Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Today (Saturday 27th September 2025) we start from Yemen and, in particular, from the weekly speech that Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave last Thursday, 25th September 2025. Here are some highlights from Saba (all emphasis mine):

Yemen’s position represents the highest level of responsibility, the highest level of maturity and wisdom, and is guided by the standards of faith, morality, humanity, and religion. We are within the framework of a position that is jihad in the path of Allah, a strong, effective, and influential position against the enemy, and its effects are clear. The fact that the Yemeni position did not completely prevent and halt the aggression against Palestine does not diminish the importance of the position, nor does it constitute a justification for anyone to evade doing what they can. With our position, we strive to build our reality, and the impact we have is clear. At the same time, it deserves our sacrifice for the sake of Allah. The alternative to our position is surrender to others, submission to them, and acceptance of shameful equations before those whom Allah has afflicted with humiliation and poverty. Our position, thanks to Allah, deserves our sacrifice, perseverance, and steadfastness. With this position, we are free, honorable, and generous. We prove our freedom and that we have not submitted to American orders or Israeli dictates, nor have we surrendered to American and Israeli threats and attacks. We are standing in a position of freedom, pride, dignity, and jihad on the path to the pleasure of Allah Almighty. With the Jewish New Year, the Israeli enemy is intensifying its raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and oppressing the people of Al-Quds, and is continuing its annexation of the West Bank with all forms of aggression. The Israeli enemy is gradually seeking complete control of the West Bank, even though control already exists. However, it seeks complete occupation and continues its crimes, which have become evident throughout the world and are the subject of global condemnation from various countries. Whenever countries and nations protest and feel ashamed as they watch the horrific level of Israeli criminality, the Americans take steps to support the enemy. This week, the American enemy used its veto in the [United Nations] Security Council against a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire and the lifting of restrictions imposed by the enemy entity. As part of moral support for the enemy, there is a visit by 250 members of Congress, the largest ever, to affirm support for the enemy and its crimes. This week, Al-Qassam Brigades carried out a bold operation, raiding a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Sheikh Radwan Pool. Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades also carried out missile attacks on enemy forces in the south and west of Gaza, using locally made rockets. What the Mujahideen are doing in Gaza is a powerful argument against the nation around them and the regimes that stabbed them in the back and colluded with the Israeli enemy against them. At a time when the regimes are demanding the disarmament of their small and medium-sized weapons, America continues to provide the Israeli enemy with uninterrupted shipments of the most lethal weapons, while the complicit Arab regimes, instead of fulfilling their humanitarian, religious, and moral responsibilities, are demanding the disarmament of the Mujahideen. The Lebanese government’s response does not seem to be on par with the Israeli attacks and violations, which are attacks on the Lebanese people and a violation of Lebanese sovereignty. What interest does Lebanon have in implementing the dictates of Lebanon’s enemy, which covets the occupation of Lebanon, continually aggresses against Lebanon, and has a history of significant aggression? The negative and detrimental tendencies of the Lebanese government are part of an effort to implement Israeli dictates, betraying its responsibilities toward Lebanon, its people, and its sovereignty. Has the international community offered anything for Palestine, Gaza, and Syria? And it will not offer anything regarding the situation in Lebanon. Allah willing, we will also pay attention to this anniversary, and we will talk about Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah be pleased with him), the martyr of Islam in every sense of the word, and the martyr of humanity. Sayyed Hassan, Hezbollah, and the resistance in Lebanon played a fundamental role in protecting the entire region from the American and Israeli project. The statements of the US envoy to Syria and Lebanon reflect the true American approach to Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and the entire region, especially since these statements indicate that Israel is a different story and an important strategic ally with a special place in the American heart. In contrast to Israel, the US has no interest in any alliances with any Arab party, as everyone considers them to be vulnerable to the Israeli enemy. Listen, O Arabs, you normalizers, and be aware and understand if you still have the capacity to understand. The American envoy said that the conflict is not over borders, but rather the real conflict, and the end result is that one party seeks hegemony, which means that the other party must submit. What we constantly say is that the equation that the Americans and Israelis seek to impose on the entire region is one of violation, control, and hegemony. Whoever submits to the equation of violation relinquishes everything: their humanity, dignity, freedom, religion, and identity, in this world and the hereafter. What the Americans want, O Arabs and Muslims, was expressed with complete clarity and frankness by the American official during his visit to the region and his concern with its issues. Such statements Shouldn’t there have been a reaction from the Arab governments responsible for this region? The American statements should have been extremely provocative and met with very strong responses from Arab officials, especially from Syria and Lebanon. The Egyptians and Saudis must prove their position of rejecting the displacement of the Palestinian people, regardless of the reasons and background of this position. The Steadfastness [i.e. Sumud] Flotilla, with 43 ships, set sail from the ports of Spain, Italy, and Tunisia, and six other ships are scheduled to join it from Greece. The ship is awaiting government permission to sail in Egypt, and its activists are seeking to break the siege on the Gaza Strip. The two-state solution means a formal, demilitarized state, whose relations with foreign countries are governed by Israeli interests. At the same time, in a small part of Palestine, the American position is clear and explicit. The Israeli position, likewise, does not leave Palestinians with a single olive tree on their farm or a single home. They are targeting the entire Palestinian people. The American and Israeli direction is clear beyond Palestine. They are merely trying to overcome what they consider an obstacle to their own existence, namely, Palestinian steadfastness, which is in the interest of the entire nation and must be supported by the entire nation, indeed by all of humanity. We must consider the recognition of the State of Palestine at its true level. It alone cannot offer the Palestinian people any hope of repelling the ongoing aggression against them. When some countries announce the recognition as the most support they can offer the Palestinian people, it is merely a cover for evading practical steps that could pressure the Israeli enemy. The recognition of the State of Palestine could confuse the Israeli enemy and expose it in a state of political isolation to some extent, but not while some Western and Arab countries continue to support the Israeli enemy with various forms of support. Whoever goes to the UN podium to offer addresses and then returns to send arms shipments to the enemy is blatantly concealing their cooperation with the enemy. Those who cover up for the enemy and remain silent about it find themselves embarrassed, and therefore they turn against the inalienable Palestinian right, which is recognized internationally. Some are using these steps as a cover for their continued cooperation with the Israeli enemy in dangerous ways, and there is a clear responsibility on the nation to take strong positions. The US President boasted of American arrogance and power and said, “We are the strongest in the world, and this is our golden age”. This is the logic upon which American policies are based. What has the United Nations done in all that has happened over the past decades? Has it done anything for Palestine? What did the United Nations do during its session last year, when the Israeli aggression was at its peak? Why do the Arab regimes choose to link their economic and living conditions to the Israeli enemy? It is a clear and obvious strategic mistake when Arabs are tending to link their economic, livelihood, and even water affairs to the Israeli enemy. If the nation had put its trust in Allah, followed His guidance, sought refuge in Him, and mobilized with all the pressure cards and resources at its disposal, it would be in a different situation. Muslims and Arabs are moving away from even boycotting the Israeli enemy—economic and diplomatic boycotts, airspace closures, intelligence boycotts, halting security cooperation—and are working at the minimum levels of practical action.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that last Thursday the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out a military operation against several targets in Israel using a multi-warhead Palestine 2 ballistic missile, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), according to which “sirens were activated in multiple areas, including Tel Aviv–Yafa, Ramat Gan, al-Lydd, Beit Shemesh, Askalan, Ramla, and Beer al-Sabe’”.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, Russia and China drafted a resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to delay reimposition of sanctions against Iran by 6 months, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, despite multiple warnings by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (source: Al Mayadeen) and Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (sources: IRNA and Al Mayadeen) that the Cairo Agreement with the IAEA will be suspended if sanctions are reinstated, yesterday (Friday 26th September 2025) the UNSC voted against the draft resolution, which received only 4 “yes” (from Russia, China, Algeria and Pakistan) and 9 “no”, as per IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

After the vote, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gave the following speech at the UNSC and then to the press, lashing out at Western countries, as reported by IRNA (1 and 2), Tasnim and Al Mayadeen:

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for being here. The Council just voted on a draft by China and Russia to give diplomacy another chance. Under US pressure, the Council refused. This is the second time in one week that diplomacy has been blocked. In my address to the Council, I highlighted the following points: For over twenty years, Iran has been a responsible member of the NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty]. We pursued our inalienable right to peaceful nuclear energy with transparency. In 2015, after two years of talks, the JCPOA was reached. It was endorsed unanimously by Resolution 2231. The IAEA issued 15 consecutive reports confirming Iran’s full compliance. No other nuclear program has been inspected more. Yet in 2018, the US walked away from the deal in violation of Resolution 2231. No legal grounds. No justification. Iran remained fully compliant for a year. Only after the E3 failed to honor their promises did Iran take lawful, gradual remedial measures. Today’s crisis is the direct result of US withdrawal and Europe’s inaction. The US betrayed diplomacy. The E3 buried it. For years, the U.S. and the E3 misrepresented Iran’s peaceful program. They echoed Israel’s false claims — even as Israel maintains the region’s only nuclear arsenal, outside the NPT. The double standard is glaring. Despite assassinations, sanctions, and bombings of IAEA-monitored facilities, Iran has not violated the JCPOA, the NPT, or our Safeguards obligations. When the former US administration called for dialogue, Iran responded in good faith. Five rounds of talks were held. On the eve of the sixth, Israel — with U.S. backing — attacked nuclear facilities in Iran and murdered our scientists, including women and children. This was state terrorism. It was never condemned by the E3. Instead of diplomacy, the E3 pursued snapback. Iran, by contrast, signed a new memorandum with the IAEA on 9th September [2025] in Cairo. It was welcomed by the Agency and the international community. But in New York, all of Iran’s constructive proposals were ignored. Russia and China acted responsibly. They proposed a six-month extension of Resolution 2231 to preserve diplomacy. The E3 and the U.S. blocked it. Their words and actions do not match. Their goal is confrontation, not dialogue. Iran’s position on snapback is clear: it is illegal, void, and has no standing. The E3, having breached the deal, cannot claim “significant non-performance”. Resolution 2231 restrictions will expire permanently on 18th October 2025. Any attempt to revive or extend them is null and void. We call on the Security Council President to declare today’s decision illegal. We call on the Secretary-General to stay clear of any role in reviving expired sanctions. Those who pursue this unlawful path will bear full responsibility for damaging the UN’s credibility and for the humanitarian impact on the Iranian people. This dangerous precedent must not stand. If agreements can be broken at will, no nation can trust international commitments. If unlawful measures are enforced by power instead of law, the Security Council itself will lose authority. Let me end with this: military attacks have failed. Snapback will fail, too. The only solution is dialogue. The JCPOA proves this. Iran will never bow to pressure. We respond only to respect. The choice is clear — escalation or diplomacy. The responsibility lies with those who broke their commitments and undermined international law. Thank you.

In response to sanctions, earlier today Iran recalled its ambassadors from the E3 countries (France, Germany and UK) that triggered the JCPOA snapback mechanism, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement released yesterday on X by the Iranian Foreign Ministry:

As a reminder on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons: #Iran—committed and transparent—has for years remained under the strict scrutiny of the IAEA, with no deviation from its exclusively peaceful nuclear activities.

Yet the very actors that maintain vast stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction choose, instead of fulfilling their disarmament obligations, to carry out acts of sabotage and attack against our peaceful facilities. What does the conscience of the international community say when those possessing thousands of nuclear warheads, particularly the #UnitedStates, stigmatize and threaten a nation whose sole pursuit is the peaceful use of nuclear technology? Iran reaffirms its inalienable right to the peaceful use of #NuclearEnergy and calls upon the world to stand firm against such duplicity & double standards. #NuclearFreeWorld

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami - from IRNA .

Despite these developments, Mohammad Eslami, Iranian Vice-President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated that Iran remains committed to dialogue, but only on the conditions set by Iran’s Parliament and Foreign Ministry, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, the latter of which quoted him as saying:

When our registered facilities under IAEA supervision come under military attack, and neither the IAEA, the Security Council, nor the Board of Governors condemns it, what does that mean? It means these institutions are aligned with the military attack – they are part of it. If they refuse to condemn the attacks, how can you trust them? This concerns our national security. According to the IAEA statute and the safeguards system, the Agency was legally obliged to condemn the assaults. Its silence creates distrust.

Senior IRGC commander Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan (L) and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R) - from Tasnim .

Today, on occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, senior commander of the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) and Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in an Israeli airstrike with bunker-busting bombs in Beirut (Lebanon), the IRGC released a statement highlighting the following key points, as reported by Tasnim (see also IRNA and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

Security through sacrifice: The safety and honor of Muslim nations have been secured by the sacrifices of resistance fighters, not by political compromises. Resistance as the only rational option: Historical experience shows that resistance is the sole effective strategy against the US and Zionist expansionism. Indestructibility of the resistance culture: Despite intensified Israeli crimes, the resistance has proven resilient, growing deeper as a cultural and ideological force in the region. Martyred leaders as disciples of the Revolution: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyed Hashem Safieddine were described as exemplary students of Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei, who turned the resistance into a symbol of Islamic dignity and strategic power. Support for Sheikh Naim Qassem: The IRGC voiced full support for Sheikh Qassem’s leadership of Hezbollah following the martyrdom of its senior leaders. Failure of US-Israeli plots: Repeated attempts to weaken or eliminate the resistance have ended in humiliation for the enemy, while the resistance has emerged stronger. IRGC’s enduring mission: The IRGC reaffirmed that supporting the resistance across the region remains a divine and national duty, and will continue until the complete liberation of Palestine.

The IRGC statement concluded as follows:

The future of the region belongs to its people’s will, and their will is anchored in the defeat of enemies and the definite victory of the resistance.

Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani - from Tasnim .

Earlier today SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani flew to Beirut to attend a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Abbas Nilforoushan, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyed Hashem Safieddine. After landing in Beirut, he stated:

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine have made the Resistance front a symbol of the Islamic nation’s dignity and a strategic force on both the regional and global levels. One of the objectives of this visit is to take part in the ceremonies honoring the fallen martyrs who defended Lebanon. The region has witnessed many developments since my last visit. It has now become evident that the positions voiced by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah over the past decades were accurate. The Israeli attack on Qatar [which I covered here] was clear evidence of Sayyed Nasrallah’s repeated talk about Israeli aggression against countries across the region. This has pushed many countries to seek mechanisms for mutual cooperation, which is the correct path and one that we fully support. Lebanon may be small in size, but its people are great and strong. It was in this very arena that the Lebanese resistance was born, a force that has become a source of pride for the entire Islamic world. Today, Lebanon stands as a formidable and unyielding front against the Israeli entity. Our peoples share a long history of friendship, a bond that has only deepened in recent years. Looking ahead, we hope that Lebanon’s trajectory will align with the aspirations of its people, paving the way for stable and sovereign institutions.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen (in this article and in its Short News), Tasnim and IRNA.

At a press conference after a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani discussed a possible new Israeli aggression on Iran and claims that Iran issues directives to Hezbollah and its Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem:

We are prepared for all scenarios, but I do not think the Israelis will act irrationally. If they attack, we will respond firmly. We do not give orders to anyone. Sheikh Naim Qassem is a great personality who decides what is in the best interest of his movement. We approve of his approach. Hezbollah is a fortress for the Lebanese people, and we welcome any political development that supports them. The Resistance represents a great asset for the Islamic nation, especially Hezbollah, which forms an impregnable barrier against Israel. Hezbollah does not need weapons from anyone. It is strong enough that it does not need to acquire weapons from somewhere else. [Regarding Hezbollah’s initiative toward Saudi Arabia] This represents a correct stance due to the existence of a common enemy for both parties. [Sheikh Naim Qassim’s] position is entirely correct and is in the right direction for the comfort of the people.

…as quoted by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UNSC on 26/09/2025 - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday saw Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly). However, several delegations left the hall as soon as he went to the podium and returned only after the end of his speech, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth was quoted by IRNA as saying that…

It was the empty chairs that reverberated worldwide, not the words of Netanyahu.

…while Hamas commented on Netanyahu’s performance stating (all emphasis mine):

[It is] ironic for a war criminal, wanted by the ICC, to be allowed to lecture on justice and humanity, while he violates them daily in the Gaza Strip. [Netanyahu’s] repeated lies and blatant denial of the crimes of genocide and systematic starvation against our people in Gaza will not change the facts documented by UN and international reports. [Our struggle] is limited to the occupation of Palestine and its holy sites until self-determination is achieved. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital is an inalienable right that cannot be taken away by the crimes of the occupier. [Palestinian people] remain attached to their land and will continue on the path of liberation and return until the establishment of their independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

…as reported in this article by Al Maydeen, which, in another one, quoted Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI), as saying:

The world is changing, and Israel is becoming increasingly isolated. [Netanyahu has] dragged Israel into the greatest isolation in its history.

…describing Netanyahu as a “madman no different from the leader of Nazism” and rejecting the idea of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as an administrator of the Gaza Strip:

Blair is rejected, as is any foreign figure who seeks to govern us or manage our affairs.

Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), Ziyad al-Nakhalah - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Movement, responded to Netanyahu’s speech stating:

The Palestinian people, who have raised the banner of resistance for 100 years, will not be affected by threats and lies. [Palestinians] will not surrender to criminal killers, nor will they abandon their rights, regardless of the sacrifices.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment