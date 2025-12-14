US escalations against Venezuela

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Following the seizure of the oil tanker Skipper off the coast of Venezuela last Wednesday, 10th December 2025 (see here), the Pirates of the Caribbean (no, not Jack Sparrow & co., but the US President Donald J. Trump and his ilk!) are “preparing to intercept additional vessels transporting Venezuelan oil”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters and quoting White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt as saying:

We’re not going to stand by and watch sanctioned vessels sail the seas with black market oil, the proceeds of which will fuel narcoterrorism.

Joking aside, please mind that we are talking about real acts of piracy, although, according to international law, these are carried out by private actors rather than States. In any case, as outlined by Al Mayadeen (emphasis added)…

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the flag state holds exclusive jurisdiction over vessels flying its flag on the high seas. UNCLOS Article 110 permits warships to board foreign vessels only under narrowly defined exceptions: piracy, slave trade, unauthorized broadcasting, stateless vessels, or when the ship shares nationality with the seizing warship.

US seizure of the vessels on the pretext of domestic sanctions does not fall under any of these exceptions, as explained by Don Rothwell, an international law expert at the Australian National University:

The seizure of any vessel outside the context of UN Security Council resolutions contradicts fundamental principles of international law and maritime law.

Of course, the boarding and subsequent seizure of the oil tanker Skipper caused quite a stir, with at least one shipper temporarily suspending voyages of 3 freshly loaded shipments totalling almost 6 million barrels of Venezuela’s flagship Merey crude, as confirmed by a trading executive stating:

The cargoes were just loaded and were about to start sailing to Asia. Now the voyages are cancelled, and tankers are waiting off the Venezuelan coast as it’s safer to do that.

As if the above was not enough, last Thursday, 11th December 2025, Trump announced that ground operations allegedly targeting drug cartels in Latin America will begin soon, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

It’s going to be starting on land pretty soon. Land strikes on Venezuela, it’s land strikes on horrible people that are bringing in drugs and killing our people.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (R) and his wife Cilia Flores (L) - from Al Mayadeen .

At the same time the Outlaw US Empire imposed new sanctions targeting six companies involved in transporting Venezuelan oil, Ramon Carretero Napolitano, sanctioned for allegedly securing “lucrative contracts with the Maduro regime”, along with relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in particular three nephews of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores: Efraín Antonio Campo Flores, Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, and Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, accused of being “narco-traffickers operating in Venezuela”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as saying:

Nicolás Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people. These sanctions undo the Biden Administration’s failed attempt to make a deal with Maduro, enabling his dictatorial and brutal control at the expense of the Venezuelan and American people.

US Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that last Friday, 12th December 2025, US Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey officially retired from his position of commander of the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), following the announcement of his resignation on 16th October 2025 (which I reported towards the end of this article) after a dispute with US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and other senior Pentagon officials over the scope and legality of airstrikes on vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking between Venezuela and the Outlaw US Empire, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur. Hosley’s deputy commander of SOUTHCOM, Air Force Lieutenant General Evan Pettus, a graduate of the US Air Force Academy and an experienced combat pilot, is now taking over.

Meanwhile, US troops, including staff officers and at least one pilot, fear liability and are seeking legal advice over airstrikes in the Caribbean, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Steve Woolford, resource counselor with Quaker House in North Carolina and part of the GI Rights Hotline, as saying:

It’s hard to be a soldier and make determinations in any situation, but it’s especially hard in a situation like this, where most people don’t see an imminent threat, to be sent to do something that you’re really worried about, could I go to prison for this? And then it just becomes this complicated guessing game of who’s going to be in charge and what are they going to say is right as opposed to maybe the more solid foundation of “we have accepted rules we can just go by”. So that’s just a really hard thing for people in the military to try to be guessing.

…while Frank Rosenblatt, former military lawyer with the Orders Project and a former lieutenant colonel in the US Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, stated:

We’re receiving a lot more calls in the last three months than we did before. What we’re finding out is that they’re being told that there are these political appointees who really want to be able to talk about this and… say everybody in the military who looked at this said it was “green light, A-OK, good to go”. So much pressure, in some cases, that they’re giving us a call to say, “What are my options? I want to do the right thing but I also don’t want to torpedo my career unnecessarily”. Generically, the advice that we might give might vary from how you can document the pressure you are receiving, to what kind of questions you can ask or clarification you can seek.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Middle East and, more specifically to Lebanon, yesterday (Saturday 13th December 2025), Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a new speech at a ceremony organized by Hezbollah’s Women’s Action Unit under the theme “We Shall Keep the Covenant” to mark the birth anniversary of Fatima al-Zahra, daughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Here are some highlights from Al Manar and Al Mayadeen (and its Short News - all emphasis mine):

Any discussion that takes us back to the pre-agreement period is meaningless. We are monitoring all Israel’s actions after the agreement as a continuation of aggression, which is dangerous to the entirety of Lebanon, not just to us. Deterring aggression is the job of the state and the army, while the job of the Resistance is to provide support and help in liberating land. If the army is unable to provide protection, do we then demand that its weapons be taken away? No. If it is unable to protect, we demand that its arsenal be strengthened. If the resistance has not achieved protection and the Israeli enemy advances, do we call for stripping it of its strength? Or do we make use of that strength to support the army and the state in confronting the occupier? The achievements of the Resistance are measured by what it has liberated, while deterring the enemy, which is what Hezbollah has done, was an exception. The Resistance is ready for maximum cooperation with the army and agrees to a defensive strategy, but not to a framework that leads to surrender to the enemy. The demand to disarm the Resistance and seize its power is an Israeli-American demand, not a Lebanese demand. Under their logic, it would destroy Lebanon’s strength. The Israeli enemy threatens. Their only solution is surrender, which would place Lebanon under direct Israeli control. If we surrender to Israeli and American demands, there will be no Lebanon left, and what is happening in Syria is clear proof of that. Do not be fooled: surrender leads to Lebanon’s end. If they threaten us, should we submit and sit silently? Do we remain passive? No. We defend, persevere, and stand firm. Surrender leaves nothing; resistance opens the path to possibilities. If we are killed, our blood will sprout. If Lebanon surrenders, its history is erased, and its future disappears. Under Israel, neither Muslims nor Christians have a place in Lebanon. The project is extremely dangerous. They want to weaken the resistance while leaving the army only symbolic strength, leaving Lebanon powerless. Let America know, we will defend [ourselves]; even if the sky were to close in upon the earth. The weapons will not be taken to serve Israeli goals, even if the entire world unites in war against Lebanon. The Israeli enemy’s plan after the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah was to eliminate Hezbollah, but we were able to prevent it. It has not succeeded in its objectives. The presence of the resistance ensures life. With our unity and steadfastness, war may be avoided. Israel’s local agents encourage it, but even if war occurs, it will not achieve its goals. If America acts in its own interests in Lebanon, it will seek a solution. If it prioritizes Israel over Lebanon, then Lebanon has no future. Israel does not go to war without US approval. [US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack] aims to merge Lebanon with Syria. [See here] Have you not heard the US Ambassador say that talks are one matter and ongoing aggression is another? This logic is clear: negotiations are independent, which means aggression continues. What then is the purpose of these talks? Following the ceasefire agreement, Lebanon has entered a new stage requiring different responsibilities. The state is now responsible for sovereignty, protecting Lebanon, expelling occupation, and deploying the army. The resistance has fulfilled its part in implementing the agreement and assisting the Lebanese state. Any argument based on the period before the ceasefire has no value. We must judge the new phase. Lebanon is implementing its side fully, while the Israeli enemy has not taken any steps to comply. Implement the agreement first, then discuss defense strategy. Do not ask us not to defend ourselves while the state fails to protect its citizens. Secure sovereignty and protection, and then we will place everything on the table for strategic dialogue. I am proud of [every] Resistance-engaged woman, the daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, and all the women who live in our society. You are the banners of pride, morality, and patriotism. Women must excel in all aspects, especially in raising families and supporting the resistance. You are a partner in shaping the future of our homeland, Lebanon, and the future generations. Today we gather on the covenant—the covenant of the resistance, of Hezbollah, and of His Eminence, the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the architect of [path of Resistance], and the illuminator of all its various aspects, grounded in authentic Islamic principles.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (L) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday, amid ongoing ceasefire violations by Israel, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji said that he had “received warnings from Arab and international parties that the Israeli regime is preparing for ‘a large-scale military operation’ against Lebanon”, as per Al Masirah. However, this is not surprising considering the recent escalation in Israeli rhetoric against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran. Here is what Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said during The Jerusalem Post conference in Washington DC last Wednesday, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

Israel and Syria are today further from reaching a security agreement than before. At the moment, the gaps between us and Syria have widened; they have raised new demands. Of course, we want an agreement, but we are now farther from reaching one than we were a few weeks ago. Iran has not abandoned any of its strategic objectives, not its ballistic missile program, not its proxies, and not its nuclear ambitions. We are following this closely, and we will not allow these capabilities to be restored. At the heart of phase two [of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan in Gaza] is the disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza. Hezbollah, not Israel, violates Lebanon’s sovereignty. The only thing standing between Israel and a possible peace with Lebanon is Hezbollah.

Obviously Israel wants to keep fighting a multi-front war at risk of losing it!

News and updates from Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Moving to Iran, its leadership knows that the war with Israel is just on hold and is preparing for it. In fact, in an interview with Al Jazeera yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated it quite clearly, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Mehr News Agency (all emphasis mine):

We also hear a lot that the Israeli regime may attack again. Psychological warfare is part of the real war, and it seems that they are currently working on psychological warfare and creating a sense of fear in the country that this is part of a more general war. This does not mean, of course, that we ignore the possibility of war, we are fully prepared; our Armed Forces and our people are ready to defend the country in any situation. We do not want war, but rather we want to resolve issues through diplomacy. You may be able to destroy buildings and equipment through bombardment, but technology cannot be destroyed by military attacks, nor can knowledge be erased from people’s minds. More importantly, you cannot destroy the will of a nation through bombing. For many years before any military attack, the Iranian people were subjected to sanctions, yet nothing was resolved. There is no solution other than a negotiated and diplomatic one. We have never trusted the US as an honest negotiator, America has never been honest about anything, and in my opinion, no one can trust the US, but that cannot prevent you from choosing diplomacy. I advise the United States to respect the Iranian people and the system that the Iranian people have chosen for themselves.

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi - from Tasnim .

Similarly, yesterday the Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi highlighted the readiness of the Armed Forces, the advancements of Iranian military technologies in different fields as well as the cooperation across Iran’s military branches strengthening innovation and efficiency, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

Thank God, the country’s armed forces have a lot to say in new technologies, especially in artificial intelligence, quantum, drones, and lasers. We had military capabilities, technology, and operational independence in the 12-day war, especially in the issue of missiles and drones, whose technology was indigenous. We all know that any power that controls the Strait of Hormuz controls the vein of the world’s economic energy, and one of the advisors to the former US president says that Iran’s independence and instability are effective in the region and the world. In all areas, whether weapons and equipment, efficiency, creativity in work tools, or the use of experts and knowledge-based companies, the armed forces interact and synergize with each other. These units [reconnaissance and combat drones] have also implemented strong electronic security measures for border monitoring and control, while establishing bases and constructing towers.

Hadid-110 jet-powered stealth suicide drone - from Al Mayadeen .

Among the recent technological advancements by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) is the Hadid-110, also referred to as Dalahu, a new jet-powered, stealth-oriented suicide drone, described as “the fastest unmanned aerial system (UAS) in the country’s arsenal”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which “the drone is designed to combine high speed [up to 517 km/h] with reduced radar visibility to evade modern air-defense systems” thanks to its “compact jet engine and a low-observable airframe intended to minimize its radar cross-section, enhancing its survivability in contested airspace”. With a flight endurance of up to 1 hour and a range of ~350 km, shorter than Iran’s widely used propeller-driven Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 loitering drones (with range up to ~2,000 km and cruising speed of ~185 km/h), it is launched using a rocket booster and it can carry a payload of ~30 kg and reach altitudes of up to 9,000 meters.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

