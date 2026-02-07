GeoPolitiQ

Diana van Eyk
21m

I hope western support for genocide in Gaza and now the Epstein files open people's eyes. Our leaders are not the good guys on the global stage.

Professor Marandi of Iran is doing wonders for that country's reputation, and I hope more people tune into his videos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjGj2Z6J96M&t=7s

