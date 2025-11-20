US and E3 prepare ground for war against Iran at IAEA

IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting in Vienna (Austria) - from IRNA .

Yesterday (Wednesday 19th November 2025) the Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convened in Vienna (Austria) for a meeting that will conclude tomorrow (Friday 21st November 2025) and, following the expiration of UNSC Resolution 2231 and of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on 18th October 2025, its agenda does not include the Iranian nuclear file and alleged “non-proliferation” issues, except for a reference in the section related to the Safeguards Agreement, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), but… there is a “but”!

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi - from IRNA .

During the meeting yesterday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported on the progress on nuclear inspections in Iran, stating:

I believe there has been some progress. We have returned to Iran, and over a dozen inspections have taken place so far. However, there is still more work to be done in line with the relevant provisions of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements. Significant technical understandings have been reached with Iran to facilitate inspections following the events of June [2025 - referring to the USraeli bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities; of course, it would have been too much for him using the correct words and calling the culprits by name!] This is the path we need to continue on. I remain convinced that there is no solution other than a diplomatic one to this issue, which requires engagement, understanding, and full compliance by Iran with its obligations. If this does not happen, we will continue to face one challenge after another and will not reach the position we all aspire to. Nevertheless, our work must continue, and my stance has always been to act decisively and maintain ongoing communication with Iran to return inspection activities in a country with a critical nuclear program to their normal course, in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement—nothing more, nothing less.

…as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which, in another article, quoted Grossi as saying:

If we have one inspection session per week, there is no point in staying 10 days. We come for the week, then we leave and return again.

,,,adding that whether IAEA inspectors are staying permanently in Iran or travelling there periodically does not affect the agency’s ability to access Iranian nuclear sites.

President of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR) Kamal Kharrazi - from IRNA .

On the same day Kamal Kharazi, President of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR), a key Iranian foreign-policy think tank and advisory body to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was interviewed by CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen in Tehran, touching upon nuclear talks with the Outlaw US Empire. Here are a few highlights from IRNA and Tasnim (all emphasis mine):

They (US) have to make the first move to show that they are ready to engage with us on the conditions that we put… it has to be based on equal footing and mutual respect. The agenda would be prepared in advance to ensure the clarity of substance and the process of discussions. Unfortunately, (US) President (Donald) Trump does not believe in diplomatic engagement but rather prefers to use force to achieve his objectives. It is only the nuclear issue that we are ready to engage with the United States and others. We are not going to negotiate with others on other issues, including our missile activities. We will not neglect anything we can do to enhance our missiles. If there would be genuine negotiations between Iran and the US, there are ways and means (of) how to ensure that Iran can continue its enrichment and at the same time assure the others that it’s not going to look for nuclear weapons. We have to continue our enrichment because we need to produce fuel for our power plants as well as our medical activities. Therefore, we cannot stop enriching uranium, but the degree of enrichment can be negotiated. [Addressing US President Donald J. Trump directly] Start with a positive approach with Iran. If it will be positive, certainly it will be reciprocated. But for that, they (the US) have to refrain from any force against Iran. They have tried that and they now understand that it’s not acceptable and it’s not workable.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei - from IRNA .

Yet, despite the opening to negotiations by Kharazi, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed US President Donald J. Trump’s recent remarks claiming that Iran “is eager to make a deal” and that “contacts have already begun to open a new negotiation track”. In particular, Baqaei was quoted by Al Mayadeen and IRNA as saying:

There is no logical reason to negotiate with a party that does not believe talks should be equal, takes pride in its military aggression against Iran, and clearly seeks to impose its dictates on us.

…adding that negotiation must be based on mutual respect and not on maximalist demands or attempt to impose terms.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Echoing Kharazi, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated:

We will in no way accept zero enrichment, because this matter has become a source of national honor and pride We have paid heavy material and moral costs for it (uranium enrichment), and we have sacrificed numerous nuclear martyrs to preserve it. We consider any agreement aimed at reducing the enrichment level to zero a betrayal, and we will not submit to it. In our interaction with the Agency, we have nothing to do with the bombed nuclear facilities and will cooperate only regarding those facilities that have not been bombed, and solely within the Agency’s regulations

…as quoted by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

Nevertheless, despite a statement issued yesterday by 8 countries (Iran, China, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe) against the anti-Iran draft resolution advanced by the Outlaw US Empire and the E3 (France, Germany and UK), today (Thursday 20th November 2025) the IAEA BoG approved this resolution with 19 votes in favour, 12 abstentions and 3 against (Russia, China, and Niger), as reported by IRNA, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

As discussed in greater detail here, this resolution requests the IAEA Director General to submit reports on Iran’s implementation of its safeguards agreement under the NPT before each regular quarterly BoG meeting, as well as on the implementation of all relevant UNSC resolutions, in line with past practice. It also urges Iran to “extend full and prompt cooperation”, provide the IAEA inspectors with “precise information” about its stockpile of enriched uranium (estimated at ~440.9 kg for uranium enriched up to 60% purity), including “locations, quantities, chemical forms, and enrichment levels, and the inventories of centrifuges and related equipment”, and grant access to the country’s nuclear sites, including those bombed by USrael during the 12-day war.

Both China and Russia criticized the resolution as “politicized”, stating the the Outlaw US Empire and its European vassals are using the IAEA as a tool to put pressure on Iran, despite its openings to respectful negotiations.

The same 8 countries that yesterday had warned against the anti-Iran resolution issued a new joint statement declaring it non-binding and politically motivated, adding:

Today, Thursday 20th November [2025], the anti-Iranian resolution drafted by the three European countries Germany, France and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States, under pressure from Israeli regime was approved at the board. The resolution did not say anything about the illegal aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in June; facilities that have been continuously inspected by the IAEA inspectors. The IAEA and its Director General himself have failed to even condemn the blatant and illegal aggression.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Iranian permanent representative and ambassador of Iran to Vienna-based international organizations Reza Najafi - from IRNA .

Similarly, Reza Najafi, Iranian permanent representative and ambassador of Iran to Vienna-based international organizations, described the vote as…

a decision with no added value that will not be useful and will only complicate the current situation. The United States and the E3 countries cannot make up for their failure to activate the snapback mechanism with this anti-Iran decision. The IAEA’s decision aims to exert illegal pressure on Tehran. The E3 and Washington assume that Iran is obligated to continue cooperating with the agency, while this contradicts the realities of the post-aggression situation. Iran is holding consultations with non-aligned countries to prepare a response to the IAEA’s resolution.

…adding that the suspension of verification activities and the withdrawal of inspectors from Iran were consequences of the security conditions created by USrael with its unlawful attacks in the 12-day war, as reported by Al Mayadeen (in its Short News) and IRNA, Tasnim.

At the same time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to the anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA BoG stating that the Cairo Memorandum of Understanding between the IAEA and Iran is officially terminated, as communicated to Grossi in a formal letter, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim):

The United States and the E3 are ignoring Iran’s good faith. With this move and their disregard for Iran’s goodwill and engagement, these countries have damaged the credibility and independence of the IAEA and disrupted the process of interactions and cooperation between the Agency and Iran.

On the other hand the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying that the “E3 wants to reopen the way for diplomacy with the Iranian nuclear program” (source: Al Mayadeen Short News). One wonders what they smoke…

I think you can clearly see where we are heading: a new war between USrael and Iran! With this new IAEA resolution against Iran, the Outlaw US Empire and its European vassal states have prepared the ground for it, forcing Iran to terminate the Cairo agreement, which will likely prompt further actions by the Anglo-Zionists.

Iran Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gholamhossein Darzi - from IRNA .

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting the following harsh statement issued yesterday by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (UN) blasting the draft resolution on human rights in Iran that Canada advanced yesterday at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), as reported by IRNA:

Spare us the sanctimonious drivel from Canada—a country with a well-documented history of thousands of Indigenous children dumped in unmarked graves, still steeped in its own entrenched structural racism—now posturing as a global champion of human rights vis-à-vis Iran. Had “human rights” not been hijacked as a geopolitical cudgel by the usual club of serial offenders, Canada would have been the one in the dock, sweating under resolutions, not swaggering upon the stage!

I also strongly recommend that you read the full text of the speech that Iran’s deputy representative to the UN, Gholamhossein Darzi, gave yesterday at a session of the UNGA’s Third Committee in opposition to Canada’s anti-Iran resolution.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza and Lebanon

Meanwhile, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) carried out a series of blatant violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon since Tuesday 18th November 2025, when the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) carried out multiple drone attacks in the cities of Bint Jbeil and Blida, resulting in two deaths, and an airstrike in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Saida, causing the death of at least 13 civilians, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Yesterday morning, another drone airstrike targeted another car in at-Tiri, killing one person and wounding 11 others, as the blast caused damage to a bus full of students behind the car, whereas in the afternoon the IDF carried out new strikes targeting civilian homes in the villages of Ainatha and Tayr Felsay soon after issuing evacuation warnings, as per Al Mayadeen.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (L), President Joseph Aoun (C) and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (R) - archive photo - from Al Mayadeen .

This large waves of Israeli attack pushed Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to urge the government to request an urgent UNSC session to address the flagrant ceasefire violations by the Zionist entity called “Israel”, stating:

[Israel] is repeating its crime of targeting civilians, children, students, most recently in the town of At-Tiri. Unfortunately, Lebanon, which is committed to Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities agreement, has become the target of condemnation and criticism. [Lebanon] must continue to submit complaints to the [UN] Security Council.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported the following statement by Hezbollah, condemning the massacre committed by the Zionists in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Saida:

With open complicity and partnership from the US administration, which not only supports but actively plans such crimes and aggressions against Lebanon and Palestine. Any display of weakness, leniency, or submission toward the enemy only fuels its brutality and emboldens its aggression. [National duty] requires adopting a firm and unified stance in confronting this enemy’s crimes and deterring its aggression by all possible means, and holding on to all elements of strength that Lebanon possesses.

Similarly, Hamas condemned the Ain al-Hilweh massacre as…

a brutal assault on our unarmed Palestinian people and on Lebanese sovereignty.

Little Satan went on a rampage in Gaza as well, carrying out multiple attacks on residential areas across the Strip (in al-Shujaiya, al-Zaytoun, al-Mawasi and Khan Younis) yesterday, killing at least 13 Palestinians and injuring many others, as per Al Mayadeen, thus violating the so-called “ceasefire” and Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan.

Of course, Hamas condemned the new massacre, described as a “dangerous escalation”, and rejecting Israeli claims that the IDF was subjected to gunfire, calling them “a flimsy and transparent attempt to justify continuous crimes and violations” and urging the Outlaw US Empire to…

fulfill its declared commitments and exert serious and immediate pressure to stop the occupation’s attacks and force it to respect the ceasefire agreement.

…and calling on mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey to…

honor their commitments and compel the occupation to halt its violations that endanger efforts to stabilize the ceasefire.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that, following pressure by Israel on its US ally, a meeting scheduled yesterday in Turkey between US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Hamas’s lead negotiator Khalil al Hayya was cancelled, possibly to avoid moving from phase A to phase B of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan (source: Al Mayadeen).

The return of Hezbollah?

I will conclude this article with the following Hezbollah’s video, titled “We are the people of the battlefield” and posted earlier today on RNN Mirror Telegram Channel - transcript below (from this post):

0:07 - And we are the men of the field. And we shall remain in the field. 0:20 - And between us and you is the battlefield. | 0:23 - We affirm that the word belongs to the field. | 0:28 - And the results are based on the field, in two sections: The field of ground confrontation and the field of launching missiles and drones into the depth of the usurping entity. 0:43 - The resistance has the capability to continue this pace, and for a long time. 0:54 - The result: a legendary steadfastness by the resistance in Lebanon. 1:00 - The fighters launched from areas of the front line, after the Zionist declared that it had entered them. 1:10 - And this is proof that the enemy is afraid of advancing, due to the losses it has incurred: more than 100 Zionist dead, and more than 1,000 Zionist wounded during this short period. 1:30 - We are facing two choices: The scabbard or humiliation. 1:35 - The scabbard by carrying the sword and fighting. Humiliation by surrender, where nothing remains for us. 1:43 - And humiliation is far from us. 1:45 - We will remain in the field and we will fight, no matter how high the cost rises. 1:50 - We will make the cost high for the enemy as well. 1:55 - The enemy has objectives. When the enemy fails to achieve its objectives, it means we have won. 2:01 - It is impossible for the Zionist entity to defeat us and impose its conditions on us. | 2:08 - And we are the men of the field, and we shall remain in the field, insha’Allah (God willing). |

Is Hezbollah sending a message? Has it exhausted its patience in tolerating Israeli ceasefire violations? We may find out soon…

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment