Muslims everywhere, he called for resistance against oppression and subjugation, urging them to overcome their fear of death and face their adversaries with determination. He also declared that dignity and life must be achieved through struggle and that resistance begins with the determination to reject domination, particularly by powers such as the United States. In his historic speech on Iran’s acceptance of United Nations Resolution 598, which ended the war imposed after eight years [the Iraq-Iran War (1980-88), the Imam stated: “Today, the pain and anguish of America and the Eastern and Western blocs lie in the fact that not only has Iran freed itself from their patronage, but it is also calling on others to free themselves from the tyranny of the oppressors”; he added: “What greater joy could there be than to see the Iranian nation overthrow the pillars and institutions of the oppressive monarchy and shatter America’s vital foundation in this country?” Iran had reached a point where it no longer wanted to “pull the cart of American or Soviet politics”.

And the following words of Imam Khomeini still ring in our ears as we witness the genocide in Gaza: “The reality is that the arrogant governments of the East and West, and in particular the United States and the Soviet Union, have in fact divided the world into free and quarantined. In the free part of the world, it is the superpowers that know no limits and respect no laws, considering the violation of the rights of others, colonialism, exploitation and the enslavement of nations to be a necessity, entirely justified, logical and in line with all their principles and international rules. But in the politically quarantined part, where unfortunately most of the weak nations, and particularly Muslims, have been imprisoned, there is no right to life and freedom of speech. All laws, rules and formulas are those dictated in favour of puppet governments and in accordance with the interests of arrogant powers. And, unfortunately, many of the officials in this part of the world are imposed rulers or followers of the main guidelines of the arrogant, who even consider a cry of agony in these chains to be a crime and an unforgivable sin”.

The late Dr Kalim Siddiqui, a British Muslim leader and writer, emphasised in his 1996 book, Stages of the Islamic Revolution, that the achievement of an Islamic government requires an “intellectual revolution” in Muslim political thought, emphasising that without eradicating the deep influence of Orientalism in the fabric of Muslim thought, there would be no real transformation and no progress whatsoever in Muslim societies. One of the most significant political achievements of the Islamic Revolution was the establishment of such an “intellectual revolution”, not only in Iran, but throughout the Islamic world and probably in the rest of the world as well. In effect, the Islamic Revolution challenged the paradigm carefully crafted by the colonial powers over decades to define a desirable global order in terms of a system of domination and subordination. Independence is the foundation of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as established by Article 152 of the Iranian Constitution, which explicitly outlines principles such as the rejection of all forms of domination, the preservation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the guarantee of the defence of Muslims’ rights, refraining from alignment with hegemonic powers, and pursuing peaceful relations with non-hostile states.

In the view of Ayatollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei, independence is understood as a multi-level process rather than a simple outcome. The first level concerns mental decolonisation, in which a nation not only desires genuine sovereignty, but also perceives reliance on foreign powers as incompatible with Islamic monotheism; independence is therefore not an optional goal to pursue, but a religious obligation. The second level requires national emancipation, focusing on advancing Iran’s capabilities, including peaceful nuclear technology through scientific progress, as well as strengthening economic, political, cultural and military infrastructure, which are prerequisites for independence. The third level emphasises the strategic management of international relations to unite independent nations in a single front against global hegemonies: this collective effort takes the form of alliances such as the Axis of Resistance.

Two primary objectives guide these coalitions: first, to create regional alliances to counter American interference in West Asia; secondly, to establish global collaborations to counter US economic hegemony worldwide. Responsibility for achieving the first objective lies with the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has successfully expanded Iran’s strategic presence in the region after eight years of war imposed by Iraq (1980-1988). This culture of strategic resistance has been operationalised and thus transferred to other nations as a model for dealing with external pressures. Iran’s crucial role as the leader of the Axis of Resistance has significantly disrupted US military plans in Western Asia, triggering a multifaceted campaign against the Islamic Republic by Washington. The deep animosity of the American leadership and the Israeli regime towards the IRGC in general, and the martyred commander Qasem Soleimani in particular, stems from this decisive role in thwarting US plans in the region. Progress towards the second objective – working towards the construction of a global resistance power bloc – falls under the responsibility of the Iranian executive, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Efforts such as Iran’s accession to BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are among the key steps towards creating a non-Western economic power bloc capable of challenging colonial structures, neutralising sanctions and promoting economic growth.

In its last issue of 1979 (31 December), Time magazine named Imam Khomeini “Man of the Year”, proclaiming: “One thing is certain: the world will never be the same as it was before 1st February 1979, the day Khomeini flew back to a tumultuous welcome in Tehran after 15 years in exile”. The significance of Ayatollah Khomeini’s movement lay in its ability to challenge the Western-centric global order – particularly that led by the United States – as the dominant cultural and political paradigm that aimed for universal influence. According to Dr Salman Sayyid, professor of sociology at the University of Leeds, in his article Khomeini and the decolonisation of the political, “it is only with Khomeini that the role of Western discourse as a universal interlocutor seems to be shaken. The fall of the Peacock Throne marked more than just the end of an absolute monarchy: it represented the decline of a worldview in which universality was synonymous with Western-ness.”

In another part of his message regarding the acceptance of United Nations Resolution 598, which ended the war imposed after 8 years, the Imam shared this revolutionary ethos with Muslims around the world, urging them to rebel against foreign domination, addressing them with these profound words: “Muslims of the world, as long as you remain under the tyranny of foreign powers, you will be imprisoned in a slow death. Overcome your fear of death by harnessing the energy and determination of brave young men devoted to martyrdom, who can break through the front lines of unbelief. Do not strive to maintain the existing order: instead, seek liberation from servitude and fight for freedom by confronting the enemies of Islam. Remember that dignity and life lie in struggle and a steadfast will. Likewise, be firmly convinced that global unbelief, particularly American domination, is forbidden to you.”

Unsurprisingly, faced with Iran’s firm determination not only to liberate itself from foreign domination but also the entire region, the United States and the Zionist regime have made extensive use of propaganda as a key tool for shaping political and social dynamics, particularly in the context of instigating regime change in Iran. This is because the main obstacle to changing the current government lies with its population. Furthermore, as noted by researchers Sylvan and Majeski, in order for the United States to effectively destabilise and work towards regime change, it must first undermine the “international legitimacy” of the adversary State. This is where propaganda becomes essential, serving as the cornerstone of the broader US campaign to create an environment conducive to its objectives. The United States employs a wide range of tools through its media empire, using both State media and media that obscure or deny any formal association with American institutions. The scope of this information war has evolved, and in the modern era we are witnessing the creation of an increasingly sophisticated and pervasive network capable of influencing every aspect of life within so-called enemy nations. Social media platforms, often privately owned, play a significant role in promoting these foreign policy objectives, offering new opportunities for dissemination and engagement.

The strategy behind the United States’ use of propaganda dates back to the Cold War era. According to Professor Greg Simons of Uppsala University, in his article The Evolution of Regime Change and Information Warfare in the 21st Century, conservative thinkers in the United States during the latter stages of the Cold War (1970s-1980s) believed they were losing the geopolitical competition mainly because of the perceived effectiveness of communist information warfare. Carnes Lord, a professor at the Naval War College, highlighted this concern in his book Political Warfare and Psychological Operations: Rethinking the US Approach, pointing to the psychological-political defeat of the United States during the Vietnam War as a prime example, when communist forces managed to dominate through ideological and psychological influence, while US efforts faltered. In response to this perceived vulnerability, the United States sought to create its own version of revolutionary efforts aimed at both countering and counterattacking Soviet influence. This approach led to initiatives such as supporting the Contras against Nicaragua’s leftist Sandinista government in what became a violent and bloody confrontation fuelled by both direct warfare and information campaigns.

Angelo Codevilla, an expert in international relations at Boston University and a former naval officer, further explores this issue in an article entitled Political Warfare in the aforementioned book. He hypothesises that, before engaging in direct, physical intervention in a target country, the United States systematically uses political warfare to lay the groundwork for regime change. This process unfolds on several levels, including psychological operations, diplomatic manoeuvres, and targeted media strategies aimed at undermining confidence in government powers. While the tools and strategies surrounding propaganda continue to evolve, their impact on global politics remains undeniable, underscoring their importance in achieving strategic outcomes without immediate physical confrontation. In particular, political warfare against enemy states is pursued on several levels, as described below:

Generate widespread public dissatisfaction, such as that resulting from prolonged economic stagnation. Eliminate open channels of communication between the target government and its population. Manipulate a symbolic event to provoke and mobilise mass public action, such as a contested election or disproportionate use of force by the government. Support a committed foreign power that offers material and financial support while organising the so-called opposition.

In particular, over the last two years, and especially in the months and weeks leading up to the military confrontation with Iran, the Zionist regime has played the role of foreign power mentioned in point 4. Only after these conditions have been met can the operational elements in the physical environment begin.

The following institutions play a key role in facilitating soft power and intervention efforts (commonly referred to as “soft warfare”) on behalf of the US government. All have been actively involved in Iranian territory for years:

The US government’s international satellite broadcasting networks abroad, including Voice of America and Radio Farda, operate under the supervision of the US Agency for Global Media. The US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour. The US State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The National Endowment for Democracy [NED] and its affiliated institutions, such as the Democratic Party’s International Institute for Democracy, the Republican Party’s International Republican Institute, the Centre for International Private Enterprise, and the American Centre for International Labour Solidarity. Non-profit organisations that receive government aid through USAID [United States Agency for International Development] to “promote democracy”, including Freedom House. Units associated with psychological operations within the Department of Defence. Covert psychological operations groups under the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a speech delivered on 21st April 2019 at Texas A&M University, provided an intriguing description of CIA propaganda operations, particularly of an organisation he himself led, stating that during his tenure: “We lied, we cheated, we stole. We took entire training courses. This reminds us of the glory of the American experiment”. Considering this perspective, it is not surprising that deception and manipulation are integral components of the current hybrid information war being waged against Iran.

It can be argued that the United States has been engaged in a conflict with Iran since the 1953 coup d’état supported by the CIA, but especially since the victory of the Islamic Revolution. This confrontation has taken various forms, including the overthrow of the Mossadeq government, the creation of a brutal client dictatorship in Iran between 1953 and 1979, economic warfare and, not least, military warfare. The American military confrontation took the form of encouraging Saddam Hussein to attack Iran in 1980 and supporting him during the eight years of imposed war. Throughout 72 years of conflict, the most recent examples of which are the support for Israel in the 12-day war and the direct attacks by the United States on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, what has remained constant is the extensive use of propaganda. While [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would have us believe that this is a war between “the forces of civilisation and the forces of barbarism”, in reality, it is rather a war that sums up 533 years of resistance against colonialism. By infusing nationalism with Islamic resistance, the Iranian people have proven that they are on the right side of history. Now the struggle continues: Gaza is still bleeding, the genocide must stop, and the world should remain vigilant and united against the forces of settler colonialism, apartheid, oppression and genocide. Let us all remain on the right side of history.

The second article, by Giuseppe Cantarelli, was published yesterday, Friday 6th February 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

THE ECONOMIC HIT MEN

What has been happening in Venezuela since 3rd January [2026], with the capture and kidnapping of President [Nicolas] Maduro by the US, and more generally the long history of tensions between Americans and Venezuelans, brought to mind an important book, Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, published in 2004 and then updated in 2016 with a second edition, although only the first edition has been translated into Italian. The author is John Perkins, who worked for major American companies and whose job, as he himself says in his introduction, was to “divert money from the World Bank, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and other foreign aid organisations into the coffers of huge multinationals and the pockets of a few wealthy families” (today we would say large investment funds and the financial elite). Perkins describes himself as an “economic hit man” (EHM), one of those who had to convince the leaders of developing countries to support the corporate and geopolitical interests of the United States.

The “Modus Operandi” of an economic hit man, explains Perkins, involves five stages:

Inflated growth forecasts: drafting reports that predict astonishing GDP growth for a country if major infrastructure projects are carried out. Massive indebtedness: the country takes out huge loans from institutions such as the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund [IMF]. Money recycling: a key condition of the loans is that the work is entrusted to American multinationals, so that the money never leaves the US. Debt trap: economic growth does not materialise because the forecasts were false, and the country therefore finds itself unable to pay its debt. Political control: at this point, the United States demands payment in other forms: military bases, favourable votes at the UN, or access to natural resources such as oil at bargain prices.

John Perkins.

If the leader approached by the hit men had accepted the American proposals, he would have been rewarded in various ways, as well as being able to exercise his power.

One might say that this is basically a scam and that the decision to participate is still a free one; however, behind the economic hit men lie the “jackals”, ready to step in if the former fail. These are agents of various secret services or mercenaries tasked with fomenting coups (the famous colour revolutions) or assassinating leaders who resist. In this regard, Perkins cites the examples of Jaime Roldós, president of Ecuador, and Omar Torrijos, president of Panama, two very interesting cases in that they were not communists and therefore did not fit the classic justification used by the US, namely to export democracy.

The central point of Roldós’ challenge to corporatocracy was control of resources, namely the affirmation of the following principles:

National sovereignty: Oil belongs to the people, not to multinationals.

Social use: The proceeds must finance education and healthcare for the poor.

Renegotiation of contracts: The State must have a greater share of the profits and more control over drilling.

Roldós died there in a terrible plane crash on 24th May 1981.

Two months after Roldós’ death, the same fate befell Omar Torrijos; he died in a plane crash. It was 31st July 1981. He too had dared to challenge the corporatocracy.

But what happens when even the “jackals” fail? Simple, what happened in Iraq, for example, where the last resort is direct military intervention (war).

This pattern is the fundamental tool through which the US has implemented the neo-colonialism that has allowed it, by exploiting the resources that belonged to other peoples and living off them, to achieve the “American way of life”, a lifestyle that is unsustainable for the planet.

The unstated aspect of each of these projects was that they served to generate large profits for contractors and make a handful of wealthy and influential families in the recipient countries happy, while ensuring long-term financial dependence and thus political loyalty from governments around the world. The larger the loan, the better. The fact that the debt burden placed on a country would deprive its poorest citizens of healthcare, education and other social services for decades to come was not taken into consideration.

Before returning to the issue we started with, Venezuela, let’s look at another very topical example. In 1951, the first film of a series that is now being remade was released. That year, Iran rebelled against a British oil company that was exploiting Iran’s natural resources and its people. The company was the forerunner of British Petroleum, now BP. The hugely popular democratically elected Iranian Prime Minister (and Time’s Man of the Year in 1951), Mohammad Mossadegh, nationalised all Iranian oil assets. An outraged Britain sought the help of its World War II ally, the United States. However, both countries feared that military retaliation would prompt the Soviet Union to intervene on Iran’s behalf. Instead of sending in the Marines, Washington sent in CIA agent Kermit Roosevelt (Theodore’s nephew) as a jackal. He performed brilliantly, winning people over with bribes and threats. He then enlisted them to organise a series of street riots and violent demonstrations, which created the impression that Mossadegh was unpopular and inept. Eventually, Mossadegh fell and spent the rest of his life under house arrest. The pro-American Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi became the undisputed dictator.

There was one problem, however. Kermit Roosevelt was a CIA employee. If he were caught, the consequences would be dire. The solution to the problem of “Roosevelt as a CIA agent” was that US intelligence agencies – including the NSA [National Security Agency] – would identify potential economic hit men, who could then be hired by international corporations. These would never be paid by the government; instead, they would receive their salaries from the private sector. As a result, their “dirty work”, if discovered, would be attributed to corporate greed rather than government policy.

The neoliberal shift of the early 1980s was bearing fruit. In the 1980s and 1990s, the emphasis shifted from entrepreneurship to deregulation. Milton Friedman, of the Chicago school, won the Nobel Prize by arguing that the sole objective of business should be to maximise profits, regardless of social and environmental costs. Friedman’s dogma was promoted by leaders on every continent. Concerns for social welfare and the environment took a back seat to greed. International organisations such as the World Bank embraced this vision, promoting the privatisation of water systems, communication networks and electrical infrastructure.

Returning now to Venezuela, in the 1998 elections, the country’s poor and marginalised elected Hugo Chávez as their president with a landslide victory. He immediately instituted drastic measures, taking control of the courts and other institutions and dissolving the Venezuelan Congress. He denounced the United States for its “shameful imperialism”, railed against globalisation and introduced a hydrocarbons law that resembled, even in name, the one Jaime Roldós had introduced in Ecuador shortly before his plane crashed.

Oil revenues over the next 40 years enabled Venezuela to evolve from one of the world’s poorest nations to one of Latin America’s richest. All of the country’s vital statistics improved: healthcare, education, employment, longevity and infant survival rates. Businesses prospered. Shortly before the 9/11 attacks, Washington was weighing its options. The EHM had failed; it was time to send in the “jackals”. This country’s “luck” was that the US had to deal with Iraq first and could not act on too many fronts, so the showdown with Venezuela was postponed.

So today we are witnessing the showdown with Venezuela and a remake of what was done in the past with Iran. Rarely is the remake better than the original, but of course it all depends on the director. We will see and evaluate the results soon on the big screen!